Zhen Zhen Fashion Company Ltd. v. The King (2026 TCC 124): Disorganized Records Sink An Input Tax Credit Claim, But Save The Taxpayer From Gross-Negligence Penalties

A Canadian tax lawyer’s analysis of a Tax Court of Canada decision distinguishing disorganized bookkeeping from a sham, and explaining why mandatory ITC documentation requirements can defeat a claim even where the underlying business relationship was genuine.

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Overview: Input Tax Credit Denials for GST/HST Subcontractor and Agent Arrangements

The CRA routinely denies input tax credits (ITCs) to Canadian businesses that rely on subcontractors, particularly in industries such as garment manufacturing where subcontracting arrangements are common and formal paper trails are often thin. When the CRA cannot reconcile a registrant’s invoices, packing slips, and cheques with its own account of a transaction, its default position is often that no supply occurred at all, and that the registrant is either lying about its dealings or, at the very least, cannot prove them.

In Zhen Zhen Fashion Company Ltd. v. The King, 2026 TCC 124, the Tax Court of Canada drew a careful line between a business that lied to the CRA and a business that simply kept terrible records. The distinction mattered enormously: it meant the difference between a straightforward loss of the disputed ITCs and a far more serious finding of gross negligence carrying a 25 percent penalty under section 285 of the Excise Tax Act (the ETA).

This article reviews the facts of Zhen Zhen Fashion, the Tax Court’s treatment of the sham doctrine, its analysis of the ITC documentation requirements under subsection 169(4) of the ETA, and its conclusion on the section 285 penalty. The article closes with pro tax tips for Canadian businesses that rely on subcontractors or agents and cannot always control the quality of the paperwork those arrangements generate.

Background: Facts of the GST/HST Tax Audit in Zhen Zhen Fashion Company Ltd. v. The King

The taxpayer, Zhen Zhen Fashion Company Ltd., operated a garment-sewing business in Toronto. Its sole shareholder and director was Ms. Xiu Zhen Zheng, while her husband, Mr. Quan Fa Yang, ran the company’s day-to-day operations and represented the taxpayer at trial as its agent under the Tax Court’s informal procedure rules.

The taxpayer worked as a subcontractor for Artex Sportwear Inc., a company that sewed government uniforms. When Artex delivered materials and production orders to the taxpayer’s factory, the taxpayer would prioritize its own employees and independent contractors to complete the work. Whatever the taxpayer could not finish in-house, it sent out to three further subcontractors, all numbered Quebec corporations, using an agent who acted as a middleman between the taxpayer and those subcontractors. That agent has since disappeared, and the taxpayer no longer uses his services, which left a significant evidentiary gap at trial.

Across its 2017 and 2018 quarterly GST/HST returns, the taxpayer claimed ITCs of $104,961.46 in respect of amounts it says it paid, inclusive of GST/HST, to the three subcontractors. Following a tax audit, the CRA disallowed $89,886.06 of those ITCs and, in the resulting tax reassessment, assessed gross-negligence penalties of $22,471.48 under section 285 of the ETA.

The CRA’s position at trial rested on two alternative theories. First, that the entire arrangement was a sham designed to manufacture ITCs where no real supply of services had occurred. Second, and in the alternative, that even if services were supplied, the taxpayer’s supporting documents were so unreliable that they could not satisfy the ITC documentation requirements found in subsection 169(4) of the ETA and the Input Tax Credit Information (GST/HST) Regulations.

Key Issue One: Did the Sham Doctrine Apply to Disallow the GST/HST Input Tax Credits?

The Court began with the sham doctrine, quoting its own earlier synopsis from Lee v. Her Majesty the Queen, 2018 TCC 230: a transaction is a sham when the parties present their legal rights and obligations in a manner that does not reflect what they know those rights and obligations to actually be. Sham requires deceit, not merely poor execution.

Associate Judge Miller found that the evidence did not support a finding of sham. Mr. Yang’s testimony had real deficiencies. There was confusion, and many questions went unanswered. However, nothing in his account struck the Court as dishonest, and nothing suggested that the taxpayer knowingly misrepresented rights and obligations that it knew did not exist.

The Court accepted that the taxpayer genuinely operated as a subcontractor for Artex, that it genuinely could not complete all of Artex’s orders in-house, and that it genuinely relied on the three subcontractors, however informally, to pick up the slack.

The CRA argued that no reasonable businessperson would have handled the arrangement this way: relying on an unfamiliar agent as a middleman, never visiting the subcontractors’ factories, and generating paperwork riddled with inconsistencies.

The Court agreed that the taxpayer’s practices fell well short of what a reasonable businessperson would do, but held that reasonableness has nothing to do with the sham inquiry. The only question is whether the taxpayer knowingly presented a false picture of its legal relationships.

On a balance of probabilities, the Court found that the taxpayer acquired and paid for real sewing services from the subcontractors, even if it documented that reality poorly. Sham was therefore not engaged, a conclusion consistent with the general principle discussed in our analysis of CRA’s treatment of ITC claims involving agents and middlemen, where the CRA’s tax auditors often assume the worst about arrangements that do not fit a conventional vendor relationship.

“The CRA’s tax auditors often equate an unconventional business arrangement with dishonesty,” says David J. Rotfleisch. “This decision is a useful reminder for Canadian businesses that disorganized is not the same thing as dishonest, and the sham doctrine demands proof of the latter before ITCs can be denied on that basis.”

Key Issue Two: Input Tax Credit Documentation Requirements Under Subsection 169(4) of the Excise Tax Act

Having found that the taxpayer did acquire services from the subcontractors, the Court turned to whether the taxpayer’s documents actually met the requirements of subsection 169(4) of the ETA. Relying on the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Systematix Technology Consultants Inc. v. Her Majesty the Queen, 2007 FCA 226, the Court reiterated that the ITC documentation requirements are mandatory, not merely directory.

A registrant cannot simply assert that it paid GST/HST on a real supply. It must produce documents, obtained before filing the relevant return, that contain the specific information prescribed by the Input Tax Credit Information (GST/HST) Regulations, namely:

The name of the supplier or intermediary who charged the GST/HST

The total amount paid or payable to that supplier

The amount of GST/HST paid or payable

The date on which the GST/HST was paid or became payable

The supplier’s GST/HST registration number (for amounts of $30 or more)

The terms of payment and a description sufficient to identify the supply (for amounts of $150 or more)

It is not enough for an invoice to show a GST/HST registration number; the number must actually be valid and belong to the supplier named on the invoice. A registrant can check a supplier’s GST/HST number against the CRA’s own GST/HST Registry before relying on it, and should keep a record of having done so.

An invoice bearing an invalid, expired, or mismatched registration number is a red flag that the CRA’s tax auditors are trained to catch, and it can undermine an otherwise legitimate ITC claim just as effectively as a missing invoice altogether.

“As a Certified Specialist in Taxation, I regularly see Canadian businesses lose ITCs they were otherwise entitled to simply because their paperwork could not withstand scrutiny,” says David J. Rotfleisch. “The ITC documentation requirements are unforgiving: a real expense with a messy paper trail is treated exactly the same as no expense at all.”

Our earlier discussion of these requirements in the context of Canadian businesses generally is available in our article on ITC record-keeping requirements.

The taxpayer’s supporting documents consisted of packing slips, invoices, cheques, and its general ledger. The Court catalogued a long list of problems, including:

Packing slips that were clearly not the carbon copies the taxpayer claimed them to be, suggesting they were created after the fact

Packing slips that had obviously been altered after their original creation

Packing slips that misidentified a subcontractor’s name or address

Invoices bearing the same date as, or predating, the corresponding packing slip that supposedly sent the materials out for work in the first place

Cheques that predated the invoices they were meant to pay

Two invoices from the same subcontractor carrying different dates for what was supposedly the same work order

Cheques and general ledger entries that attributed payments to the wrong subcontractor entirely

Faced with no acceptable explanation for any of this, the Court concluded it could not rely on any of the taxpayer’s documents, either as authentic records or for the truth of their contents. Because the ITC requirements are mandatory, the taxpayer’s inability to produce reliable supporting documents was fatal to its claim, regardless of the Court’s earlier finding that real services had been acquired and paid for. This result echoes the outcome in our recent commentary on Boylu v. The King, where inadequate records likewise proved fatal to an ITC claim even without any finding of deliberate wrongdoing.

Key Issue Three: Section 285 Gross-Negligence Penalties and the CRA’s Burden of Proof on a GST/HST Tax Reassessment

The more consequential issue for the taxpayer was whether it was liable for gross-negligence penalties under section 285 of the ETA. That provision applies where a taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes or participates in a false statement or omission in a GST/HST return or in supporting documentation.

The Court split this question into two parts. With respect to the taxpayer’s actual GST/HST returns, the Court held there was no false statement to speak of. Because the ITC requirements failed for lack of reliable documentation, the Court could not determine what the correct amount of ITCs should have been.

It followed that the Court also could not conclude the taxpayer misrepresented the correct amount in its returns, since establishing a misrepresentation requires knowing what the true figure was. As the Court explained, it would be inconsistent to say the ITCs are disallowed because the correct amount cannot be determined, while simultaneously concluding the taxpayer misstated that same undeterminable amount, a principle drawn from Urpesz v. Her Majesty the Queen, [2001] T.C.J. No. 334.

The supporting documentation itself was a different matter. Because the Court had already found the packing slips, invoices, and cheques unreliable, those documents did qualify as containing false statements or omissions. The remaining question was whether those false statements arose knowingly or through gross negligence. Applying the Federal Court’s test from Venne v. Canada (Minister of National Revenue – M.N.R.), [1984] F.C.J. No. 314, that gross negligence requires a high degree of negligence tantamount to intentional acting, or an indifference as to whether the law is complied with, the Court found the taxpayer’s conduct negligent, disorganized, and substandard, but not grossly negligent.

Ordinary carelessness, however extensive, is simply not the same thing as the outrageous indifference that section 285 targets. Readers interested in a deeper treatment of this distinction, and of how frequently the CRA assesses gross-negligence penalties without meeting its burden of proof, should see our companion piece on gross-negligence penalties and the CRA’s reversed burden of proof.

The result was a split decision. The taxpayer lost the substantive ITCs of $89,886.06, but the appeal was allowed in part, and the $22,471.48 in gross-negligence penalties were vacated.

Implications: Bad Paperwork Versus a Fictitious Supplier in a GST/HST Input Tax Credit Tax Audit

Zhen Zhen Fashion sits in a broader line of GST/HST cases where the CRA denies ITCs on subcontractor or agency arrangements, but it is important not to conflate it with a related, and more aggressive, CRA position: the allegation that a supplier is entirely fictitious or that the invoices are “invoices of convenience” issued to disguise who actually performed the work.

The Federal Court of Appeal addressed that scenario in Canada v. Salaison Lévesque Inc., 2014 FCA 296, where the CRA argued that a food processor’s staffing-agency invoices were invoices of convenience because the agencies were allegedly running a tax scam by underpaying employees and keeping collected GST/HST for themselves.

The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the taxpayer’s ITCs because the evidence showed the agencies were duly incorporated, maintained a place of business, and genuinely supplied the workers described on the invoices, even though the agencies themselves may have been dishonest with their own tax obligations.

The distinction matters for taxpayers trying to assess their own risk:

In Salaison Lévesque, the CRA’s position was that the named supplier never truly existed as the entity performing the work, an allegation the taxpayer successfully rebutted with independent corroborating evidence.

In Zhen Zhen Fashion, the CRA never seriously disputed that real subcontractors existed and performed real work; the fatal problem was that the taxpayer’s own paperwork could not reliably prove which subcontractor did what work, when, or for how much.

A business facing a fictitious-supplier allegation needs independent corroboration that the named supplier actually exists and performed the work, of the kind found persuasive in Salaison Lévesque: incorporation records, a real place of business, and contactable representatives.

A business in the Zhen Zhen Fashion situation, by contrast, needs internally consistent documentation that satisfies the ITC Regulations. Both problems can result in the same outcome, denied ITCs, but they call for different evidence and different tax-audit response strategies.

“Businesses often assume that if the CRA cannot prove a supplier is fake, their ITCs are safe,” notes David J. Rotfleisch. “Zhen Zhen Fashion shows that is only half the battle. Even a genuine supplier relationship needs paperwork that meets the technical requirements of the Regulations, or the result is the same as if the supplier never existed at all.”

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting GST/HST Input Tax Credits When Your Business Relies on Subcontractors or Agents

Zhen Zhen Fashion is a cautionary tale for any Canadian business that relies on subcontractors, agents, or informal middlemen to fulfill its own contractual obligations. The Tax Court was ultimately sympathetic to the taxpayer’s underlying story, but sympathy does not substitute for compliance with the ITC documentation requirements, which the Federal Court of Appeal has confirmed are mandatory. A business in this position should insist on a consistent, contemporaneous paper trail, including:

Packing slips created and dated at the actual moment materials change hands, not reconstructed afterward

Invoices dated after the corresponding work order rather than before it

Cheques issued only after the corresponding invoice is received

A general ledger that reconciles cleanly, subcontractor by subcontractor, with the underlying invoices and cheques

Confirmation, checked against the CRA’s GST/HST Registry and kept on file, that every supplier’s GST/HST registration number is valid and matches the name on its invoices

A written agency agreement wherever a middleman or agent is used to source subcontractors, since an undocumented agency relationship invites exactly the kind of CRA skepticism the taxpayer faced here

If the CRA has already issued a tax reassessment against your business disallowing ITCs or imposing penalties, do not let the 90-day clock run out. Regardless of how the tax reassessment characterizes the denial, whether as a sham, a documentation failure, or a fictitious-supplier allegation, our standing advice is to file a fresh notice of objection within 90 days of every tax reassessment that increases the tax payable, without exception.

Waiting to see how a related file resolves, or assuming an earlier unresolved objection already covers a later tax reassessment, is not a safe strategy; the taxpayer bears the consequences of a missed deadline even where the CRA’s underlying position is ultimately weak.

If your business is already the subject of a CRA tax audit and you suspect your own records will not hold up to this level of scrutiny, do not wait for a proposal letter before seeking advice. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can often help reconstruct a defensible record before a tax reassessment is issued, which is considerably easier than defending disorganized records after the fact at the Tax Court of Canada.

For businesses whose record-keeping problems extend to unreported income or amounts left off earlier returns entirely, rather than just inadequate support for legitimate ITCs, our primer on the Voluntary Disclosures Program explains how voluntary disclosure can eliminate penalties and prosecution risk entirely, an option that is only available before the CRA contacts you. More generally, our guidance on surviving a CRA tax audit sets out the broader strategy for managing a tax audit before it reaches the tax reassessment stage.

Speak to our Certified Specialist in Taxation Canadian tax lawyer today. Our experienced Canadian tax lawyers can help you build and defend your ITC documentation before the CRA disallows it, and can represent you at every stage of a dispute, from the tax audit itself through to an appeal before the Tax Court of Canada.

FAQs: Input Tax Credits, GST/HST Tax Audits, and Gross-Negligence Penalties for Canadian Businesses

What is an input tax credit, and why does documentation matter so much?

An input tax credit, or ITC, allows a GST/HST registrant to recover the GST/HST it paid on its own business purchases, reducing the net tax it owes the CRA. Subsection 169(4) of the Excise Tax Act makes documentation a mandatory precondition for claiming an ITC, not just good practice. A registrant must obtain sufficient supporting evidence before filing the return in which the ITC is claimed. Courts have consistently held that even a genuine, fully paid-for business expense will not support an ITC claim if the underlying documents do not meet the prescribed requirements.

What documents does the CRA expect a business to keep to support its ITCs?

The Input Tax Credit Information (GST/HST) Regulations require documents showing:

The supplier’s name and GST/HST registration number

The total amount paid or payable

The amount of GST/HST paid or payable

The date the tax was paid or became payable

The terms of payment

A description sufficient to identify each supply

Invoices, receipts, and contracts are generally the source of this information. Bank records and cancelled cheques alone are not enough, since they show that money changed hands but not whether GST/HST was included in the payment. It is also important that the registration number on each invoice actually be valid and belong to the named supplier; a business can verify this against the CRA’s GST/HST Registry.

If the CRA denies my ITCs because my documentation is unreliable, is that the same as the CRA alleging my supplier was fictitious or that my invoices were invoices of convenience?

No, and the distinction matters. In Zhen Zhen Fashion, the CRA never seriously disputed that the subcontractors were real businesses that performed real work; the ITCs failed because the taxpayer’s own paperwork could not reliably prove the details of those transactions. A fictitious-supplier or invoice-of-convenience allegation is more serious: it asserts the named supplier did not actually perform the work at all. The Federal Court of Appeal addressed that scenario in Canada v. Salaison Lévesque Inc., 2014 FCA 296, upholding a taxpayer’s ITCs where independent evidence, including incorporation records and a genuine place of business, corroborated that the named staffing agencies had truly supplied the workers in question. If you are facing this type of allegation, you need corroborating evidence of the supplier’s existence and activity, not just internally consistent paperwork.

What is the sham doctrine, and why did it not apply in this case?

A transaction is a sham when the parties present their legal rights and obligations in a way that does not reflect what they actually know those rights and obligations to be. Sham requires proof of deceit, not merely poor business practices or disorganized paperwork. In this case, the Tax Court found that the taxpayer genuinely acquired and paid for services from its subcontractors, even though its documentation was unreliable. Because there was no finding of deliberate misrepresentation, the sham doctrine did not apply, even though the ITCs were ultimately still disallowed on documentation grounds.

What is the difference between ordinary negligence and gross negligence for penalty purposes?

Gross negligence, as described by the Federal Court, requires a high degree of negligence tantamount to intentional acting, or an indifference as to whether the law is complied with. Ordinary negligence, including disorganized bookkeeping, missing paperwork, and careless recordkeeping, falls short of this standard even when it is severe enough to cause a business to lose its ITCs entirely. The CRA bears the burden of proving gross negligence, and courts routinely find that the CRA has not met that burden where the evidence shows carelessness rather than a high degree of indifference to the law.

Can a business lose its ITCs even if the CRA never alleges the transactions were fake?

Yes. This case illustrates exactly that outcome. Even after finding that the sham doctrine did not apply and that the taxpayer genuinely acquired real services, the Tax Court still disallowed the disputed ITCs because the supporting documents contained too many unresolved inconsistencies and errors to satisfy the mandatory documentation requirements. A business can lose its ITCs purely on the basis of inadequate paperwork, without ever being accused of dishonesty.

What should a business do if it realizes its own records may not hold up to a CRA tax audit?

The best time to address a documentation problem is before the CRA identifies it. A business should review its invoices, packing slips, cheques, and general ledger for internal consistency well before a tax audit begins, and should correct or supplement documentation wherever possible while records and witnesses are still available. Where the underlying problem involves unreported amounts rather than simply weak support for legitimate claims, a voluntary disclosure may be available, but only if made before the CRA has already contacted the business about the issue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.