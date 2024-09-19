New Mandatory Online Filing Requirement Implemented

In line with the government's digitalization efforts, Chinese consular posts in the following countries have added an online application step: Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Serbia, Spain, and Thailand. Those applying for Chinese visas in these countries must complete a visa application form and submit supporting documents online before bringing the original documents to the consular post. More Chinese embassies and consulates in other countries are expected to implement these mandatory online procedures soon. We will report on further developments.

