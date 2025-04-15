How Can Trademark Use And Reputation Be Proven In China?

Navigating the trademark landscape in China can be tricky, especially when it comes to proving the use and reputation of trademarks. Whether it's dealing with trademark opposition, invalidation, non-use cancellation or infringement actions, having solid evidence is essential.

Outlined below is a guide to the types of evidence to consider gathering to support claims.

Commercial documentation

Sales contracts and invoices: Retain copies of contracts and invoices that show sales of goods or services under the trademark. These documents are key in demonstrating actual use.

Retain copies of contracts and invoices that show sales of goods or services under the trademark. These documents are key in demonstrating actual use. Bills of lading and bank receipts: These financial documents can serve as proof that specific trademarked products have been sold and shipped within China.

These financial documents can serve as proof that specific trademarked products have been sold and shipped within China. Export and import documents: If the brand operates internationally, these documents can show that the trademark is recognized and used beyond China's borders.

Sales and distribution evidence

Sales area materials: Gather information about where specific products are sold. This could include maps or lists of retail locations to demonstrate the geographical reach of the trademark in question.

Gather information about where specific products are sold. This could include maps or lists of retail locations to demonstrate the geographical reach of the trademark in question. Points of sale information: Document the various channels through which products are sold—whether online or offline. It helps establish the presence of the trademark in the market.

Promotional materials

Advertising evidence: Collect advertisements from various media—TV, radio, newspapers and social media—that feature the trademark. Real-world examples can make a significant impact.

Collect advertisements from various media—TV, radio, newspapers and social media—that feature the trademark. Real-world examples can make a significant impact. Event participation: If products are showcased at trade fairs or exhibitions, keep records of these events. Photos and brochures can add weight to any claims.

Historical use evidence

First use documentation: Track when the trademark was first used in China. The historical context can be crucial in legal disputes.

Track when the trademark was first used in China. The historical context can be crucial in legal disputes. Continuous use evidence: Show ongoing use over time with dated promotional materials or sales records. Consistency is key.

Registration certificates

Trademark registration copies: Retain photocopies of trademark registrations in China along with other operational jurisdictions. It all helps add credibility to any claims.

Recognition as a well-known trademark

Official recognition documents: If the trademark has been recognized as well-known by Chinese authorities, keep the certificates handy. They can significantly bolster support.

Valuation reports

Assessment reports: Obtain reports from qualified organizations that assess the value of the trademark as an intangible asset. It can provide insight into its market significance.

Sales statistics

Financial data: Collect statistics on sales volume, revenue, advertising expenditure and market share related to the specific trademarked goods or services. Having numbers to back up any claims is always helpful.

Awards and honors

Recognition certificates: Received awards for the brand or products in China? Make sure to document achievements — as they can enhance reputation.

Product evidence

Product images and packaging samples: Keep photos of products and their packaging that prominently display the trademark. Visual evidence can be persuasive.

Transactional documentation

Product orders and contracts: Maintain copies of orders, contracts and shipping documents that show a consistent pattern of sales involving the trademark in question. For added credibility, ensure these documents form a clear chain that illustrates the consistency of each transaction.

Practical tips for evidence collection

Stay organized: Create a systematic approach to collecting and storing evidence related to the trademark's use. A well-organized file will save time when it comes to presenting evidence.

Create a systematic approach to collecting and storing evidence related to the trademark's use. A well-organized file will save time when it comes to presenting evidence. Regular updates: Make it a habit to regularly update the evidence collection as new sales occur or marketing campaigns launch.

Make it a habit to regularly update the evidence collection as new sales occur or marketing campaigns launch. Consult experts: Engage with intellectual property professionals who understand the nuances of Chinese law to help effectively navigate complex situations.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.