Congratulations, You're An Estate Trustee: Obtaining Asset Values From Financial Institutions

After months of waiting, you've finally received your Certificate of Appointment from the Court, and you can now manage the estate, pay debts, bring in the assets, file taxes, and distribute funds.

But what do you do if you don't know the full value of the estate and the Estate Information Return (EIR) deadline is 180 days away and fast approaching?

As an estate trustee, you have the responsibility to determine the assets of the estate and confirm the values as of the Date of Death, and it can often be a long and difficult process to obtain the information you need from a financial institution.

If you are not aware of the assets, you can consider using a service like Estatesearch or hire a lawyer to do a deep dive and uncover any accounts.

Here are a few tips and steps you should take to obtain the information you need:

1. Hire a Lawyer: In many ways it is valuable to have a lawyer assisting and advising you on the estate administration process and to reach out to the different financial institutions on your behalf. There is a cost associated with this work, so take this into consideration.

2. Prepare notarized copies of the following documents (notaries, lawyers, and paralegals can provide this service):

Will (if obtaining prior to issuance of your Certificate of Appointment)

Death Certificate

Issued Certificate of Appointment

3. Provide a copy of a valid government-issued photo ID to the bank.

4. Walk into the bank branch and provide them with the notarized documents and inquire about how you can obtain statements showing balances as of the date of death. Some estate departments of banks require the branch staff to verify the physical copies of the documents and your ID in person before speaking to the Estate Trustee on the phone or via email.

5. If applicable: Call the bank and inquire about how to submit the documents needed to gain access to the statements. Some will accept clear, scanned emailed, mailed or faxed-in copies and others require you to attend in person.

6. If applicable: Mail or fax the above documents to the relevant estate department along with your request for the balance of the account and statements as of the date of death.

7. Follow-up and keep good records. On that first conversation with the bank, ask for a reference number, and phone number or email address so that you can follow up on the status of your request. Once you receive the requested information, save it and make note of the documents and values received for when you need to report to the court and on your Estate Information Return.

