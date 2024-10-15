Visa Exemption Forthcoming For Nationals Of Cyprus, Greece, Portugal And Slovenia

From October 15, 2024 through December 31, 2025, the Chinese government is allowing nationals of Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Slovenia to enter Mainland China visa-free for business, tourism, family visits or transit purposes for up to 15 days. For these foreign nationals, there are no limits on the total number of times that they can enter into Mainland China for up to 15 days as long as their activities are permitted under the visa waiver. This unilateral policy is being implemented to encourage cultural exchanges between these countries, and is in addition to similar visa exemptions recently implemented in China, such as the one for nationals of Australia, New Zealand and Poland.

