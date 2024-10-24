Digital Transformation In IP Protection

In the digital era, the protection of intellectual property (IP) is undergoing significant transformation. Technological advancements empower rights...

In the digital era, the protection of intellectual property (IP) is undergoing significant transformation. Technological advancements empower rights holders to enhance efficiency and reduce costs in applications and enforcement. Simultaneously, the fields of administrative enforcement and judicial protection are embracing digitalisation, improving both efficiency and accessibility. Here are key examples of these trends:

Integrated Digital Complaints in IP Administration

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has adopted the "Internet plus supervision" model, merging various complaint hotlines of different units and functions into a unified platform (e.g., national 12315 platform). Launched on 31st August 2019, the national 12315 platform allows consumers and rights holders to report issues such as trade mark infringement and unfair competition.

This digital integration has streamlined the complaint process, significantly enhancing response times and processing efficiency. From 2019 to 2023, the platform received over 120 million complaints, including over 18 million reports of violations, demonstrating its crucial role in protecting consumer rights and maintaining market order.

Intelligent Judicial Processes in IP

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly vital in enhancing judicial efficiency and quality. Courts are leveraging big data and AI tools for case analysis, enabling features like intelligent assisted adjudication. The Supreme People's Court has issued guidelines to clarify AI responsibilities in judicial applications, marking a significant advance in intelligent trials.

For instance, the Beijing High People's Court's "Smart Judge" system can automatically organise case facts and generate trial outlines, helping judges quickly find relevant case references. Furthermore, the April 2024 launch of the "Copyright AI Intelligent Review" pilot project signifies AI's role in judicial processes, improving the efficiency and consistency of copyright case handling.

Conclusion

The digitalisation of IP administration and judiciary not only enhances protection efficiency but also offers rights holders more accessible services. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect future IP protection to become even more intelligent and precise, providing robust legal support for innovation and development.

