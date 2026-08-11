Unwinnable From The Start: A Deemed-Resident Trust's Appeal, Chobham Corporation Ltd. v. HMK

Key Takeaways

The result was fixed before Chobham Corporation Ltd. filed its notice of appeal. In any cases, the Tax Court can overturn a reassement; this was not that kind of case.

Internal agreement that a reassessment is unfair feels like a winning argument. It isn’t. The Trust’s whole case was that the result was unfair. The judge agreed, and dismissed the appeal anyway because that is what the law required.

The position was never going to survive a challenge. Whatever tax opinion stood behind the structure was not written at the level that the question demands.

The Situation

A trust based in Panama had a contributor living in Quebec. That single connection made the trust a deemed resident of Canada under federal law and of Quebec under provincial law, and it filed and paid tax in both. The CRA then added a federal surtax and denied the Quebec abatement, because the trust did not factually reside in a province on the last day of the year, leaving it taxed as though it resided nowhere in Canada, despite paying Quebec tax. The Trust appealed. In July 2026, the Tax Court dismissed the appeal, describing the result as unfair and arguably out of step with what Parliament intended, and awarded costs against the trust.

What Made the Difference

Broadly, CRA disputes fall into two categories, and the category decides what a court can do. Judgment-driven disputes turn on framing, evidence, and how the record develops; a court has room to move them. Mechanical disputes are answered by the statute on the facts as they stand; a court can only confirm the answer.

Chobham was mechanical on every dimension. The facts were agreed between the parties. The regulation’s language was clear, and the court held it could not read new words into it. The provision left no discretion to exercise. And the remission order that relieves this exact unfairness sits outside the Tax Court’s jurisdiction entirely.

The trust took it all the way to judgment anyway. The reason sits in how disputes sometimes look to the people inside them. “The result is unfair” and “a court can change it” are different propositions, and only the second one decides anything. Inside a dispute, that distinction disappears: the unfairness was genuine, the judge ultimately said so, and when the executives, the accountants, and the lawyers all agree the result is wrong, that agreement feels like a winning argument to the management team deciding what to do next. Chobham’s position answered the first proposition and never engaged the second.

The reasons never say what level of tax opinion, if any, stood behind the structure. In files that end this way, the possibilities are few.

The Signal for Business Leaders

Files that reach this ending tend to share one of three conditions, each one in place before the structure was ever signed:

No formal tax opinion. The tax opinion provides an answer that is incorrectly or, more often, incomplete. The tax opinion supports the filing position without an evaluation about how the structure and arguments will perform under CRA challenge and Tax Court scrutiny.

To the executive team, the gaps in the advice and case are not obvious; until the reassessment arrives and the case is pressure-tested.

Across the caselaw, some disputes end differently from Chobham: reassessments reversed at objection, appeals allowed, resolutions reached before trial. Those files share one early move: someone delivered a complete dispute analysis whether this was a reassessment a court could actually change, before money went into strategy. That answer rarely comes from the advisors who designed the structure or defended the filing. It comes from someone reading the file for the first time, independently and with a litigator’s lens, and at one of the few moments that set the outcome range. Every file answers this question eventually. The only variable is when.

Chobham’s facts, evidence and arguments held the answer in 2022. It arrived in 2026, with costs.

Case Reference

Chobham Corporation Ltd. v. The King, 2026 TCC 127