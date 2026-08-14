When businesses transfer depreciable property into newly created partnerships, subsidiaries, or other entities as part of a corporate reorganization, the timing of capital cost allowance claims can depend on whether key tax attributes survive the transfer.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Business & Consumer Services industries

Overview—Federal Court of Appeal Confirms CCA Continuity for Corporate Reorganizations

When businesses transfer depreciable property into newly created partnerships, subsidiaries, or other entities as part of a corporate reorganization, the timing of capital cost allowance claims can depend on whether key tax attributes survive the transfer. Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor), a Canadian oil and gas company, transferred depreciable business assets into a partnership that did not yet exist when the assets were originally acquired. Depreciable property is property used to earn income that qualifies for capital cost allowance deductions over multiple years rather than being fully deducted when purchased.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) took the position that this gap prevented the capital cost allowance (CCA) timing rules from beginning to run. The Federal Court of Appeal disagreed and concluded that the partnership was entitled to rely on subsection 13(31) of the Income Tax Act for the applicable CCA timing analysis. For businesses that restructure and move assets into a newly formed entity, this decision is favourable — provided the supporting documentation is consistent and complete.

Suncor Energy Inc. v. His Majesty the King, 2026 FCA 33 [Suncor], deals with a practical problem: can a company preserve the original CCA timing of a depreciable asset after that asset is transferred into a brand-new entity? This matters for anyone working through a corporate reorganization, and it matters even more for anyone currently facing a CRA tax audit or reassessment over CCA — the tax deduction businesses claim over time for qualifying capital assets.

The facts unfolded as follows. In January 2005, Suncor acquired depreciable property as part of the Millennium Coker Unit, a large oil sands project that had begun in 2003. Soon after, Suncor set up a limited partnership with its own wholly owned subsidiary. Suncor became the general partner — the partner responsible for managing the partnership and generally liable for partnership obligations — and held a 99.9% stake. About a year later, Suncor moved that property into the partnership.

The complication is that, under the Income Tax Act, a business cannot claim CCA the moment it buys something. The property first has to be “available for use.” One rule (paragraph 13(27)(b)) starts the statutory timing period from the year the property was bought. A related continuity rule (subsection 13(31)) says that when property is transferred between related parties — for example, a parent company and its subsidiary — the new owner inherits the original acquisition date for available-for-use purposes. A “non-arm’s-length” transfer means the two sides are not independent strangers bargaining at market terms; a parent and its subsidiary are a clear example.

The CRA’s argument was simple: the partnership did not exist in January 2005, so it had no taxation year at that point. The CRA argued that if there is no taxation year, the timing mechanism in paragraph 13(27)(b) can never begin to operate. On that view, the taxpayer could not claim the deduction under that provision. The Tax Court of Canada agreed with the CRA and denied the CCA claim.

The Federal Court of Appeal overturned that result. It used what is called a textual, contextual, and purposive approach — in plain terms, judges do not just read the words on the page; they also ask how those words fit with the rest of the law and what Parliament was actually trying to achieve.

Using that lens, the Court concluded that the continuity rule (13(31)) has to be read as letting the deemed acquisition land inside what would have been the partnership’s taxation year, even though the partnership did not legally exist yet. This legal tool, called “necessary implication,” lets a court fill in a detail the law left out, but only where filling that gap is essential to make the provision work at all.

The Court kept this narrow: it applied only to what was needed to make the available-for-use timing rule function, nothing more. On that basis, Suncor won its appeal, and the partnership was allowed to claim CCA for its 2007 fiscal period.

The upshot for Canadian businesses: if you are restructuring and moving depreciable property into a newly formed partnership, subsidiary, or holding company, this decision supports carrying forward the original acquisition date for CCA timing purposes. But that support only holds up if your paperwork — formation documents, transfer agreements, accounting records, and tax filings — tells a consistent story. Anyone dealing with a CRA reassessment or CCA dispute should keep that documentation front and centre, and obtaining advice early from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help.

“The Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Suncor highlights a recurring issue in Canadian tax law: highly technical provisions must still be interpreted in a way that allows them to operate in real commercial structures. Where a literal reading would undermine the operation of the statutory scheme, the Court will look for an interpretation that restores coherence.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation, Canadian Tax Lawyer

Capital Cost Allowance Rules in Canada: A Plain-Language Primer

CCA allows a business to deduct the cost of a capital asset — machinery, buildings, certain intangible rights — over time rather than all at once. The idea is that the asset earns income for the business gradually, so the deduction should be spread out the same way. Every year, a business can deduct a set percentage of what is left of that asset’s cost, and the percentage depends on which “class” the asset falls into under the Income Tax Regulations. In oil sands and other large industrial projects, common classes include Class 41 (oil sands property), Class 43 (manufacturing and processing equipment), and Class 14.1 (intangible property). Correct classification is critical. The CRA looks closely at CCA classification during tax audits, and large resource projects are especially prone to disputes because of their size, long build times, and frequent restructuring before the project is even up and running.

But purchasing an asset does not, by itself, entitle a taxpayer to begin claiming CCA. The Income Tax Act requires that the asset first be “available for use.” In the simplest cases, that just means the asset is actually doing its job — machinery is running, or a building is renting out space.

The analysis becomes more complex for large, slow-moving projects, where a significant gap can exist between acquisition and actual use. Paragraph 13(27)(b) fills that gap with a fallback rule: even if the asset is not in service yet, it is treated as available for use once a new taxation year begins more than 357 days after the end of the year in which the asset was bought. In effect, this usually pushes eligibility to a taxation year beginning more than a year after the purchase — courts have nicknamed this the “two-year rolling start rule.”

An additional complexity arises when depreciable property moves between related parties, or as part of certain reorganizations. Subsection 13(31) says the new owner (the transferee) is treated as having acquired the property at the same time as the original owner (the transferor), at least for a few specific purposes, including the 13(27)(b) timing rule. The point of this rule is continuity: the new owner steps into the old owner’s shoes for timing purposes, so the transfer does not alter the timing of CCA eligibility just because the asset changed hands internally. In other words, a taxpayer cannot reset or accelerate CCA timing simply by transferring assets within a related group.

This interaction is particularly significant in practical planning involving partnerships, corporate groups, and reorganizations, since CCA timing can meaningfully affect how much tax a business owes in a given year.

Butterfly Reorganizations and Why They Matter Here

A butterfly reorganization is a way of splitting one company’s assets between two or more shareholders without triggering tax at the moment of the split — any tax owing is deferred until a later event, like a future sale. The name reflects the shape of the transaction: one company in the middle distributes its assets outward to two or more new or existing companies, each controlled by a different shareholder group, so that each group ends up owning a separate slice of the original business. These transactions are governed by paragraph 55(3)(b) of the Income Tax Act, which carves out an exception to rules that would otherwise tax the distribution as if it were a dividend.

In a typical butterfly, the original company (“Opco”) transfers assets to two or more newly formed holding companies (commonly referred to as “Aco” and “Bco”), one per shareholder group, in exchange for redeemable preferred shares — shares the company can buy back later for a fixed price, used here as a temporary proxy for value rather than a real investment. Those shares get bought back, Opco is wound up, and each shareholder is left holding their own company with its share of the original assets. Because Aco and Bco are usually newly formed, they typically did not exist when Opco originally acquired the assets — exactly the kind of gap that created the dispute in Suncor.

Parliament clearly had this scenario in mind: paragraph 13(31)(b) specifically extends the continuity rule to butterfly transfers, not just ordinary related-party transfers. If a receiving company in a butterfly is deemed to have acquired property before it even existed, the same problem arises — no taxation year, no operative timing rule. The Federal Court of Appeal treated this as strong evidence that Parliament always meant subsection 13(31) to work even when the new owner did not exist yet, which reinforced its reading of the law.

Key Issue—Can a Brand-New Entity Claim CCA?

Before getting into how the courts resolved things, it helps to see exactly where the problem came from. Nobody accused Suncor of doing anything improper — this was not a tax-avoidance case. The problem was purely structural: one rule (13(27)(b)) needs a taxation year to anchor the acquisition date, while the other rule (13(31)) deems the acquisition to have happened before the new owner existed. From the CRA’s perspective, any timing-driven tax benefit tied to a newly created entity is likely to draw close audit attention.

The details were as follows: in January 2005, Suncor bought $34,368,000 of Class 41 property as part of the still-unfinished Millennium Coker Unit project. On February 1, 2005, Suncor and its subsidiary formed a limited partnership — Suncor as general partner with 99.9%, the subsidiary as limited partner with the remaining 0.1%. About a year later, on January 1, 2006, Suncor transferred the depreciable property into that partnership.

Subsection 13(31) treats the partnership as if it had acquired the property back when Suncor did — in January 2005 — even though the partnership did not legally exist until February 1, 2005. If that interpretation is accepted, paragraph 13(27)(b) is applied by reference to Suncor’s original acquisition date, meaning the asset becomes available for use sooner, letting the partnership claim CCA for its fiscal period ending January 31, 2007.

That created the core interpretive problem. Paragraph 13(27)(b) measures its waiting period from “the taxation year… in which the property was acquired.” But at the moment the partnership is deemed to have acquired the property, it does not exist — so it has no taxation year to measure from.

The CRA took a strict position: absent a taxation year, the statutory timing period never begins to run. At oral argument, the Crown pressed this position even further — arguing the property could never become available for use under 13(27)(b) at all, and would only qualify once it was actually put into service. Suncor argued the opposite: subsection 13(31) exists to preserve continuity, and it has to be read in a way that lets the deemed acquisition actually work, even for a transferee that did not yet exist.

This was not a small dispute over a technicality — real money was on the line. The $34,368,000 at issue in this specific appeal was only part of a much bigger transfer: the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that Suncor moved a total of $823,241,000 of Class 41 property into the partnership.

A one-year delay in claiming CCA on assets of that size can defer a large amount of deductions and affect the undepreciated capital cost balance — essentially the running total of how much of an asset’s cost remains available to be deducted — for years afterward, which is why both sides were prepared to litigate this through two levels of court.

Tax Court of Canada Decision: Why the CRA’s Position Won at First

The Tax Court of Canada, in its underlying decision, 2024 TCC 31, sided with the CRA and read the rules strictly. The Court’s central conclusion was that, while subsection 13(31) deems the timing of an acquisition, it does not go so far as to deem a taxation year into existence for an entity that is not yet formed.

That distinction decided the case. Since paragraph 13(27)(b) measures its waiting period from a taxation year, and the partnership had no taxation year in January 2005 (it was not formed until February 1, 2005), the Tax Court held that subsection 13(31) deemed the acquisition date but did not deem the partnership to have a taxation year before it existed. In the Tax Court’s view, this meant the “two-year rolling start rule” in paragraph 13(27)(b) could not begin running from the deemed January 2005 acquisition date.

Instead, the property would only become available for use after the end of two actual taxation years of the partnership following the acquisition of the property. As a result, the Tax Court concluded that the property was not available for use in the partnership’s fiscal period ending January 31, 2007, as claimed by the partnership, and denied the CCA claim.

The Federal Court of Appeal identified an inconsistency in the Tax Court’s own reasoning that later became important. In passing, it suggested the property would have become available for use by the start of the partnership’s 2008 fiscal period — a year later than the partnership had claimed.

But the Federal Court of Appeal pointed out that this conclusion does not actually work: to land in the 2008 fiscal period, the deemed acquisition would have needed to fall within the partnership’s first fiscal period (February 1, 2005, to January 31, 2006) — which contradicts subsection 13(31) itself, since that rule deems the property acquired in January 2005, before the partnership’s first fiscal period even began.

In other words, the Tax Court had quietly moved the acquisition date to make its own conclusion work, something the wording of the law did not actually support. That internal inconsistency was part of why the Federal Court of Appeal decided a different approach was needed.

Federal Court of Appeal Decision: Reading the Rules So They Actually Work

The Federal Court of Appeal sided with Suncor and reversed the Tax Court. It started from the modern approach to reading statutes — looking at the words, the surrounding context, and the underlying purpose together, as the Supreme Court of Canada summarized in Piekut v. Canada (Minister of National Revenue), 2025 SCC 13. Rather than focusing solely on the literal wording of subsection 13(31), the Court examined how that rule fits within the broader statutory scheme. It concluded the rule’s real purpose is continuity: keeping the tax timing intact when depreciable property moves between related parties, or in reorganizations like butterflies.

The Court recognized that subsection 13(31) does not spell out what happens when the new owner did not yet exist at the deemed acquisition date — the exact gap that caused the Suncor dispute.

To address that gap, the Court turned to “necessary implication” — a principle described by Professor Ruth Sullivan in Sullivan on the Construction of Statutes and previously applied by the Federal Court of Appeal in La Survivance v. The Queen, 2006 FCA 129. This principle allows a court to read in something the law did not explicitly say, but only when doing so is genuinely necessary to make the provision work as Parliament intended — not as a general licence to rewrite legislation.

Applying that here, the Court held that subsection 13(31) must be read as letting the deemed acquisition fall within what would have been the new owner’s taxation year, even if that owner did not exist yet. Without that reading, paragraph 13(27)(b) simply could not operate whenever property moves to a newly formed entity — something the Court found Parliament could not have intended.

Importantly, the Court kept this narrow. It did not say a taxation year exists for all purposes, or that a non-existent entity should be treated as legally real more broadly. The fix was targeted specifically at allowing paragraph 13(27)(b) to operate as intended — nothing more.

The Court also pointed to butterfly reorganizations as supporting evidence. These transactions routinely send assets to brand-new companies, and paragraph 13(31)(b) specifically covers that scenario. If the CRA’s reading were correct, that rule would be rendered ineffective in precisely the situations it was designed for — reinforcing that Parliament meant it to work even for newly created owners.

The Crown pushed back, arguing this gap was already addressed elsewhere — through paragraphs 87(2)(j.6) and 88(1)(e.2), which let a parent company stand in for a wound-up subsidiary for available-for-use purposes on an amalgamation or wind-up. The Court rejected this: paragraph 88(1)(e.2) only applies where one parent owns at least 90% of the subsidiary being wound up. In a typical butterfly, though, the receiving companies are owned by different shareholder groups holding roughly half each — nowhere near 90% — so that rule simply does not apply. The Court referred to tax commentary discussing butterfly transactions involving newly formed companies dating back to the 1970s, well before the available-for-use rules were even introduced in 1991 — more evidence that Parliament must have intended subsection 13(31) to handle exactly this kind of transaction.

Having settled the interpretation question, the Court applied it to the facts. It held the partnership acquired the property within a “notional taxation year” — not a real taxation year, but a limited legal fiction used only to let paragraph 13(27)(b) work in this specific gap — tied to Suncor’s 2005 acquisition. That allowed paragraph 13(27)(b) to function as Parliament intended, making the property available for use at the start of the partnership’s fiscal period ending January 31, 2007. The Federal Court of Appeal allowed the appeal, overturned the Tax Court’s decision, and sent the matter back for the partnership to claim CCA for its 2007 fiscal period — and awarded Suncor its legal costs at both court levels.

What Suncor Establishes — And What It Does Not

Suncor stands for two connected ideas that reach well beyond this one oil sands dispute. First, when a continuity rule like subsection 13(31) applies, courts will read it together with the rules it is meant to support — like the 13(27)(b) timing rule — so both can actually function. A continuity rule that quietly stops working in the exact situations it was built for would defeat its own purpose. Second, “necessary implication” is a tool Canadian courts can use to patch a genuine structural gap in tax legislation, where the alternative would make a rule unworkable in precisely the cases it was meant to cover. Together, these principles mean that a taxpayer relying on a related-party transfer to preserve CCA timing has solid legal footing — but still needs to meet every statutory condition and keep clean records to survive a CRA challenge.

Just as important is what Suncor does not say. The Federal Court of Appeal deliberately kept its fix narrow, and taxpayers should be careful not to over-read it. This case does not broadly expand deeming rules or continuity provisions beyond their original purpose, and it does not give anyone a general licence to treat a not-yet-existing entity as legally real for anything beyond the specific available-for-use question decided here.

For tax advisers, the practical takeaway is that timing and sequencing matter enormously when structuring a reorganization involving new entities. The legal principle from Suncor is only as strong as the paperwork behind it. If formation documents, transfer agreements, accounting records, and tax filings all tell the same consistent story, the position holds up well. If those records are incomplete or contradictory, the CRA will push back — and the legal reasoning in Suncor will not make up for a weak paper trail.

Practical Implications for Taxpayers Facing CRA Tax Audits and Reassessments

Suncor gives businesses more certainty when moving depreciable property within a related group as part of a genuine commercial reorganization. It is common for corporate groups to acquire assets before the final ownership structure is fully in place — partnerships, subsidiaries, and special-purpose entities often get created afterward. This decision confirms that subsection 13(31) can still preserve the original acquisition date for CCA timing purposes, even when the receiving entity is brand new.

That said, this certainty is not unconditional. The CRA will still scrutinize whether the statutory conditions for 13(31) are genuinely met, whether the transfer paperwork supports the taxpayer’s position, and whether the claimed CCA timing lines up with the financial statements and tax filings. Classification and timing issues often overlap in these disputes. Expect the CRA to look at acquisition agreements, formation documents for the partnership or corporation, transfer agreements, accounting records, board approvals, tax working papers, and any correspondence showing the genuine business reason for the reorganization. In our experience, inconsistencies in the factual record seriously hurt a taxpayer’s credibility in CCA disputes.

If your business has claimed (or is planning to claim) CCA after an internal transfer of depreciable property, it is worth reviewing your transaction documents, accounting records, and tax filings before a CRA tax audit starts — not after. If the CRA reassesses and denies the deduction, you need to move quickly: a notice of objection — the formal document that starts a dispute with the CRA and a required first step before you can go to court — generally must be filed within 90 days of the reassessment, or you risk losing your right to challenge it.

An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can help build the legal argument, preserve the right evidence, and challenge an incorrect CRA reassessment. If it goes to the Tax Court of Canada, the taxpayer has to show, on a “balance of probabilities” — meaning it is more likely than not, a lower bar than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard used in criminal cases — that the CRA’s position is incorrect. This is why contemporaneous records carry far more weight than explanations assembled after the fact.

“From a practical standpoint, Suncor does not eliminate disputes with the CRA — it shifts them. Taxpayers can expect increased scrutiny of reorganizations involving newly created entities, particularly where timing drives tax outcomes. The key is ensuring that the legal documentation and factual record fully support the intended application of subsection 13(31).” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation, Canadian Tax Lawyer

CRA Tax Audit and Reassessment Risk After the Suncor Decision

This decision should not be read as a free pass on CRA scrutiny. Even though Suncor resolved the legal question in the taxpayer’s favour, the CRA still has full authority to check whether the specific conditions for subsection 13(31) are actually met in any given case. In practice, expect a CRA audit to focus on three things.

First, classification: is the property in the right CCA class? The class determines the deduction rate and timing.

Second, commercial substance: was the reorganization done for a genuine business reason, or mainly to get a tax benefit? If the tax result looks out of proportion to the actual business purpose, the CRA may look at the general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) — a backstop that lets the CRA deny a benefit from a transaction that follows the letter of the law but abuses its spirit. GAAR risk is generally lower where 13(31) is applied consistently with what it is actually meant to do (preserving continuity, not manufacturing an advantage), even under the expanded GAAR framework introduced in 2024.

Third, internal consistency: do the accounting records, legal agreements, and tax filings all reflect a consistent factual narrative about timing?

In practice, expect more detailed information requests and faster escalation where CCA timing produces a big tax benefit. If your records, agreements, and filings do not line up, the CRA will treat that mismatch as grounds for a reassessment.

Steps that help protect your position include responding carefully to CRA tax audit queries, preserving solicitor-client privilege (keeping confidential legal advice out of the CRA’s hands, including ensuring that accountants are retained by a lawyer prior to commencing work), filing a notice of objection within the deadline if you are reassessed, and preparing for a possible Tax Court of Canada appeal.

Keep the CRA’s time limits in mind too. Under subsection 152(3.1) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA generally has four years from your original assessment to reassess mutual fund trusts and corporations other than Canadian Controlled Private Corporations, including corporations like Suncor and three years to reassess individuals and Canadian Controlled Private Corporations— this is the normal reassessment period.

But if the CRA can show that you made a misrepresentation due to neglect, carelessness, wilful default, or fraud, there is no time limit at all, as the CRA may make an assessment at any time after the normal reassessment period. If you are dealing with a CCA issue tied to a 2005–2006 reorganization, it is essential to determine which years remain open, whether the normal reassessment period has run out, and whether you ever signed a waiver extending it. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review your specific situation and tell you whether a time-limit defence is available.

“Suncor is not simply a CCA timing case. It is a reminder that CRA disputes often turn on whether the taxpayer can show that the legal form, commercial purpose, and tax reporting all tell the same story. In reorganization cases, the documentation must be strong enough to survive both a tax audit and a litigation challenge.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation, Canadian Tax Lawyer

Strategic Takeaways for Canadian Tax Planning and CRA Disputes

The Federal Court of Appeal’s reasoning confirms that continuity rules in Canadian tax law will be read purposively — for what they are meant to achieve — rather than mechanically. Where a literal reading would undermine the operation of the statutory scheme, courts may step in with a necessary implication to keep it working. But that fix stays narrow. Do not assume courts will stretch deeming rules further than needed.

Careful structuring and solid documentation remain essential to a position that is both legally sound and factually credible. Suncor also hints at a broader trend: Canadian courts increasingly favour making technical tax provisions actually function over rigid, literal readings — something that could matter well beyond subsection 13(31), wherever deeming rules intersect with questions regarding the legal existence of an entity.

From a planning standpoint, Suncor is a useful opportunity to revisit how a reorganization is sequenced. Because necessary implication only makes subsection 13(31) functional — it does not supply missing paperwork or bridge factual gaps — the legal argument and the evidentiary record should be treated as equally important parts of the same analysis.

It is not enough that subsection 13(31) applies in principle; taxpayers also need contemporaneous records showing that the transfer was genuinely between related parties, that the acquisition, formation, and transfer occurred in the sequence claimed, and that CCA timing was reported consistently from the outset. Businesses that focus on both the legal argument and the paper trail will be in a much stronger position if the CRA ever challenges the continuity claim.

Pro Tax Tips: CCA Planning and CRA Disputes in Corporate Reorganizations

If you are planning an internal reorganization involving depreciable property, review the CCA timing consequences before you implement the transaction — not after a CRA audit has already started. Suncor supports the view that subsection 13(31) can preserve the original acquisition date even where the new owner did not yet exist, but it will not rescue weak documentation or inconsistent reporting.

Make sure your transfer agreements, formation documents, accounting records, and tax filings all support the same story. Where a new partnership or subsidiary is being created, document the sequence of events — formation date, transfer date, first fiscal period — clearly and consistently across every record.

If the CRA reassesses and denies your CCA, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer for CRA disputes can help build the legal argument, protect the evidence, and challenge the reassessment within the required deadlines. Businesses in the resource, real estate, and infrastructure sectors should pay close attention here, since those industries most often combine large capital assets, long-term projects, and internal restructuring — exactly the mix that produced the Suncor dispute. When you file the first return claiming CCA after a transfer, include a disclosure note explaining that subsection 13(31) is the basis for keeping the original acquisition date, and spell out the original acquisition date, the transfer date, and the formation date of the new entity.

That note, made at the time of filing, is far more persuasive in an audit than an explanation put together after the fact. If you are going through a reorganization where subsection 13(31) applies, or you are already facing a CRA audit or reassessment denying CCA, obtaining advice early from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can materially improve both your paper trail and your odds in a dispute.

Frequently Asked Questions: CCA, Available-for-Use Rules, and Suncor

Can a newly created partnership claim CCA based on a prior owner’s acquisition date?

Yes. Based on Suncor, a new partnership can rely on subsection 13(31) to be treated as having acquired depreciable property when the transferor originally did, even if the partnership did not exist yet at that time. That lets the 13(27)(b) timing rule run from the original acquisition date rather than the later transfer date — as long as the legal conditions are actually met.

Does it matter if the receiving entity is a brand-new company or an old “shelf” company reused for the reorganization?

No — and the Federal Court of Appeal dealt with this directly. The government pointed to CRA rulings describing butterfly transactions using “an existing shelf corporation or newly created corporation,” suggesting a pre-existing shelf company might dodge the timing problem. The Court disagreed. If the shelf company was incorporated before the original owner bought the property, it already had a taxation year in place, and there is no gap at all. But if the shelf company was only activated after the property was bought — which the Court noted is common — it runs into exactly the same problem as a brand-new company: neither one existed when the deemed acquisition happened. The Court found no requirement in the CRA’s own rulings that a shelf company be incorporated by a certain date, and applied the same reasoning either way.

I relied on subsection 13(31) but never included a disclosure note explaining it. The CRA is now auditing that year. Does the missing note hurt me, and am I still within the reassessment period?

Missing a disclosure note does not automatically undermine your CCA claim, but it does weaken your position in an audit. Without it, there is no contemporaneous record showing that you deliberately identified subsection 13(31), understood its conditions, and applied it — which makes it easier for the CRA to treat your claim as an after-the-fact reconstruction rather than a considered position taken at filing time. It also removes one of your best defences against a misrepresentation finding, since a clear disclosure note is evidence that you were not careless.

As for timing: under subsection 152(3.1) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA generally has four years from your original assessment to reassess (three years for Canadian-controlled private corporations). But the CRA may make an assessment at any time after the normal reassessment period if the taxpayer or the person filing the return has made any misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default, or has committed any fraud in filing the return or in supplying any information.

A missing disclosure note could feed into that argument depending on the facts. If you are facing an audit in this situation, the first move is to get an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer to check whether the reassessment period has expired and to build a response strategy that does not accidentally hand the CRA a misrepresentation argument.

Why do butterfly reorganizations matter to this case ?

Because they routinely send property to brand-new companies, and subsection 13(31)(b) was written specifically to cover that. The Court used this as strong evidence that Parliament meant the continuity rule to work even when the new owner does not exist yet — accepting the CRA’s reading would have gutted 13(31)(b) in exactly the transactions it was designed for.

My partnership already existed before we bought the depreciable property, and we transferred it a few months later. Does Suncor even apply to me?

In most cases, no, because the reasoning in Suncor is not required. The gap that Suncor resolved arises only when the transferee did not yet exist at the deemed acquisition date, leaving no taxation year from which the paragraph 13(27)(b) timing rule could operate. If your partnership already existed and had a fiscal period running when the property was bought, that gap never appears. Subsection 13(31) still applies and still preserves the original acquisition date — but since the deemed acquisition falls inside a real taxation year of the partnership, the ordinary two-year rolling start rule just works normally, without needing the “notional taxation year” reasoning from Suncor.

The Federal Court of Appeal confirmed this at paragraphs 50–53 of its reasons. That said, your situation is not risk-free: the CRA can still check whether the related-party conditions are met, whether the transfer was properly documented, and whether your CCA timing is consistent across all your filings. Getting advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer for CRA disputes before you file your first CCA claim is still the safest route.

My corporation bought equipment in 2023 as part of a long-term project, then transferred it to a newly incorporated subsidiary. Can the subsidiary claim CCA based on when my corporation originally bought it?

Yes, if the legal conditions are met. This is exactly what subsection 13(31) is for. Because your corporation and its subsidiary are not dealing at arm’s length, the subsidiary is treated as having acquired the equipment in 2023, even though it did not exist yet. Applying the reasoning in Suncor, there is a strong argument that the deemed acquisition would be treated as falling within a notional taxation year of the subsidiary, worked out backward from the fiscal period the subsidiary later adopted.

That means the two-year rolling start rule is measured from 2023 rather than from the transfer date — potentially letting the subsidiary claim CCA well before the equipment is actually put to use. To make this hold up: the transfer needs to be between related parties, your documentation (formation records, transfer agreements, tax filings, accounting treatment) needs to consistently reflect the same acquisition date and timing, and you should include a disclosure note citing subsection 13(31) in the return where you first claim the CCA.

If the CRA audits the claim, the strength of that contemporaneous record will often determine whether the position can be sustained. An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can confirm whether 13(31) fits your facts and help get the paperwork in order before an audit starts.

What is the main tax audit risk after Suncor?

It is primarily an evidentiary risk. The CRA is likely to scrutinize any transaction where CCA timing depends on a continuity rule, especially where property has moved to a newly created entity. Where the application of subsection 13(31) cannot be clearly demonstrated, or the timing of the acquisition and transfer is unclear from the records, the CRA may deny or defer the claim. Contemporaneous documentation remains the strongest defence.

Does this decision let taxpayers speed up CCA claims through planning?

Not in any broad or artificial way. The decision preserves existing timing — it does not create new advantages. You cannot use subsection 13(31) to restart or accelerate CCA beyond what the original owner could have claimed. Its whole purpose is continuity, not a tax boost. If a transaction is structured mainly to obtain artificial CCA acceleration — especially through repeated transfers within a group — it can attract scrutiny under the GAAR in section 245 of the Income Tax Act, which operates independently of everything decided in Suncor.

Following the Supreme Court’s guidance in Deans Knight Income Corporation v. Canada, 2023 SCC 16, and the 2024 GAAR amendments, the CRA has more tools to challenge transactions that are technically compliant but lack real commercial substance or were designed mainly for a tax benefit. If you are relying on Suncor, make sure your reorganization has a genuine business reason and is not structured purely for tax advantage.

What should taxpayers do to protect their CCA claims in similar situations?

Keep everything documented and consistent — legal agreements, accounting treatment, tax filings, all telling the same story. Where you are relying on subsection 13(31), your factual record needs to clearly support the continuity of ownership and the timing of the transfer. Getting an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer involved before the reorganization happens (and again if a CRA audit or reassessment follows) can meaningfully reduce your risk.

If a corporate group bought depreciable property at different times before transferring it to a related entity, does Suncor apply equally to all of it?

Not necessarily — and Suncor itself shows why. The Federal Court of Appeal noted that Suncor transferred a total of $823,241,000 in Class 41 property to the partnership, bought over several years as the Millennium Coker Unit project progressed, and it analyzed the timing separately depending on when each piece was originally bought. Property Suncor bought before January 2005 would already have been available for use by the time of the transfer, so it simply carries that status over under a different rule (subsection 13(30)) — no gap problem there.

Property bought after the partnership was formed on February 1, 2005, was deemed acquired when the partnership already existed, so the ordinary timing rule just applies — again, no special interpretation needed. It was only the property bought in that narrow window in January 2005 — before the partnership existed, but treated as if the partnership had acquired it — that created the gap the Federal Court of Appeal had to fix with necessary implication. The lesson: the practical impact of this decision often comes down to precise timing, so businesses running multi-year capital projects should map out their acquisition dates carefully rather than assume one timing rule covers an entire pool of transferred property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.