CCUS Investment Tax Credit: A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Guide To Carbon Capture Incentives

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) refers to a suite of technologies that capture carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions—either from industrial point sources such as power plants, cement facilities, and oil sands operations, or directly from ambient air—and then either permanently store that CO₂ underground or use it in industrial processes.

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Overview: What Is Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage?

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) refers to a suite of technologies that capture carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions—either from industrial point sources such as power plants, cement facilities, and oil sands operations, or directly from ambient air—and then either permanently store that CO₂ underground or use it in industrial processes.

CCUS is widely recognized as a critical tool for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, particularly in sectors where direct electrification or fuel switching is technically or economically impractical.

Canada’s federal government has made CCUS a cornerstone of its clean economy tax framework. Through the CCUS Investment Tax Credit (ITC), introduced in Budget 2022 and codified in section 127.44 of the Income Tax Act, eligible corporations may claim a refundable federal tax credit of up to 60% on qualifying capital expenditures—one of the most generous clean economy incentives in Canadian tax history.

As David Rotfleisch notes, “The CCUS ITC is not simply a policy incentive; it is a capital allocation tool that can fundamentally reshape project economics when properly structured.”

For corporations developing CCUS infrastructure, understanding the scope, mechanics, and limitations of this credit is essential. Engaging an experienced Canadian tax lawyer at the earliest stages of project planning is strongly advisable.

Background: CCUS Technology and Canada’s Policy Context

How CCUS Works

The CCUS process consists of three principal stages: capture, transportation, and storage or utilization.

In the capture stage, CO₂ is separated from other gases at the point of emission—whether from a smokestack, hydrogen production facility, natural gas processing plant, or through direct air capture systems.

In the transportation stage, captured CO₂ is compressed and transported—typically by pipeline—to a storage or utilization facility.

In the storage or utilization stage, CO₂ is either permanently injected into geological formations or used in industrial processes such as concrete manufacturing.

Canada’s CCUS Landscape

Canada hosts globally recognized CCUS projects, including Alberta’s Quest project and Saskatchewan’s Boundary Dam facility.

Legislative Evolution of the CCUS ITC

The CCUS ITC has evolved through successive federal budgets and implementing legislation, with full rates extended through 2035 and reduced rates through 2040.

Key Issues and Findings: The Statutory Framework for the CCUS ITC

Timeline: How a CCUS ITC Project Unfolds in Practice

Project planning begins with early feasibility assessments and a Front End Engineering Design study. The corporation then prepares and submits a project plan to Natural Resources Canada before commercial operations commence. Following NRCan review and issuance of an initial project determination, construction proceeds with continuous cost tracking tied to eligible property classifications.

During construction and into operations, the corporation maintains a detailed CCUS ITC register and files annual claims alongside its corporate tax return. Over the life of the project, ongoing monitoring of eligible use percentages and labour requirements ensures compliance and mitigates recovery tax exposure. Corporations should also align their structuring and documentation processes early, and may benefit from reviewing guidance on CRA tax audit defence and project structuring considerations.

Practical Examples: Applying the CCUS ITC in Real Projects

Numerical Case Study: Illustrative $500 Million CCUS Project

Consider a corporation investing $500 million in a CCUS project consisting of:

$250 million in capture equipment (Class 57)

$150 million in transportation infrastructure

$100 million in storage systems

Assuming the project meets all eligibility requirements and is not a DAC project, the applicable credit rates would be:

50% on capture: $125 million

37.5% on transportation: $56.25 million

37.5% on storage: $37.5 million

The total CCUS ITC available would therefore be approximately $218.75 million.

This example highlights the magnitude of financial impact associated with proper classification of expenditures. Even a 10% misclassification could result in tens of millions of dollars in lost credits or exposure on tax reassessment.

Cost Allocation Example: Qualifying vs Non-Qualifying Expenditures

Assume a corporation incurs the following costs during the construction phase:

Pipeline installation costs: $50 million (eligible Class 57 property)

Concrete foundation supporting compression equipment: $10 million (eligible if integrated)

Temporary land access fees: $5 million (non-qualifying)

Feasibility and engineering studies: $8 million (non-qualifying)

In this scenario, only $60 million of the $73 million total expenditures would qualify for the CCUS ITC. The remaining $13 million must be treated under other provisions of the Income Tax Act, such as current deductions or capital cost adjustments.

This underscores the importance of maintaining highly detailed cost tracking systems.

Common Cost Classification Mistake in CCUS Projects

A recurring issue in CCUS projects is the improper aggregation of construction-related costs into capital expenditures assumed to qualify for the ITC. For example, corporations often bundle land access arrangements, site preparation, and engineering consulting fees into a single capital budget line. While some of these costs may be capitalized for accounting purposes, they do not necessarily qualify for the CCUS ITC. Failing to separate these expenditures at the invoice and contract level creates audit risk and may lead to significant CRA tax reassessments.

As David Rotfleisch observes, “In CCUS projects, the difference between a qualifying expenditure and a non-qualifying cost is rarely intuitive. It is almost always determined by how the transaction is structured and documented.”

Implications: CRA Guidance on the Boundaries of CCUS ITC Eligibility

The practical application of the CCUS ITC regime is defined not only by the statutory language of section 127.44 of the Income Tax Act, but also by the evolving administrative positions adopted by the CRA. As with other high-value refundable tax credits, including those applicable to scientific research or clean technology investment, the CRA has demonstrated a clear intention to closely scrutinize CCUS ITC claims, particularly in areas involving cost categorization and property classification.

One of the most significant implications for project developers is the necessity of precise cost segregation. The CCUS ITC operates on a property-based framework: only expenditures incurred to acquire qualifying property—specifically Class 57 or Class 58 assets, or eligible dual-use equipment—are capable of generating a credit. This creates a fundamental distinction between eligible capital expenditures and the broader universe of project development costs, many of which, although capitalized for accounting purposes, do not qualify for the credit. As a result, corporations must adopt a granular approach to cost tracking, ensuring that each expense is individually assessed and properly allocated.

Recent CRA administrative guidance provides further clarity on the limits of eligibility. The CRA’s position that temporary land access fees do not qualify as CCUS expenditures is particularly instructive. These payments, which may be commercially necessary to secure access to pipeline routes or construction staging areas, do not result in the acquisition of qualifying depreciable property and are therefore excluded from the credit. This reinforces a core interpretive principle: the CCUS ITC is designed to subsidize the acquisition of permanent, functionally integrated infrastructure—not transient rights or preparatory activities.

This distinction between permanent and temporary assets has broader implications across project structuring. Expenditures that produce enduring infrastructure—such as foundations, pipelines, and integrated monitoring systems—may qualify where they are used all or substantially all in support of a CCUS process. By contrast, costs associated with facilitating construction, including many categories of site preparation and contractual rights, remain outside the scope of the incentive. The resulting line between eligible and ineligible costs is often fact-driven and requires careful technical and legal analysis.

The CRA’s audit posture further heightens the importance of compliance. CCUS ITC claims, particularly those exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars, are expected to undergo detailed review, with a focus on documentation, engineering support, and consistency with NRCan-approved project plans. Given this environment, corporations should anticipate that their claims will be evaluated not only against statutory criteria, but also against evolving CRA interpretive guidance. Failure to properly apply these principles can expose taxpayers to tax reassessments, recovery tax liabilities, and potential penalties.

Takeaways for CCUS Project Developers and Tax Advisors

The CCUS Investment Tax Credit represents a transformative opportunity for corporations investing in carbon capture infrastructure, but it is not a broad-based subsidy. Rather, it is a highly targeted incentive that rewards disciplined capital investment in qualifying assets, within a framework that demands precision, documentation, and forward planning.

The most important takeaway for corporate taxpayers is that CCUS ITC planning must begin at the earliest stages of project development. Decisions made during the FEED study phase—particularly those relating to procurement, contract structuring, and asset ownership—will have a direct and often irreversible effect on ITC eligibility. Attempting to reconstruct qualifying expenditures after construction has commenced is inherently less effective and may result in substantial lost credits.

Another critical consideration is the central role of cost categorization. At credit rates of up to 60%, even relatively small misclassifications can produce significant financial consequences. Corporations must implement robust internal processes to track and substantiate every claimed expenditure, linking each cost to specific qualifying property supported by engineering documentation and contractual evidence. This is not merely a compliance exercise; it is a fundamental component of maximizing project economics.

The interaction between the CCUS ITC and other federal clean economy incentives further underscores the need for integrated tax planning. Because a corporation generally cannot claim multiple ITCs on the same property, strategic allocation of expenditures across different asset classes can meaningfully enhance total credit recovery. This requires a holistic view of the project’s tax profile, supported by coordinated advice from legal, tax, and engineering professionals.

Equally important is the need to anticipate and manage CRA audit risk. The scale and complexity of CCUS projects make them a natural focus for tax audit activity. Corporations should therefore adopt an audit-ready mindset from the outset, maintaining contemporaneous records, aligning filings with NRCan project evaluations, and periodically reviewing their ITC positions for consistency with current CRA guidance. This proactive approach reduces the likelihood of adverse tax reassessment outcomes and strengthens the defensibility of claims.

Finally, the CCUS ITC should be approached not as a passive tax benefit, but as an active component of project strategy.

As David Rotfleisch has observed in the context of clean economy incentives, “The true value of a tax credit is realized not at the time of filing, but at the moment the project is structured. That is where the economic outcome is determined.”

For corporations investing in CCUS infrastructure, engaging experienced Canadian tax counsel at the earliest opportunity remains the most effective way to ensure that the full value of the credit is realized while exposure to CRA challenges is minimized.

CCUS ITC Audit Readiness Checklist

Corporations should ensure that the following elements are in place before filing any CCUS ITC claim. A complete and continuously maintained cost register linking each expenditure to specific Class 57 or 58 property is essential. Supporting documentation should include engineering reports, contracts, invoices, and NRCan project submissions. Internal controls should verify labour requirement compliance and track eligible use percentages. Legal review should confirm that contractual arrangements properly reflect ownership and property classification. Regular internal audits during construction and early operations significantly reduce exposure to CRA reassessment.

Pro Tax Tips

Corporations undertaking CCUS projects should approach the CCUS ITC as a structured tax planning exercise rather than a compliance formality.

Early-stage engagement of a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer—ideally during the FEED study phase—is critical to ensure that procurement contracts, construction agreements, and ownership structures are aligned with ITC eligibility rules. Where classification uncertainty exists, seeking an advance income tax ruling from the CRA can provide valuable certainty and mitigate downstream audit exposure.

A comprehensive and continuously updated cost-tracking register should be maintained from project inception, linking each expenditure directly to qualifying property categories supported by engineering documentation. Particular care should be taken to segregate non-qualifying expenditures, including preliminary work and temporary land access fees, from eligible capital costs.

In addition, corporations must proactively manage labour requirement compliance, including prevailing wage and apprenticeship conditions, as failure to meet these requirements can materially reduce credit availability or trigger penalties. Finally, integration planning across multiple Clean Economy ITCs should be undertaken early to ensure optimal allocation of expenditures across eligible property categories.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CCUS Investment Tax Credit in Canada and how is it claimed?

The CCUS Investment Tax Credit is a refundable federal tax incentive designed to offset capital expenditures incurred in the development of carbon capture, utilization and storage infrastructure. It applies to taxable Canadian corporations that acquire qualifying depreciable property used in an eligible CCUS project. In practice, the credit is calculated annually and claimed as part of the corporation’s T2 return. Because the credit is refundable, it provides immediate economic value even where the corporation does not yet have taxable income, which is particularly important for large-scale infrastructure projects in early development phases.

Which carbon capture and storage activities qualify for the CCUS ITC?

Eligible activities are limited to those that demonstrably reduce or permanently sequester greenhouse gas emissions. This includes geological storage in deep formations and certain industrial uses such as concrete production. The legislation deliberately excludes enhanced oil recovery because it can indirectly increase emissions through additional oil production. As a result, project developers must carefully model and monitor the proportion of captured CO₂ directed toward eligible uses, as this percentage directly influences the proportion of qualifying expenditures.

What are the legal requirements for a qualified CCUS project?

A qualifying project must meet strict statutory and administrative criteria. It must be expected to operate for at least 20 years, maintain a minimum threshold of eligible CO₂ use, and undergo a formal evaluation process administered by Natural Resources Canada. This includes submission of a detailed engineering study and ongoing reporting obligations throughout the operational life of the project. These requirements ensure that the credit is tied to long-term environmental performance rather than short-term capital deployment.

Why is proper classification under CCA Classes 57 and 58 critical?

The CCUS ITC is fundamentally a property-based credit, meaning eligibility is determined by the nature of the asset acquired rather than the broader purpose of the expenditure. Class 57 and Class 58 define the types of equipment that qualify, including capture systems, pipelines, storage facilities, and specific utilization technologies. If an expenditure does not result in the acquisition of property within these classes, it will not qualify for the credit. This makes early coordination between engineers and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer essential.

Do construction, engineering, and land-related costs qualify for the CCUS ITC?

Most preliminary and ancillary costs do not qualify. The legislation excludes feasibility work, early-stage engineering, and general site preparation. The CRA has also clarified that temporary land access fees paid during construction do not constitute qualifying expenditures because they do not result in the acquisition of eligible property. These costs may still receive different tax treatment, but they do not contribute to the ITC calculation.

Can CCUS tax credits be combined with other clean economy incentives?

While multiple clean economy credits may be available within a project, they cannot be applied to the same underlying property. This means that project developers must carefully allocate expenditures across asset categories in order to maximize total tax benefits. Strategic planning in this area should include coordination with other incentives such as the Clean Technology ITC to avoid suboptimal credit utilization.

What happens if a project does not meet its projected performance targets?

If the project fails to meet its projected eligible use thresholds, recovery tax provisions may apply. These rules require the corporation to repay a portion of the previously claimed credits, effectively aligning the incentive with actual environmental outcomes. This creates a long-term compliance obligation that extends well beyond the construction phase.

How does the CRA approach audits of CCUS ITC claims?

The CRA considers CCUS ITC claims to be high-risk due to the large dollar values involved and the technical complexity of the eligibility rules. Audits typically focus on cost classification, documentation, and compliance with statutory requirements. Corporations should expect a level of scrutiny comparable to major tax audit programs and should maintain contemporaneous documentation. For detailed audit strategies, see our CRA audit defence strategies for high-value tax credits.

How do labour requirements affect CCUS tax credit entitlements?

Labour requirements tied to prevailing wage standards and apprenticeship participation directly influence the credit rate. Corporations that comply with these requirements receive the full credit percentage, while those that do not are subject to reduced rates. If a corporation elects to comply but fails to meet the requirements, penalties may apply. This introduces additional compliance considerations extending beyond tax law into labour practices.

Need Guidance on Structuring Your CCUS ITC Claim?

The CCUS ITC offers substantial financial benefits, but its technical requirements create significant risk if improperly applied. Early-stage planning, precise cost classification, and proactive audit readiness are essential to maximizing the credit while avoiding costly reassessments. Corporations undertaking CCUS projects should consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to ensure that their structure, documentation, and compliance approach align with CRA expectations from the outset.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.