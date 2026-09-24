A Tel Aviv District Court sentence handed down against a veteran Israeli actor and entrepreneur is a useful lens for Canadian taxpayers who want to understand how much more exposure they face if the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) refers their file for criminal tax evasion prosecution.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview

A Tel Aviv District Court sentence handed down against a veteran Israeli actor and entrepreneur is a useful lens for Canadian taxpayers who want to understand how much more exposure they face if the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) refers their file for criminal tax evasion prosecution.

The Israeli case involved unreported income of roughly NIS 3.6 million (about $1.18 million) accumulated over nearly a decade, a sentence that was increased on the prosecution’s appeal, and a fine that was cut in half by the appellate court. Every one of those features, the length of the non-compliance, the appellate reversal, and the interplay between a fine and a jail term, has a direct analogue under the Canadian Income Tax Act and the Excise Tax Act.

This article walks through the Israeli sentencing decision, explains how a comparable Canadian taxpayer would be treated by an experienced Canadian tax lawyer applying section 239 of the Income Tax Act and section 327 of the Excise Tax Act, and sets out what Canadian taxpayers who have unreported income should do before the CRA ever opens a criminal file.

Background

According to Israeli media reporting, the Tel Aviv District Court sentenced actor and entrepreneur Dan Turgeman to 10 months in jail for tax evasion, overturning a more lenient sentence from the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court. The lower court had originally imposed nine months of community service, six months of probation, and a fine of NIS 100,000 (about $33,000), citing the passage of time since the underlying conduct and criticizing the prosecution for its delay in filing charges. Turgeman was convicted of failing to pay tax on approximately NIS 3.6 million of income earned between 2008 and 2017. On the state’s appeal, the District Court held that deliberate tax evasion calls for actual incarceration rather than community service, and imposed the 10-month jail term while reducing the fine to NIS 50,000 (about $16,500). Turgeman is expected to begin serving his sentence in March 2027.

That fact pattern, a multi-year course of unreported income, a first-instance sentence that avoided jail, and an appellate court that substituted a custodial sentence, tracks closely with how Canadian courts and the CRA approach criminal tax evasion. Canada does not prosecute every case of unreported income criminally. According to the CRA’s own published enforcement results, Canadian courts handed down sentencing in 106 tax evasion convictions between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2025, resulting in $24.5 million in court-imposed fines and more than 98 years of jail time across 49 individuals, on over $39 million in federal tax evaded.

Against that backdrop, a single-defendant case involving roughly $1.2 million in unreported income, like Turgeman’s, sits well within the range of conduct Canadian prosecutors treat as a serious criminal referral candidate rather than a routine civil file. The CRA reserves criminal referral for cases involving clear evidence of intent, and most non-compliance is resolved civilly through reassessment, gross negligence penalties, or, where the taxpayer comes forward first, the Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP). Where the CRA does refer a file for prosecution, however, Canadian sentencing law gives the courts, and on appeal the CRA, considerably more room to impose a custodial sentence than the headline Israeli case suggests, because the applicable Canadian statutes set out mandatory minimum fines and maximum jail terms tied directly to the amount of tax evaded.

Key Issues and Findings

Criminal tax evasion in Canada is governed primarily by section 239 of the Income Tax Act and the parallel provision in section 327 of the Excise Tax Act for GST/HST evasion. Under section 239(1), a taxpayer prosecuted by summary conviction faces a fine of between 50 percent and 200 percent of the tax sought to be evaded, plus a possible jail term of up to two years. Where the CRA proceeds by indictment under section 239(2), reserved for more serious or higher-value cases, the fine minima rise to 100 percent of the tax evaded, with a ceiling of 200 percent, and the available jail term extends to five years. In cases where the conduct also amounts to fraud against the government under section 380 of the Criminal Code, and the amount exceeds five thousand dollars, the maximum sentence rises again to 14 years, with a mandatory minimum of two years’ imprisonment for fraud exceeding one million dollars.

Press coverage of the Turgeman case does not disclose the exact amount of Israeli tax found to be owing on the NIS 3.6 to 3.7 million of unreported income, so a precise dollar-for-dollar comparison to a Canadian outcome is not possible. An illustrative estimate is nonetheless useful. If a conservative effective tax rate of 35 to 45 percent is applied, consistent with Israel’s progressive personal income tax brackets for high earners over the relevant years, the underlying tax obligation would fall somewhere in the range of NIS 1.3 million to NIS 1.7 million (roughly $430,000 to $560,000).

Under section 239(1) of the Income Tax Act, a Canadian court has no discretion to impose a fine below 50 percent of the tax evaded once a taxpayer is convicted, regardless of delay or other mitigating factors. Applied to that illustrative tax figure, the mandatory Canadian fine floor alone would fall somewhere between $215,000 and $280,000, more than ten times the roughly $16,500 fine the Tel Aviv District Court ultimately imposed. That statutory floor exists specifically so that delay, remorse, or hardship, the same factors that persuaded the Israeli courts to reduce Turgeman’s fine, cannot bring a Canadian tax evasion fine down to a token amount.

Not every case of unreported income results in a criminal referral, and Canadian law provides a substantial civil alternative that has no equivalent in the Turgeman prosecution. Subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act, and the parallel section 285 of the Excise Tax Act, permit the CRA to impose a gross negligence penalty of 50 percent of the understated tax or overstated credit on a taxpayer who knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes a false statement or omission in a return.

Gross negligence penalties are assessed on a balance-of-probabilities standard rather than the criminal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and they do not carry a criminal record or jail exposure, but the CRA typically reserves this civil route for conduct that falls short of the wilfulness required for a criminal tax evasion referral. A taxpayer whose conduct crosses into deliberate, sustained concealment, of the kind at issue in the Turgeman case, is more likely to face the criminal fine and jail exposure under section 239 than the civil gross negligence penalty alone.

Two verified decisions illustrate how Canadian courts apply this framework in practice. In Regina v Reynolds, a British Columbia Supreme Court sentencing hearing addressed a defendant who was found to have defrauded the government of over $600,000 through unreported income across multiple tax years. The Canadian tax litigation lawyer acting for the CRA argued for a sentence of three and a half years’ imprisonment given the amounts involved and the multi-year span of the conduct, while the defence sought a conditional sentence; the case illustrates how aggravating factors such as the duration and scale of non-compliance drive Canadian sentencing submissions in the same way the Tel Aviv District Court treated the multi-year span of Turgeman’s unreported income as a factor against leniency.

Separately, in R. v. Nnane, 2024 ONCA 609 (CanLII), the Court of Appeal for Ontario considered an appeal arising from a fraud prosecution involving false income tax and GST/HST returns in which the taxpayer had received a three-year global jail sentence at trial, a result the Court of Appeal ultimately set aside on the unrelated ground of ineffective assistance of trial counsel. That sentence is consistent with the range Canadian courts have applied where unreported income and false filings span several years.

The mechanism that produced the harsher outcome in the Israeli case, an appellate court overturning a lower court’s decision to avoid jail time, also exists in the Canadian system. Where a Canadian taxpayer receives a conditional sentence, a suspended sentence, or a fine-only disposition at first instance, the CRA and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada retain the ability to appeal the sentence as unfit, and Canadian appellate courts have shown a consistent willingness to increase a sentence where the trial judge’s decision failed to give adequate weight to denunciation and deterrence, particularly in tax cases involving a sustained pattern of concealment rather than a single lapse.

Practical Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

For a Canadian taxpayer, the practical takeaway from the Israeli case is that the size and duration of unreported income matter far more than any single year’s shortfall. A taxpayer who under-reports income for one year is far more likely to face a civil reassessment and penalties than a criminal referral. A taxpayer who, like Turgeman, fails to report a substantial amount of income across nine consecutive years is squarely in the range of conduct that an experienced Canadian tax lawyer would expect the CRA to treat as a criminal tax evasion referral candidate, particularly once the pattern is confirmed through a CRA tax audit or a net worth assessment.

Rotfleisch & Samulovitch has previously outlined the basic elements of a tax evasion charge for taxpayers trying to understand where their own conduct falls on that spectrum.

Canadian taxpayers should also take note of the appellate risk illustrated by the Israeli case. A first-instance sentence that avoids jail is not the end of the matter if the CRA believes the sentence is demonstrably unfit. This is one of the reasons an experienced Canadian tax lawyer will push for early, well-documented mitigation, voluntary repayment, and cooperation with the investigation rather than relying solely on a favourable outcome at first instance, since that outcome can still be appealed.

“The CRA does not need to prosecute every non-compliant taxpayer criminally to make its point. A small number of highly publicized custodial sentences send the message that deliberate, sustained non-compliance carries a real risk of jail, not just a larger tax bill,” says David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario).

Israel vs. Canada: How the Outcomes Compare

Turgeman (Israel) Comparable Canadian Case Under s.239 ITA Unreported income ~NIS 3.6-3.7 million (~$1.2 million) Same fact pattern would be assessed identically Conduct period 2008-2017 (about 9 years) Duration treated as an aggravating sentencing factor First-instance result 9 months’ community service, fine of ~$33,000 Courts have no discretion to fine below the statutory floor once convicted Appellate result 10 months’ actual imprisonment; fine reduced to ~$16,500 The CRA/PPSC can appeal an unfit sentence at any stage Statutory fine floor on conviction Court-set; reduced despite conviction 50% of tax evaded (summary) or 100% (indictment) — illustratively $215,000-$280,000 here Maximum jail exposure Up to several years depending on charge 2 years (summary), 5 years (indictment), 14 years if prosecuted as fraud

Takeaway

The Turgeman case shows that once a tax authority, in Israel or in Canada, characterizes a taxpayer’s conduct as deliberate and sustained rather than careless, custodial sentences become a realistic outcome, and a lenient first-instance result is not immune from appellate reversal. Canadian taxpayers facing this level of exposure need to understand where their situation sits on the spectrum between an honest reporting error, which is generally resolved civilly, and wilful evasion under section 239 of the Income Tax Act, which can result in a criminal record, a mandatory fine of at least 50 percent and up to 200 percent of the tax evaded, and years in prison.

Pro Tax Tips

Taxpayers who discover that they have unreported income spanning multiple years should not wait for a CRA tax audit letter to arrive before addressing the problem, because the options narrow considerably once the CRA has already contacted the taxpayer or opened a file.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess whether the Voluntary Disclosures Program is available, since a complete and voluntary disclosure made before the CRA initiates any enforcement action can convert a criminal exposure into a civil one, eliminating penalties and prosecution risk while still requiring payment of the tax owing plus interest.

Taxpayers who are already under CRA tax investigation should retain a Canadian tax litigation lawyer immediately rather than attempting to negotiate directly with CRA investigators, since statements made during an investigation can be used in a subsequent prosecution, and the distinction the CRA draws between a routine CRA tax audit and a criminal investigation has real consequences for how much protection a taxpayer has.

Taxpayers who are ultimately convicted should not assume that a favourable sentence at first instance is final, since the CRA retains appeal rights in the same way Israeli prosecutors used their right of appeal in the Turgeman case, and a sentence seen as too lenient can be increased well after the fact.

FAQs

Can the CRA send someone to jail for tax evasion in Canada the way the Turgeman case did in Israel?

Yes. Under section 239 of the Income Tax Act, a taxpayer convicted of tax evasion by summary conviction can face up to two years in jail, and up to five years if the CRA proceeds by indictment. Where the conduct also amounts to fraud under the Criminal Code, the maximum rises to 14 years.

How much unreported income does it take before the CRA treats a case as criminal rather than civil?

There is no fixed dollar threshold. The CRA looks at intent, the duration of the non-compliance, the sophistication of any concealment, and whether false documents were used, rather than a single number.

Is the fine for tax evasion in Canada based on the amount of tax evaded or a fixed amount?

It is tied to the tax evaded. Section 239(1) sets a fine of between 50 percent and 200 percent of the tax sought to be evaded for summary convictions, and section 239(2) raises the floor to 100 percent for indictable prosecutions.

Can the CRA appeal a tax evasion sentence in Canada if it thinks the sentence was too lenient, similar to what happened in the Turgeman case?

Yes. The CRA can appeal a sentence it considers demonstrably unfit, and Canadian appellate courts have overturned lenient sentences in serious, sustained tax evasion cases in favour of custodial terms.

What is the difference between tax evasion and tax fraud in Canada?

Tax evasion under the Income Tax Act and Excise Tax Act specifically concerns evading tax obligations, while tax fraud under the Criminal Code is a broader offence that can apply to the same conduct and carries a higher maximum sentence of 14 years where the amount exceeds five thousand dollars.

Does it matter that the Turgeman case involved income earned over nearly a decade?

Yes. Canadian courts treat the duration of non-compliance as an aggravating factor. A multi-year pattern of unreported income is generally treated more seriously than a single year’s error, both by the CRA in deciding whether to pursue criminal charges and by courts at sentencing.

Can a Canadian taxpayer avoid criminal prosecution by coming forward before the CRA makes contact?

In many cases, yes. The Voluntary Disclosures Program allows a taxpayer to correct past non-compliance and generally avoid criminal prosecution and certain penalties, provided the disclosure is voluntary, complete, and made before the CRA has already initiated an enforcement action against that taxpayer.

What happens if the CRA has already started a CRA tax audit before a taxpayer discloses unreported income?

Once a CRA tax audit or investigation has begun, a subsequent disclosure may no longer qualify as voluntary for VDP purposes. This is why speaking with an experienced tax lawyer as soon as unreported income is discovered is important.

Is GST/HST evasion treated the same way as income tax evasion in Canada?

Similarly, though under a different statute. Section 327 of the Excise Tax Act mirrors section 239 of the Income Tax Act, setting comparable fine ranges and jail terms for wilful evasion of GST/HST obligations.

How does a Canadian court decide whether to impose jail time instead of a fine for tax evasion?

Courts weigh the amount evaded, the duration and sophistication of the conduct, whether the taxpayer has a prior record, whether restitution has been made, and the need for denunciation and deterrence given that Canada’s tax system depends on self-reporting.

Should someone under CRA criminal investigation speak with CRA investigators without a lawyer?

No. Anyone contacted in connection with a CRA tax investigation should retain a Canadian tax litigation lawyer before making any statement, since information provided during an investigation can be used against the taxpayer in a subsequent prosecution.

Where can a Canadian taxpayer read more about how CRA tax evasion sentencing compares to other countries?

Rotfleisch & Samulovitch has published a detailed comparison of Canadian tax evasion penalties against the U.S. approach, which sets out similar principles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.