Summary

The State Council of the People's Republic of China recently revised the Regulations on the Administration of the Entry and Exit of Foreigners, adding a new visa category of K visa, effective 1 October 2025.

Key Points to Note

Revision Content A new K visa category has been added, specifically tailored to the needs of foreign young science and technology talents who meet certain conditions and requirements.

Eligible Applicants Foreign youth who have graduated from renowned domestic or international universities or research institutions with a bachelor's degree or higher in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics); Foreign young professionals engaged in education and research in STEM-related fields.

Core Benefits Optimising duration of stay: Compared to existing ordinary visa types, holders may enjoy more flexibility in terms of entry frequency and validity period. Expanded scope of activity: Activities include exchanges and collaborations in education, science, technology, culture, entrepreneurship, and business. Simplified Admission Requirements: Applications will no longer require sponsorship from a local enterprise, and will be based on age, educational background, or work experience criteria for the application.



KPMG Observations

Since China introduced the R visa for high-level talent in 2013, the addition of the K visa specifically targets foreign young talent working in the science and technology sector. This highlights China's emphasis on attracting the next generation of scientists and researchers. The K visa will enable holders to arrange their activities in China more flexibly, effectively promoting perse scientific and technological cultural exchanges.

Currently, details such as the specific age range for "young" inpiduals, the scope of specific tech industries, the exact validity period and duration of stay for K visas, and follow-up residency policies after entry remain to be further clarified.For eligible foreign young science and technology talents and domestic universities and enterprises planning to hire them, it is recommended to:

Closely monitor the K visa application guidelines released by Chinese embassies and consulates abroad;

Prepare relevant materials such as academic credentials, research achievements, and proof of employment or enrolment;

Apply for the K visa and facilitate the arrival of talent according to the requirements in a compliant and efficient manner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.