Mainland China: Work Permit And Social Security Cards Integrated Under New Enhanced System

At a Glance

Effective December 1, 2024, the Chinese government has integrated the Work Permit Card with the Social Security Card in an effort to improve administrative efficiency and eliminate the issuance of physical Work Permit Cards.

As a result, foreign nationals will not receive a physical Work Permit Card under the new system. Instead, work permit information will be digitized and linked to an electronic Social Security Card accessible via a dedicated mobile application.

Existing valid Work Permit Cards remain usable, however, foreign nationals seeking to transition to the electronic system can apply for an upgrade and can obtain the electronic Social Security Card.

Processing delays may arise as the system undergoes updates. To mitigate delays during this period, applicants must submit applications early and ensure all supporting documents are complete. Employers and foreign nationals should familiarize themselves with the new process to ensure compliance and a seamless transition.

The situation

As of December 1, 2024, the Chinese government has implemented changes to digitize the Work Permit process for foreign nationals, integrating the Work Permit Card with the Social Security Card.

A closer look

No more physical work permit cards. Under the new system, foreign nationals will not receive a physical Work Permit Card. Instead, they must download and register the electronic Social Security Card app to view their work permit details. The app is a centralized platform for accessing and managing work permit information.

Under the new system, foreign nationals will not receive a physical Work Permit Card. Instead, they must download and register the electronic Social Security Card app to view their work permit details. The app is a centralized platform for accessing and managing work permit information. New process for Work Permits. Upon approval of a work permit application, applicants receive the following two documents, available for download directly from the official online portal:

Upon approval of a work permit application, applicants receive the following two documents, available for download directly from the official online portal: A Notification Letter of Work Permit confirming the work permit approval; and A Notification of Decision on Administrative Authorization providing the administrative authorization details.

Applying for a residence permit. Foreign nationals may apply for residence permits using the Notification Letter of Work Permit or the electronic Social Security Card. Immigration authorities verify work permit details digitally through a centralized system or by scanning the QR code embedded in the Social Security Card. Immigration officers may also require the applicant to print the detailed work permit information page as part of the residence permit application documents.

Foreign nationals may apply for residence permits using the Notification Letter of Work Permit or the electronic Social Security Card. Immigration authorities verify work permit details digitally through a centralized system or by scanning the QR code embedded in the Social Security Card. Immigration officers may also require the applicant to print the detailed work permit information page as part of the residence permit application documents. Physical filing requirement. The implementation varies by location, for instance, in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, physical filing is still required for verifying work permit application documents.

The implementation varies by location, for instance, in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, physical filing is still required for verifying work permit application documents. Current valid Work Permits. Existing valid Work Permit Cards remain usable, however, foreign nationals seeking to transition to the electronic system can apply for an upgrade to obtain the electronic Social Security Card.

Existing valid Work Permit Cards remain usable, however, foreign nationals seeking to transition to the electronic system can apply for an upgrade to obtain the electronic Social Security Card. Current pending Work Permit renewals. Pending Work Permit renewal applications will expire once the renewal is approved. The authorities will issue an Approval Letter containing the updated Work Permit information. The foreign national must then download the electronic Social Security Card app and register and access all work permit details through the app.

Impact

This integration aims to streamline the work permit application process. Foreign nationals will have better access to their work permit information through a mobile app. The system's digital verification methods improve security, reducing fraud and errors.

Due to expected delays during this transition period, applicants must submit applications early and ensure all supporting documents are complete. Employers and foreign nationals should familiarize themselves with the new process to ensure compliance and a seamless transition.

Background

This marks the first time Mainland China has fully integrated work permit information into its electronic Social Security Card, which aligns with its digital transformation goals. In recent years, other APAC countries (like Singapore) have adopted similar approaches by digitizing work permits and residence-related documentation, reflecting a growing trend toward reducing reliance on physical documents.

Looking ahead

Related implementation details are expected to be issued and confirmed in the coming weeks. Any ambiguities are anticipated to be clarified as the system matures. Fragomen will monitor and report as more details become available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.