Bare Trust Tax In Canada: Beneficiary Changes, Trustee Changes And Death Dispositions

A bare trust is generally an arrangement in which the trustee holds only legal title to property and acts purely as the beneficiaries’ agent, with no independent discretion over it.

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What are the Tax Rules for Bare Trusts in Canada? Plus, Trustee Changes, Beneficiary Additions & ‘Deemed Disposition’ at Fair Market Value at Death

Overview

A bare trust is generally an arrangement in which the trustee holds only legal title to property and acts purely as the beneficiaries’ agent, with no independent discretion over it.

Because Canadian income tax follows beneficial ownership rather than the name on title, a bare trust is generally looked through — the beneficiary is treated as having held and dealt with the property directly. For a fuller discussion of how a bare trust is identified and taxed, see our guide to bare trust tax consequences.

That basic rule is well established. What is far less well understood — and where most disputes with the CRA actually arise — is what happens when the arrangement itself changes: a new beneficiary is added, the bare trustee is replaced, property is distributed out, or a beneficial owner dies. Each of these events raises its own disposition question, and getting the analysis wrong can trigger an unexpected tax bill or reporting obligation.

Background

“Simply calling an arrangement a ‘bare trust’ does not decide the tax result,” says David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario). “The decisive question is whether the trustee has independent discretion or merely follows the instructions of the beneficial owners. If the trustee has independent management or distribution powers, the arrangement may be treated as an ordinary trust rather than a bare trust.”

Subsection 248(1) of the Income Tax Act defines “disposition” broadly. The definition includes a transfer of property, but paragraph 248(1)(e) generally excludes a transfer that does not change beneficial ownership. Consequently, a transfer of legal title between bare trustees will normally not be a disposition if the beneficial owners remain the same.

Key Issues and Findings: Beneficiary, Trustee, and Death-Related Dispositions

Quick Reference: Does the Event Trigger a Disposition?

Event Legal title changes? Beneficial ownership changes? Generally a disposition? Replacing one bare trustee with another (trustee still acts as agent) Yes No Generally no Bare trustee stops acting as agent / retains independent powers No Potentially Potentially yes — arrangement may cease to be a bare trust Adding a new beneficiary who receives a genuine beneficial interest No Yes, for existing beneficiaries’ share Potentially yes — partial disposition of existing interests Death of a beneficial owner No (trustee unaffected) Yes — deceased is deemed to dispose Yes — deemed disposition of the underlying property under s.70(5), subject to possible spousal rollover under s.70(6)



Adding Beneficiaries to a Bare Trust

Adding a beneficiary can be more complicated than a trustee change. If the new person receives a genuine beneficial interest in property previously owned beneficially by the existing beneficiaries, those existing beneficiaries may have disposed of part of the rights comprising their beneficial ownership.

Changing Bare Trustees

Replacing one bare trustee with another generally should not create a disposition where:

the replacement trustee receives only legal title;

the same persons remain beneficial owners;

the trustee continues to act as agent; and

no beneficial interest is transferred.

The result can change if the trustee stops acting as agent while retaining the property, or if the arrangement changes from a bare trust into an active or discretionary trust. In that case, subparagraph (b)(v) of the definition of “disposition” in subsection 248(1) treats a bare trust’s ceasing to act as agent for a beneficiary as a disposition in its own right, independent of any change in beneficial ownership.

Death of a Beneficial Owner of a Bare Trust

Because a bare trust is disregarded for income tax purposes, it is the beneficial owner — not the bare trust itself — whose death matters for tax purposes. When a Canadian-resident individual dies, subsection 70(5) deems that individual to have disposed of each capital property he or she owned (including a beneficial interest in bare-trust property) immediately before death, generally at fair market value. This can produce a taxable capital gain, an allowable capital loss, capital cost allowance recapture, or a terminal loss on the deceased’s final return.

Where the property passes to the deceased’s surviving spouse, common-law partner, or a qualifying spousal trust, subsection 70(6) allows the deemed disposition to be deferred on a rollover basis: the property transfers at the deceased’s adjusted cost base rather than fair market value, and the resulting gain is postponed until the spouse or partner disposes of it (or dies).

To qualify, the property must vest indefeasibly in the spouse, partner, or spousal trust within 36 months of death — meaning the recipient’s right to the property is absolute and cannot be defeated by a future event — or within a longer period the CRA agrees to on a timely written request.

A legal representative can also elect out of the automatic rollover on a property-by-property basis where that produces a better result (for example, to use capital losses or credits available in the terminal return). For more on the mechanics of the deemed disposition rule itself, see our guide to deemed disposition at death, and for a closer look at the election out of the automatic rollover, see our guide to electing out of the spousal rollover on death.

Because a bare-trust arrangement is transparent for tax purposes, these are the same death and estate rules that would apply if the deceased had held the property directly — the existence of the bare trust does not, on its own, change the analysis. What can change the analysis is uncertainty about who actually held beneficial ownership at the time of death, which is precisely why clear documentation of the beneficial ownership arrangement matters most at exactly the moment it is hardest to sort out — after the person has died. A separate, fact-specific review is still needed to confirm the deceased’s actual share of beneficial ownership, and whether a spousal trust or direct spousal transfer is involved.

“A bare trust doesn’t change the death and estate analysis at all,” says David J. Rotfleisch. “The deceased is treated exactly as if the property had been held directly, with the same deemed disposition and the same spousal rollover rules. What actually creates risk is when beneficial ownership was never clearly documented — that is precisely the moment it becomes hardest to reconstruct, right after someone has died.”

A Note on Reporting Obligations for Bare Trusts

Beneficiary changes, trustee changes, and death can also trigger separate reporting obligations, distinct from the disposition question addressed above. Bare trusts were exempted from filing a T3 return with Schedule 15 for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 taxation years while the federal government worked through proposed changes to narrow the rules’ scope. Those proposed changes, in Bill C-15, received Royal Assent on March 26, 2026. As a result, certain bare trusts must file a T3 return and Schedule 15 for taxation years ending on or after December 31, 2026 (due March 31, 2027), subject to exemptions for arrangements holding property with a total fair market value of $50,000 or less, certain family arrangements involving qualifying assets of $250,000 or less, joint ownership of a principal residence, and registered plans, among others.

Taxpayers involved in a bare trust — particularly one that has just undergone a beneficiary addition, trustee change, distribution, or a beneficial owner’s death — should confirm current filing obligations separately from the income tax disposition analysis, since the reporting rules can change from year to year. For the background to this pause, see our tax update on the bare trust reporting exemption, and for how these obligations interact with an estate’s own filings, see our guide to trust executor and trustee tax obligations.

Practical Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

Canadian taxpayers should distinguish four separate events:

a change in legal title;

a change in beneficial ownership;

a distribution of property in satisfaction of a trust interest; and

the death of a beneficial owner.

A change in legal title alone is usually less significant than a transfer of beneficial ownership. Conversely, adding a new beneficiary can create a partial disposition even where the trust property itself has not been resettled, and the death of a beneficial owner triggers the ordinary deemed-disposition rules regardless of who holds legal title.

A bare-trust arrangement should be documented carefully. The trust deed, declarations of trust, trustee resolutions, beneficiary consents, property records, and evidence of who paid expenses or received income may all assist in establishing beneficial ownership and the trustee’s actual role — both during the arrangement and, critically, at the moment a beneficial owner dies.

Tax Rules for Bare Trusts: Trustee Changes, Beneficiary Additions & Deemed Disposition

A genuine change from one bare trustee to another generally does not trigger tax when beneficial ownership remains unchanged. Adding beneficiaries is riskier, because it may reduce existing beneficiaries’ rights and create a partial disposition. The death of a beneficial owner triggers the ordinary deemed-disposition rules under s.70(5), with potential deferral under the spousal rollover in s.70(6) if the 36-month vesting requirement is met. In every case, the existence of a disposition does not, by itself, establish an immediate tax liability — the amount and timing depend on proceeds, cost base, the nature of the interest, and any applicable rollover provision.

PRO TAX TIPS: Document Beneficial Ownership Before Changing Trustees, Adding Beneficiaries, or Losing a Beneficial Owner

Before changing a bare trustee or adding a beneficiary — and well before any beneficial owner’s death — prepare a written ownership analysis identifying who contributed the property, who controls it, who receives income, and who bears expenses. Keep trustee resolutions and beneficiary consents with the trust records. A tax lawyer can review the trust deed, assess whether beneficial ownership changes, evaluate possible proceeds under subsection 69(1)(b), consider whether a s.70(6) spousal rollover is available on death, and structure any distribution or amendment to reduce unexpected disposition and reporting risks. This documentation matters just as much for informal arrangements such as an in-trust-for account; see our guide to the in-trust-for (ITF) account.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bare Trusts

Does changing a bare trustee automatically trigger Canadian income tax?

No. A trustee replacement generally should not trigger a disposition when the replacement trustee receives only legal title, the beneficial owners remain unchanged, and the trustee continues acting as agent. A different result may arise if the trustee assumes independent powers or beneficial ownership changes.

Can an existing beneficiary have a disposition without paying tax?

Yes. A disposition does not automatically create tax. The result depends on whether the beneficiary has proceeds of disposition, the adjusted cost base of the interest, and whether a gain or income amount results under another provision.

What does dilution of a beneficiary’s interest mean?

Dilution means an existing beneficiary’s rights become less valuable or less likely to result in a distribution because another beneficiary has been added. The original beneficiary may therefore have disposed of part of the bundle of rights forming the trust interest.

How is a discretionary trust different from a bare trust?

In a bare trust, the trustee generally acts as agent, and the beneficial owner is treated as owning the property. In a discretionary trust, the trustee normally has independent authority to decide whether and when income or capital is distributed.

Is a bare trust transfer to a sole beneficial owner a disposition?

Generally no, where the transfer does not change beneficial ownership. The relevant administrative view is that a transfer back to the settlor-beneficiary may fall within the no-change-in-beneficial-ownership exception in paragraph 248(1)(e).

Can a bare trust exist for someone other than the settlor?

Yes. However, transferring property to a bare trust for a person other than the settlor can change beneficial ownership. In that situation, the settlor may have a disposition when the property is transferred to the trust.

How should the value of a discretionary trust interest be determined?

Valuation is fact-dependent. A proportionate share of the fair market value of trust property may be a starting point where beneficiaries have similar rights, but discounts or increases may be justified where the trust terms favour one beneficiary.

Does the death of a bare-trust beneficiary trigger tax on the property?

Generally, yes. Because a bare trust is disregarded for income tax purposes, the deceased beneficial owner is deemed under subsection 70(5) to have disposed of the property at fair market value immediately before death. If the property passes to a surviving spouse, common-law partner, or a qualifying spousal trust and vests indefeasibly within 36 months, subsection 70(6) can defer the resulting gain. The deceased’s exact share of beneficial ownership must still be established on the facts.

Does a bare trust still need to file a T3 return after a beneficiary change, trustee change, or death?

This depends on the current state of the CRA’s trust reporting rules, which have been under an administrative pause for bare trusts for several recent taxation years while proposed narrowing amendments are finalized. Reporting obligations should be confirmed separately from — and in addition to — the income tax disposition analysis.

What does it mean for property to “vest indefeasibly” in a spouse or spousal trust?

It means the surviving spouse, common-law partner, or spousal trust has an absolute, unconditional right to the property — one that cannot be taken away or altered by any future event. This is the key condition for the subsection 70(6) rollover: without indefeasible vesting within the 36-month window (or a CRA-approved extension), the deemed disposition on death under subsection 70(5) is not deferred.

Why does it matter who held beneficial ownership at the time of a beneficial owner’s death, if the trustee never changes?

Because a bare trust is disregarded for tax purposes, the death and estate rules apply to whoever actually held beneficial ownership — not to the trustee. If that ownership was never clearly documented, it can be difficult after death to establish the deceased’s actual share, which is exactly when a spousal rollover claim or the size of the deemed disposition may be challenged.

Does the death of the bare trustee, rather than the beneficial owner, trigger tax?

Generally no. Because a bare trust is disregarded for income tax purposes, the trustee’s death does not itself change beneficial ownership or trigger a disposition. As a practical matter, legal title still needs to pass to a successor trustee, which is usually an administrative and registration step handled through the deceased trustee’s estate or the terms of the bare trust agreement, not a tax event.

Can adding a beneficiary to real property held in a bare trust trigger provincial land transfer tax?

Possibly, and separately from the federal income tax analysis in this article. Provincial land transfer tax regimes generally look to beneficial ownership as well, but registration on title, provincial trustee-disclosure requirements, and available exemptions vary by province and are not governed by the Income Tax Act. Adding a beneficiary to real property held in bare trust should be reviewed against the applicable provincial land transfer tax legislation before it happens.

What happens if none of the 2026 bare trust reporting exemptions apply to my arrangement?

If the arrangement does not qualify for the fair-market-value threshold, the family-arrangement exemption, the principal-residence exemption, the registered-plan exemption, or another applicable exception, it will be a listed trust required to file a T3 return and Schedule 15 for the taxation year ending December 31, 2026, due March 31, 2027. That filing discloses each reportable entity of the trust, including trustees, beneficiaries, settlors, and anyone able to direct the appointment of income or capital. Late-filing penalties can apply, so this should be confirmed well before the deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.