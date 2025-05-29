Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting.

Q&A Guide created in conjunction with Wolters Kluwer and strategic partner, Lusheng Law Firm

The rapid advancement of technology has complicated copyright protection, patent applications, and trade mark management, with online infringements on the rise, making it increasingly difficult to safeguard intellectual property rights. Nevertheless, the commercial value of intellectual property is becoming more pronounced, and the adoption of innovation-driven R&D strategies opens up vast possibilities for the protection and application of these rights.

In collaboration with our strategic partner Lusheng in China and Wolters Kluwer, Rouse has developed a valuable resource for rightsholders: "The Practical Q&A Guide to Cutting-Edge Intellectual Property Issues in China". This guide, compiled by over 30 senior China IP experts from the two leading IP firms, addresses the key concerns of businesses by providing insights on patents, trade marks, copyright, trade secrets, internet unfair competition, intellectual property investment, and punitive damages in an accessible Q&A format. It offers readers the latest legal interpretations, case studies, and practical guidance applicable to their operations.

With the permission of Wolters Kluwer, we have translated and made the Q&A Guide available.

