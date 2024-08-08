ARTICLE
8 August 2024

When Is A Special Executor Needed?

RA
Robins Appleby LLP

Contributor

Canada Family and Matrimonial
Heela has been featured once again in The Globe and Mail, showcasing her continued success and expertise in estate planning. In this latest article, Heela delves into the importance of appointing special executors to manage specific assets within an estate, highlighting the emerging complexities in estate planning.

Click here to read the article in the Globe and Mail
Click here to read the article as a PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Heela Donsky Walker
