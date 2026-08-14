The Tax Sham vs. Tax Evasion In Canadian Tax Law: Key Differences And Audit Risks (Video)

The word “sham” gets used loosely in tax disputes — taxpayers and the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) both throw it around when a transaction looks aggressive or artificial. But in Canadian tax law, sham is a precise legal doctrine with a narrow scope.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

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Published: July 29, 2026

Last Updated: August 7, 2026

The word “sham” gets used loosely in tax disputes — taxpayers and the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) both throw it around when a transaction looks aggressive or artificial. But in Canadian tax law, sham is a precise legal doctrine with a narrow scope. It does not apply merely because a transaction was undertaken for tax-saving purposes, was complex, or achieved an unusually favourable result. A sham requires deceit: the parties must have presented their legal rights and obligations in a manner that they knew did not reflect the rights and obligations they actually intended to create. This article explains where the doctrine comes from, how Canadian courts apply it, and why it is one of the hardest arguments for the CRA to win.

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What Is a “Sham” Transaction Under Canadian Tax Law?

A sham exists where a taxpayer creates the appearance of one set of legal rights and obligations while knowing that a different, undisclosed set of rights and obligations actually governs the relationship between the parties. Put another way, the documents and structure are a deliberate facade designed to mislead a third party — typically the CRA — about the true nature of the arrangement.

This is a much higher bar than showing that a transaction was tax-motivated, artificial, or even commercially unusual. Canadian courts have repeatedly confirmed that taxpayers are entitled to structure their affairs to minimize tax — subject always to the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) — and that a transaction is not rendered illegitimate simply because saving tax was its only purpose. What separates ordinary (even aggressive) tax planning from a sham is whether the parties actually intended the legal relationships their documents describe, or whether those documents were never meant to reflect reality.

This reflects a broader principle in Canadian tax law: the courts look to the true legal relationships the parties created, not to an assessment of a transaction’s underlying “economic substance.” In Shell Canada Ltd v Canada, [1999] 3 SCR 622, the Supreme Court confirmed that, absent a sham or a specific provision of the Income Tax Act saying otherwise, a taxpayer’s legal relationships must be respected in tax matters, even where the choice of legal form was driven entirely by tax considerations. We discuss this principle in more detail in Taxpayer’s Legal Relationship for Tax. Substance-versus-form arguments, in other words, cannot substitute for an actual finding of sham.

The CRA does not reserve sham and façade arguments for large corporate reorganizations — it raises them in everyday enforcement work too. See, for example, our commentary on Non-Resident Carrying on Business in Canada Through Agents and Shareholders, which discusses when a Canadian corporation can be treated as a façade for a non-resident’s business, and Why is the CRA Targeting Temporary Labour Agencies?, which discusses sham transactions and “invoices of accommodation” schemes in the temporary staffing industry.

“Clients often assume that anything designed primarily to save tax is vulnerable to attack as a sham. In reality, the opposite is true — Canadian courts have gone out of their way to protect legitimate tax planning, and reserve the sham label for cases involving genuine deceit.”

— David J. Rotfleisch

The Origins of the Doctrine: Snook and Stubart Investments Ltd v The Queen

The modern sham doctrine traces back to the English case Snook v London and West Riding Investments Ltd, [1967] 2 QB 786, which described a sham as acts or documents that the parties intend to give third parties or a court the appearance of creating legal rights and obligations different from the ones the parties actually intend to create.

The Supreme Court of Canada adopted this approach in Stubart Investments Ltd v The Queen, [1984] 1 SCR 536, a foundational decision in Canadian tax law. Stubart confirmed two important, related principles: first, that a taxpayer’s transactions are not to be disregarded merely because their sole purpose was to reduce tax; and second, that a sham requires an element of deceit that creates a false impression in the mind of the tax collector or the court. We discuss Stubart’s lasting influence on the line between legitimate tax planning and unacceptable avoidance — and how it led Parliament to enact GAAR — in What is the Difference Between Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance?.

The Supreme Court Refines the Test: Continental Bank Leasing Corp v Canada

In Continental Bank Leasing Corp v Canada, [1998] 2 SCR 298, the Supreme Court reaffirmed and sharpened the Snook formulation. The Court held that a transaction will not be labelled a sham if the parties genuinely intend to create the legal relations that their documents describe, even if the transaction was designed for a specific tax result and even if the parties’ motives were entirely tax-driven. The critical question is always: did the parties intend their documents to have the legal effect that the documents describe, or did they intend something else while dressing it up to look otherwise?

Sham Is Not the Same as Tax Avoidance

Canadian courts draw a firm line between a sham and legitimate — even aggressive — tax avoidance. In Faraggi v The Queen, 2008 FCA 398, the Federal Court of Appeal distinguished the two concepts: where a transaction is a sham, the court will look past the documents to the true state of affairs; but where a transaction is a genuine avoidance transaction, the court has no basis to interfere with it unless a specific anti-avoidance rule, or the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (“GAAR”) in section 245 of the Income Tax Act, applies.

This distinction matters because the two doctrines lead to very different outcomes. A finding of sham means the transaction is treated as never having had the legal effect the parties claimed — the CRA can essentially look through the documents entirely. GAAR, by contrast, presumes the transaction is legally effective and genuinely intended, but denies the resulting tax benefit because the transaction misuses or abuses the object, spirit, or purpose of the tax legislation. Canadian courts, including the Tax Court in Lee v The Queen, 2018 TCC 230, have confirmed that a transaction entered into solely to save tax is not, for that reason alone, evidence of a sham — provided the parties genuinely intended and carried out the legal relationships their documents describe.

To see just how different the two analyses are, compare the elements: a sham requires only proof of deceit about the transaction’s true nature. GAAR, by contrast, requires the CRA to establish, as set out by the Supreme Court in Canada Trustco Mortgage Co v Canada, 2005 SCC 54, that (1) a tax benefit exists; (2) the transaction giving rise to the benefit is an avoidance transaction; and (3) the avoidance transaction results in a misuse or abuse of the Income Tax Act.

Sham is a factual, deceit-based inquiry; GAAR is a policy-based inquiry into whether a genuine transaction is nonetheless being used to defeat the purpose of the legislation. We provide a full breakdown of this three-step test — and how it continues to shape GAAR analysis through Copthorne, Alta Energy, and Deans Knight — in Canada Trustco Mortgage Co. v. Canada: The Supreme Court’s Foundational GAAR Decision and Its Three-Step Test. We discuss Stubart’s role in prompting Parliament to enact GAAR in What is the Difference Between Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance?. For a detailed look at how the GAAR test plays out in practice, see our case commentary on Magren Holdings Ltd v Canada, which also touches on a sham finding at the Tax Court level.

“Canada Trustco is the reason that literal compliance with the words of a tax provision is never the end of the analysis. The Supreme Court told the CRA and the courts that they must also ask whether the transaction defeats the object, spirit or purpose of the provision being relied upon, and that single instruction has shaped every GAAR case decided since.”

— David J. Rotfleisch

Sham Is a Civil Finding, Not a Criminal Conviction

Because sham requires “deceit,” it is easy to assume a sham finding is equivalent to being found guilty of fraud. It is not. A sham determination is made by the Tax Court in a civil appeal, on a balance of probabilities — the ordinary civil standard used throughout tax litigation. It results in a reassessment based on the true nature of the transaction, not a criminal record.

Tax evasion, by contrast, is a criminal offence under section 239 of the Income Tax Act, prosecuted separately in the criminal courts and requiring proof beyond a reasonable doubt of a deliberate attempt to evade tax — a materially higher standard than the balance of probabilities used to find a sham. The same underlying facts can sometimes support both a civil sham finding and, in more serious cases, a criminal evasion charge, but they are distinct proceedings with different burdens, different courts, and different consequences. A taxpayer who loses a sham argument faces a reassessment (plus possible civil penalties); a taxpayer convicted of evasion faces fines and potential imprisonment.

When Courts Do Find a Sham: Antle v The Queen

Sham findings are rare, but they do happen. In Antle v The Queen, 2010 FCA 280, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a finding that a trust arrangement was a sham. The evidence showed that the settlor never intended to give the trustee any real discretion over the trust property: the distribution of the trust’s capital to the beneficiary, and other key steps, were all arranged and agreed upon before the trust deed was even signed. Because the trustee’s supposed independent authority was illusory from the outset, the trust relationship documented on paper did not reflect what the parties actually intended — the hallmark of a sham.

Why Sham Is Hard to Prove: Canada v Cameco Corporation

The CRA’s experience in Canada v Cameco Corporation, 2020 FCA 112, illustrates how difficult a sham allegation is to sustain. At the Tax Court, the CRA argued that Cameco’s intercompany arrangements with its Swiss subsidiary were a sham designed to shift profits offshore. The Tax Court rejected the argument, finding that the contracts reflected exactly what the parties intended and had legally agreed to — there was no deceit and no gap between the documented relationships and the real ones. By the time the case reached the Federal Court of Appeal, the CRA had dropped the sham argument altogether and proceeded solely on a transfer-pricing theory, which also failed. Cameco was awarded substantial costs, underscoring the risk the CRA takes when it pleads sham without strong evidence of deceit.

“Cameco is the case I point to whenever a client is worried about a sham allegation. It shows just how high the bar really is: the Tax Court rejected the argument outright, and the CRA thought better of it by the time the case reached the Court of Appeal.”

— David J. Rotfleisch

Who Has to Prove Sham? The Burden Falls on the CRA

Tax litigation usually starts from a disadvantage for the taxpayer: the CRA’s factual assumptions underlying a reassessment are presumed correct, and the taxpayer bears the initial onus of “demolishing” them with evidence (see our articles on Burden of Proof in Tax Litigation and The Taxpayer’s Onus of Proof in Tax Litigation for a detailed discussion of that general rule).

Sham is a notable exception to that pattern. Because an allegation of sham amounts to an allegation of deceit, it is not treated as one of the CRA’s ordinary factual assumptions that the taxpayer must disprove. Instead, the burden falls squarely on the CRA to prove, on a balance of probabilities, that the parties intended their documents to misrepresent the true nature of the transaction — a lower standard than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard the CRA would need to meet to secure a criminal tax evasion conviction, discussed above. Cameco is a clear illustration: the Tax Court held that the CRA had simply not met that burden, since the evidence showed the parties’ contracts reflected exactly what they intended. For taxpayers facing a sham allegation, this is one of the few places in tax litigation where the CRA — not the taxpayer — has the harder case to prove.

“As a certified specialist in taxation, I tell clients this is one of the rare moments in a tax dispute where the burden shifts onto the CRA. If the CRA wants to argue sham, the CRA has to prove it — the taxpayer does not have to disprove it.”

— David J. Rotfleisch

Why the CRA Often Pleads Sham in the Alternative: Canada v Pomeroy Acquireco Ltd

Sham is also subject to an important procedural rule that shapes how it shows up in litigation. In Canada v Pomeroy Acquireco Ltd, 2021 FCA 187, the Federal Court of Appeal held that the CRA cannot simply raise sham as an afterthought at trial — it must be specifically pleaded in the CRA’s reply. The Court reasoned that leaving sham unpleaded would leave both the taxpayer and the trial judge “adrift” as to what legal principles govern the evidence, and would deprive the taxpayer of a fair opportunity to respond to the allegation. We cover the procedural background of this case in more detail in Tax Litigants May Amend Their Arguments During a Trial — A Toronto Tax Lawyer Analysis of The Queen v Pomeroy Acquireco Ltd.

This is precisely why the CRA will often plead sham “in the alternative” alongside GAAR or a specific anti-avoidance argument, rather than relying on it as a stand-alone position: pleading it early and explicitly preserves the argument without committing the CRA to it as the primary theory of the case. The CRA’s broader, long-standing approach to sham-adjacent arrangements — including its policy on counter letters — is discussed in our summary of Quebec’s Form TP-1097.PV and the Canada Revenue Agency’s Disclosure Policy Concerning Counter Letters. For taxpayers, the practical takeaway is that a sham allegation should be visible on the face of the CRA’s pleadings — if it is not pleaded, it generally cannot be argued.

An Alternative Path When Sham Fails: Canada v Paletta Estate

In Canada v Paletta Estate, 2022 FCA 86, the Federal Court of Appeal showed that the CRA does not always need to prove a sham to disallow a tax result. Rather than deciding whether foreign exchange straddle trades were a sham, the Court simply held that activity carried out with no genuine pursuit of profit cannot be a “business” or a source of income under the Income Tax Act in the first place — sidestepping the sham analysis entirely. We provide a full breakdown of the business-income analysis in The Queen v Paletta: Guide to the Legal Test for Business Income. The decision is a reminder that a failed or unnecessary sham argument is not the end of the CRA’s options, and that taxpayers should not assume a transaction is safe from reassessment simply because it survives sham scrutiny.

Why the Sham Doctrine Matters for Tax Planning

Because a sham finding effectively unwinds the legal effect of a transaction, it is one of the most serious allegations the CRA can make. It carries an implicit accusation of dishonesty, not just aggressive planning. For that reason, courts require clear evidence of a deliberate, common intention to misrepresent the transaction before making such a finding — mere artificiality, aggressive structuring, or a purely tax-driven motive will not do. A related, though legally distinct, line of cases asks whether a loss-generating activity was “sufficiently commercial” to be deductible at all; our commentary on Chad v The King discusses how the CRA sometimes raises that argument alongside, or instead of, sham.

Quick Reference: Key Sham Doctrine Cases at a Glance

The table below summarizes the cases discussed in this article, in the order the doctrine developed.

Case Citation Key Holding Snook v London and West Riding Investments Ltd [1967] 2 QB 786 (Eng. CA) Originated the sham test: documents intended to give third parties or a court the appearance of rights different from those actually intended. Stubart Investments Ltd v The Queen [1984] 1 SCR 536 SCC adopted the Snook test; a transaction is not disregarded merely because its sole purpose was to reduce tax. Faraggi v The Queen 2008 FCA 398 Distinguished sham (deceit; court looks past the documents) from legitimate avoidance (court has no basis to interfere). Continental Bank Leasing Corp v Canada [1998] 2 SCR 298 SCC reaffirmed that genuine intent to create the documented legal relations defeats a sham allegation. Shell Canada Ltd v Canada [1999] 3 SCR 622 Legal form governs over “economic substance” absent a sham or a specific statutory provision. Canada Trustco Mortgage Co v Canada 2005 SCC 54 Set out the three-part GAAR test, a separate inquiry from sham. Lee v The Queen 2018 TCC 230 Tax-motivated trust upheld as genuine; a purely tax-driven purpose is not itself evidence of sham. Antle v The Queen 2010 FCA 280 Trust held to be a sham; the settlor never gave the trustee genuine discretion. Canada v Cameco Corporation 2020 FCA 112 Sham argument rejected at trial and abandoned on appeal; the CRA was ordered to pay substantial costs. Canada v Pomeroy Acquireco Ltd 2021 FCA 187 Sham must be specifically pleaded by the CRA before it can be argued at trial. Canada v Paletta Estate 2022 FCA 86 FCA denied a tax result without deciding sham, by finding no source of income existed in the first place.

Pro Tips — How to Reduce the Risk of a Sham Allegation

Ensure that what is documented is what actually happens. Sham findings arise from a gap between the paper trail and the real conduct of the parties — keep them aligned.

Respect the legal form you choose. If you set up a trust, a corporation, or a loan, make sure the relevant parties (trustees, directors, lenders) actually exercise the powers and discretion the structure gives them.

Avoid fully preordained outcomes that remove any genuine decision-making from the parties involved, particularly in trust and estate structures.

Retain contemporaneous records — correspondence, resolutions, and professional advice — that corroborate the parties’ actual intentions at the time of the transaction.

Remember that tax motivation alone is not fatal. A transaction entered into solely to save tax can still withstand scrutiny, provided it is genuine; it may instead need to be assessed under GAAR or a specific anti-avoidance rule rather than the sham doctrine.

“The clients who get into trouble are usually the ones where the paperwork and the reality drifted apart. If what you signed matches what you actually did, sham is very rarely a real risk.”

— David J. Rotfleisch

If the CRA has alleged that one of your transactions is a sham, or you are structuring a transaction and want to be sure it will withstand scrutiny, you should speak with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before responding to the CRA or filing an appeal.

FAQ

What is a sham transaction in Canadian tax law?

A sham transaction is one where the parties present their legal rights and obligations in a way that does not reflect what they actually know those rights and obligations to be. It requires an element of deceit — a deliberate attempt to create a false impression of the transaction’s true nature, typically to mislead the CRA.

Is a transaction a sham just because its only purpose was to save tax?

No. Canadian courts, starting with Stubart Investments Ltd v The Queen, have consistently held that a transaction motivated entirely by tax savings is not, for that reason alone, a sham. The relevant question is whether the parties genuinely intended and carried out the legal relationships described in their documents. Purely tax-motivated transactions that are otherwise genuine may instead be reviewed under the General Anti-Avoidance Rule.

What happens if the CRA successfully proves a transaction was a sham?

If a court finds a sham, it will generally disregard the transaction’s documented legal form and assess the parties based on what actually happened. This is a more severe outcome than a GAAR reassessment, since a sham finding does not merely deny a tax benefit — it treats the represented transaction as never having had legal effect at all.

Does the CRA need to specifically argue sham, or can it come up automatically at trial?

The CRA must specifically plead sham in its reply before it can rely on the argument at trial. Following Canada v Pomeroy Acquireco Ltd, 2021 FCA 187, the CRA cannot raise sham for the first time during the hearing — doing so would deprive the taxpayer of fair notice of the case they need to meet.

Who has to prove that a transaction is a sham — the taxpayer or the CRA?

The CRA does. Unlike the general rule in tax litigation, where the taxpayer must disprove the CRA’s assumptions, a sham allegation must be proven by the CRA on a balance of probabilities.

Is a sham finding the same as being convicted of tax evasion?

No. A sham finding is a civil determination made in a tax appeal and results in a reassessment. Tax evasion is a separate criminal offence under section 239 of the Income Tax Act, prosecuted in criminal court and requiring proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The same facts can occasionally support both, but they are distinct proceedings with different standards and consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.