What's The Status On Post-Graduate Work Permits?

Canada's Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) Program allows international students who have completed an eligible study program at a designated learning institution (DLI) in Canada to work in the country for up to three years after graduation. This represents a valuable opportunity to remain in Canada following graduation and acquire Canadian work experience which can be used to qualify for permanent residency through a pathway such as the Canadian Experience Class, or the Provincial Nominee Class.

The modern-day PGWP was introduced in 2005 for graduates of schools outside of major cities in Canada. Since then, eligibility criteria have expanded significantly, leading to today's work permit opportunity for new grads. However, as part of changes to the International Student Program made in 2024, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) updated the eligibility requirements for PGWP applications. Due to these changes, it has become critical that applicants understand the requirements which pertain to their circumstances, as well as the rules surrounding work authorization pending the outcome of their PGWP application.

PGWP ELIGILBITY CRITERIA

What Has Not Changed

Key aspects of the PGWP program require students to, generally, have:

Graduated from an eligible study program of at least 8 months from a Designated Learning Institution ; Maintained full-time student status during each semester, with the exception of the final semester; Submitted their application within: 90 days of completing their program of study, if residing in Canada on a study permit; or 180 days of completing their program of study, if residing abroad or in Canada as a visitor; Completed at least 50% of their program of study by attending classes from within Canada; Not obtained a PGWP in the past.

What Has Changed

Recent changes to PGWP eligibility depend largely on when the PGWP applicants' initial study permit application was submitted to IRCC:

All new PGWP applications

All PGWP applicants must now meet language requirements, as follows:

Graduates with a bachelor's degree, master's degree, doctoral degree or any other university program must prove language proficiency in either English or French of CLB 7 or higher in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking);

must prove language proficiency in either English or French of CLB 7 or higher in all four language areas (reading, writing, listening, and speaking); Graduates from a college, polytechnic or non-university program must prove language proficiency in either English or French of CLB 5 or higher in all four language areas.

Applicants must provide valid language test results from an IRCC-designated testing organization as proof of their language proficiency.

For Applicants Whose Study Permit Applications Were Submitted on or After November 1, 2024:

In addition to the above language requirements, applicants who submitted their study permit application on or after November 1, 2024 must have graduated in an eligible field of study, unless they graduated with a Bachelors, Masters, or Doctoral degree. While IRCC removed certain programs from this list on June 25, 2025 they have since reverted these changes and announced they will come into effect in early 2026.

WORK AUTHORIZATION

Prior to Submission of PGWP

The work authorization conveyed through a study permit or co-op work permit ends upon the completion of a student's program of study. They may only resume working upon submitting their PGWP.

Following submission of PGWP

Work Authorization

Certain applicants are eligible to begin full-time work once they have submitted their PGWP application. This period of time represents a valuable opportunity to begin gaining Canadian work experience, as current processing times for PGWP applications submitted from within Canada are nearing 6 months.

To begin work upon submission of their PGWP, candidates must have:

Had a valid study permit when their application was submitted;

Met all eligibility criteria of the PGWP program;

Submitted their PGWP application; and

Have been eligible to work off campus without a work permit during their studies and did not exceed the allowable hours of work.

These applicants may work from the day their PGWP is submitted, until a decision is made. Applicants who do not meet such requirements must wait until their PGWP application is approved to begin working in Canada. If an application is refused, applicants must immediately cease working.

Processing Timelines

PGWP applications are subject to the same processing timelines as all in-Canada work permit applications. Processing timelines are listed here, While there is no expedite option for the PGWP application, candidates wishing to benefit from efficient processing should ensure all required documents are included in their application, and any exceptional circumstances are clearly outlined and supported with evidence. Applicants with applications pending beyond the posted processing times may contact IRCC via the online webform, or IRCC call centre at 1-888-242-2100 during business hours for a status update on their file. Provided that applicants are eligible to work upon submitting their PGWP and it is ultimately approved, a delay in permit issuance would not negatively impact their future PR prospects.

Navigating a Refusal

Applicants who have received a refusal on their PGWP application may have the following options to remedy the situation, including:

Submitting a new application: This can be done within 180 days of graduation. Within the new application, it is imperative to addresses any issues the reason for refusal of the initial application. Applicants who are submitting a new application from within Canada without valid status must also include restoration fees in their new application. Request for reconsideration: Our firm routinely assists applicants with asking IRCC to reconsider their application, highlighting information and evidence IRCC may have mischaracterized or failed to address. Applying for Judicial Review to the Federal Court: If it seems that an Officer made an error in refusing an application, our firm can assist in a judicial review application made to the Federal Court, arguing that the decision was unreasonable or made in breach of procedural fairness.

Need Help Navigating These Changes?

While the above process may assist with reversing a negative decision, they do not provide any interim work authorization to the refused applicant. These processes are lengthy, which highlights the need for a proper understanding of how recent changes in the PGWP program changes may affect your application. To discuss what these changes mean for you, please contact us for a consultation to discuss available options and obtain advice to plan your career in Canada.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.