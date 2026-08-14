Quebec Entrepreneur Jailed And Ordered To Pay Over $1 Million For GST/QST Fraud – Canadian Tax Lawyer Analysis

On July 10, 2026, Revenu Québec announced that Jessy Wilford, an entrepreneur from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and his company, KJ Solutions, had been sentenced by the Court of Quebec to two years in prison and fines totalling just over $1 million for tax fraud.

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Introduction: A Cautionary Tale for Business Owners Who Skip Their Tax Filings

On July 10, 2026, Revenu Québec announced that Jessy Wilford, an entrepreneur from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and his company, KJ Solutions, had been sentenced by the Court of Quebec to two years in prison and fines totalling just over $1 million for tax fraud. The sentence, handed down on June 29, 2026 following guilty pleas, is a stark reminder that failing to file returns and remit collected sales tax is not a paperwork problem that quietly goes away — it is a criminal offence that can end in jail time, ruinous penalties, and a permanent record.

While this case arose under Quebec’s provincial tax regime, the same conduct — collecting GST/HST or QST from customers and simply pocketing it instead of remitting it to the government — is prosecuted federally under subsection 327(1) of the Excise Tax Act and, for unfiled income tax returns, under subsection 239(1) of the Income Tax Act. Business owners anywhere in Canada who find themselves behind on their filings should treat this case as a warning and, more importantly, as a reason to get ahead of the problem before the tax authorities come looking.

“What stands out to me in this case is that it doesn’t read like a cash-flow problem — it reads like a deliberate decision,” says David J. Rotfleisch, founder of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch PC and a Certified Specialist in Taxation. “This company collected GST and QST from customers across more than 500 transactions and remitted none of it, and never filed a single return since the day it was registered. That isn’t a business that fell behind and meant to catch up later. That is precisely the fact pattern that causes a routine tax audit to be escalated into a criminal tax investigation, and from there into a fraud prosecution.”

The Facts of the Case

According to Revenu Québec’s investigation, KJ Solutions sold maintenance contracts for wall-mounted heat pumps. Between January 2021 and February 2022, the company carried out 507 transactions and collected more than $1.7 million from customers. Critically, the company did collect GST and QST on these sales — meaning customers paid the tax they were legally required to pay — but the company never remitted a cent of it to the government. On top of that, KJ Solutions failed to report a significant portion of its revenue and never filed a single tax return, including its corporate income tax returns, since the day it was registered with Revenu Québec.

Revenu Québec’s investigation determined that the company had failed to pay $203,555 in taxes. Wilford and his company pleaded guilty, and the Court of Quebec imposed a two-year custodial sentence along with fines exceeding $1 million — a penalty many multiples larger than the tax actually owing.

See also: Criminal Tax Evasion Sentencing: Toronto Tax Litigation Lawyer’s Guide

Why the Penalty Is So Much Larger Than the Tax Owed

Readers unfamiliar with tax prosecutions are often surprised that the fines imposed ($1 million-plus) dwarf the unpaid tax ($203,555). This is by design. Under both Quebec’s tax statutes and their federal equivalents, fines for tax evasion and fraud are not calculated as a simple repayment of the tax owed — they are calculated as a multiple of it, precisely so that evasion can never be a rational financial bet.

Subsection 327(1) of the federal Excise Tax Act provides that a person convicted of evading or attempting to evade payment or remittance of GST/HST is liable to a fine of not less than 100% and not more than 200% of the tax that was sought to be evaded, in addition to a term of imprisonment of up to five years on indictment. Subsection 239(1) of the Income Tax Act imposes a similar structure for income tax evasion, including paragraph 239(1)(d), which targets a taxpayer who “wilfully, in any manner, evaded or attempted to evade compliance with this Act or payment of taxes imposed by this Act”: a fine of 50% to 200% of the tax evaded, plus up to two years in prison on summary conviction.

Quebec’s Tax Administration Act contains comparable penal provisions for QST and provincial tax evasion, which is what applied in Wilford’s case. When a business collects sales tax from its customers — money that was never really the business’s own — and simply keeps it, courts and tax authorities treat that conduct especially harshly, since it amounts to using the government (and, indirectly, the taxpaying public) as an involuntary lender.

Tax Evasion, Tax Fraud, and Simply Not Filing: Why the Distinction Matters

Not every late filer is a criminal, and it is worth being precise about the legal lines involved. Failing to file a return by its due date is, on its own, typically dealt with through late-filing penalties and arrears interest — a civil, not criminal, consequence. What transforms a filing problem into a criminal prosecution is evidence of the mental element, or mens rea, required under paragraph 239(1)(d): deliberate concealment such as failing to report known revenue, collecting tax from customers and diverting it for personal or business use, falsifying records, or persistently ignoring statutory filing obligations over an extended period despite knowing they exist.

In the KJ Solutions case, the combination of collecting GST/QST without remitting it and failing to report a significant portion of revenue over more than a year of operations was enough to support fraud charges rather than a simple assessment for unfiled returns.

This distinction matters enormously for any business owner who has fallen behind. A single missed filing deadline is a fixable, civil matter. A pattern of collecting trust funds from customers (which is what sales tax legally is, from the moment it’s collected) and not remitting them is the kind of conduct that Revenu Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency actively refer for criminal investigation.

See also: If you have filed a false tax return, you can make a Voluntary Disclosure (Tax Amnesty Application) and avoid prosecution and penalties

The Voluntary Disclosures Program: The Off-Ramp That Was Available

The tragedy in cases like this is that an off-ramp almost always exists before charges are laid. Both the CRA and Revenu Québec operate voluntary disclosure programs that allow taxpayers and businesses to come forward, on their own initiative, and correct unfiled or inaccurate returns before any audit or investigation has begun. A valid voluntary disclosure, made through the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) or Revenu Québec’s equivalent program, can result in relief from prosecution and a reduction or waiver of penalties that would otherwise apply — though interest generally still accrues, and the disclosure must be complete, voluntary, and made before the CRA or Revenu Québec have contacted the taxpayer about the matter.

“The real lesson here isn’t about cash flow, it’s about timing,” notes David J. Rotfleisch. “The moment Revenu Québec or the CRA opens a tax audit — and certainly once that audit is referred for a criminal tax investigation — a voluntary disclosure is no longer on the table. I would much rather help a client correct years of unreported GST/QST before an auditor ever picks up the phone than defend them after an audit has already turned into an investigation. On facts like these, where nothing was ever filed or remitted, that window likely closed long before anyone thought to call a tax lawyer.”

Once an audit letter arrives, or once an investigator starts asking questions, that door closes. A disclosure is no longer “voluntary” once the tax authority has already taken steps to enforce compliance, which is why timing is everything. Businesses sitting on unremitted GST/HST/QST or unfiled corporate returns — even out of confusion, disorganization, or an inability to pay rather than any intent to defraud — should treat a voluntary disclosure as urgent, not optional.

See also: CRA Tax Audit Assistance

Pro Tax Tips

Collected sales tax is never the business’s money. From the moment GST, HST, or QST is charged to a customer, it is held in trust for the government. Spending it, even temporarily to cover payroll or other expenses, creates real criminal exposure if it is not eventually remitted.

Unfiled returns compound the problem over time. What might have been a manageable, correctable filing gap in year one becomes a multi-year pattern that looks a great deal like deliberate concealment by year three, exactly the kind of fact pattern that supports a fraud referral rather than a routine reassessment.

A voluntary disclosure must be made before contact from the tax authority. If Revenu Québec or the CRA has already reached out — by letter, audit notice, or otherwise — the voluntary disclosure route is generally no longer available, and the options narrow considerably.

Getting professional advice early changes outcomes. A tax lawyer can assess whether a voluntary disclosure is still available, help correct the filing history, and, where an investigation has already begun, defend the taxpayer’s rights throughout the process. The gap between a corrected filing and a two-year prison sentence is often simply a matter of who acted first.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is failing to file a tax return automatically a criminal offence?

No. Late or unfiled returns are typically addressed through civil penalties and interest. Criminal prosecution generally requires evidence of the wilful intent described in paragraph 239(1)(d) of the Income Tax Act, such as failing to report known income, diverting collected sales tax, or falsifying records.

What is the difference between GST/HST evasion and QST evasion?

GST/HST is a federal tax administered under the Excise Tax Act and enforced by the CRA. QST is Quebec’s provincial sales tax, administered by Revenu Québec under Quebec’s Tax Administration Act. The offences and penalty structures are similar in design, though the specific statutes and enforcement bodies differ.

Can a business still make a voluntary disclosure if it hasn’t filed any returns at all?

Yes, in principle. The CRA’s and Revenu Québec’s voluntary disclosure programs are designed precisely for taxpayers who have never filed or have significantly understated income, provided the disclosure is made before the tax authority has initiated contact or an investigation.

What penalties could apply if a similar case arose under federal GST/HST law rather than Quebec’s QST regime?

Under subsection 327(1) of the Excise Tax Act, a conviction for evading GST/HST can result in a fine of 100% to 200% of the tax evaded, plus up to five years’ imprisonment on indictment (or up to two years less a day on summary conviction). These are broadly comparable to the penalty structure applied in the Wilford/KJ Solutions case.

How can you tell when a tax audit has turned into a criminal tax investigation?

The line can be blurry, but there are warning signs: the file is transferred from a regular auditor to a special investigations or criminal investigations unit, investigators start asking for statements “under caution,” a search warrant or production order is executed, or you are asked questions clearly aimed at establishing intent rather than simply verifying numbers. Once an audit has been referred for criminal investigation, your Charter rights — including the right to silence and the right to counsel — are engaged in a way they are not during a routine civil audit, which is exactly why it is important to involve a tax lawyer as soon as an audit feels like it is no longer a routine one.

If a corporation is convicted of tax fraud, can its director or shareholder also be personally charged?

Yes. A corporation’s tax liability is legally separate from that of its directors or shareholders, but an individual who controls a corporation and deliberately causes it to withhold collected tax or conceal revenue can be personally charged with tax evasion or fraud, in addition to (or instead of) the corporation. Courts have consistently held that incorporating a business does not insulate an individual from criminal responsibility for that individual’s own deliberate conduct.

Does pleading guilty reduce the sentence in a tax fraud case?

A guilty plea is generally treated as a mitigating factor at sentencing, since it saves court resources and can reflect acceptance of responsibility. However, it does not eliminate the mandatory minimum fines set out in the Excise Tax Act and Income Tax Act, which are tied to the amount of tax evaded regardless of plea. Courts still weigh aggravating factors — the amount involved, the number of transactions, the duration of the conduct, and whether it involved deliberate concealment — against any mitigating factors in setting the final sentence.

Can a criminal tax sentence be appealed?

Yes. Either the defence or the prosecution can appeal a sentence to the relevant provincial Court of Appeal on the basis that the sentencing judge made an error in principle or imposed a sentence that falls outside the acceptable range for the offence. Appellate courts have overturned both overly lenient and overly harsh sentences in tax fraud cases, so a sentencing decision at trial is not necessarily the final word.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.