Accurate Record-Keeping For Tax Is The Responsibility Of Crypto Traders And Investors: Guidance From An Expert Canadian Tax Lawyer

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) defines crypto-assets as digital assets that exist on a cryptographically secured distributed ledger, or similar technology. These assets include, but are not limited to, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

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Overview: crypto tax record-keeping requirements in Canada

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) defines crypto-assets as digital assets that exist on a cryptographically secured distributed ledger, or similar technology. These assets include, but are not limited to, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

For Canadian tax purposes, a disposition of a crypto-asset includes selling, trading, or exchanging the asset, using it to purchase goods or services, or otherwise transferring ownership.

In October 2024, the CRA released updated guidance outlining the tax reporting obligations for individuals who earn business income or realize capital gains from crypto-asset activities. The guidance is available in the following publications:

Canada Revenue Agency, Reporting your crypto-asset income as an individual carrying on a business

Canada Revenue Agency, Reporting your capital gains as a crypto-asset user

Whether a crypto-asset transaction results in business income or a capital gain depends on the specific facts and circumstances of each case. As a result, taxpayers should understand the factors that determine the appropriate tax treatment and ensure they maintain adequate records to satisfy their reporting obligations under either category.

Importance of crypto record-keeping

Maintaining comprehensive records of cryptocurrency transactions is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of disputes during a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) tax audit. Detailed documentation is essential because cryptocurrency transactions may be characterized as either business income or capital gains, depending on the facts of each case.

This distinction has significant tax implications: only 50% of a capital gain is included in income, and an allowable capital loss may be applied only against taxable capital gains. Business income, by contrast, is fully taxable, and a business loss is generally deductible against income from all sources.

Tip from David J. Rotfleisch: “Keep detailed records of every crypto transaction, as proper documentation can be critical in supporting whether your activities should be reported as capital gains or business income and may help minimize potential tax disputes with the CRA.”

Books and records to maintain

Section 230 of the Income Tax Act requires every person carrying on business, and every person required to pay or collect tax, to keep books and records adequate to determine the amounts payable. Taxpayers should therefore maintain complete and accurate books and records of all crypto-asset transactions and related expenses to support their Canadian tax reporting obligations.

Under subsection 230(3), where a taxpayer has failed to keep adequate records, the CRA may specify in writing the records that must be kept.

Transaction records should include:

The type and quantity of each crypto-asset involved in every transaction;

The date and time of each transaction;

The fair market value of the crypto-asset in Canadian dollars at the time of the transaction;

A description of the transaction, including the identity of the counterparty (or, where applicable, the relevant wallet address);

The wallet addresses associated with each digital wallet used; and

The opening and closing balances, together with the adjusted cost base, for each crypto-asset held during the taxation year.

Taxpayers should also retain supporting documentation for related expenses, such as accounting fees, legal fees, and third-party software costs.

Where crypto-assets are held or traded through exchanges or other custodial platforms, records should include trade histories (purchases, sales, and swaps), transfer histories (deposits and withdrawals of both crypto-assets and fiat currency), and documentation supporting any other transactions completed on the platform.

Individuals engaged in crypto mining should retain records relating to mining hardware purchases, operating expenses (including electricity, mining pool fees, maintenance costs, and hardware specifications), as well as agreements and activity reports for any mining pool arrangements.

Although records may be maintained manually, the CRA recommends keeping crypto-asset records electronically because of the volume and complexity of crypto transactions. Taxpayers may use third-party software to track their transactions and should regularly export their transaction history, particularly when using cryptocurrency exchanges or custodial platforms, as record retention practices vary and access to platform data may be lost if an exchange ceases operations or services.

Under paragraph 230(4)(b) of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers are generally required to retain all books and records for at least six years from the end of the last taxation year to which they relate. Records must be kept longer where a notice of objection has been served or an appeal is outstanding, and the CRA may by written demand require a taxpayer to retain records beyond the six-year period.

Tip from David Rotfleisch: “Maintain organized electronic records of all crypto transactions, wallets, exchange activity, and related expenses, as complete documentation is essential to accurately calculate tax obligations and defend your reporting position during a CRA tax review or tax audit.”

Top Pro Tax Tips: Why Comprehensive Crypto Record-Keeping Is Your Best Defence in a CRA Tax Audit

In the event of a dispute, the burden of supporting the tax treatment of a transaction rests largely on the taxpayer. Without adequate records, the CRA may reject a taxpayer’s characterization, potentially resulting in higher tax liabilities. Taxpayers should therefore retain documentation of every transaction, including its purpose, particularly where multiple transactions are required to complete a single purchase or sale.

Comprehensive cryptocurrency record-keeping is especially important given the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding crypto-assets. As the legal and tax treatment of cryptocurrencies continues to develop, maintaining accurate and detailed records provides taxpayers with critical evidence to support their reporting positions and demonstrate compliance with Canadian tax obligations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to keep records of all cryptocurrency transactions?

Yes. Canadian taxpayers are required to maintain adequate books and records to support their tax filings. Failure to do so may expose you to penalties under the Income Tax Act and make it difficult to substantiate your reported income, capital gains, or losses if the CRA conducts a tax audit. Without sufficient documentation, the CRA may reassess your tax liability based on the available evidence, potentially resulting in additional taxes, interest, and penalties.

Do I have to report cryptocurrency held in a foreign exchange or wallet, such as Coinbase?

Possibly. Under section 233.3 of the Income Tax Act, if the total cost amount, rather than the fair market value, of your specified foreign property exceeds CAD $100,000 at any time during the year, you may be required to file Form T1135 (Foreign IncomeVerification Statement). Property used or held exclusively in the course of carrying on an active business is excluded from specified foreign property. It is the CRA's administrative position that crypto-assets held on a non-Canadian exchange are situated outside Canada and therefore constitute specified foreign property; that position has not been settled by the courts. Failure to file the form when required may result in penalties under subsection 162(7), with substantially higher penalties under subsection 162(10) where the failure is made knowingly or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence.

Is the CAD $100,000 threshold for Form T1135 based on the cost or the fair market value of my specified foreign property?

The CAD $100,000 reporting threshold for Form T1135 is based on the total cost amount of your specified foreign property, not its fair market value (FMV). If the aggregate cost amount of all your specified foreign property exceeds CAD $100,000 at any time during the year, you may be required to file Form T1135 (Foreign Income Verification Statement), even if the property's fair market value is lower (or higher) than its cost.

What records should I keep for cryptocurrency tax purposes?

Taxpayers should retain records of all cryptocurrency transactions, including purchase and sale details, transfers, wallet addresses, valuations, and supporting documents for related expenses. Proper record-keeping is essential to accurately report taxable income, capital gains, or losses and to support your tax position in the event of a CRA tax audit. If you are uncertain about your record-keeping or reporting obligations, consult an experienced Canadian cryptocurrency tax lawyer for advice.

For how long do I need to keep my cryptocurrency records for Canadian tax purposes?

Generally, Canadian taxpayers must retain their cryptocurrency books and records for at least six years from the end of the last taxation year to which the records relate. This includes transaction histories, wallet records, exchange statements, and supporting documentation for expenses. Because cryptocurrency platforms may change their operations, restrict access, or cease providing services, taxpayers should regularly export and securely store their transaction records.

Do I need to keep records if I only trade cryptocurrency and do not withdraw money to my bank account?

Yes. A cryptocurrency transaction may have tax consequences even if no funds are withdrawn into Canadian dollars. For tax purposes, dispositions can occur when crypto-assets are exchanged for another cryptocurrency, used to purchase goods or services, or transferred to another party. Taxpayers should maintain records of all crypto transactions, including crypto-to-crypto trades, to accurately determine any resulting income, capital gains, or losses.

What happens if I lose access to my cryptocurrency exchange records or wallet history?

Losing access to cryptocurrency records can create significant tax compliance issues. The CRA expects taxpayers to provide sufficient documentation to support their tax filings. If exchange records, wallet histories, or transaction details are unavailable, it may be more difficult to establish the adjusted cost base, transaction dates, or the purpose of specific transfers. Taxpayers should proactively export transaction histories from exchanges and maintain backup copies of their records to reduce the risk of future disputes with the CRA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.