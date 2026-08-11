Arbitrage Betting And Surebetting In Canada: How The CRA Taxes ‘Guaranteed-Profit’ Sports Wagering Strategies

Arbitrage betting — commonly called surebetting or arbing — is a wagering strategy that exploits discrepancies in odds posted by competing bookmakers to lock in a guaranteed profit regardless of the outcome.

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Overview: Arbitrage Sports Betting and Canadian Tax Law

Arbitrage betting — commonly called surebetting or arbing — is a wagering strategy that exploits discrepancies in odds posted by competing bookmakers to lock in a guaranteed profit regardless of the outcome. In the context of arbitrage sports betting, the bettor places simultaneous stakes on every possible outcome of a sporting event — a tennis match, an NHL game, an NFL spread, a Premier League fixture — across two or more bookmakers whose prices are sufficiently divergent to make all outcomes collectively profitable. Unlike recreational sports gambling, where the bettor accepts risk of loss, the arbitrage sports bettor’s profit is mathematically predetermined at the moment the stakes are placed. That structural distinction matters enormously under Canadian tax law.

The Canada Revenue Agency does not assess tax based on the word “betting.” It assesses tax based on whether an activity constitutes a source of income under the Income Tax Act, RSC 1985, c 1 (5th Supp) (the “Act”). Arbitrage betting — systematic, profit-oriented, and executed with the tools of a trader — almost invariably crosses that threshold. The result is that arbitrage bettors operating in Canada face the same income-tax treatment as any other self-employed businessperson: full tax on net profits at marginal rates, GST/HST registration obligations once gross revenues from taxable supplies exceed the $30,000 small-supplier threshold, and potentially significant penalties and interest if income goes unreported.

This article provides a comprehensive analysis of how the CRA taxes arbitrage betting income in Canada, including the business-versus-gambling distinction, betting exchange lay income, offshore bookmaker compliance, CRS jurisdiction analysis, T1135 reporting, bankroll treatment, the iGaming Ontario market, and how a Canadian tax lawyer can help arbitrage bettors navigate CRA scrutiny, audits, and voluntary disclosure.

What Is Arbitrage Sports Betting? A Technical Overview

The Mechanics of a Surebet

An arbitrage opportunity arises when the aggregate implied probability of all possible outcomes in an event — as priced by two or more different bookmakers — sums to less than 100%. When it does, a bettor who covers all outcomes in precisely calculated proportions is guaranteed a positive return.

Worked Example: A Two-Way Arbitrage on a Tennis Match

The following step-by-step example shows how an arbitrage opportunity is identified, how stakes are calculated, what the bettor collects regardless of the outcome, and how the net profit is reported for Canadian income tax purposes.

Step 1 — Spot the opportunity

Two bookmakers are offering different odds on the same two-player tennis match. Bookmaker A prices Sinner to win at decimal odds of 2.20. Bookmaker B prices Medvedev to win at decimal odds of 2.10. There are only two possible outcomes. An arbitrage exists when the sum of the implied probabilities from both bookmakers is less than 100%.

Implied probability = 1 ÷ decimal odds. Bookmaker A: 1 ÷ 2.20 = 45.45%. Bookmaker B: 1 ÷ 2.10 = 47.62%. Sum: 93.07%. Because 93.07% is less than 100%, a guaranteed profit of approximately 6.93% exists on every dollar staked across both sides.

Step 2 — Calculate the stakes

The bettor has $1,000 to deploy. To guarantee the same return regardless of who wins, stakes must be split in proportion to the implied probabilities. Stake on Sinner at Bookmaker A = $1,000 × (47.62 ÷ 93.07) = $477.27. Stake on Medvedev at Bookmaker B = $1,000 × (45.45 ÷ 93.07) = $522.73. Total outlay: $477.27 + $522.73 = $1,000.00.

Step 3 — Collect regardless of the result

If Sinner wins: $477.27 × 2.20 = $1,050.00 collected from Bookmaker A. The $522.73 staked at Bookmaker B is lost. Net return: $1,050.00 − $1,000.00 = $50.00 profit.

If Medvedev wins: $522.73 × 2.10 = $1,097.73 collected from Bookmaker B. The $477.27 staked at Bookmaker A is lost. Net return: $1,097.73 − $1,000.00 = $97.73 profit.

The asymmetry between $50.00 and $97.73 arises because the example uses round decimal odds. In practice, optimal Kelly-fraction staking equalizes the guaranteed return across all outcomes. The critical point is that the bettor profits in either case — the result of the match is irrelevant.

Step 4 — Report it on your T1

The CRA taxes the net profit as business income. The gross receipt from the winning bookmaker is income; the losing stake at the other bookmaker is a deductible cost of earning that income. A pro-rated share of scanner subscription costs is also deductible.

Bookmaker A Bookmaker B Event Sinner to win Medvedev to win Decimal odds offered 2.20 2.10 Implied probability 1 ÷ 2.20 = 45.45% 1 ÷ 2.10 = 47.62% Sum of implied probabilities 93.07% (( 100% = arb exists) Arbitrage margin (1 − 0.9307) = 6.93% Optimal stake (on $1,000 total) $477.27 on Sinner $522.73 on Medvedev Payout if Sinner wins $477.27 × 2.20 = $1,050.00 Stake lost: $522.73 Payout if Medvedev wins Stake lost: $477.27 $522.73 × 2.10 = $1,097.73 Guaranteed profit (either outcome) $1,050.00 − $1,000 = $50.00 $1,097.73 − $1,000 = $97.73*

* The asymmetry arises because the example uses round decimal odds. In practice, optimal Kelly-fraction staking equalizes the return across all outcomes.

Figure 1: Surebet mechanics and T1 reporting treatment on a single trade

T1 Reporting — This Transaction Amount (CAD) Gross receipt from winning bookmaker $1,050.00 Less: losing stake at other bookmaker ($522.73) Less: scanner software (pro-rated per trade) ($0.48) Net business income — this trade $526.79



An active arbitrage sports bettor executing 20 similar trades per day would generate approximately $10,535 in net business income in a single day, or roughly $3.85 million annualized on this trade size — all of it fully taxable at marginal rates. In practice, trade sizes, margins, and frequency vary considerably, but the principle is identical.

Sports Markets Where Arbitrage Opportunities Are Most Common

Arbitrage opportunities arise across all sports and betting markets, but are most frequently identified in:

Tennis : Two-outcome markets (winner/winner) are the simplest two-way arbs to calculate and execute. ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam events generate high odds volume across dozens of bookmakers simultaneously.

: Two-outcome markets (winner/winner) are the simplest two-way arbs to calculate and execute. ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam events generate high odds volume across dozens of bookmakers simultaneously. Soccer/Football : Both the 1X2 (home/draw/away) and the Asian handicap markets frequently produce three-way and two-way arb opportunities, particularly in lower-profile leagues where bookmaker pricing is less efficient.

: Both the 1X2 (home/draw/away) and the Asian handicap markets frequently produce three-way and two-way arb opportunities, particularly in lower-profile leagues where bookmaker pricing is less efficient. NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB : The expanded Canadian legal sports betting market — driven by iGaming Ontario’s 50+ licensed operators — has materially increased cross-bookmaker odds divergence on North American professional sports.

: The expanded Canadian legal sports betting market — driven by iGaming Ontario’s 50+ licensed operators — has materially increased cross-bookmaker odds divergence on North American professional sports. MMA and Boxing : Two-outcome markets with wide odds ranges and significant bookmaker-to-bookmaker divergence.

: Two-outcome markets with wide odds ranges and significant bookmaker-to-bookmaker divergence. Esports: A growing arbitrage market where less-sophisticated bookmaker pricing creates wider margins, particularly on tier-2 and tier-3 events.

Arbitrage Betting Versus Matched Betting — Surebetting as a Distinct Strategy

Surebetting is the common shorthand for pure arbitrage — exploiting genuine cross-bookmaker odds discrepancies. Matched betting is a related but distinct technique that uses bookmaker promotional offers in combination with a betting exchange lay. Both strategies are systematic and profit-motivated; both constitute business income under the Act.

The Scale of the Canadian Arbitrage Sports Betting Market

The legalization of single-event sports betting under the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, SC 2021, c 14 — in force August 27, 2021 — and the launch of Ontario’s iGaming Ontario framework on April 4, 2022 dramatically expanded the number of competing licensed bookmakers accessible to Canadian bettors. With 50+ licensed operators competing for the same events, cross-bookmaker odds divergence is wider and more frequent than in any prior period of Canadian sports betting history.

The CRA’s Legal Framework: When Does Betting Produce Taxable Income?

The General Rule: Gambling Winnings Are Not Taxable

The foundational principle under Canadian income tax law is that casual gambling winnings are not taxable income. Section 3 of the Act requires inclusion of income from a “source,” and recreational gambling — characterized by risk, chance, and the absence of a profit motive — does not constitute a source. This principle was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in Stewart v Canada, 2002 SCC 46, [2002] 2 SCR 645.

For the purely recreational sports bettor who places occasional wagers on games for entertainment, the CRA’s position is that winnings are a windfall and losses are non-deductible personal expenditures. But this comfort does not extend to arbitrage sports bettors.

The Business Income Exception: When Betting Becomes a Trade

Canadian courts and the CRA have long recognized that systematic, skill-based wagering can constitute a business. The leading case is Luprypa v The Queen, 96 DTC 1827, where the Tax Court of Canada held that a billiards player whose winnings were the product of skill, system, and profit motivation was carrying on a business. The same analysis applies to arbitrage sports betting.

The relevant question is whether the activity has the hallmarks of a business. The CRA and courts examine:

Profit motivation : Does the bettor intend to profit? Arbitrage bettors self-evidently do — the entire strategy is designed to guarantee a positive return.

: Does the bettor intend to profit? Arbitrage bettors self-evidently do — the entire strategy is designed to guarantee a positive return. Commerciality : Is the activity conducted in a businesslike manner? Arbitrage sports bettors use professional-grade scanning software, maintain detailed records of stakes and returns, open accounts with multiple bookmakers, and manage capital as working capital.

: Is the activity conducted in a businesslike manner? Arbitrage sports bettors use professional-grade scanning software, maintain detailed records of stakes and returns, open accounts with multiple bookmakers, and manage capital as working capital. Skill and system : Arbitrage betting requires mathematical calculation, rapid execution, account management, and bankroll optimization. Chance plays no role in whether a surebet yields a profit.

: Arbitrage betting requires mathematical calculation, rapid execution, account management, and bankroll optimization. Chance plays no role in whether a surebet yields a profit. Continuity and repetition : Active arbitrage sports bettors execute dozens of trades per day across multiple sports and markets.

: Active arbitrage sports bettors execute dozens of trades per day across multiple sports and markets. Time and effort: Professional arbers treat it as a full-time occupation.

An arbitrage bettor who is active, systematic, and profit-motivated will almost certainly be found to be carrying on a business. The “guaranteed profit” structure eliminates the primary argument for non-taxability — that winnings are a windfall from a game of chance.

Figure 2: Five business-income tests — all five are satisfied by systematic arbitrage sports betting

The Stewart Analysis Applied to Arbitrage Sports Betting

Under Stewart, the two-stage analysis is: (1) is the activity undertaken for profit, rather than as a personal endeavour; (2) if so, is the source of the income a business or property? Arbitrage sports betting has no “personal element” — no hobbyist places hundreds of simultaneous cross-bookmaker bets across NHL moneylines and ATP quarter-finals for recreation. It is inherently commercial. The source is a business. The income is fully taxable.

iGaming Ontario and Tax Reporting: Domestic Licensed Operators

The iGaming Ontario Framework

Ontario’s iGaming Ontario framework, launched April 4, 2022 under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (“AGCO”), brought internationally recognized operators — bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, BetMGM, Unibet, and others — into a regulated Canadian provincial licensing structure. As of mid-2026, more than 50 operators hold iGaming Ontario registrations.

T4A Reporting and KYC Data

Accounts with iGaming Ontario operators are fully KYC-verified and linked to the bettor’s SIN, address, and financial accounts. The CRA has broader and faster access to Ontario-regulated operator data than to purely offshore operators. While iGaming Ontario operators do not presently issue T4A slips for all gambling winnings, they do collect and retain detailed identity documentation and transaction records. Detection of domestic account activity may lead to questions about undisclosed offshore activity.

Cross-Platform Arbitrage: Domestic and Offshore Legs

A common arbitrage sports betting pattern involves one leg with a regulated iGaming Ontario operator and the other with an offshore bookmaker. Both sides are part of the same business activity, and the net profit is fully reportable.

Betting Exchange Lay Income: Acting as the Bookmaker

What Is a Lay Bet?

A traditional bookmaker accepts bets from the public and takes the other side of every wager. A betting exchange — most commonly Betfair, Smarkets, or Matchbook — removes the bookmaker and lets members take either side directly. A member who backs an outcome bets that it will happen. A member who lays an outcome bets that it will not happen — taking the bookmaker’s side of the transaction.

The layer collects the backer’s stake if the backed outcome does not occur, but must pay the backer’s winnings if it does. This is why a lay position is described as a short position: the layer profits from a non-event, just as a bookmaker profits when a punter loses.

Worked Example: A Single Lay Position on Betfair

The position

A bettor decides to lay Sinner to win a tennis match on Betfair. The available lay odds are 2.50. Another Betfair member (the backer) wants to back Sinner to win for $100 at those odds. The layer agrees to take the other side of that bet.

What the layer puts at risk

By laying at odds of 2.50, the layer is promising to pay the backer $100 × (2.50 − 1) = $150 if Sinner wins. That $150 is the layer’s maximum liability — it must be held as a deposit in the Betfair account before the bet is matched. The layer does not pay this amount unless Sinner actually wins.

Outcome A — Sinner loses (the layer wins)

Sinner loses the match. The backed outcome did not occur. The backer’s $100 stake is forfeited to the layer. Betfair charges 5% commission on net market winnings: $100 × 5% = $5. The layer receives $100 − $5 = $95 net. The $150 liability deposit is released back to the layer’s account.

CRA tax treatment: the $95 net receipt is business income in the year received. The $5 Betfair commission is a deductible business expense.

Outcome B — Sinner wins (the layer loses)

Sinner wins the match. The backed outcome occurred. The layer must pay the backer $150 (being $100 stake × (2.50 − 1)). That $150 is drawn from the liability deposit already held by Betfair. The layer receives nothing and loses $150 on this trade.

CRA tax treatment: the $150 payment is a deductible business loss in the year it is realized. No commission is payable on a losing market.

Net position across both outcomes — as a summary table

Outcome A: Sinner loses Outcome B: Sinner wins Layer collects from backer $100 (backer’s stake) $0 Layer pays to backer $0 $150 (odds − 1 × stake) Betfair commission (5% on wins) −$5 $0 Net P&L on this lay position +$95 (taxable income) −$150 (deductible loss)

How Lay Income Fits Into an Arbitrage Operation

Arbitrage sports bettors use lay positions in two ways. First, as one leg of a back-lay arbitrage: back an outcome at a traditional bookmaker at odds higher than the exchange lay odds on the same outcome, locking in a guaranteed spread. Second, as pure lay trading: systematically taking the bookmaker’s side on events where the exchange lay odds are assessed as too short, generating income from the premium collected on losing backed outcomes over time.

In both cases, every lay win is gross revenue of the business, every lay loss is a deductible expense, and Betfair commissions are deductible operating costs. The CRA treats the net result of the lay book — across all markets in the tax year — as business income or business loss.

Betfair Commission

Betfair charges 5% commission on net winnings per market, with reduced rates for high-volume traders under its Premium Charge regime. Commission is charged only on profitable markets, not on losing ones. All commission paid is a deductible business expense and should be tracked on a market-by-market basis for annual reporting.

Calculating Arbitrage Betting Income for CRA Purposes

Revenue: Gross Winnings Versus Net Profits

Arbitrage betting income is computed on a net basis: gross winnings less the cost of losing stakes placed in the same arbitrage transaction.

Bankroll, Working Capital, and the Kelly Criterion

A frequent misconception: the bankroll — capital deposited across bookmaker accounts — is working capital of the business, not a cost of earning income. The Kelly Criterion staking formula has no tax significance; what matters is the net profit on each completed trade.

However, bankroll growth is a useful proxy for auditors assessing unreported income. A bettor who begins the year with $10,000 across bookmaker accounts and ends with $65,000 — without any corresponding inflow from other sources — has implicitly earned $55,000 of business income. CRA net worth audits catch exactly this pattern.

Deductible Expenses

As a self-employed businessperson, an arbitrage bettor can deduct expenses incurred to earn business income:

Subscription software costs : RebelBetting, BetBurger, OddsMonkey, Trademate, etc.

: RebelBetting, BetBurger, OddsMonkey, Trademate, etc. Exchange and bookmaker commissions : Betfair and other exchange commissions.

: Betfair and other exchange commissions. Payment processing and e-wallet fees : Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and bank wire fees.

: Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and bank wire fees. Home office expenses : A pro-rated share of home internet, electricity, and workspace costs.

: A pro-rated share of home internet, electricity, and workspace costs. Professional fees : Accounting and tax lawyer fees.

: Accounting and tax lawyer fees. Currency conversion losses : Foreign-currency losses on conversion are deductible.

: Foreign-currency losses on conversion are deductible. VPN and security software: Software used to access bookmaker platforms may be deductible.

Figure 3: Deductible expenses for arbitrage betting businesses — and one common misconception

Annual Tax Computation — Worked Example

Item Amount (CAD) Gross winnings from arbitrage transactions $185,000 Less: losing stakes in arbitrage transactions ($162,000) Less: scanner software subscriptions ($1,440) Less: exchange commissions (Betfair) ($3,200) Less: payment processing / e-wallet fees ($820) Less: home office (pro-rated) ($1,200) Net Business Income $16,340

Note: This example is illustrative only. Actual tax depends on total income from all sources, applicable credits, and province of residence.

Provincial Tax Rates on Arbitrage Betting Business Income

Because arbitrage betting income is business income, it is subject to both federal income tax and provincial income tax in the province where the bettor is resident on December 31 of the tax year. Provincial rates vary significantly. The following table shows the top combined federal/provincial marginal rates as of the 2025 tax year:

Province Federal Top Rate Provincial Top Rate Combined Top Marginal Rate Ontario 33% 13.16% 53.53% British Columbia 33% 20.5% 53.50% Quebec 33% 25.75% 57.53% Alberta 33% 15% 48% Manitoba 33% 17.4% 50.40% Saskatchewan 33% 14.5% 47.50%

Figure 4: Combined top marginal rates by province — arbitrage betting income is taxed as business income at these rates

Quebec note: Quebec’s top combined marginal rate of 57.53% is the highest in Canada. Quebec residents also file a separate provincial income tax return with Revenu Québec, distinct from the federal T1.

Note: Tax rates are based on publicly available 2025 rate schedules and may be subject to legislative change.

GST/HST and Arbitrage Betting

Are Arbitrage Winnings a “Supply” Under the Excise Tax Act?

For pure arbitrage sports betting conducted for one’s own account, the CRA’s general position is that winnings are not consideration for a “supply” — the bettor is not supplying a service to the bookmaker. GST/HST registration obligations do not arise from betting winnings alone.

When GST/HST Does Apply

GST/HST registration and remittance obligations arise where the arbitrage bettor provides services to third parties:

Tipster subscriptions : Once gross revenues exceed $30,000 in any rolling 12-month period, registration is mandatory.

: Once gross revenues exceed $30,000 in any rolling 12-month period, registration is mandatory. Syndicate management fees : Managing capital staked on behalf of others in exchange for a fee or profit share.

: Managing capital staked on behalf of others in exchange for a fee or profit share. Software or tools as a service: Licensing arbitrage scanning software or proprietary tools to other bettors.

The $30,000 small-supplier threshold applies to taxable supplies — not to gross betting winnings. An arbitrage sports bettor with $500,000 in annual gross winnings but no third-party service revenue has no GST/HST registration obligation.

Offshore Bookmakers, CRS Reporting, and CRA Enforcement

The Reality of the Offshore Bookmaker Market

The most profitable arbitrage sports betting opportunities frequently involve offshore bookmakers — operators licensed in jurisdictions such as Curacao, Gibraltar, Malta, or Isle of Man that are not licensed in Canada. The absence of a tax slip does not eliminate the tax obligation. Section 3 of the Act taxes income from every source, domestic or foreign.

The OECD Common Reporting Standard: Which Offshore Jurisdictions Report to Canada?

The OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS) requires participating financial institutions — including, in many jurisdictions, licensed bookmakers — to collect account holder information and report it to the account holder’s country of tax residence annually. Canada is a CRS participant. The following table identifies the CRS status of the major offshore bookmaker licensing jurisdictions:

Jurisdiction CRS Participant? Reports to Canada? Key Bookmakers Licensed Malta Yes Yes — since 2017 bet365, Unibet, Betway Gibraltar Yes Yes — since 2017 bet365, William Hill, 888Sport Isle of Man Yes Yes — since 2017 PokerStars Sports, Betfair United Kingdom (UKGC) Yes Yes Paddy Power, Sky Bet, Ladbrokes Curacao No Not via CRS Bovada, Pinnacle, many others Kahnawake (Canada) N/A — Canadian jurisdiction Subject to CRA directly Various

Figure 5: CRS reporting status by bookmaker jurisdiction — Malta, Gibraltar, and Isle of Man operators report annually to the CRA

Critical implication: “No T4A slip” does not mean invisible. CRS reporting provides the CRA with account balance, gross receipts, and payment data directly from Malta, Gibraltar, and Isle of Man operators, independently of anything the bettor reports. Accounts in Curacao-licensed operators are not currently subject to CRS reporting — but Curacao’s licensing regime is under reform pressure.

How the CRA Detects Unreported Betting Income

Beyond CRS, the CRA employs a range of detection tools:

Net worth audits : Where reported income is inconsistent with asset accumulation, the CRA may conduct a net worth assessment under section 152(7). Bankroll growth is the classic signature.

: Where reported income is inconsistent with asset accumulation, the CRA may conduct a net worth assessment under section 152(7). Bankroll growth is the classic signature. Bank deposit analysis : E-wallet withdrawals (Skrill, Neteller, PayPal) converted to CAD are a common detection vector.

: E-wallet withdrawals (Skrill, Neteller, PayPal) converted to CAD are a common detection vector. Section 231.2 third-party demands : The CRA can compel financial institutions, e-wallet providers, and payment processors to provide customer transaction data.

: The CRA can compel financial institutions, e-wallet providers, and payment processors to provide customer transaction data. iGaming Ontario KYC data : Detection of domestic account activity may prompt CRA inquiry into offshore accounts.

: Detection of domestic account activity may prompt CRA inquiry into offshore accounts. Cryptocurrency blockchain analysis: The CRA has obtained court orders compelling Canadian crypto exchanges to disclose customer data.

Gross Negligence Penalties and Criminal Prosecution

Where arbitrage sports betting income is unreported, section 163(2) of the Act imposes penalties equal to 50% of the understated tax for gross negligence — defined in Venne v The Queen, 84 DTC 6247, as “a high degree of negligence tantamount to intentional acting, or indifference as to whether the law is complied with or not.” Criminal prosecution under section 239 of the Act carries fines of 50–200% of evaded tax plus potential imprisonment.

Figure 6: Penalty exposure on unreported arbitrage sports betting income — four compounding layers of risk

Statute-Barred Years and Misrepresentation

Under section 152(4) of the Act, the CRA is generally barred from reassessing a tax year more than three years after the original assessment. This protection is inapplicable where the taxpayer made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default, or fraud. Failure to report business income is almost certainly a misrepresentation. There is no effective limitation period protecting undisclosed income.

Form T1135: Foreign Income Verification and the $100,000 Aggregation Rule

The T1135 Reporting Requirement

Under section 233.3 of the Act, Canadian residents who hold “specified foreign property” with a cost exceeding $100,000 CAD at any point in the tax year must file Form T1135, Foreign Income Verification Statement. Offshore bookmaker account balances qualify as specified foreign property.

The Critical Aggregation Rule: Ten Small Accounts Can Equal One Large Obligation

A common and costly misconception: the T1135 threshold applies to the aggregate cost of all specified foreign property, not to any single account.

Example: A bettor maintains accounts with 12 offshore bookmakers, each holding an average balance of $9,000 CAD (total: $108,000 CAD). Even though no single account exceeds $100,000, the aggregate exceeds the threshold, and T1135 is required. Many arbitrage sports bettors with high-frequency, multi-platform operations are T1135-obligated without realizing it.

The penalty for failure to file T1135 is $25 per day (minimum $100, maximum $2,500) for late filing. Where the CRA establishes intentional failure to file, a penalty equal to 5% of the cost of the unreported foreign property applies.

Figure 7: T1135 aggregation trap — 12 accounts at $9,000 each cross the $100,000 threshold even though no single account does

Simplified vs. Detailed Reporting

T1135 offers a simplified method (total cost between $100,000 and $250,000) and a detailed method (above $250,000). High-volume arbitrage bettors with large aggregate offshore balances must use the detailed method and report each foreign account individually.

Bookmaker Restrictions, Gubbing, and Tax Consequences

Why Bookmakers Restrict Arbitrage Accounts

Arbitrage sports bettors are systematically identified and restricted by bookmakers. Common actions include stake restrictions (“gubbing”), account suspension, and balance confiscation.

Tax Consequences of Voided Winnings and Confiscated Balances

Where a bookmaker voids an arbitrage position and returns stakes, no income was earned — the trade was unwound. Where an account is closed with a balance owing, the bookmaker’s failure to pay may constitute a deductible bad debt under section 20(1)(p) of the Act, provided the amount was previously reported as income.

Attribution Rules for Family Member Accounts

Using a spouse’s or dependent child’s bookmaker account — funded with the bettor’s capital — triggers attribution under sections 74.1 and 74.2 of the Act. Arbitrage income generated through family member accounts is attributed back to the bettor regardless of the account holder’s name.

Voluntary Disclosure: Correcting Unreported Arbitrage Sports Betting Income

The CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program — IC00-1R7

The CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (“VDP”) allows taxpayers who have failed to report income — including arbitrage sports betting income from offshore accounts — to come forward and correct their tax records in exchange for penalty relief, interest relief, and protection from criminal prosecution. As of October 1, 2025, the VDP is governed by Information Circular IC00-1R7, Voluntary Disclosures Program, which replaced the prior IC00-1R6. The new regime introduced a fundamental structural change: the old General Program / Limited Program binary has been replaced by a prompted / unprompted framework.

A valid VDP application under IC00-1R7 must satisfy five conditions: (1) voluntary — the taxpayer must not be under active audit or investigation for the relevant issue; (2) complete — all years with unreported income must be disclosed; (3) involve a penalty or potential prosecution; (4) include payment of the estimated taxes owing; and (5) include supporting documentation for the most recent six years (or ten years where the errors relate to offshore assets or income).

Unprompted vs. Prompted Applications

Unprompted disclosure — the stronger stream — arises where no CRA communication has occurred regarding the specific compliance issue. The taxpayer comes forward entirely on their own initiative. Under IC00-1R7 section 21, an unprompted application is normally eligible for 100% penalty relief (including gross negligence penalties under s. 163(2)) and 75% interest relief on applicable arrears interest. This represents an improvement over IC00-1R6, which provided only 50% interest relief on the General Program.

Prompted disclosure — the more limited stream — arises where the CRA has already: identified a specific error or omission on the taxpayer’s account; set a deadline to correct it; or received third-party information about the specific taxpayer’s potential non-compliance (such as CRS data from a Malta or Gibraltar bookmaker). Under IC00-1R7, a prompted application can still qualify for the VDP — a significant liberalization from IC00-1R6, where prior CRA contact typically disqualified the application entirely. A prompted disclosure is normally eligible for up to 100% penalty relief and 25% interest relief.

Criminal prosecution relief is available under both streams. Neither stream is available where the taxpayer is under active CRA audit or investigation, or where the non-compliance is egregious in nature.

Key implication for CRS-exposed bettors: An arbitrage sports bettor whose Malta or Gibraltar bookmaker account has already been reported to the CRA via CRS — and where the CRA has acted on that data and contacted the bettor — may be in the prompted stream, not the unprompted stream. This is why retaining a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law before making any CRA contact is critical: the categorization of the application determines whether 75% or 25% interest relief is available.

Figure 8: VDP relief — unprompted vs. prompted under IC00-1R7 (October 1, 2025), with comparison to old IC00-1R6 regime

The Rotfleisch & Samulovitch Approach to VDP Applications

David J. Rotfleisch, JD, CPA, founding tax lawyer at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. and a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario), has advised numerous clients on VDP applications involving unreported income from online platforms, offshore accounts, and wagering activities. As Mr. Rotfleisch explains:

Under IC00-1R7, the distinction between unprompted and prompted is financially significant — the difference between 75% and 25% interest relief can represent tens of thousands of dollars on a multi-year disclosure. Whether a CRS letter from the CRA constitutes a “prompted” trigger, or whether it falls into the excluded category of general education correspondence, is a judgment call that has to be made carefully and on the specific facts.

A VDP application for unreported arbitrage sports betting income also requires complete documentation: bookmaker records, transaction logs, e-wallet histories, and a credible account of why the income was not reported. Incomplete applications — disclosing only some years or some accounts — are rejected, and the partial disclosure can be used against the taxpayer. This is not a DIY process. Engage a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law before you make first contact with the CRA.

Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.’s approach to voluntary disclosure applications is documented on canadiantaxamnesty.ca.

CRA Audits of Arbitrage Sports Bettors: What to Expect

Audit Triggers

Net worth discrepancies — bankroll growth inconsistent with reported income

Large e-wallet deposits to Canadian bank accounts

CRS reporting from Malta, Gibraltar, or Isle of Man operators

Anonymous tip-offs

Sector-specific audit project targeting online gambling income

Civil Audit Powers and the Jarvis Boundary

Under section 231.1, CRA auditors may inspect books, records, and documents. Under section 231.2, they may compel third parties to provide information. The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in R v Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, establishes that once the CRA’s dominant purpose shifts from audit to criminal investigation, Charter rights are engaged. Arbitrage sports bettors who receive requests suggesting criminal investigation should retain counsel immediately before responding.

Responding to a CRA Audit: Best Practices

Retain a tax lawyer before responding. Do not respond to CRA information requests without legal advice. Preserve all records. Bookmaker statements, scanner invoices, e-wallet histories, and bank statements must be preserved and organized. Do not destroy records. Destruction of records after CRA contact constitutes obstruction. Assess limitation periods carefully. The three-year limit is inapplicable where there has been a misrepresentation. Consider proactive voluntary disclosure. If audit contact has not yet occurred, a VDP application can still provide relief.

Canadian Tax Treatment: Betting and Wagering Activities Compared

Activity Income Taxable? Business Income? GST/HST Applicable? Casual recreational gambling No No No Casual sports betting Generally no No No Poker (recreational) Generally no Generally no No Poker (professional/systematic) Yes Yes If services to others Prediction market trading (systematic) Yes Yes Potentially Matched betting (systematic) Yes Yes If services to others Betting exchange lay trading Yes Yes Potentially Arbitrage sports betting / surebetting Yes — always Yes — always If services to others

Frequently Asked Questions: Arbitrage Sports Betting and Canadian Tax

Is arbitrage sports betting legal in Canada?

Placing bets with licensed bookmakers — including iGaming Ontario operators — is legal. Placing bets with offshore, unlicensed operators occupies a grey area. Legality does not affect taxability: income from illegal sources is taxable under the Act.

Do I have to report arbitrage betting income if I bet with offshore bookmakers?

Yes. The Act taxes Canadian residents on worldwide income. Malta, Gibraltar, and Isle of Man operators report account data to the CRA annually via CRS. Every dollar of net arbitrage profit must be reported.

What is surebetting and is it taxed differently from arbitrage betting?

“Surebetting” is the common shorthand for the same strategy. The CRA does not distinguish between them — both constitute business income.

Is lay betting on Betfair taxable income?

Yes. Net premium received when acting as a layer on a betting exchange is business income. Lay losses are deductible business losses. Exchange commissions are deductible expenses.

Do I need to file Form T1135 for my offshore bookmaker accounts?

Yes, if the aggregate cost of all specified foreign property — including all offshore bookmaker account balances combined — exceeded $100,000 CAD at any point in the year. Ten accounts with $12,000 each aggregate to $120,000 and trigger the requirement, even though no single account exceeds the threshold.

Are my accounts with Malta or Gibraltar bookmakers being reported to the CRA?

Likely yes. Malta, Gibraltar, and Isle of Man are CRS participants. The CRA may be receiving account balance and payment data on those accounts independently of any information you provide.

What is the penalty for failing to report arbitrage sports betting income?

At minimum, arrears interest on unpaid tax. If the CRA establishes gross negligence, a penalty equal to 50% of the understated tax. In serious cases, criminal prosecution under section 239 of the Act carries fines of 50–200% of evaded tax and possible imprisonment.

Is there a time limit for the CRA to reassess unreported arbitrage betting income?

The three-year normal reassessment period is inapplicable where the taxpayer made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default, or fraud. Failure to report business income is almost certainly a misrepresentation.

What records should I keep as an arbitrage bettor?

Complete monthly and annual statements from every bookmaker account; records of all stakes placed, winnings, and net positions per transaction; scanner software invoices; e-wallet transaction histories; bank statements. Records must be kept for at least six years from the end of the tax year to which they relate.

What is voluntary disclosure and how do I apply?

The CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (IC00-1R7, effective October 1, 2025) allows taxpayers with unreported income to come forward before the CRA targets them. Under the new regime, applications are classified as unprompted (100% penalty relief, 75% interest relief) or prompted (up to 100% penalty relief, 25% interest relief).

Both streams shield from criminal prosecution. Applications must be complete — all years and all accounts. Retaining a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law to manage the application is strongly recommended. Contact Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. for a confidential consultation.

Should I register for GST/HST as an arbitrage bettor?

If your only revenue is from your own betting activity — not from tipster subscriptions, syndicate management, or third-party services — you have no GST/HST registration obligation, regardless of the volume of gross winnings.

What if my arbitrage profits are small — say, under $5,000 per year?

There is no de minimis threshold for business income reporting. All net arbitrage sports betting profits must be reported regardless of amount.

Can I deduct losses from arbitrage trades that went wrong?

A genuine surebet should not produce a net loss. However, where an attempted arbitrage results in a loss — because one side was voided, or because of execution delay — that loss is a deductible business loss in the year realized.

Pro Tax Tip: Disclose Before the CRA Finds You

David J. Rotfleisch, JD, CPA, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario) and founding tax lawyer at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., offers the following advice to arbitrage sports bettors who have not yet reported their income:

The window for the unprompted stream — the one that gives you 75% interest relief — closes the moment the CRA makes contact about the specific compliance issue. With CRS reporting from Malta, Gibraltar, and Isle of Man operators flowing to the CRA annually, that contact may come sooner than you expect. Under IC00-1R7, a prompted disclosure is still possible and still provides penalty relief and criminal prosecution protection — but you drop from 75% to 25% interest relief. On a multi-year unreported income file, that difference is material.

The VDP is genuinely forgiving for taxpayers who come forward on their own initiative, but it requires a complete disclosure of all accounts and all years. A partial disclosure is worse than no disclosure at all: it puts the CRA on notice without providing the program’s protection. If you have unreported arbitrage sports betting income, act now. The time to engage counsel is before the phone rings.

As a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law, Mr. Rotfleisch has guided clients through the voluntary disclosure process for income sources ranging from foreign investment accounts to unreported business income from online platforms. Contact Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. for a confidential consultation.

Conclusion: Arbitrage Sports Betting Income Is Taxable — Get Compliant Now

Arbitrage sports betting is not gambling in any legally meaningful sense under Canadian income tax law. It is a systematic, skill-based, profit-motivated trading activity that produces business income taxable at full marginal rates — rates that reach 57.53% in Quebec and 53.53% in Ontario at the top bracket. Betting exchange lay income is taxable on the same basis. The absence of a T4A slip from an offshore operator does not reduce that obligation; CRS reporting from Malta, Gibraltar, and Isle of Man operators provides the CRA with independent visibility into many offshore accounts.

The T1135 aggregation rule catches bettors with multiple small accounts who collectively exceed the $100,000 threshold. Gross negligence penalties, compounding arrears interest, and criminal prosecution await arbitrage bettors who allow unreported income to accumulate year over year.

The most important step an arbitrage sports bettor with unreported income can take is to consult a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law before the CRA makes contact. The voluntary disclosure window is only open while the initiative remains with the taxpayer.

Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. advises clients across Canada on tax audits, voluntary disclosures, and unreported income from online and offshore sources. Contact our Toronto office for a confidential consultation.

Related Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.