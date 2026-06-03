What A Tax Opinion Supports Before Implementation

A tax opinion may confirm that a filing position is defensible, but does it address how that structure will perform when the Canada Revenue Agency challenges it? This analysis examines the gap between implementation support and dispute readiness, exploring what remains unanswered after the opinion is delivered and why multiple participants may assess different aspects without evaluating the structure outside the implementation frame.

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A tax opinion may support a filing position without evaluating how the structure will perform under CRA challenge

A tax plan is moving toward implementation. The tax opinion has been delivered.

The first question is whether the filing position is defensible. A tax opinion may answer that question and stop there. However, a conclusion that a filing position is defensible does not necessarily address how the position will be evaluated if the CRA later challenges the structure.

When a complex tax plan is being implemented, multiple participants may be engaged to evaluate different aspects of the arrangement. The planning group, lender, insurer, accountant, and opinion counsel each assess a different part of the structure within their respective mandates.

Participant Implementation mandate Separate question Planning / structuring group Designs the structure and coordinates implementation Does the original framing hold if CRA reconstructs the arrangement? Insurance advisor Implements policy structure and product mechanics Do the economics support the intended characterization? Lender or financing provider Structures credit, collateral, and funding mechanics Do repayment assumptions remain coherent under challenge? Accountant or preparer Supports reporting treatment and filing consistency Does the record continue supporting the position under scrutiny? Opinion counsel Assesses defined tax conclusions within the proposed transaction framework Do the underlying assumptions survive factual reconstruction and challenge? Internal finance or family office Coordinates execution, approvals, and liquidity Has anyone evaluated the structure outside the implementation frame?

The process and participants appear integrated while the underlying analysis remains segmented across separate mandates, assumptions, and responsibility boundaries.

A formal tax opinion may conclude that the proposed filing position is “more likely than not” supportable based on stated facts, assumptions, and current law.

Tax opinions generally define the transactions under review, the assumptions supporting the analysis, the legal issues addressed, and the level of comfort provided. Many also acknowledge that CRA may challenge the structure, that the conclusions depend on the accuracy of the assumptions, and that the analysis does not extend to all surrounding financing, insurance, commercial, or regulatory issues.

The opinion evaluates whether the proposed filing position is defensible on the stated facts and assumptions.

However, the CRA may later evaluate the same structure through factual reconstruction, economic characterization, and record development.

A tax opinion may address complex technical issues within the scope of the engagement. However, the mandate supporting implementation is not necessarily the same mandate that evaluates how the position may perform under CRA challenge.

The key point is this: the opinion supporting implementation and the mandate evaluating performance under CRA challenge are not the same. In many cases, companies assume they have both. When the reassessment arrives, they discover that no one was ever retained to evaluate how the structure would perform under CRA challenge.

Decision Points

What question remains unanswered after the opinion is delivered?

A filing opinion may support implementation on the stated facts and assumptions.

That is not necessarily the same as evaluating how the structure performs if those facts, assumptions, or characterizations are later challenged.

Which participant is responsible for evaluating the structure outside the implementation frame?

Planning groups, lenders, insurers, accountants, and opinion counsel each perform distinct functions.

Those functions do not automatically create a mandate to evaluate how the structure performs under CRA challenge.

If CRA challenges and reconstructs the arrangement, which assumptions matter most?

The assumptions supporting implementation often become the assumptions CRA tests first.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.