Successful Invalidation Of Polyurethane Polishing Pad Patent: A Landmark Case In Patent Reexamination And Invalidation

Summary of the Case

The original patent holders of this patent were: Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials CMP Holdings, Inc., and Dow Global Technologies LLC. Subsequently, the patent was transferred to: DuPont Electronic Materials Holdings, Inc., and DDP Specialty Electronic Materials US, LLC.

The two original patent holders jointly possess a large number of granted patents related to polyurethane polishing pads. They have established a comprehensive patent portfolio in CMP field, creating a patent barrier for companies involved in the research, development, and production of polyurethane polishing pads.

Kangxin was entrusted by a client to handle the invalidation of the invention patent with patent number 201410448504.X, titled "Polyurethane Polishing Pad". After that, Kangxin team that is comprised by the patent attorneys and the lawyer of litigation team of Kangxin filed a first request for invalidation in April 2023. Kangxin team conducted thorough search and preparation on the case, however, on January 2, 2024, an unfavorable decision was received, maintaining the validity of the patent rights. Subsequently, this invalidation case was selected by the CNIPA as one of the Top Ten Patent Reexamination and Invalidation Cases of 2024.

Based on the aforementioned unfavorable circumstances and following the client's instructions, Kangxin team actively cooperated with the client to diligently searched new invalidity evidences. A common knowledge evidence in the polyurethane field was sought out as the primary evidence to be combined with D1 that was also used as the closest evidence in the first request for assessing inventiveness, based on facts recognized in the first invalidation decision.

Kangxin team recombined the evidences and filed a second invalidation request against the patent, which had been transferred to new patent holders, on January 6, 2025.

Before responding to the patent holder's response, Kangxin team repeatedly discussed relevant technical issues with the client, identified defects in the patent holder's response, actively presented opinions, and prepared for the invalidation oral hearing. During the hearing, Kangxin team actively addressed the patent holder's opinions, indicated out errors in the patentee's viewpoint, effectively answered technical questions raised by the panel, and provided detailed technical analysis.

Ultimately, on July 25, 2025, Kangxin received the Invalidation Decision No. 587759, declaring the patent invalid in whole, wherein the panel highly recognized the new common knowledge evidence in polyurethane field to provide explicit teaching to the skills in the art to obtain the technical solutions in independent claims 1 & 5 and dependent claims 2-4 & 6-8. Such positive decision removed obstacles to the client's business activities and earned high praise from the client.

Challenge and Outcome

