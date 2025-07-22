Parent And Grandparents Program – Intake Opens July 28, 2025

The Canadian government is committed to reuniting as many families as possible through the Parents and Grandparents (PGP) Program. In March 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that they will accept up to 10,000 complete applications for sponsorship under this program.

On July 16, 2025, IRCC announced they will start sending invitations on July 28, 2025, to potential sponsors who submitted an interest form in 2020. Given the large number of people who expressed interested to sponsor parents and grandparents in 2020, IRCC will select potential sponsors from the 2020 pool instead of opening a new interest to sponsor form. Invitations will be sent over approximately two weeks. If you submitted an interest to sponsor form in 2020 but have not received an invite, please check your junk and spam folders!

How to Apply if You Were Invited

Selected sponsors for the 2025 intake can submit their applications electronically through the Permanent Residence Portal or the Representative Permanent Residence Portal.

For Those Who Didn't Get an Invite

You can still bring your parents or grandparents to Canada through the Super Visa program, which allows multiple entries for up to 10 years and stays of five years at a time, with the option to extend their visit by up to two years without leaving the country.

