Temporary Fingerprinting Exemption

Foreign nationals applying for single-entry or double-entry short-term visas (i.e., those intending to stay for less than 180 days) at a Chinese consular...

Foreign nationals applying for single-entry or double-entry short-term visas (i.e., those intending to stay for less than 180 days) at a Chinese consular post are temporarily exempt from fingerprinting collection until December 31, 2025. Due to consular discretion, Fragomen recommends that applicants confirm whether this exemption applies to them by checking with the relevant consular post where they intend to file their applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.