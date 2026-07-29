Karnataka High Court Reaffirms Three Alternative Remedies For Secured Creditors Under SARFAESI: Direct Section 14 Approach Valid Without Prior Notice

The Karnataka High Court, in a significant ruling delivered on 30 June 2026 in Can Fin Homes Ltd. v. Nagarathnamma G.R. and Ors. (Writ Petition No. 17307 of 2026), has once again highlighted the independent and alternative nature of the remedies available to secured creditors under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, commonly known as the SARFAESI Act.

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The Karnataka High Court, in a significant ruling delivered on 30 June 2026 in Can Fin Homes Ltd. v. Nagarathnamma G.R. and Ors. (Writ Petition No. 17307 of 2026), has once again highlighted the independent and alternative nature of the remedies available to secured creditors under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, commonly known as the SARFAESI Act. The judgment, authored by Ms. Justice Jyoti Mulimani, quashed two adverse orders passed by the VIII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bengaluru, and directed the Magistrate to reconsider the secured creditor's application under Section 14 of the Act without insisting on the prior issuance of a possession notice under Section 13(4). This ruling carries substantial implications for financial institutions and secured creditors engaged in the enforcement of security interests, particularly in jurisdictions where Magistrates have occasionally read additional procedural requirements into the statutory framework.

The factual matrix of the case was relatively straightforward yet indicative of a recurring procedural misunderstanding at the trial court level. Can Fin Homes Limited, the petitioner before the High Court and a secured creditor in the underlying transaction, had initially filed an application under Section 14 of the SARFAESI Act before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bengaluru City in Criminal Miscellaneous Case No. 10265 of 2025. The purpose of the application was to seek the assistance of the Magistrate in taking possession of the secured assets, a remedy expressly contemplated under Section 14 when the secured creditor anticipates or encounters resistance from the borrower or any other person in possession of the property. However, the Magistrate dismissed this petition by an order dated 24 February 2026 on the solitary ground that the Authorized Officer of the petitioner had not published a possession notice under Section 13(4) of the SARFAESI Act.

Undeterred, the secured creditor filed a fresh application under Section 14 in Criminal Miscellaneous Case No. 5307 of 2026 before the same Magistrate. Rather than adjudicating the petition on its merits, the Magistrate dismissed it once again by an order dated 13 May 2026. This time, the dismissal was premised on the reasoning that the petitioner had failed to challenge the earlier dismissal order dated 24 February 2026 before the appropriate forum. To compound the matter, the Magistrate also imposed costs of twenty-five thousand rupees on the petitioner. It was against these twin orders that Can Fin Homes Limited approached the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, seeking quashment of the impugned orders and a direction to the Magistrate to consider the Section 14 petition afresh without the procedural impediments that had been erroneously erected at the trial court level.

The High Court, after hearing the submissions of the petitioner's counsel and carefully perusing the record, found both orders to be legally unsustainable. The cornerstone of the Court's reasoning was the binding precedent laid down by the Supreme Court of India in Standard Chartered Bank v. V. Nobel Kumar and Others (Criminal Appeal No. 1218 of 2013). In that seminal judgment, the Apex Court had exhaustively catalogued three distinct and alternative methods through which a secured creditor could take possession of secured assets under the SARFAESI Act. The first method involves the issuance of a notice under Rule 8(1) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002, followed by the steps stipulated under Rule 8(2) onwards, provided no resistance is encountered. The second method arises when resistance is met after the Rule 8(1) notice is issued, in which event the secured creditor may approach the Magistrate under Section 14 for assistance in taking possession. The third and equally valid method permits the secured creditor to bypass the Rule 8(1) notice altogether and approach the Magistrate directly under Section 14, whereupon the Magistrate is required to scrutinise the application in accordance with the statutory provisions and, if satisfied, authorise a subordinate officer to take possession of the assets and documents and forward them to the secured creditor.

The High Court emphasised that these three methods are not sequential or cumulative but are independent and alternative remedies. A secured creditor retains the unfettered discretion to elect any one of the three modes depending on the exigencies of the case. The Magistrate's insistence on a prior possession notice under Section 13(4) as a precondition for entertaining a Section 14 petition was therefore a clear misreading of the statutory scheme and the binding ratio of the Supreme Court. The Court held that the finding in the first impugned order, to the effect that the Section 14 petition was not maintainable in the absence of a prior notice, was unsustainable in law and deserved to be quashed.

The High Court was equally critical of the reasoning adopted in the second impugned order. The Magistrate's view that the petitioner was precluded from filing a fresh Section 14 petition because it had not challenged the earlier dismissal order was described as legally untenable. The Court observed that once the law has been conclusively settled by the Apex Court in V. Nobel Kumar, the secured creditor was well within its rights to adopt any of the permissible modes for taking possession. The failure of the Magistrate to appreciate this settled legal position resulted in a patent error of law that vitiated both dismissal orders. Consequently, the order imposing costs was also held to be unsustainable and was quashed.

In its final directions, the High Court allowed the writ petition in its entirety. The order dated 24 February 2026 passed in Criminal Miscellaneous Case No. 10265 of 2025 and the order dated 13 May 2026 passed in Criminal Miscellaneous Case No. 5307 of 2026 were both quashed and set aside. The VIII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bengaluru, was directed to consider the Section 14 petition afresh and pass appropriate orders within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the High Court's order. Significantly, the Magistrate was expressly directed to do so without insisting on the issuance of a possession notice under Section 13(4) of the SARFAESI Act.

This judgment serves as a timely reminder to the subordinate judiciary that the SARFAESI Act was enacted to provide secured creditors with an expeditious mechanism for recovery, and that Magistrates exercising jurisdiction under Section 14 are not entitled to superimpose procedural requirements that are foreign to the statutory text or the interpretative guidance provided by the Supreme Court. For financial institutions and their legal advisors, the ruling reaffirms the strategic flexibility available under the SARFAESI framework and highlights the importance of invoking the correct remedy in the face of judicial resistance at the enforcement stage. The decision also highlights the continuing relevance of Standard Chartered Bank v. V. Nobel Kumar as the lodestar for understanding the interplay between Rule 8 and Section 14 of the SARFAESI Act, a decade after it was first pronounced by the Apex Court.

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