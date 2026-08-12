Tax Court Rejects Employment Expenses Without Proper Receipts: Lessons From Paetz v. The King

The case of Paetz v. The King, 2026 TCC 116, serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of strictly adhering to the requirements of the Income Tax Act when an employee seeks to deduct expenses incurred in connection with their employment.

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Overview — Establishing Employment Deduction Entitlement Through Procedural Diligence

The case of Paetz v. The King, 2026 TCC 116, serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of strictly adhering to the requirements of the Income Tax Act when an employee seeks to deduct expenses incurred in connection with their employment. Unlike business owners, who often have broader latitude in deducting business-related expenses, employees are severely restricted by subsection 8(2) of the Income Tax Act, which provides that no deduction for employment expenses is permitted unless explicitly authorized by specific provisions of section 8.

This case highlights how a misunderstanding of these rigid legislative requirements—coupled with a failure to obtain the necessary documentation from an employer—can lead to the wholesale disallowance of significant expenses, even when those expenses appear personally necessary to the taxpayer. While the taxpayer in Paetz was found to be a credible and reliable witness, the Tax Court concluded that he could not overcome the technical and evidentiary barriers established by the Income Tax Act.

In determining eligibility, courts and the CRA distinguish between expenses incurred “in the course of” performing employment duties and those incurred merely “to allow” an employee to perform those duties, with only the former generally qualifying for deduction. For travelling expenses, employees must be “ordinarily required” to carry out their duties away from the employer’s regular place of business. This “requirement of travel” is a substantive threshold; it is not sufficient for the employee to simply choose to travel. The underlying principle is that the expense must be intrinsically tied to the performance of the duties themselves, rather than being a personal cost of maintaining the ability to work, such as commuting from a personal residence.

Ultimately, this case underscores that the Tax Court is not a venue for equitable relief based on personal hardship; it is a court of law bound by the specific, often unforgiving, language of the Income Tax Act. For Canadian employees, this case demonstrates that their primary defence against the CRA is not personal necessity, but rather the rigorous satisfaction of the statutory conditions for deductibility.

A Canadian tax lawyer’s guidance is essential for navigating the complexities of the tax system, as their specialized expertise—protected by solicitor-client privilege—not only ensures strategic compliance and efficient dispute resolution with the CRA but also safeguards a taxpayer’s rights against the significant risks of tax audits and reassessments. For taxpayers facing a CRA tax audit, a tax reassessment, or a dispute over employment expenses, seeking advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer at an early stage can significantly improve the outcome and help avoid prolonged litigation.

A Challenging Employment Situation Faced with Non-Deductible Expenses

Mr. Paetz lived in Kimberley, British Columbia, with his spouse during the 2021 and 2022 taxation years. Unable to find local employment, he accepted controller positions in Salmon Arm and Kelowna, which necessitated significant travel and temporary lodging. Because his spouse could not relocate and his employers required his physical presence in their offices Monday through Friday, Mr. Paetz rented apartments in Enderby and Kelowna to fulfill his duties.

Mr. Paetz argued that these lodging expenses, along with associated vehicle mileage, hydro, and internet costs, were incurred in the course of his employment because he could not otherwise fulfill his duties. He testified that he frequently worked from his temporary apartments after business hours and attended virtual meetings with colleagues. While his employment agreement for Arthon acknowledged that overtime was expected, there was no written contract for his earlier role at FKD Contracting Ltd.

The problem, as articulated by the Court, was two-fold: first, the nature of the expenses themselves, and second, the failure to provide the mandatory documentation—the Form T2200, Declaration of Conditions of Employment—in a form that confirmed the statutory requirements of the Income Tax Act. Mr. Paetz attempted to self-amend these forms with handwritten notations, which failed to meet the employer-certification requirements.

The CRA denied the deductions for lodging, vehicle mileage, hydro, and internet expenses on the basis that they did not meet the criteria for deductibility under the Income Tax Act. Despite the taxpayer’s sincere belief that these expenses were required for his employment, the Court was tasked with evaluating whether these claims satisfied the stringent tests set out in section 8 of the Income Tax Act.

Quantifying Allowable Expenses Amidst Evidentiary Deficiencies

The central issue before the Tax Court was not whether Mr. Paetz incurred the expenses, or whether he was a hardworking employee; both were readily apparent. Instead, the core issue was whether these expenses met the narrow criteria for deductibility under paragraphs 8(1)(h), 8(1)(h.1), or subparagraph 8(1)(i)(ii) of the Income Tax Act.

Specifically, the dispute centered on whether Mr. Paetz could deduct vehicle mileage, lodging, and home-office-related costs (hydro/internet) as employment expenses. For these deductions, the Income Tax Act requires that the taxpayer be ordinarily required to carry on duties away from the employer’s place of business and be required by contract to pay for the expenses.

Furthermore, the dispute addressed the evidentiary threshold of subsection 8(10) of the Income Tax Act, which mandates that an employer must provide a T2200 form confirming that the conditions of deductibility were met. The Court needed to determine whether the altered T2200 forms and the existing employment agreements provided sufficient proof to overcome the CRA’s assessment.

The Form T2200, Declaration of Conditions of Employment, is a mandatory statutory requirement—not a mere administrative formality—that certifies an employee is contractually required to bear specific costs to earn income. As the central document in cases like Paetz, it provides the essential evidence that the taxpayer was obligated to incur these expenses as a condition of their employment. Failure to obtain a properly completed T2200 often results in the summary denial of deduction claims.

Applying Rigorous Standards To Documentation And Statutory Language

The Court adopted a structured methodology to resolve the case, emphasizing that it could only rely on evidence that fit within the strict legislative framework. As stated above, an essential element of this legal framework is subsection 8(10) of the Income Tax Act, which requires employees to obtain a T2200 form from their employer to verify that the criteria for expense deductibility have been met.

Regarding the vehicle mileage claim, the Court found that the travel expenses were personal in nature. The Court noted that travel between an employee’s home and their place of work is generally considered a personal expense used to enable the employee to perform duties, rather than expenses incurred “in the course of” employment duties. Even though Mr. Paetz travelled long distances, the Court determined that this did not change the fundamental nature of the travel as commuting.

Regarding the lodging expenses, the Court examined whether they qualified under paragraphs 8(1)(h) or subparagraph 8(1)(i)(ii). The Court concluded that the requirements for these sections were not met, as Mr. Paetz was not ordinarily required to carry on duties away from the employer’s place of business in the manner required by the Income Tax Act.

The Court highlighted that the employer-provided T2200 forms failed to confirm the specific conditions required for these deductions. The Court also addressed the hydro and internet expenses under subparagraph 8(1)(i)(iii). Although the Court found that the Arthon Employment Agreement contained an implicit term requiring the employee to work from home, the lack of appropriate T2200 certification proved fatal to the claim. Additionally, the taxpayer failed to provide evidence allocating expenses between personal and business usage, which precluded the allowance of the claim.

The Court was careful to note that it had no jurisdiction to render a decision on the grounds of fairness or equity. While the Court acknowledged the taxpayer’s difficult personal circumstances, it emphasized that the law requires strict adherence to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Finally, the T2200 forms themselves were found to be deficient because the taxpayer had altered them with his own handwritten notations. The Court explained that these modifications did not satisfy the employer confirmation requirement and did not properly reflect the specific statutory conditions for deductibility.

Employment Deductions Denied Due To Statutory Non-Compliance

The appeal was dismissed without costs. The Court concluded that the taxpayer failed to meet the evidentiary and statutory burden required to claim employment expenses under the Income Tax Act. This decision reinforces the high evidentiary bar for employees seeking to deduct expenses.

In the context of the Income Tax Act, the “evidentiary bar” refers to the high standard of proof a taxpayer must meet to substantiate their claims for deductions. It represents the requirement that an employee’s evidence must go beyond mere personal testimony or individual hardship; it must explicitly satisfy the rigid technical and legislative conditions set out in the Income Tax Act. Even if a taxpayer is found to be a credible and reliable witness, they cannot overcome this bar without the mandatory, employer-certified documentation—specifically, the Form T2200, Declaration of Conditions of Employment.

Pro Tax Tips — Lessons for Canadian Taxpayers Engaging in Employment Expenses Tax Disputes

This case serves as a masterclass in why professional guidance from a skilled Canadian tax lawyer is essential from the beginning of an employment tax dispute. A seasoned Canadian tax lawyer can help ensure that an employee understands what constitutes acceptable evidence under the Income Tax Act before they reach the Tax Court.

“The administrative cost of maintaining meticulous records and obtaining proper documentation from your employer is a fraction of the cost of defending unsubstantiated expenses in court. My advice to clients is always to prepare for the tax audit today, so you don’t have to battle for your position in court tomorrow,” says David Rotfleisch, a Certified Specialist in Taxation and a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer with nearly 40 years of experience. “Employees often believe that their personal circumstances will be considered by the court, but the Tax Court is not a court of equity and is bound by the strict language of the Income Tax Act. Relying on your own interpretation of tax forms without professional legal counsel is a high-risk strategy that rarely yields the desired result.”

Taxpayers should understand that the CRA’s role is to assess based on the evidence provided; it is not its role to help you reconstruct your missing records or validate expenses that don’t meet the criteria of the Income Tax Act. That is the taxpayer’s job, and it is a job best done with the guidance of an experienced Canadian tax lawyer who understands the difference between personal necessity and statutory deductibility.

Retaining legal tax counsel at the outset of a CRA tax audit is your most effective strategy, as it ensures that all communications with the CRA are professional and strategic. A primary advantage of this engagement is the protection of solicitor-client privilege, which keeps your communications and defence strategy confidential, creating a secure environment to assess your tax position without the risk of sensitive information being used against you in later stages of a dispute.

While employment expenses are generally subject to strict statutory limitations under the Income Tax Act, the legislation provides an important carve-out permitting the deduction of specific employment-related legal expenses under certain conditions. These provisions can be highly technical, requiring careful navigation of the evidentiary requirements to ensure compliance and maximize potential relief.

FAQ — Understanding Employment Tax Audits and Documentation

What is the primary lesson employees should take from this case regarding their own record-keeping?

The most vital lesson is that the burden of proof rests entirely on the taxpayer to substantiate employment expenses in accordance with the Income Tax Act. Even if an expense is necessary for work, failing to meet the specific statutory requirements—or failing to have these requirements confirmed by the employer on a T2200 form—will result in the disallowance of the deduction.

Why was the taxpayer’s initial evidence considered insufficient by the CRA and the Court?

The Court noted that the T2200 forms provided did not confirm the necessary conditions of the Income Tax Act. Furthermore, the taxpayer’s expenses for lodging and travel were deemed to be personal in nature, not incurred “in the course of” his employment as defined by established case law.

Did the Court’s decision to dismiss the appeal mean that the original CRA assessment was correct?

The CRA’s assessment was found to be legally sound based on the lack of proper documentation and the personal nature of the expenses claimed. The dismissal of the appeal was a direct result of the taxpayer’s failure to satisfy the requirements of the Income Tax Act.

How can a tax lawyer help before an audit or formal dispute arises?

A skilled Canadian tax lawyer can review an employee’s situation to identify potential documentation deficiencies or risks. They can help the taxpayer communicate with their employer to ensure necessary T2200 declarations are accurate and properly completed, potentially preventing the need for the protracted litigation experienced in this case.

Is it common for the Tax Court to assist in reconstructing expense claims?

No, it is the taxpayer’s responsibility to maintain records and provide them upon request. The Court is bound by the law, not by a mandate to assist taxpayers in reconstructing claims that have not been substantiated according to the Income Tax Act.

Why are commuting costs generally not deductible?

Commuting expenses are considered personal because they enable a taxpayer to arrive at their place of employment to perform their duties. The law distinguishes these from expenses incurred while actively performing those duties, which may be deductible under specific provisions.

Can an employee write their own notes on a T2200 form to make it valid?

No, altering a T2200 form with personal handwritten notations does not satisfy the employer certification requirement under the Income Tax Act. Employers must certify the form accurately, and attempts to self-correct or override the form’s intended purpose will generally render it ineffective for tax purposes.

What happens if I have a difficult personal situation, like living away from my spouse for work?

The Court cannot grant deductions based on hardship, equity, or personal difficulty. If the expenses do not satisfy the specific requirements of the Income Tax Act, they cannot be deducted regardless of the taxpayer’s personal or financial circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.