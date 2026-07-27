NSW Court Of Appeal Clarifies Misfeasance In Public Office: Tsakirios v State Of New South Wales [2026] NSWCA 132

The NSW Court of Appeal’s decision in Tsakirios v State of New South Wales is an important recent authority on the tort of misfeasance in public office. While the appeal was ultimately dismissed, the Court provided significant guidance on the nature and limits of the tort.

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The NSW Court of Appeal’s decision in Tsakirios v State of New South Wales is an important recent authority on the tort of misfeasance in public office. While the appeal was ultimately dismissed, the Court provided significant guidance on the nature and limits of the tort.

The case arose from the prosecution of Mr Tsakirios for an armed robbery. The prosecution was later withdrawn, and he sued the State alleging, among other things, misfeasance in public office by the investigating police officer. Although the Court found errors in aspects of the primary judge’s legal reasoning, it upheld the finding that the officer had not acted maliciously, which proved fatal to the claim.

The most significant aspect of the decision is the Court’s analysis of the tort itself.

The Court reaffirmed that misfeasance in public office is fundamentally concerned with the misuse of public power by a public officer. The tort requires an invalid or unauthorised exercise of governmental power, undertaken maliciously, and resulting in loss or damage to the claimant.

Importantly, the Court clarified that it is not necessary to establish that a public officer owed a duty specifically to the plaintiff. Rather, the focus is on whether the officer abused public power in the performance of public functions. This aspect of the judgment resolves uncertainty that had emerged from some earlier authorities.

The Court also emphasised that the tort is not confined to positive acts. In appropriate circumstances, an omission to comply with a legal obligation connected to the exercise of public power may constitute the relevant unlawful conduct.

Despite these clarifications, the Court reinforced that malice remains the critical limiting element. It is not enough to show that a public officer acted unlawfully or made an error. A plaintiff must establish either an intention to cause harm or a knowing or reckless misuse of public power coupled with awareness of the likely consequences for the claimant.

On the facts, the Court accepted that the investigating officer genuinely believed her actions were proper. Even if that belief was mistaken, it did not amount to the malice required by the tort. As a result, the appeal was dismissed.

Key Takeaways

The decision confirms that:

misfeasance in public office is primarily concerned with abuse of public power;

a claimant need not establish a duty owed personally to them;

unlawful omissions may, in some circumstances, found liability; and

proof of malice remains the principal safeguard against liability arising from mere error or poor decision-making by public officials.

Tsakirios will likely become an important reference point for future claims against government decision-makers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.