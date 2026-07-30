ARTICLE
30 July 2026

Punjab High Court Holds That Mere Uploading Of Notice/ Order On ‘View Additional Notices And Orders’ Cannot Be Treated As A Valid Mode Of Its Service

AC
Aurtus Consulting LLP

Contributor

Aurtus Consulting LLP logo
Aurtus is a full-service boutique firm providing well-researched tax, transaction and regulatory services to clients in India as well as globally. At Aurtus, we strive to live up to our name, which is derived from ’Aurum’ - signifying the gold standard of services and ‘Ortus’ – implying a sunrise of fresh/innovative ideas and thought leadership. We help our clients navigate the complex world of tax and regulatory laws while providing them with thoroughly researched, practical and value-driven solutions. Our solutions and the holistic implementation support, cover not only all the relevant tax and regulatory aspects but also the contemporary trends and commercial realities. Our clients include reputed Indian corporations, MNCs, family offices, HNIs, start-ups, venture capital funds, private equity investors, etc.
Explore Firm Details
A batch of writ petitions arose from a common grievance that the GST authorities had uploaded show cause notices and order-in-originals only on the GST common portal under the tab “View Additional Notices and Orders,” without serving themin any other effective manner on the taxpayers. The lead matter was CWP-27139-2025, Luxmi Traders v. Union Territory of Chandigarh and Others, and the Court treated it as the lead case for all connected petitions.
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Shailendra Padhiyar
Shailendra Padhiyar’s articles from Aurtus Consulting LLP are most popular:
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries
Aurtus Consulting LLP are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

A batch of writ petitions arose from a common grievance that the GST authorities had uploaded show cause notices and order-in-originals only on the GST common portal under the tab “View Additional Notices and Orders,” without serving themin any other effective manner on the taxpayers. The lead matter was CWP-27139-2025, Luxmi Traders v. Union Territory of Chandigarh and Others, and the Court treated it as the lead case for all connected petitions.

READ FULL ARTICLE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Shailendra Padhiyar
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More