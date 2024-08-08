When Is A Special Executor Needed?

Heela has been featured once again in The Globe and Mail, showcasing her continued success and expertise in estate planning. In this latest article, Heela delves into the importance of appointing special executors to manage specific assets within an estate, highlighting the emerging complexities in estate planning.

Click here to read the article in the Globe and Mail

Click here to read the article as a PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.