How To Set Up Lifetime Benefit Trusts In Canada: Tax-Deferred Planning For Disabled Beneficiaries And Registered Assets

A Lifetime Benefit Trust is one of the most powerful and underutilized estate planning tools available to Canadian families where a financially dependent beneficiary suffers from a mental infirmity.

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Overview – How Lifetime Benefit Trusts Protect Disabled Beneficiaries and Defer Tax on Registered Plan Assets

A Lifetime Benefit Trust is one of the most powerful and underutilized estate planning tools available to Canadian families where a financially dependent beneficiary suffers from a mental infirmity. Where a deceased individual holds significant RRSP or RRIF assets, the default tax consequence on death is severe: the full fair market value of those registered plans is included in income on the terminal tax return, often resulting in taxation at the highest marginal rate. A properly structured Lifetime Benefit Trust permits a qualifying rollover of those registered assets under section 60.011 of the Income Tax Act, RSC 1985, c. 1 (5th Supp.) (the “ITA”), deferring taxation and directing income to the disabled beneficiary at their typically lower marginal rate rather than at top trust rates.

This article examines the statutory framework governing Lifetime Benefit Trusts, the financial dependency and mental infirmity eligibility requirements — including the critical exclusion for physical infirmity alone — the qualifying trust annuity rules, the relationship between Lifetime Benefit Trusts and Qualified Disability Trusts, practical step-by-step guidance on creating the trust structure, the 21-year accumulation rule and its interaction with provincial disability benefits, and the strategic integration of these structures with Registered Disability Savings Plans. Given the technical precision required and the frequency of CRA scrutiny in this area, families and advisors should engage an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before implementing or relying on these arrangements.

“Lifetime Benefit Trusts are one of the most effective ways to transform a potentially catastrophic tax liability on registered assets into a sustainable, tax-efficient income stream for a vulnerable beneficiary — but the rules are unforgiving, errors in drafting or administration can eliminate the entire tax benefit, and a beneficiary whose financial dependency arises from a physical impairment alone cannot use this structure.”

David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), founding lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Background – The Default Tax Consequence of RRSP and RRIF Assets on Death

Under subsection 146(8.8) of the ITA, an RRSP annuitant is deemed to have received, immediately before death, an amount equal to the fair market value of all property held in the plan. An equivalent rule applies to RRIFs under subsection 146.3(6). These deemed disposition rules result in full income inclusion on the deceased’s terminal tax return, commonly generating a tax liability that can consume a substantial portion of the estate.

The ITA provides relief in limited circumstances. Where the deceased’s spouse or common-law partner is the beneficiary, a tax-deferred rollover is available under subsection 146(8.1) or 146.3(6.1). A rollover is also available for a financially dependent child or grandchild under subsections 146(8.1) and 60(l). Where the dependent child or grandchild suffers from a mental infirmity, the rules permit the most sophisticated option: the transfer of registered plan proceeds into a Lifetime Benefit Trust under section 60.011 of the ITA.

The numeric difference is stark. Consider an Ontario resident who dies holding a $500,000 RRSP, with a financially dependent adult child as the intended beneficiary. Without rollover planning, that $500,000 is included in the deceased’s terminal return and taxed at approximately 53.5% in Ontario — a tax bill of approximately $267,500, leaving the beneficiary access to only $232,500. With a properly structured Lifetime Benefit Trust, the full $500,000 rolls over tax-free, annuity income is distributed annually and taxed in the beneficiary’s hands at an effective rate of approximately 20%, and the lifetime tax saving can reach $170,000 to $250,000 depending on the beneficiary’s age, income, and annuity term.

[Figure 1 — Tax impact: unplanned death vs. Lifetime Benefit Trust on a $500,000 RRSP (Ontario) — see HTML version]

Figure 1 — Tax impact: unplanned death vs. Lifetime Benefit Trust on a $500,000 RRSP (Ontario)

Key Legal and Tax Characteristics – What Makes a Lifetime Benefit Trust Qualify

The Mental Infirmity Requirement — and the Physical Infirmity Exclusion

The foundational eligibility requirement under section 60.011 of the ITA is that the beneficiary must be financially dependent on the deceased annuitant immediately before death, and that dependency must arise by reason of mental infirmity. This distinction is critical and is the most frequently overlooked eligibility trap in practice.

A beneficiary whose financial dependency arises solely from a physical impairment — however severe — does not qualify for the Lifetime Benefit Trust rollover. Only mental infirmity triggers eligibility. The ITA does not define “mental infirmity,” and the CRA’s position, set out in Technical Interpretation 2019-0823751E5, is that the term must be given its ordinary meaning: a lasting condition affecting cognitive function or mental capacity that renders the individual financially dependent. Conditions such as severe intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorder at qualifying support levels, and major mental illness with chronic functional impairment have been recognized in various administrative contexts. A physical disability, even one that is severe and permanent, does not meet this threshold.

This exclusion has significant practical consequences. A family with a child who has, for example, a severe spinal cord injury may assume the LBT is available when it is not. Advisors must confirm the nature of the beneficiary’s impairment before designing an estate plan around the LBT structure. Where the beneficiary’s condition has both physical and cognitive dimensions, careful documentation of the cognitive component is essential.

[Figure 2 — LBT eligibility decision tree — see HTML version]

Figure 2 — LBT eligibility decision tree, including physical infirmity exclusion and annuity term alternatives

Financial Dependency

Financial dependency is assessed by reference to the beneficiary’s income in the taxation year of the annuitant’s death or the immediately preceding year. Although the ITA does not prescribe a fixed income ceiling, the CRA has historically applied the basic personal amount — approximately $16,129 for 2025 — as a working reference in the mental infirmity context. Where the beneficiary’s income exceeds this threshold, dependency is not presumed but may still be established on the facts. Contemporaneous financial records are essential, as the CRA will scrutinize this element closely during a tax audit or tax reassessment.

The Qualifying Trust Annuity — Including the 90-Year Alternative

A Lifetime Benefit Trust must use the rollover proceeds to acquire a qualifying trust annuity from a licensed Canadian life insurer. The statutory requirements are demanding: the annuity must commence within one year of the annuitant’s death; it must be non-commutable; and the trust — not the beneficiary — is the annuitant of the annuity, while the disabled individual is the beneficiary of the trust.

A feature that many advisors overlook is that the qualifying trust annuity need not run for the beneficiary’s lifetime only. The annuity may alternatively run for a fixed term of 90 years minus the beneficiary’s age at the time of acquisition. This alternative is significant in circumstances where the beneficiary’s life expectancy is uncertain. A trustee acquiring the annuity for a 40-year-old beneficiary, for example, may structure it as a 50-year term annuity rather than a lifetime annuity, depending on actuarial and planning considerations. Legal advice on the appropriate annuity structure should be obtained before the annuity contract is executed.

Failure to satisfy the qualifying annuity conditions is not a minor technical deficiency. It invalidates the LBT’s qualifying status retroactively, triggering immediate full taxation of the registered plan proceeds in the deceased’s terminal return.

Taxation in the Hands of the Beneficiary — Including the Deemed Receipt Rule

One of the defining advantages of the Lifetime Benefit Trust is that annuity income is attributed to the disabled beneficiary and taxed at their marginal rate — not at the top rate generally applicable to testamentary trusts. This attribution occurs whether or not the trustee actually distributes funds to the beneficiary: income is deemed received by the beneficiary regardless of whether payments are made.

The deemed receipt rule does not, however, affect provincial social assistance benefit calculations. Amounts retained in the LBT — as opposed to actually paid out to the beneficiary — are not considered income or capital of the beneficiary for purposes of programs such as the Ontario Disability Support Program. This distinction is counterintuitive but critically important: the tax attribution and the ODSP income test operate on different bases.

“The deemed receipt rule means the beneficiary pays tax on annuity income regardless of whether the trustee distributes it — but amounts actually retained in the trust are excluded from ODSP income calculations. Managing the gap between tax attribution and benefit eligibility is one of the most technically demanding aspects of administering a Lifetime Benefit Trust over the long term.”

David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario)

The 21-Year Accumulation Rule and ODSP Threshold Risk

Under provincial law — including Ontario’s Accumulations Act — a trust generally cannot accumulate income beyond 21 years. After 21 years, the accumulated income in the LBT must begin to be paid to the beneficiary. Where those mandatory distributions exceed the ODSP income thresholds applicable at that time, the beneficiary’s entitlement to provincial disability support is at risk.

This is the most practically significant long-term risk of the LBT structure, and one that advisors and families frequently underestimate. For a young beneficiary — say, a 25-year-old at the time the LBT is established — the 21-year accumulation limit arrives at age 46, well within the likely period of ODSP dependency. Families and trustees must model the annuity income stream, provincial benefit thresholds, and the 21-year distribution trigger at the time of planning, not after the fact.

Practical Guidance – How to Create a Lifetime Benefit Trust

Creating a Lifetime Benefit Trust is a pre-death exercise. The structure must be established through the annuitant’s will, and the evidentiary record supporting it must be built during the annuitant’s lifetime. Post-death reconstruction of medical and financial evidence carries significant CRA audit risk, given that the CRA examines both elements on the facts of each case.

Confirm eligibility. A knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer should review the potential beneficiary’s financial circumstances and medical condition to confirm that the mental infirmity — not merely a physical impairment — and financial dependency requirements are met. Medical documentation from a qualified physician establishing the nature, severity, and duration of the mental infirmity should be obtained and retained contemporaneously. Draft the will. A Lifetime Benefit Trust is a testamentary trust that arises from the annuitant’s will. The will must expressly direct that RRSP and RRIF proceeds are to be transferred to a qualifying trust and must set out the annuity terms precisely, tracking the statutory language of section 60.011 of the ITA and CRA Technical Interpretation 2019-0823751E5. Core elements that must appear: the trust is established for a child or grandchild of the deceased who is financially dependent by reason of mental infirmity; the beneficiary is the only person who may receive income or capital of the trust during the beneficiary’s lifetime; the trust is to use the rollover proceeds to acquire a qualifying trust annuity from a licensed insurer; and the annuity term is specified as either the lifetime of the beneficiary or 90 years minus the beneficiary’s age at acquisition. Designate the trust as RRSP/RRIF beneficiary. The registered plan beneficiary designation must name the trust. In Ontario, this is typically accomplished through a designation in the will itself or through a separate form filed with the plan issuer. The appropriate mechanism varies by province and plan type. Select a trustee. The trustee is responsible for acquiring the qualifying trust annuity, managing distributions in light of the ODSP income threshold, filing annual T3 returns, and monitoring the 21-year accumulation rule. Corporate trustees with experience in disability estate administration should be considered where continuity and expertise are priorities. Acquire the annuity. Following the annuitant’s death, the trustee applies the rollover proceeds to acquire a qualifying trust annuity from a licensed Canadian life insurer. The annuity contract must satisfy the statutory conditions, and the trustee should review the contract terms with a Canadian tax lawyer before executing the purchase — standard insurer contract language may not precisely track the ITA requirements. Administer the trust on an ongoing basis. The trust must file T3 returns annually. Annuity income attributed to the beneficiary is reported on a T3 slip. The trustee must monitor ODSP thresholds and manage the tension between full tax attribution and the exemption of retained trust amounts from ODSP income calculations. After 21 years, the mandatory distribution trigger must be managed proactively.

A note on post-death structuring: where the annuitant died without establishing an LBT by will, a post-death inter vivos LBT may still be available in limited circumstances. Families and advisors discovering the tool after the annuitant’s death should consult a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer promptly, as the window for post-death structuring is narrow and not universally available.

Residual Estate Advantage on the Beneficiary’s Death

A non-tax benefit of the LBT that is frequently overlooked is its estate planning utility on the beneficiary’s death. Where a cognitively impaired individual dies without capacity to execute a will, their assets pass intestate under provincial succession legislation. With an LBT, assets remaining in the trust on the beneficiary’s death are not part of the beneficiary’s estate and do not pass intestate. Instead, they flow to the residual beneficiaries named by the testator in the original will — typically the deceased annuitant’s other children or family members. Any fair market value of the annuity remaining at the beneficiary’s death is taxed in the trust, but the after-tax residual distributes according to the testator’s intentions, avoiding an unintended intestacy.

Lifetime Benefit Trusts, Qualified Disability Trusts, RDSPs, and Henson Trusts – Understanding the Full Planning Ecosystem

Families and advisors frequently conflate these four structures, but they address entirely different problems and are not interchangeable. An optimal disability estate plan deploys all four in coordination.

A Qualified Disability Trust, as defined in subsection 122(3) of the ITA, is a testamentary trust that jointly elects with a DTC-eligible beneficiary to be taxed at graduated rates rather than at the top marginal rate. Unlike an LBT, a QDT requires DTC eligibility, can hold general estate assets (not just registered plan proceeds), and does not require a qualifying trust annuity. A beneficiary may only designate one QDT at a time, and the election must be made annually. For background on testamentary trust taxation and how QDTs fit within the broader trust tax framework, see our article at taxpage.com.

A Henson Trust is a fully discretionary trust designed under provincial law to preserve eligibility for means-tested government benefits, including ODSP. Henson Trusts do not receive RRSP or RRIF rollovers and carry no direct tax advantages. Critically, CRA Technical Interpretation 2019-0823751E5 warns that if an LBT beneficiary immediately deposits amounts received into a Henson Trust, the arrangement may jeopardize the LBT’s qualifying status, as the beneficiary would effectively no longer be the sole recipient of trust income and capital. An advance tax ruling may be advisable where this combination is contemplated.

A Registered Disability Savings Plan attracts Canada Disability Savings Grants of up to $3,500 per year and Canada Disability Savings Bonds of up to $1,000 per year, with lifetime government contributions potentially reaching $90,000. The RDSP requires DTC eligibility, accepts new contributions only (not RRSP or RRIF rollovers), and is a forward-looking savings vehicle. For a detailed review of RDSP rules, see our article on RDSP planning at taxpage.com.

LBT QDT RDSP Henson Trust Purpose RRSP / RRIF rollover Graduated trust tax Govt savings grants ODSP protection Infirmity type Mental only (not physical) Mental or physical Mental or physical Any DTC required No Yes Yes No RRSP/RRIF rollover Yes — core purpose No No No Tax benefit Deferral + low-rate attribution to beneficiary Graduated rates on trust income Govt grants & bonds None direct ODSP protection Partial — retained amounts exempt Risk — distributions count as income Exempt to limits Strong protection fully discretionary LBT combination risk (TI 2019) N/A Low — separate asset pools Low — separate asset pools High — advance ruling advised



Figure 3 — Disability estate planning tools: seven-dimension comparison

Source: ITA ss. 60.011, 122(3) · CRA TI 2019-0823751E5 · provincial ODSP rules

For guidance on Disability Tax Credit eligibility — which is the gateway to QDT and RDSP access — see our article on CRA Disability Tax Credit eligibility at taxpage.com and our detailed case study on how Type 1 diabetics can secure retroactive refunds at taxlawyer.com.

“Effective disability tax planning requires coordination across all four tools — Lifetime Benefit Trusts, Qualified Disability Trusts, RDSPs, and Henson Trusts each address a different dimension of the problem. A plan that deploys only one in isolation almost certainly leaves significant value on the table, and a plan that deploys an LBT alongside a Henson Trust without an advance ruling risks invalidating the LBT entirely.”

David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario)

Strategic Implications – Coordinating Lifetime Benefit Trusts with RDSP Planning

RDSPs and LBTs address different problems and do not directly compete. An RDSP accommodates new contributions and government grants going forward; an LBT addresses the transfer of existing registered plan assets on death. One important interface: income flowing to the beneficiary from the trust annuity is includable in the beneficiary’s income for the year of receipt, which may affect RDSP grant calculations — specifically the Canada Disability Savings Grant income test, which uses family net income — and provincial benefit eligibility. These interactions require careful modelling by experienced advisors. For a detailed review of RDSP contribution rules, government bonds, and Canada Disability Savings Grant eligibility, see our article on RDSP planning at taxpage.com.

Takeaways – High-Impact Planning for Complex Estates with Disabled Beneficiaries

Lifetime Benefit Trusts offer families with financially dependent disabled beneficiaries a rare combination of immediate tax deferral, lifetime income security, and income allocation to a lower-marginal-rate beneficiary. On a $500,000 RRSP in Ontario, a properly structured LBT can save $170,000 to $250,000 in lifetime tax compared to an unplanned death. The structure also solves the intestacy problem that arises when a cognitively impaired beneficiary dies without testamentary capacity, by directing residual trust assets to the testator’s named beneficiaries.

However, the structure is unforgiving. Physical infirmity alone disqualifies a beneficiary. The qualifying annuity conditions must be met precisely. After 21 years, accumulation rules force income distributions that can jeopardize provincial disability benefits. The LBT-Henson Trust combination requires an advance ruling. And post-death reconstruction of dependency evidence carries significant audit risk. Where CRA challenges arise, engaging a seasoned Canadian tax litigation lawyer with experience in registered plan disputes and disability tax planning is critical. The rollover, once lost through administrative failure, cannot generally be reinstated.

Pro Tax Tips – Practical Planning for Families and Advisors

Begin planning well before the death of the annuitant. Medical documentation establishing the mental infirmity — not merely a physical impairment — and financial records demonstrating dependency should be assembled and maintained contemporaneously. A physician’s letter confirming a cognitive impairment is qualitatively different from one confirming a physical disability, and only the former supports LBT eligibility.

Draft the qualifying annuity provisions with precision and consider the 90-year alternative. Where the beneficiary’s life expectancy is uncertain, the 90-years-minus-age alternative provides planning flexibility that a pure lifetime annuity does not. The choice between the two structures affects annuity pricing, guarantee periods, and long-term income modelling.

Model the 21-year accumulation rule at the time of planning, not after. For a young beneficiary, the mandatory distribution trigger may arrive decades before the end of their life. Trustees need a strategy in place for managing distributions in a manner that preserves ODSP eligibility at that point — which may require provincial benefit threshold analysis built into the trustee’s mandate.

Obtain an advance ruling before combining an LBT with a Henson Trust. CRA Technical Interpretation 2019-0823751E5 signals that routing LBT distributions directly to a Henson Trust may disqualify the LBT. Where both structures are desirable — and they often are — an advance ruling from the CRA is strongly advisable before implementing the combined plan.

Consider provincial ODSP interaction with the deemed receipt rule. Income attributed to the beneficiary for tax purposes is not the same as income received by the beneficiary for ODSP purposes. Trustees who understand this distinction can manage distributions in a manner that minimizes ODSP exposure while satisfying the tax attribution rules. For background on testamentary trust taxation generally, see our article at taxpage.com.

FAQs – Lifetime Benefit Trusts in Canadian Tax Law

What is a Lifetime Benefit Trust?

A Lifetime Benefit Trust is a personal testamentary trust established by will under section 60.011 of the ITA that permits the tax-free rollover of RRSP or RRIF proceeds on the annuitant’s death to a trust for a child or grandchild who is financially dependent by reason of mental infirmity. Income is attributed to and taxed in the beneficiary’s hands at their marginal rate rather than at top trust rates.

Does physical disability qualify a beneficiary for an LBT?

No. Only mental infirmity qualifies. A beneficiary whose financial dependency arises solely from a physical impairment does not satisfy the eligibility conditions, regardless of the severity of the physical disability. This is one of the most common misconceptions about the structure.

How much tax can an LBT save on a $500,000 RRSP?

In Ontario, avoiding the approximately 53.5% terminal return rate on $500,000 saves approximately $267,500 in immediate tax. Over the beneficiary’s lifetime, with annuity income taxed at an effective rate of approximately 20%, the total lifetime tax saving can range from $170,000 to $250,000 depending on the beneficiary’s age, income, and annuity term.

What is the qualifying trust annuity, and can it be a fixed term?

The qualifying trust annuity is an annuity acquired by the LBT from a licensed life insurer using the rollover proceeds. It must commence within one year of the annuitant’s death, be non-commutable, and run either for the lifetime of the beneficiary or for a fixed term of 90 years minus the beneficiary’s age at the time of acquisition. The 90-year alternative provides planning flexibility where the beneficiary’s life expectancy is uncertain.

What is the 21-year accumulation rule and why does it matter?

Under provincial law, a trust generally cannot accumulate income beyond 21 years. After 21 years, the LBT must begin paying accumulated income to the beneficiary. If those mandatory distributions exceed ODSP income thresholds at that time, the beneficiary’s entitlement to provincial disability support is at risk. This risk must be modelled at the time of planning, particularly for young beneficiaries.

Can an LBT be combined with a Henson Trust?

With caution. CRA Technical Interpretation 2019-0823751E5 indicates that if an LBT beneficiary immediately deposits amounts received into a Henson Trust, the arrangement may jeopardize the LBT’s qualifying status. An advance tax ruling is advisable where this combination is contemplated.

What happens to LBT assets when the beneficiary dies?

Amounts remaining in the LBT on the beneficiary’s death are not part of the beneficiary’s estate and do not pass intestate. They flow to the residual beneficiaries named by the testator in the original will, with the fair market value of the remaining annuity taxed in the trust at the time of the beneficiary’s death.

Is DTC eligibility required for an LBT?

No. Unlike a QDT, the LBT does not require DTC certification. The qualifying condition is financial dependency due to mental infirmity. However, a beneficiary meeting the LBT mental infirmity standard will frequently also qualify for the DTC, and families should pursue DTC certification in any event — see our article on CRA Disability Tax Credit eligibility at taxpage.com and our article on DTC retroactive refunds for Type 1 diabetics at taxlawyer.com.

What is the difference between an LBT and a QDT?

An LBT receives RRSP and RRIF rollover proceeds and must include a qualifying trust annuity. It does not require DTC eligibility and is available only for mental infirmity. A QDT is a testamentary trust for DTC-eligible beneficiaries — mental or physical — taxed at graduated rates on all income it holds. The two structures address different problems and can be used simultaneously. See our article on Qualified Disability Trusts at taxpage.com.

Can an LBT be created after the annuitant’s death?

Where the annuitant died without establishing an LBT by will, an inter vivos LBT may still be possible in limited circumstances. Families and advisors discovering the tool post-death should consult a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer promptly, as the window for post-death structuring is narrow and not universally available.

When should planning begin?

As early as possible, and always before the annuitant’s death. Medical documentation of the mental infirmity and financial evidence of dependency must be assembled contemporaneously. Post-death reconstruction of this evidence carries significant CRA audit risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.