Policies Relaxed For Transiting Travelers

The National Immigration Administration has extended the stay duration for foreign nationals eligible for visa-free transit from 72 hours and 144 hours, to 240 hours (10 days). Additionally, 21 ports of entry and exit have been added to the allowed areas in China for eligible transit travelers. Currently, individuals from 54 countries traveling to a third country (or region) can enter China without a visa through any of the 60 open ports in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), and stay within the allowed areas for visa-free transit travelers for up to 240 hours.

