First Public Blocking Of Foreign Acquisition On Economic Security Ground, Tightening Of Red Chip Listing – Is 2026 The Watershed Moment For Foreign Investors In China Deals?

The PRC government's formal decision in April 2026 to halt Meta Platforms, Inc ("Meta")'s acquisition of Butterfly Effect Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company known for its general artificial intelligence ("AI")...

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The PRC government's formal decision in April 2026 to halt Meta Platforms, Inc ("Meta")'s acquisition of Butterfly Effect Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company known for its general artificial intelligence ("AI") agent product named Manus ("Manus") and order unwinding of the acquisition by the parties involved, sounds the alarm for PRC tech companies and foreign investors working on high-stakes transactions.

At the same time, the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC")'s tightening of red chip structures traditionally favoured by sponsors and foreign investors is starting to impact how deals are structured for future exits.

This article will examine the recent announcement from the Working Mechanism Office for Foreign Investment Security Review (the "FISR Office") under the National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC") on Meta's acquisition of Manus, as well as the CSRC's shift to push for domestic companies to list in Hong Kong through H-shares listing instead of red chip structures using offshore listing entities.

Strategic importance of AI and competitive parity between China and the US

While the FISR Office's one-liner announcement on Meta's acquisition of Manus on 27 April 2026 is exceptionally brief, the decision culminates in increasing pressure from both the US and the PRC governments to restrict foreign investments in sensitive sectors such as AI, and the evolving attempts to circumvent such governmental restrictions.

As early as 2017, China issued its National AI Development Plan as a foundational blueprint, which targeted global AI leadership by 2030 and emphasised self-sufficiency, innovation hubs, and cross-sector integration across surveillance, healthcare, smart cities, and manufacturing. More recently, the Chinese State Council issued an "AI Plus" Strategy in August 2025 as a guideline requiring deep integration of AI in six key sectors, so that by 2027, the penetration rate of AI agents and new-generation intelligent terminals is to exceed 70%, and by 2030, to exceed 90%.

On the other hand, the Sino-US rivalry on their respective AI power and dominance is best illustrated by the Stanford 2026 AI Index published by Standford HAI, a university-wide, interdisciplinary institute hosted by Stanford University, which concluded that the US-China AI model performance gap has "effectively closed", with US and Chinese models trading the lead multiple times since early 2025, and China leading the world in publication volume, citations, patent output, and industrial robot installations.

China's foreign investment regime

The PRC has a long history of scrutinising foreign investment by industry and sector. Under its initial foreign investment review regime that was put in place decades ago, foreign investment projects were traditionally classified as "encouraged", "permitted" or "restricted", with different forms of incentives or restrictions, and approval requirements. There are, of course, some sectors that are still labelled as "prohibited" and thus off limits.

The more recent supplement on "economic security review" was formally launched in December 2020, when the NDRC and the Ministry of Commerce ("MOFCOM") jointly issued the Measures for Foreign Investment Security Review (the "FISR Measures"). These measures implemented Article 35 of the Foreign Investment Law (effective 1 January 2020) and Article 59 of the National Security Law (effective 1 July 2015), replacing and consolidating the previous patchwork from the Chinese State Council and other government authorities.

The FISR Measures require pre-closing filing for foreign investment in two tiers, namely:

(a) military, military support, and national defence-related sectors; areas surrounding military facilities, regardless of whether a foreign investor will have control; and

(b) important agricultural products; important energy and resources; major equipment manufacturing; important infrastructure; important transportation services; important cultural products and services; important information technology and Internet products and services; important financial services; key technologies; and other important sectors, in which the foreign investor is expected to own more than 50% equity, or exercise significant influence over board/shareholders' meeting, or influence over operations, personnel, finance and technology.

Relevantly, the Manus acquisition falls into the second tier's "important information technology and Internet products and services" and "key technologies" categories. On that basis, an application would have to be submitted to the FISR Office, which will have 15 business days to determine whether a review is needed. If needed, the FISR Office will have 30 business days to conduct a general review, or 60 business days for a special, in-depth review, in which the review period may be extended. However, as the FISR Measures do not provide for specific penalties for failing to submit an application and its most severe power is to order the parties to restore the invested entities to their pre-investment state, most foreign investors and their advisors have taken the view that there are limited tangible benefits to submitting an application pre-closing.

Indeed, the Manus case represents the first publicly blocked foreign acquisition on economic security grounds since the FISR Measures took effect in 2021.

Foreign investments in Manus

The chain of events began with Benchmark Capital leading a US$75 million Series B funding round in Manus on approximately April to May 2025, at a valuation of around US$500 million, which included other prominent PRC-based investors.

Benchmark's participation was notable because it is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. Its involvement signalled both the commercial promise of PRC AI startups and the growing tension inherent in US capital flowing into Chinese frontier technology.

Shortly following adverse comments about US capital funding a Chinese competitor in a key strategic sector, Manus started a series of restructurings to downsize its China offices and to let go of employees. It also relocated its corporate headquarters and senior R&D team to Singapore. The restructuring very likely also involved the transfer of intellectual property rights to the Singapore entities, and Manus reportedly deleted its PRC social media presence and blocked Chinese IP addresses from its official website.

Following these restructuring efforts, Meta announced its acquisition of Manus in December 2025, with the transaction value reported at approximately US$2 billion. Meta also said it would take steps to wind down Manus AI’s remaining business operations in China and that "there will be no continuing Chinese ownership interests" after the transaction. By December 2025, Manus was on paper a Singaporean company. On 8 January 2026, MOFCOM stated it would assess whether the Manus acquisition complies with PRC laws on export controls, technology import/export and outbound investment; and Manus personnel reportedly operated from Meta’s Singapore offices pending review.

Singapore washing and its effects

PRC companies, particularly those targeting foreign investors or customers, have long been setting up corporate headquarters in Singapore, a familiar jurisdiction in Asia with comprehensive financial and business support functions, to downplay the sensitivity of them operating as Chinese companies and, where applicable, to reduce the layers of PRC governmental scrutiny applicable to them and their fund raisings. So much so, the term "Singapore washing" is coined to describe such relocation and rebranding efforts.

Yet the Manus case illustrates the limits of Singapore washing, especially when it involves AI or other sensitive areas that are subject to the FISR Measures. In particular, it has been widely reported that the FISR Office's decision signifies a substance-over-form approach. Commentaries suggests that the Chinese regulators focused on factors such as the Chinese origin of core algorithms and R&D team; the use of training data involving domestic PRC users; and the potential national security implications of cross-border transfer of personnel and assets, notwithstanding the company’s Singapore incorporation at the time of the proposed acquisition.

Specifically, the following three specific "red lines" are cited as decisive for the FISR Office's decision to block the Manus acquisition:

Technology export controls: China's Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export lists "personalised information recommendation service technology based on data analysis" as a restricted category. Manus's agent reasoning engine was likely classified as a restricted technology.

Data export security: Training data originating within the PRC, if personal information is included, requires a rigorous security assessment before any transfer to overseas.

Foreign Investment Security Review: The FISR Measures explicitly require review for foreign investment involving critical technologies and important IT/Internet products and services — and the transaction was not proactively filed for security review.

Dual regulatory squeeze on investment transactions in sensitive sectors

The Manus decision underscores that China’s foreign investment security review regime places increasing weight on substance: offshore redomiciling or interim restructuring should not be assumed to insulate transactions from review where core technology, data and talent remain China‑linked or when the business has substantive presence in Mainland China. It also highlights that advanced AI capabilities are likely to be treated as strategically sensitive by default, and that regulatory risk may extend beyond signing, into periods where parties have commenced operational integration. Following the Manus controversy, there have been news reports that Beijing had separately moved to require government approval for major Chinese tech companies, including ByteDance and Moonshot AI, before they accept any American capital.

Finally, the reported scrutiny of a Benchmark-led investment into Manus by US authorities illustrates the growing likelihood of parallel reviews across jurisdictions. Transactions involving advanced technology and a China nexus may be subject to simultaneous assessment by regulators in both capital exporting and technology origin jurisdictions, significantly narrowing the range of viable outcomes and increasing the importance of early regulatory coordination. On the US side, the US Outbound Investment Rule (Final Rule), which took effect on 2 January 2025, imposes restrictions on US persons investing in certain advanced technologies in "Countries of Concern" (defined as the PRC, Macao, and Hong Kong). The Rule targets transactions in three identified sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and certain artificial intelligence technologies. Investments that directly threaten national security, such as certain advanced chip designs or specific AI applications, are banned; while other transactions in the targeted sectors require post-closing notification to the US Treasury Department. US investors are held to a high level of due diligence, and violations may give rise to civil monetary and criminal penalties in cases of wilful non‑compliance. Unlike the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) which reviews inbound investment, there is no pre-closing review mechanism — investors cannot obtain advance guidance.

Red chip listings: from permitted pathway to policy‑disfavoured exception

Beyond transaction‑specific scrutiny of AI and foreign investment, recent regulatory signalling has also reshaped the viability of offshore structuring options for PRC issuers more broadly, most notably in the CSRC's evolving posture towards red chip listings. While the 2023 overseas listing filing regime, formally introduced under the Trial Administrative Measures of Overseas Securities Offering and Listing by Domestic Companies and its supporting guidelines, preserved red‑chip and VIE structures as a matter of law, regulatory practice has increasingly treated red‑chip listings as a policy‑disfavoured exception, rather than a neutral or default structuring route.

This recalibration became more evident in 2026, as regulatory focus shifted from formal filing compliance towards the commercial rationale and necessity of maintaining an offshore holding structure. Public statements by the CSRC in March 2026 confirmed that, in some cases, issuers had been asked, through filing feedback or informal “one-to-one guidance”, to unwind red chip structures before proceeding, with reference to concerns over ownership transparency and regulatory risk.

Recent market reporting suggests that these signals are already being factored into issuer planning at an early stage, including before any formal listing application is made. According to market commentaries, some PRC technology start‑ups considering Hong Kong listings have begun reassessing offshore holding structures and consulting venture capital investors on whether simplification may be advisable in light of evolving regulatory expectations, and in certain cases, particularly in the AI and robotics sectors, issuers have been encouraged to remove red chip structures as part of broader efforts to align with Hong Kong listing requirements.

The regulatory impact has been tangible. In the first quarter of 2026, only one red chip issuer reportedly obtained CSRC clearance to proceed with a Hong Kong listing, compared with approximately 20 approvals over a comparable period in 2025. Although such outcomes continue to be characterised as case‑by‑case supervision, the scale of this divergence, together with heightened scrutiny of recently constructed red chip structures, points to a practical regulatory preference against red chip pathways absent compelling cross‑border substance.

For Hong Kong listing candidates, the strategic implication is clear. Red chip structures should no longer be regarded as regulatory neutral or sponsor‑standard. Unless firmly anchored in genuine offshore operations, foreign ownership or legacy capital arrangements, such structures are likely to attract closer scrutiny and to carry higher execution risk than in previous listing cycles.

Practical takeaways

For foreign investors, including US and Hong Kong-based funds, early-stage regulatory mapping and "look through" due diligence are important to assess any PRC nexus and applicable filing or approval requirements. Contractual provisions on potential obstacles and delays will also have to be reviewed to reflect the heightened risks and uncertainties. Indeed, deal documents providing for alternative red chip and H-shares listings in Hong Kong, or even domestic listings on PRC stock exchanges, began to emerge in 2025 to provide for different contingencies.

PRC tech companies and their founders, on the other hand, will have to pay closer attention to the potential impact of the PRC's export control restrictions and data transfer requirements when structuring their fundraising rounds. Equally, asset managers seeking to raise capital and invest in PRC tech companies will need to take into account such issues in its fund structuring, investor selection, investment, and divestment processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.