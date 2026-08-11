CRA Rejected Your Voluntary Disclosure: What Taxpayers Should Do Next

A voluntary disclosure can be one of the most effective ways for a Canadian taxpayer to correct past non-compliance before the CRA becomes fully involved.

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Overview: A CRA refusal can turn a compliance strategy into a CRA dispute

A voluntary disclosure can be one of the most effective ways for a Canadian taxpayer to correct past non-compliance before the CRA becomes fully involved. A successful application under the CRA Voluntary Disclosures Program can provide relief from penalties, partial or full interest relief, and protection from criminal prosecution for the disclosed issues. But a voluntary disclosure is not automatically accepted. Since the CRA reviews each application on its own facts and may refuse relief if the application does not meet the program requirements, preparation by a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer is essential.

For taxpayers, the rejection of a voluntary disclosure is serious. It does not simply mean that the taxpayer is back where they started. The CRA may now have detailed information about unreported income, unfiled returns, GST/HST reporting errors, payroll remittance failures, or other compliance issues. A rejected voluntary disclosure can therefore lead to reassessments, penalties, CRA audit activity, collection action, and, in serious cases, potential criminal tax investigation and tax prosecution risk.

“The greatest mistake taxpayers make after a rejected voluntary disclosure is treating the refusal letter as the end of the matter. In reality, it is often the beginning of a more technical dispute about CRA discretion, audit exposure, evidentiary completeness, and the taxpayer’s remaining procedural remedies.” David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law

Why CRA May Reject a Voluntary Disclosure Application

The current income-tax VDP policy is set out in Information Circular IC00-1R7, which applies to applications received on or after October 1, 2025. For GST/HST and certain other indirect-tax matters, the current guidance is GST/HST Memorandum 16-5-1. These newer rules made the program easier to understand — more transparent in some cases, more restrictive in others. They also introduced a new distinction between unprompted and prompted applications. But the VDP remains discretionary. CRA is not required to accept every application simply because a taxpayer comes forward.

In general, CRA may reject a voluntary disclosure because the application is not voluntary. Under the current guidance, an application is not voluntary if an audit or investigation has already been initiated against the taxpayer, or against a related taxpayer, in respect of the information being disclosed. In the VDP context, an audit or investigation is not limited to a CRA tax audit. It may include an investigation by another law-enforcement agency, securities commission, or other regulated authority including FINTRAC. Timing is therefore critical. A taxpayer who waits until CRA has started asking targeted questions may find that the disclosure is no longer voluntary.

CRA may also reject a disclosure because it is incomplete. For income-tax disclosures, CRA generally expects supporting documentation needed to correct the non-compliance for the most recent six years. If the errors or omissions relate to assets or income located outside Canada, documentation for the most recent ten years may be required. For GST/HST-related disclosures under GST/HST Memorandum 16-5-1, supporting documentation for the most recent four years must generally be included.

A disclosure may also be rejected because it seeks relief that the VDP does not provide. Examples include refund-only claims, attempts to make or amend elections, requests dealing only with penalties or interest already assessed, or applications connected to certain insolvency events. In GST/HST matters, an application that only increases input tax credits, rebates, or other credit adjustments without a corresponding increase in tax liability may also be ineligible.

In practice, many rejected VDP applications fail for preventable reasons. The taxpayer may disclose only one year when the issue affects several years, disclose corporate income but omit related shareholder benefits, file for foreign income but omit T1135 exposure, estimate tax without explaining the assumptions, miss CRA’s deadline for additional information, or fail to pay the estimated tax owing or request a payment arrangement.

“A VDP application should not be treated as a confession letter. It is a technical legal submission. It must define the non-compliance, explain why the statutory and administrative conditions are satisfied, include the evidence CRA will need, and anticipate why CRA might try to deny relief.” David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law

What a CRA Rejection Means for Your Tax Position

If the CRA rejects a voluntary disclosure, the taxpayer normally loses the VDP benefits sought in the application. That means the taxpayer may not receive penalty relief, interest relief, or protection from criminal prosecution for the disclosed issues. The tax itself remains payable in any event. A voluntary disclosure never eliminates the underlying tax debt.

The CRA may then process unfiled returns, reassess prior years, assess GST/HST net tax, impose late-filing penalties, impose repeated-failure-to-report penalties, consider gross-negligence penalties, or refer the matter for further compliance review, using information submitted in the voluntary disclosure application as well as audit information from other sources. For submissions made by an accountant, the entire taxpayer file held by the accountant is subject to CRA seizure and review. For income-tax matters, the CRA’s discretion to waive or cancel penalties and interest is grounded in subsection 220(3.1) of the Income Tax Act. For GST/HST matters, that discretion arises under section 281.1 of the Excise Tax Act.

A rejected VDP application also creates an evidentiary problem. The taxpayer has already described the non-compliance to the CRA. If the application is inconsistent, incomplete, or poorly documented, those weaknesses may affect later tax audit discussions, objection strategy, taxpayer-relief requests, and Federal Court judicial-review arguments.

Can You Object When CRA Rejects Your Voluntary Disclosure?

Generally, no. A decision refusing VDP relief is a discretionary CRA decision, not an assessment appeal in the ordinary sense. The CRA’s current VDP guidance states that there is no right of objection to a VDP decision. For income-tax matters, subsection 165(1.2) of the Income Tax Act prohibits an objection to an assessment made under subsection 220(3.1), which authorizes the CRA to waive or cancel all or any portion of penalties or interest otherwise payable under the Act, within the applicable 10-year relief period, and to make any assessment necessary to give effect to that relief.

This point is often misunderstood. A taxpayer may still be able to object to a tax assessment or reassessment if the taxpayer disputes the amount of tax, the legal basis for the assessment, or the correctness of a penalty. But a notice of objection is not the proper route to challenge the CRA’s refusal to grant discretionary VDP relief.

This distinction matters because the Tax Court of Canada and the Federal Court have different roles. The Tax Court of Canada generally deals with the correctness of assessments. The Federal Court generally deals with the reasonableness and fairness of certain CRA discretionary decisions or certain CRA actions. A taxpayer facing both a rejected VDP and a reassessment may need a coordinated strategy involving both tax-objection rights and administrative-law remedies, which only expert Canadian tax lawyers are able to provide.

Requesting a Second Administrative Review After CRA Refuses VDP Relief

The first practical remedy after a VDP refusal is often a second administrative review. CRA’s guidance states that if a taxpayer believes CRA did not exercise discretion fairly or reasonably, the taxpayer may request in writing that the Assistant Director of the Shawinigan National Verification and Collections Centre review and reconsider the original decision. The taxpayer may make additional representations for CRA to consider.

A second administrative review should not merely repeat the original application. It should identify the factual and legal errors in the CRA’s decision, provide missing documents where possible, explain any delay or incompleteness, and show why the CRA’s discretion should be exercised differently. In many cases, this is where an experienced tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes can materially improve the taxpayer’s position.

A strong second-review submission should include a clear chronology, the original VDP package, proof of documents already provided, missing documents now available, a legal explanation of why the VDP requirements were met, and a direct response to each reason CRA gave for refusal. If CRA alleges incompleteness, the response should be document-specific. If CRA alleges that the disclosure was not voluntary, the response should analyze the timing and scope of any CRA communication, audit letter, requirement letter, third-party information, or related-party review.

The second review is often the taxpayer’s best opportunity to improve the record before any Federal Court proceeding. It should be prepared as a focused administrative-law submission, not as a general complaint about unfairness.

“A second review is not a casual reconsideration request. It should be prepared like a focused administrative-law submission, with evidence, chronology, statutory authority, CRA policy analysis, and a clear explanation of why the first decision was unreasonable or unfair.” David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law

Judicial Review in the Federal Court: When CRA’s VDP Decision May Be Challenged

If the taxpayer believes the CRA did not exercise its discretion fairly or reasonably, the taxpayer may apply to the Federal Court for judicial review under section 18.1 of the Federal Courts Act. CRA’s guidance generally says taxpayers should request a second administrative review before seeking judicial review. The Federal Court deadline is important: section 18.1 generally requires an application within 30 days after the decision is communicated, unless the Court grants more time.

Judicial review is not a new VDP application. The Federal Court will not usually decide the taxpayer’s tax liability or simply substitute its own view for the CRA’s. The main question is whether the CRA’s decision was lawful, reasonable, procedurally fair, and supported by the record.

Recent VDP case law confirms the importance of completeness and procedure. In Créations Guimel Inc v Canada (National Revenue), 2025 FC 814, the Federal Court dismissed the taxpayer’s judicial-review application after the CRA denied VDP relief because the taxpayer had not provided a requested return. The case illustrates that taxpayers should take CRA document requests and deadlines seriously. It also shows that the procedural-fairness obligation in VDP matters may be limited because the program involves discretionary relief from existing non-compliance.

On the other hand, judicial review can be powerful where CRA conduct is unfair, inconsistent, abusive, or unsupported by the record. In Milgram Foundation v Canada (Attorney General), 2024 FC 1405, the Federal Court quashed a CRA decision connected to reassessing years after an accepted voluntary disclosure, describing the CRA’s conduct as an abuse of process. The case is unusual, but it demonstrates that discretionary CRA conduct is not immune from court oversight.

Taxpayer Relief as an Alternative After a Failed Voluntary Disclosure

If VDP relief is denied, the taxpayer may still consider a request under the CRA’s taxpayer relief applications. Taxpayer relief is different from VDP relief. It does not provide protection from prosecution and does not cancel the underlying tax. It may, however, allow relief from penalties or interest where circumstances justify relief, such as extraordinary circumstances, CRA delay, CRA error, inability to pay, or financial hardship.

Taxpayer relief may be appropriate where penalties or interest resulted from extraordinary circumstances, CRA delay or error, inability to pay, or financial hardship. It may also be relevant where the VDP was rejected for a technical reason, but the taxpayer has credible evidence that full penalty-and-interest enforcement would be unfair.

Taxpayer relief should not be treated as a fallback that automatically fixes a failed VDP. A VDP asks whether the taxpayer voluntarily came forward and met the program conditions. A taxpayer-relief request asks whether the circumstances justify cancellation or waiver of penalties or interest. The taxpayer-relief request should therefore be supported by different evidence, such as medical records, financial-hardship documents, correspondence showing CRA delay, or records showing that the taxpayer acted reasonably once the issue was discovered.

Practical Implications for Taxpayers Facing a Rejected VDP

A rejected voluntary disclosure can expose taxpayers to several immediate risks. CRA may assess taxes, deny relief, charge arrears interest, impose penalties, and review related years or entities. For businesses, a rejected disclosure may also affect directors, shareholders, payroll accounts, GST/HST accounts, and related corporations. For high-net-worth taxpayers, offshore-income disclosures may raise additional issues involving foreign bank records, T1135 reporting, trust reporting, corporate residence, beneficial ownership, and source-of-funds evidence.

The taxpayer should preserve all correspondence, CRA requests, submission packages, proof of delivery, accountant workpapers, banking records, legal advice records, and payment-arrangement communications. The taxpayer should also avoid making informal statements to CRA without advice. After rejection, every communication may affect the audit record or the Federal Court record.

Pro Tax Tips: How to Respond Strategically After CRA Rejects a Voluntary Disclosure

The best response to a rejected voluntary disclosure is immediate, evidence-driven, and strategic. The taxpayer should first identify whether the CRA rejected the application because it was not voluntary, not complete, not eligible, or not supported by payment. Each reason calls for a different response. A voluntariness rejection requires a careful review of CRA contact history and whether the disclosed issue was already under compliance action. A completeness rejection requires a document-by-document response showing what was provided, what was requested, what was missing, and whether the CRA acted reasonably in refusing relief.

Taxpayers should also remember that the second administrative review and Federal Court judicial review are not substitutes for proper tax compliance. If returns remain unfiled, GST/HST remains unremitted, or records remain incomplete, those issues should be addressed promptly. A strong remedial record can improve the taxpayer’s position, even if it does not guarantee VDP relief.

“A voluntary disclosure should be built before it is filed, not repaired after it is rejected. Once the CRA has the taxpayer’s disclosure, the taxpayer’s negotiating position changes. The most effective strategy is to define the scope, assemble the evidence, calculate the exposure, and anticipate CRA objections before the first filing is made.” David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law

For taxpayers whose VDP has already been rejected, the immediate priority is to consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer. The deadlines are short, the procedural routes are technical, and the wrong response may permanently weaken the taxpayer’s ability to obtain relief.

FAQ: Practical Answers After CRA Rejects a Voluntary Disclosure

Does CRA rejection mean I will be prosecuted?

Not necessarily. A rejected VDP does not automatically mean criminal prosecution. But it does mean the taxpayer may not receive the VDP protection from prosecution for the disclosed issues. The risk depends on the facts, including the amount involved, the number of years, the degree of intention, the documents available, and whether there is evidence of tax evasion.

Can I file another voluntary disclosure after CRA rejects the first one?

Usually, refiling the same disclosure will be difficult because the CRA already knows about the issue. The better route is often a second administrative review, a taxpayer-relief request, an objection to any incorrect assessment, or judicial review where appropriate.

Can I object to CRA’s refusal to grant VDP relief?

Generally, no. A VDP refusal is a discretionary relief decision and is not normally challenged by notice of objection. But if the CRA issues an assessment or reassessment, the taxpayer may still have objection rights regarding the correctness of the tax or penalty assessed.

What is the deadline for Federal Court judicial review?

Under section 18.1 of the Federal Courts Act, a judicial-review application generally must be filed within 30 days after the decision is communicated, unless the Federal Court grants an extension of time. Taxpayers should obtain advice immediately after receiving a refusal letter.

Should I pay the tax after CRA rejects my VDP?

Payment does not necessarily mean the taxpayer agrees with every CRA position. But unpaid balances can continue to accrue interest and may trigger collections action. A taxpayer should obtain legal advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer on payment, payment arrangements, objections, and relief options.

Do I need a Canadian tax lawyer if my VDP is rejected?

Yes, in most cases. A rejected VDP can involve audit risk, reassessment risk, penalty exposure, collection issues, objection deadlines, second administrative review, and Federal Court judicial review. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can identify the correct procedural route, protect deadlines, manage communications with CRA, and prepare the evidentiary record needed for relief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.