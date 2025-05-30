News & Cases From China: April 2025

Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting.

CNIPA Releases 2024 China Intellectual Property Protection Status Report*

Date: 25 April 2025

In 2024, Chinese courts received 450,000 new first-instance civil intellectual property cases. Prosecutorial authorities reviewed 7,646 intellectual property criminal infringement cases for arrest, while public security organs investigated 37,000 criminal cases relating to intellectual property violations and counterfeit goods. Market regulation authorities handled 43,900 trademark and patent violation cases, and intellectual property administrative departments dealt with 72,000 patent infringement disputes.

In terms of system improvement, throughout 2024 approximately 20 intellectual property-related laws, regulations and rules were enacted or revised. Two judicial interpretations clarifying legal applications were issued, and over 20 normative and policy documents were released to support intellectual property protection. Additionally, 11 local regulations were introduced to strengthen regional frameworks.

By the end of 2024, China had 5.689 million valid invention patents, marking a 14.0% increase from the previous year. Valid registered trademarks totaled 49.777 million, growing by 7.9%. Certified geographical indication products totaled 2,544. The annual copyright registrations in 2024 amounted to 10.631 million, up 19.13%.

Source: CNIPA

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/4/25/art_3514_199334.html

国知局发布《 2024年中国知识产权保护状况》 *

日期：2025年4月25日

保护成效方面，2024年全国法院新收知识产权民事一审案件45万件，检察机关受理侵犯知识产权审查逮捕案件7646件，公安机关立案侦办侵犯知识产权和制售伪劣商品刑事案件3.7万件，市场监管部门查办商标、专利等领域违法案件4.39万件，知识产权管理部门办理专利侵权纠纷行政案件7.2万件。

制度建设方面，全年制修订知识产权法律法规和规章约20部，制定相关司法解释2部，出台知识产权保护相关规范性文件、政策文件20余部，出台地方性法规11部。

审批登记方面，截至2024年底，中国发明专利有效量为568.9万件，同比增长14.0%；中国有效注册商标量为4977.7万件，同比增长7.9%；著作权年登记总量为1063.06万件，同比增长19.13%；累计认定地理标志产品2544个。

来源：国知局

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/4/25/art_3514_199334.html

The SPC Issues Report on the Status of Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property Rights in Chinese Courts (2024)

Date: 21 April 2025

In 2024, Chinese courts processed about 530,000 intellectual property cases, including 479,900 first-instance cases, and concluded over 540,000 cases, including 494,100 at first instance. The number of cases concluded and the rate of timely conclusions increased steadily. Punitive damages were applied in 460 IP civil infringement cases, up 44.2% from the previous year.

In terms of the judicial protection of innovation, courts issued guidelines on data property rights protection and explored copyright pathways for AI-generated content, prioritizing judicial protection for key sectors and core technologies.

The IP judicial system included 30 local IP tribunals and 558 primary courts with jurisdiction over civil IP cases. Since its establishment six years ago, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) IP Tribunal has resolved nearly 20,000 technology-related IP appeals, with cases involving strategic emerging industries rising yearly. The SPC is drafting proposals for a specialized IP litigation procedure law for future legislative plans.

In terms of improving judicial rules, the SPC also issued antitrust litigation interpretations to clarify their application and added 772 IP cases to the People's Courts Case Database by year-end, with over 7,000 Q&A entries on its online consulting platform for primary courts, including 207 high-quality responses.

The SPC also actively improved the coordination of different organs. Its Judicial recommendations for the film industry led to a 43.32% drop in first-instance film copyright disputes. Meanwhile, international cooperation was enhanced - 8,252 foreign-related IP cases were handled, and 66 cases were recommended to the World Intellectual Property Organization's database.

Source: SPC

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/sOVn97UJDZ747OPj-kFzWg https://www.court.gov.cn/zixun/xiangqing/462871.html

最高法发布《中国法院知识产权司法保护状况（ 2024年）》

日期：2025-04-21

提高案件审判质效方面，2024年，全国法院共受理各类知识产权案件近53万件，其中一审案件数量为47.99万件。全国法院审结知识产权案件54万余件，其中一审审结49.41万件。结案数和审限内结案率均呈现平稳上升态势。2024年，全国法院在知识产权民事侵权案件中适用惩罚性赔偿的案件数量达到460件，同比增长了44.2%。

加强创新司法保护方面，人民法院提升关键领域、核心技术等科技创新成果司法保护水平，研究制定数据产权司法保护指导意见，积极探索人工智能生成物著作权保护路径。

健全知识产权审判体系方面，全国地方法院知识产权法庭达30个，具有知识产权民事案件管辖权的基层人民法院达558个，最高法知识产权法庭成立6年来，审结技术类知识产权上诉案件近2万件，涉战略性新兴产业案件数量和占比逐年攀升。最高院已在研究制定知识产权诉讼特别程序法立法建议稿，推动纳入立法规划。

完善知识产权裁判规则方面，最高院出台反垄断民事诉讼司法解释，系统规范和明确反垄断司法适用；加大人民法院案例库入库案例推送力度，截至2024年底，围绕知识产权审判，入库案例达到772件，完成法答网答问7000余条，形成精品答问207条。

完善协同配合机制方面，最高院积极推动涉电影产业司法建议落地见效，2024年全国法院一审新收涉电影著作权纠纷案件同比下降43.32%；加强对外交流合作方面，2024年，全国法院新收一审涉外知识产权案件8252件，向世界知识产权组织法律与条约数据库推荐66件中国知识产权案例。

资料来源：最高法 2025-04-21

新闻链接：https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/sOVn97UJDZ747OPj-kFzWg https://www.court.gov.cn/zixun/xiangqing/462871.html

The SPC Issues 2024 Typical Cases of Intellectual Property Rights Adjudicated by People's Courts

Date: 21 April 2025

1. mRNA Osteoarthritis Drug Patent Ownership Case

This case involved on-site investigations and circuit trials, leading to mediation that achieved a comprehensive settlement of a patent ownership dispute over cutting-edge mRNA technology in biomedicine. The resolution addressed conflicts lasting over two years among multiple returning Chinese researchers, enterprises, institutions, and related lawsuits.

2. Trademark Infringement and Unfair Competition in Real Estate

This case addressed protection of enterprise trade names and trademark rights in relation to real estate development. The Court factored in the infringer's knowledge of prior use of a business name in determining its “notable influence,” reinforcing the protection of honest business practices and fair market competition.

3. ‘Spoiler' Game Character Trade Secret Infringement Case

This case clarified standards for recognizing unreleased game character designs as trade secrets. Through pre-litigation injunctive measures, it protected the character content and the business model of generating attention through game updates, regulating premature ‘spoilers' to safeguard competitive advantages.

4. ‘AI Face-Swapping' Copyright Infringement Case

The ruling clarified that ‘AI face-swapping' does not constitute creative adaptation or fair use of original works. Providers of AI-driven online services have a reasonable duty of care and must not use algorithmic technology to infringe others' copyrights.

5. Game ‘Reskinning' Infringement Case

This case ruled that game mechanics are not copyright-protected expressions or “other intellectual achievements.” However, reskinning, i.e. replacing or altering the visual style, which diverts market share from the original game, can be addressed as unfair competition.

6. Unfair Competition - Biased Online Product Reviews

This case analyzed the legitimacy of online product review practices, ruling that evaluations lacking scientific rigor or reliability can mislead consumers and influence purchasing decisions, and can constitute unfair competition in the context of false advertising. It clarified the legal boundaries for reviews, regulating false evaluations to promote the lawful development of the review industry.

7. Unfair Competition - Ticket-Scalping Software

The ticketing software concerned used technical methods to provide users with improper ticketing advantages, contravening platform ticketing rules and interfering with normal operations, thus harming specific operators' competitive interests. The Court considered consumers' fair access to tickets and market order and deemed the conduct in question ‘unfair competition'.

8. Criminal-Civil Copyright Infringement Case Involving Popular Films

This case leveraged the integrated civil, criminal, and administrative IP trial mechanism to penalize the illegal distribution of key films during the Lunar New Year movie release period, thereby protecting cinema releases.

Source: SPC

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/9OuqWqPyhmrS9NS-g-xEeg

最高法发布2024 年人民法院知识产权典型案例

日期：2025-04-21

1. “mRNA骨关节炎药物”发明专利权权属案

本案通过实地调查、巡回审判，积极开展调解，促成一起涉多为归国科研人员、多家企事业单位和生物医药领域前沿mRNA技术的专利权权属纠纷案及其他关联诉讼的一揽子和解，实质化解了双方当事人长达两年多的矛盾和系列纠纷。

2. 房地产领域商标侵权及不正当竞争案

本案涉及商品房开发建设领域中的企业字号权益及商标权的保护问题，将侵权人明知他人在先使用字号的情节纳入“有一定影响字号”的认定，传递了保护诚信经营，维护公平竞争秩序的裁判理念。

3. “剧透”游戏未公开角色侵害商业秘密案

本案涉及游戏未公开的角色设计等信息构成商业秘密的认定标准和裁判规则，通过诉前行为保全裁定的方式，不仅保护游戏角色内容本身，还保护通过游戏版本更新提升关注度的经营模式，以及由该经营模式所带来的竞争优势，从而对提前“剧透”的行为给予有力规制。

4. “AI换脸”著作权侵权案

本案判决明确了“AI换脸”不构成对原作品的独创性改编与合理使用；使用人工智能技术提供网络服务者负有合理注意义务，不得利用算法技术侵害他人著作权。

5. 游戏“换皮”侵权案

本案明确游戏玩法规则不属于著作权法意义上的表达，不应认定为“符合作品特征的其他智力成果”。但仅简单替换美术资源的“换皮”行为分流和抢占了相关游戏市场份额，可通过不正当竞争予以规制。

6. 网络测评“有踩有捧”不正当竞争案

本案对网络上发布商品测评行为的正当性进行了分析认定，认定缺乏科学性和可靠性的测试数据测评易误导相关公众、影响消费者的购买决策，构成虚假宣传的不正当竞争。本案从反不正当竞争法的立法目的出发，厘清了测评行为的合法边界，有效规制虚假测评行为，推动测评行业在法治轨道上良性发展。

7. 抢票软件不正当竞争案

涉案抢票软件利用技术手段，为用户提供不正当抢票优势，破坏平台的购票规则，干扰、妨碍平台售票业务的正常开展，损害了特定经营者的竞争利益。在此基础上，将消费者的公平购票权、票务市场的正常秩序等纳入考量范围，认定被诉行为构成不正当竞争。

8. 涉热播影视作品侵犯著作权刑事附带民事诉讼案

本案为借助知识产权民事、刑事、行政“三合一”审判机制对传播春节档重点保护院线电影违法犯罪行为予以严惩的案例。

资料来源：最高法 2025-04-21

新闻链接：https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/9OuqWqPyhmrS9NS-g-xEeg

The IPC of the SPC Awards Punitive Damages of CNY 53.347 Million in a Corn Plant Variety Infringement Case, Setting Record for China's Plant Variety Infringement Compensation

Date: 21 April 2025

The case concerns the corn plant variety ‘NP01154,' with variety rights belonging to French company Limagrain Europe. H Company was authorized to exclusively produce and operate the ‘NP01154' corn inbred line in China. It sued the Defendant, alleging that seven of its approved hybrid corn varieties, including ‘Zhengpinyu 491,' ‘Jinyuanyu 304,' and ‘Jinyuanyu 171, had used ‘NP01154' as a parental variety and been developed and sold without permission. H Company sought RMB 160 million (approx. US$ 22 million) in punitive damages and RMB 200,000 (approx. US$ 27,800) for reasonable enforcement costs.

The key issue in both trial instances was whether the parental variety ‘YZ320' of the allegedly infringing varieties was identical to the authorized ‘NP01154.' The SPC ruled that the Defendant's testing evidence didn't meet judicial interpretation requirements and plant variety molecular marker testing standards. It upheld the Plaintiff's testing results, confirming infringement. Considering the Defendant's intentional infringement across seven approved hybrid varieties over five years and covering a production area of 8,243.4 mu, the infringement was deemed severe. The SPC applied a 1x punitive damages multiplier, resulting in total compensation of RMB 53.347 million (approx. US$ 7.4 million), setting a record for the highest compensation in a Chinese plant variety infringement case.

Source: SPC

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/o7-yP5ZXh9TzWDRc2-zSHg

* National Intellectual Property Publicity Week - 20 to 26 April

During this week, annual reports and lists of typical cases were published by the Supreme People's Court, the National Intellectual Property Administration, the State Market Regulation Administration, and local intellectual property departments. They are all important for a full understanding of China's 2024 intellectual property developments, but we have been able to summarise only a select few above. Below are links to some of the other relevant reports:

The SPP Issues White Paper on Procuratorial Work for Intellectual Property Rights (2024):https://www.spp.gov.cn/xwfbh/wsfbh/202504/t20250423_693689.shtml

The SMAR Issues Annual Report on China's Combating of IPR Infringement and Counterfeiting (2024): https://www.gov.cn/lianbo/bumen/202504/content_7020957.htm

The SPC and the SPP Jointly Issue the Typical Cases on Criminal Protection of Intellectual Property Rights: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/7n5PyrXrnRHqYf6GAlbQ4Q

CNIPA Releases the Top Ten Cases of Patent Reexamination and Invalidation and Typical Cases of Trademark Opposition and Review in 2024:https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/YnvfYGIrvd49gmHjl_NBxw ; https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/X_x__IMvctjZZZ-srLggsg

Beijing High People's Court Releases the Top Ten Intellectual Property Judicial Protection Cases and the Top Ten Trademark Authorization and Confirmation Judicial Protection Cases in 2024:https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/H3-1H4tQUm1GJkWEBhcyxQ

Shanghai High People's Court Releases the Top Ten Cases of Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property Rights in Shanghai Courts in 2024:https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/IYcDv4SnhRI2VkefJZBVkA

Guangdong High People's Court Releases the Top Ten Typical Cases of Strengthening Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property Rights in 2024:https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/X9ew5uCesoA-MwA4XJaCvA

最高法知产庭在一起玉米植物新品种侵权案中适用惩罚性赔偿判赔 5334.7万元，创下中国植物新品种侵权案件判赔金额新高

日期：2025-04-21

本案涉案品种为NP01154玉米植物新品种，品种权人为法国企业利马格兰欧洲，恒某公司经授权取得在中国境内独家生产经营玉米自交系“NP01154”的权利。恒某公司认为，本案被告生产、销售的“郑品玉491”“金苑玉304”“金苑玉171”等7个通过审定的玉米杂交品种均系未经许可使用“NP01154”品种作为亲本生产而来，因此提起诉讼，主张惩罚性赔偿总计1.6亿元，外加维权合理开支20万元。

两审诉讼中，被诉侵权品种的亲本“YZ320”与授权品种“NP01154”是否具有同一性成为争议焦点。最高法认为，被告金某公司提供的检测证据不符合有关司法解释的规定和信物新品种分子标记法检测标准的要求，最终采信了原告恒某公司的检测结果，认定侵权成立。鉴于金某公司系故意侵权，且侵权产品涉及7个审定杂交品种、侵权时间长达5年、侵权生产面积高达8243.4亩，侵权情节严重，最高法认为应当适用1倍惩罚性赔偿，即5334.7万余元，该判赔也创下中国植物新品种侵权案件判赔金额新高。

资料来源：最高法 2025-04-21

新闻链接：https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/o7-yP5ZXh9TzWDRc2-zSHg

*全国知识产权宣传周（ 4月20日 -26日）

全国知识产权宣传周活动期间，最高法、国知局、市监总局、各地方知识产权主管部门均会发布年度报告和典型案例，是深度了解中国2024年知识产权发展情况的重要依据。由于本期发布内容繁多，无法全部展开介绍，前文中我们仅选取了比较有代表性的数据和案例，另有一些其他部门发布的重要报告如下：

最高检发布《知识产权检察工作白皮书（2024）》

https://www.spp.gov.cn/xwfbh/wsfbh/202504/t20250423_693689.shtml

市监总局发布《中国打击侵权假冒工作年度报告（2024）》

https://www.gov.cn/lianbo/bumen/202504/content_7020957.htm

最高人民法院、最高人民检察院联合发布知识产权刑事保护典型案例

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/7n5PyrXrnRHqYf6GAlbQ4Q

国家知识产权局发布2024年度专利复审无效十大案例、2024年度商标异议、评审典型案例

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/YnvfYGIrvd49gmHjl_NBxw

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/X_x__IMvctjZZZ-srLggsg

北京高院发布2024年度知识产权司法保护十大案例及商标授权确权司法保护十大案例

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/H3-1H4tQUm1GJkWEBhcyxQ

上海高院发布2024年上海法院知识产权司法保护十大案件

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/IYcDv4SnhRI2VkefJZBVkA

广东高院发布2024年度十大知识产权保护典型案例

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/X9ew5uCesoA-MwA4XJaCvA

