Sinosure Claims: Why Foreign Buyers Need More Than A Quick Consultation

Foreign buyers facing Sinosure claims often underestimate the complexity and risks involved, from supply chain disruption to executive travel restrictions.

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

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Why Sinosure Matters Are Different

A Sinosure claim is not just an unpaid invoice. By the time most companies contact us, they have usually already lost ground they cannot easily recover.

The setup looks simple: a Chinese supplier claims a foreign buyer failed to pay. The supplier turns the claim over to Sinosure. Sinosure, or someone acting for it, demands payment.

But the invoice is almost never the only issue. Leverage is.

The questions that determine the outcome are usually bigger and more dangerous than “Did we pay this invoice?” They include:

Can Sinosure or the supplier hurt the company’s China supply chain? Can they interfere with molds, tooling, pending shipments, deposits, samples, or future production? Can they create travel risk for executives or employees who go to China? Can they complicate banking, financing, insurance, audits, or a pending sale of the business? Can they use the company’s own emails, WeChat messages, payment promises, or internal documents against it?

Most companies also underestimate Sinosure because they do not understand how opaque it is. Sinosure sits inside China’s state-backed export-promotion system, where trade finance, supplier credit, insurance, subsidies, and government policy blur together. Whether that system complies with WTO norms is a serious question, but foreign buyers should not expect clear answers from Sinosure. The system is built to support Chinese exporters and collect from foreign buyers, not to explain itself.

The broader context also matters. China’s economic conditions, exporter pressure, policy priorities, and relationship with the debtor’s country can all affect how Sinosure, suppliers, collection agents, and courts behave. These variables change constantly. Sinosure strategy is not static. What worked six months ago may be wrong today.

This is why we do not treat Sinosure matters as routine collection cases, and why we do not handle them through quick initial consultations. A short call can create the illusion of an assessment, but without the documents, the facts, and the China-side risk picture, it is not an assessment at all.

The First Question Is Not Whether the Client Has a Good Story

Most companies facing Sinosure have a story.

The products were defective. The supplier shipped late. The goods were rejected. The downstream customer refused to pay. The supplier promised a credit. The claim is inflated. The Chinese supplier is lying.

Some of these stories are true. Some are not. Many are partly true but poorly documented. And Sinosure cares less about the story than about the documents.

What matters is whether the buyer disputed the debt in writing before Sinosure became involved. What matters is whether the buyer accepted the goods, resold them, made partial payments, promised payment, signed something it should not have signed, or asked for more time.

We do not react to a narrative. Our job is to find the documents, admissions, leverage points, and business risks that will drive the outcome.

Why We Do Not Do Initial Consultations for Sinosure Claims

Over the past two decades, I have handled more than 100 Sinosure disputes. I do not know of any other American lawyer who has handled these disputes at anything close to that volume.

Sinosure matters are not mysterious, but they are narrow, document-heavy, fast-moving, and easy to mishandle. They require experience with Chinese suppliers, China-side leverage, export credit insurance, collection tactics, settlement structure, and the practical realities of doing business in and with China.

Over time, I have developed a long intake protocol I use to identify the critical facts, risks, leverage points, and strategic options in a given matter. I almost never ask a client all of those questions. One answer often makes the next twenty unnecessary. Another answer may tell us we need to go deeper on China assets, travel risk, supplier leverage, settlement structure, lender issues, or document authenticity.

Knowing which questions to skip is often as important as knowing which questions to ask.

I am also one of those lawyers who will often respond to an email by picking up the phone. I do this when I can see that one or two questions will get to the heart of the matter, but answering by email would mean writing out five or six questions because I do not yet know which way the answers will go. A short call gets us there in minutes. A written exchange can take days and still leave the real issue unanswered.

With Sinosure, the fastest and best path is to see the documents first and then have focused discussions about the situation and what the client actually wants out of it. No form, questionnaire, or twenty-minute call can substitute for that.

I also do not publish my full Sinosure intake protocol. Sinosure pays attention to what defense lawyers write, and suppliers and collection agents do as well. Handing them a roadmap to my thinking, pressure points, and strategy would help the wrong side.

We also limit the number of active Sinosure matters we take on at any one time. These matters move fast. Collection pressure escalates. Suppliers interfere with production. Molds become leverage. Executives may need to avoid travel. Banks and lenders may need to be brought in. A botched settlement can mean paying the wrong party or paying twice.

This is why we require a substantial five-figure nonrefundable fee before opening most Sinosure files. The fee reflects the work and capacity required to review the documents, identify the risks, move quickly, and build a strategy. It also tells us the client is serious.

By the time a company contacts us, there are usually dozens or hundreds of relevant facts already in play: purchase orders, invoices, bills of lading, inspection reports, emails, WeChat messages, payment demands, supplier threats, internal communications, molds in China, executives who travel there, Chinese IP registrations, lender covenants, and sometimes a pending sale of the business.

We cannot tell a company whether to fight, settle, delay, or restructure the dispute without first understanding that full picture.

The Questions We Ask in Sinosure Matters

1. What does the company actually want?

The first thing we need to know is whether the company still needs China as a sourcing base or is already on the way out.

That answer changes everything else.

Would the company be comfortable if key people could never safely travel to China again? Would it be comfortable losing access to current suppliers? Would it be comfortable abandoning molds, tooling, inventory, or pending production? A scorched-earth legal defense may be commercial suicide if the company still needs those factories next month.

2. What is urgent?

Is anyone traveling to China soon? Is a shipment pending? Is money about to be wired? Are molds, tools, goods, or deposits sitting in China right now? Are customer deadlines tied to Chinese production?

Sometimes the first move is not a letter. It is securing the client’s people, evidence, money, molds, and supply chain before the dispute escalates.

3. Who is actually exposed?

Sinosure claims usually start with one named debtor, but exposure often runs further.

We look at who bought, imported, received, resold, and benefited from the goods. We also look at whether affiliates, owners, or related companies were involved, and whether assets or operations moved after the dispute arose.

A hollowed-out debtor or sudden asset transfer invites veil-piercing, successor-liability, or affiliate-liability arguments.

4. Has Sinosure proven its authority to collect?

We never accept a demand at face value just because it appears on Sinosure letterhead.

Has Sinosure actually paid the supplier? Has it produced subrogation or assignment documents? Is the supplier still separately demanding payment? If a company pays the wrong party, the right one may still be out there.

5. What do the transaction documents actually show?

Purchase orders, invoices, shipping records, payment records, correspondence, inspection materials, and later account statements often tell a different story from the one the client tells.

Were the goods accepted, rejected, resold, returned, detained, destroyed, or stored? Did the supplier agree to credits, discounts, delayed payment, replacement goods, or settlement?

The documents will often determine whether the defense holds up.

6. Did the buyer make damaging admissions?

This is one of the most important parts of any Sinosure review.

A single WeChat message apologizing for late payment, blaming cash flow, or promising a wire next week can wreck an otherwise strong defense. Statements admitting the debt, asking for more time, proposing payment terms, or saying the company will pay once its customer pays can sink a case fast.

7. Are the Chinese documents authentic and properly chopped?

We check whether documents bear the correct official company chop or authorized contract chop of the exact Chinese entity involved. We check whether the Chinese characters match the entity’s registered Chinese name. We check whether bank accounts, exporter names, shipping records, and invoice details line up across the file.

China-related fraud usually hides in details foreign companies skim past.

8. Was the debt disputed before Sinosure became involved?

This is often the line between a usable defense and a weak one.

Saying now that the goods were defective is not the same as having written evidence, created before Sinosure appeared, that the debt was disputed, reduced, offset, or rejected.

Years ago, a client accepted a full container of goods, resold most of it through U.S. distribution channels, paid a large part of the invoice, and then went quiet when quality complaints started coming in. When the collection agent called, the company tried to raise defects for the first time.

By then, the resale records, partial payment, and silence had done most of the supplier’s work.

If you accepted the container, resold the goods, paid part of the invoice, and only complained about quality after a collection agent called, you face an uphill fight.

9. Are there customs, import, or regulatory problems?

Many Sinosure matters involve regulated goods: medical devices, PPE, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electronics, children’s products, food-contact products, and other products with import or compliance requirements.

Import holds, customs seizures, country-of-origin problems, labeling issues, fake certifications, and bad testing documents can create defenses, offsets, insurance claims, customer claims, government problems, settlement leverage, or new exposure for the buyer.

10. What communications need to be preserved, and who needs to stop talking?

In China-related disputes, the key communications are often on WeChat, WhatsApp, text messages, personal email, phone calls, and voice notes.

The smoking gun, or the fatal admission, may be sitting unbacked-up on a logistics manager’s personal phone. Meanwhile, businesspeople should not be improvising with Sinosure collectors.

We decide what to preserve and who is allowed to speak to whom.

11. Is the client ready for aggressive collection pressure?

Sinosure-linked collection firms may call executives’ personal phones, contact affiliates, and make unannounced visits to business or residential addresses.

The company needs a protocol covering who is authorized to communicate, who is prohibited from communicating, and what employees must not say.

Stopping the harassment is part of it. The bigger goal is preventing employees from creating new bad facts.

12. What China assets are exposed?

We map the China footprint: molds, tooling, inventory, samples, confidential information, IP registrations, platform accounts, Chinese entities, bank accounts, distributors, pending shipments, and supplier-held assets.

Molds and pending production can turn into leverage quickly.

13. Are people at risk?

Travel risk is one of the most overlooked issues in Sinosure matters.

The serious concern is not a future visa denial. It is an exit restriction that prevents an owner, executive, employee, or negotiator from leaving China once they are there.

We review travel history, upcoming itineraries, and whether certain people should stay out of China.

14. Could this affect other Chinese suppliers, banks, lenders, insurers, or auditors?

If Sinosure flags the company as a high-risk buyer, unrelated Chinese suppliers may reduce credit terms, demand deposits, require letters of credit, or refuse new orders.

For some clients, supply chain disruption is a bigger threat than the claim itself.

An unresolved Sinosure claim can also create problems with the company’s bank: technical defaults under loan covenants, borrowing-base recalculations, reporting obligations, and lender questions the company would rather avoid.

A settlement payment to China can trigger its own bank review and questions about where the money is going and why. A strategy that ignores the bank is incomplete.

15. Can the client settle without paying twice?

Wire funds directly to the factory, and Sinosure may still pursue the subrogated claim. Pay Sinosure, and the supplier may still come back for interest, fees, or related invoices.

A workable settlement usually binds both Sinosure and the supplier in a structure that holds up wherever enforcement or later collection pressure is likely to occur.

Paying fast and resolving the matter are not the same thing.

16. What is the real litigation and enforcement risk?

“Can they sue?” is the wrong question.

The better question is this: given the amount, the documents, where the debtor sits, where the assets are, the China exposure, supplier pressure, and Sinosure’s institutional incentives, what escalation is actually likely?

Sometimes it is litigation. Sometimes it is collection pressure. Sometimes it is China-side leverage. Sometimes the best move is not making the matter bigger than it already is.

17. Is the company planning a sale, financing, or major transaction?

An unresolved Sinosure claim usually has to be disclosed in due diligence and can affect price, escrow, indemnity, holdback, reps and warranties insurance, lender approval, investor confidence, and closing timing.

A fast settlement sometimes cleans up the story. Other times it creates admissions, accounting issues, or lender problems.

The right call depends on the facts.

Why Sinosure Defense Requires Strategy, Not a Quick Call

A client with no China assets, no future China sourcing, no damaging admissions, strong written dispute evidence, weak collectability, no lender sensitivity, and no sale process can usually take a hard line.

A client with active Chinese suppliers, molds in China, executives who travel there, weak documentation, prior payment promises, employees who chat freely with collectors, lender exposure, or a pending transaction needs a different plan.

For some clients, the right answer is to fight hard. For others, it is to settle quickly and quietly. For others, it is to buy time while changing suppliers, recovering molds, protecting executives, and preserving evidence.

The real work is judgment, sequencing, and knowing which questions to skip because an earlier answer has already shown where the case is headed.

In Sinosure matters, getting it wrong often costs more, sometimes far more, than the amount Sinosure says is owed.

Sinosure Claim FAQ

What is Sinosure?

Sinosure is China’s state-backed export credit insurance company. It insures Chinese exporters against foreign buyer nonpayment and can become involved when a Chinese supplier claims a foreign buyer failed to pay.

For foreign buyers, the important point is not the corporate structure. The important point is that a Sinosure claim is rarely just a private invoice dispute. It can involve a Chinese supplier, Sinosure, collection agents, trade finance, China-side leverage, and pressure on the buyer’s supply chain.

Should I pay the Chinese supplier directly after receiving a Sinosure demand?

Not without knowing who has authority to settle.

If Sinosure has paid the supplier and taken over the claim through subrogation or assignment, paying the supplier may not resolve the Sinosure claim. If the supplier still has related claims, paying Sinosure may not fully resolve the supplier problem either.

Before paying anyone, the buyer should confirm who owns the claim, who has authority to release it, and whether the settlement binds all relevant parties.

Can Sinosure sue my company outside China?

Sometimes, but “can they sue?” is usually too narrow a question.

The real issue is what pressure Sinosure, the supplier, or collection agents can realistically apply based on the amount at issue, the documents, the debtor’s location, the debtor’s assets, the buyer’s China footprint, and the supplier’s leverage.

Litigation is only one possible form of escalation. Supply chain interference, collection pressure, travel risk, lender issues, and settlement leverage may matter more.

Can a Sinosure claim affect my China supply chain?

Yes. This is often one of the biggest risks.

A Sinosure claim can affect pending shipments, molds, tooling, deposits, samples, replacement production, future credit terms, and relationships with other Chinese suppliers. If the company still depends on China, the dispute strategy must account for that dependency.

A legally aggressive strategy that ignores the supply chain can backfire.

Is it safe to travel to China during a Sinosure dispute?

Not always.

The concern is not merely inconvenience or a future visa problem. In serious cases, the risk is that an owner, executive, employee, or negotiator may face an exit restriction and be prevented from leaving China while a dispute is unresolved.

Travel should be evaluated before anyone connected to the dispute goes to China.

Why does Harris Sliwoski require a full review before advising on a Sinosure matter?

Because a reliable answer requires more than the client’s story.

We need to review the documents, communications, payment history, China exposure, supplier leverage, customs or regulatory issues, travel risks, lender concerns, and settlement authority. A quick call cannot tell a company whether to fight, settle, delay, preserve leverage, recover assets, or stop certain employees from communicating.

A Sinosure matter requires more than a conversation. It requires a file.

The Bottom Line

If your company has received a Sinosure demand, do not treat it like another collection letter, and do not assume paying the factory resolves the claim. The factory may no longer have authority to settle, the defects you remember may not matter unless they were documented at the right time, and your executives may not be safe traveling to China while this is open.

The first step is to preserve the record, stop uncontrolled communications, identify your China-side leverage and exposure, determine who has authority to settle, and build a strategy before Sinosure or the supplier forces the next move.

Sinosure claims are not routine debt disputes. They are China business-risk disputes, and they need to be handled that way.

Sinosure Claims: Why Foreign Buyers Need More Than A Quick Consultation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.