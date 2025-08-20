ARTICLE
20 August 2025

China Introduces New K Visa To Attract Young Foreign STEM Talents

KP
KPMG

Contributor

KPMG logo

KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. Working collaboratively across all these offices, KPMG China can deploy experienced professionals efficiently, wherever our client is located.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organisation or to one or more member firms collectively.

Explore Firm Details
The State Council of the People's Republic of China recently revised the Regulations on the Administration of the Entry and Exit of Foreigners, adding a new visa category of K visa, effective 1 October 2025.
China Immigration
KPMG &nbsp

Summary

The State Council of the People's Republic of China recently revised the Regulations on the Administration of the Entry and Exit of Foreigners, adding a new visa category of K visa, effective 1 October 2025.

Key Points to Note

  • Revision Content
    • A new K visa category has been added, specifically tailored to the needs of foreign young science and technology talents who meet certain conditions and requirements.
  • Eligible Applicants
    • Foreign youth who have graduated from renowned domestic or international universities or research institutions with a bachelor's degree or higher in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics);
    • Foreign young professionals engaged in education and research in STEM-related fields.
  • Core Benefits
    • Optimising duration of stay: Compared to existing ordinary visa types, holders may enjoy more flexibility in terms of entry frequency and validity period.
    • Expanded scope of activity: Activities include exchanges and collaborations in education, science, technology, culture, entrepreneurship, and business.
    • Simplified Admission Requirements: Applications will no longer require sponsorship from a local enterprise, and will be based on age, educational background, or work experience criteria for the application.

KPMG Observations

Since China introduced the R visa for high-level talent in 2013, the addition of the K visa specifically targets foreign young talent working in the science and technology sector. This highlights China's emphasis on attracting the next generation of scientists and researchers. The K visa will enable holders to arrange their activities in China more flexibly, effectively promoting perse scientific and technological cultural exchanges.

Currently, details such as the specific age range for "young" inpiduals, the scope of specific tech industries, the exact validity period and duration of stay for K visas, and follow-up residency policies after entry remain to be further clarified.For eligible foreign young science and technology talents and domestic universities and enterprises planning to hire them, it is recommended to:

  • Closely monitor the K visa application guidelines released by Chinese embassies and consulates abroad;
  • Prepare relevant materials such as academic credentials, research achievements, and proof of employment or enrolment;
  • Apply for the K visa and facilitate the arrival of talent according to the requirements in a compliant and efficient manner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of KPMG &nbsp
KPMG  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More