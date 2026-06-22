Toronto’s Vacant Home Tax: A Complete Guide To Tax Exemptions, Tax Appeals, And Tax Compliance For Toronto Property Owners

Toronto property owners face a significant and growing municipal tax obligation that has caught many off guard — the Vacant Home Tax, commonly referred to as the VHT.

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Toronto Vacant Home Tax Overview: What Every Toronto Property Owner Must Know

Toronto property owners face a significant and growing municipal tax obligation that has caught many off guard — the Vacant Home Tax, commonly referred to as the VHT. Introduced in 2022, the tax has tripled in rate and is now aggressively enforced through a mandatory annual declaration system. While the tax itself is straightforward in concept, the exemption framework is nuanced, and a failure to properly understand and document an available exemption can result in a tax bill of tens of thousands of dollars on a single property. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the Toronto Vacant Home Tax with particular emphasis on the exemptions available to property owners, the appeal procedures available to those who dispute a tax assessment, and the steps required to achieve and maintain compliance.

What Is the Toronto Vacant Home Tax and Who Does It Apply To?

The Vacant Home Tax is a municipal tax administered by the City of Toronto, not the Canada Revenue Agency. It is entirely separate from the federal Underused Housing Tax, which is a CRA-administered tax that applies to non-Canadian and certain other owners of residential property across Canada — a distinction addressed separately below.

The VHT was introduced under the City of Toronto’s HousingTO 2020–2030 Action Plan, a ten-year blueprint for action across the full housing spectrum adopted by Toronto City Council in 2019. The stated goal of the VHT is to discourage property speculation and increase the supply of available housing in the city, with revenue allocated to affordable housing initiatives including the Multi-Unit Residential Acquisition program and capital repairs to Toronto Community Housing Corporation units. Since the tax came into effect, vacant properties in Toronto have declined measurably — from 6,944 in 2022 to 5,989 in 2024 — suggesting the program is achieving its intended effect.

The tax applies to residential properties in Toronto that are unoccupied for more than six months — or more precisely, more than 184 days — in a calendar year, unless an exemption applies. Every residential property owner in Toronto is required to file an annual declaration of occupancy status by April 30th of the following year, regardless of whether the property is occupied. The declaration window opens in November of each year.

The VHT Rate: Significant Financial Exposure for Toronto Property Owners

When the VHT was introduced in 2022, the rate was set at 1% of a property’s Current Value Assessment, as determined by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation. That rate was tripled to 3% effective for the 2024 taxation year and remains at 3% for 2025. The financial exposure is substantial. On a property assessed at $1,000,000, the tax is $30,000. On a property assessed at $1,500,000, it reaches $45,000. These are not hypothetical figures — they represent the real tax burden facing Toronto property owners who fail to either occupy their properties or qualify for an exemption.

The Declaration Requirement and the Deemed Vacant Rule

One of the most consequential features of the VHT regime is the deemed vacant rule. If a property owner fails to submit their annual declaration by the April 30th deadline, the City automatically deems the property to be vacant — regardless of its actual occupancy status. A tax assessment follows automatically. This means that a property owner who lives in their home full-time but simply forgets to file the declaration can receive a tax bill for tens of thousands of dollars on a property that was never vacant.

False declarations carry their own serious consequences. Providing inaccurate occupancy information, or failing to provide information when requested during a tax audit, may result in a fine of up to $10,000 in addition to the tax itself.

The City has also expanded its tax audit program. As of 2026, the City has the authority to audit VHT declarations made for 2023 and 2024, and property owners are required to retain all supporting records and documentation for a period of three years.

Toronto Vacant Home Tax Exemptions: A Detailed Guide for Property Owners

The exemptions framework is the most important and most misunderstood aspect of the VHT regime. A property that is vacant for more than six months may nonetheless be exempt from the tax if one of the following criteria is satisfied — provided the owner files a declaration claiming the exemption and submits the required supporting documentation. Exemptions are never granted automatically.

The principal residence exemption is the most commonly applicable. A property is not subject to the VHT if it serves as the principal residence of the owner for at least six months of the taxation year. Importantly, this status is maintained even if the owner is away for extended periods due to travel or work — including snowbirds who spend significant time outside of Canada. An owner can only claim one property as their principal residence. Documentation such as mail, bills, and other records establishing the property as the principal residence must be available to support the claim if the City requests it.

A property is also exempt where it is occupied by someone other than the owner — including tenants or business tenants — provided there is a written agreement for a term of at least 30 days and an aggregate occupancy of at least six months during the year. Friends or family members occupying the property must do so as their own principal residence for at least six months to qualify.

The death of a registered owner provides a time-limited exemption. Where the property was vacant due to the death of an owner, the exemption may be claimed for up to three consecutive taxation years — covering the year of death and the two following years. A copy of the death certificate is required as supporting documentation.

Where the principal resident has been admitted to a hospital, long-term care, or supportive care facility for at least six months during the taxation year, an exemption is available for up to two consecutive taxation years. A signed letter from the health care facility on letterhead, along with proof of principal residence at the subject property prior to entering care, is required.

Properties undergoing major repairs or renovations may qualify for an exemption where occupation and normal use of the property is prevented by the work for at least six months of the year. Three conditions must all be satisfied: the occupation must be prevented for at least six months, all necessary permits must have been issued, and the City must be satisfied that repairs are being actively carried out without unnecessary delay. Owners claiming this exemption must provide a description of the project along with supporting documents such as work orders and contractor receipts, together with copies of the relevant building permits.

Where a property has been transferred by way of a sale during the taxation year being declared, and the sale involved a 100% transfer of legal ownership, an exemption applies. Name changes, the addition of a second owner, and the removal of a second owner do not qualify. A copy of the land transfer deed is the required documentation. It is worth noting that the VHT forms a lien on the property — meaning a purchaser who fails to confirm the VHT status of a property before closing may inherit the vendor’s unpaid tax liability.

An exemption is available where the vacant unit is required for residential purposes because the owner or their spouse is employed full-time in Toronto for at least six months during the taxation year, and the owner’s principal residence is located outside the Greater Toronto Area. Supporting documentation includes proof of residence outside the GTA and a signed letter from the employer or an employment contract confirming the requirement of physical presence in Toronto.

Where a court order in force prohibits occupancy of the property for at least six months of the taxation year, an exemption applies upon submission of a copy of the court order.

A new exemption introduced for 2023 applies to developers of newly constructed residential units that have not yet been occupied and are being actively offered for sale to the public. This exemption may be claimed for up to two consecutive years. Documentation includes the sales listing and proof that the registered owner is the developer.

A further new exemption introduced for 2024 applies where the vacant unit is required — for medical reasons — by the owner, their spouse, or a dependent, and the principal residence is located outside the Greater Toronto Area. A medical treatment certificate form issued by the City, along with proof of residence outside the GTA, is required.

Disputing a Vacant Home Tax Assessment: The Appeal Process

Property owners who receive a Vacant Home Tax assessment they believe to be incorrect have recourse through a formal dispute and appeal process, though strict deadlines apply at each stage.

The first step is filing a Notice of Complaint with the City. This mechanism is available where a declaration was not received by the deadline, and the City has deemed the property vacant, or where the City has issued a supplementary tax assessment following a tax audit. A Notice of Complaint must be filed within 90 days of the date shown on the tax assessment notice. Following submission, the City may contact the owner by mail to request further documentation in support of the occupancy or exemption claim, and the owner has 60 days from the date of that letter to provide the requested materials through the City’s secure online portal.

If the Notice of Complaint is denied and the owner remains unsatisfied with the outcome, the owner may file a formal appeal to the City’s Appellate Authority within 90 days of the complaint decision. The Appellate Authority will review the submission within 90 days and issue a decision letter within 30 days of completing its review.

It is important to note that while the City’s internal appeal process concludes with the Appellate Authority’s decision, that decision does not foreclose further recourse. Property owners who believe the City’s appeal decision is wrong in law or fact retain the right to challenge that decision before the courts. Given the significant dollar amounts at stake — often tens of thousands of dollars per property — judicial review or other court-based remedies may be worth pursuing in appropriate cases, and property owners in that position should consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer without delay.

Throughout the appeal process, owners should retain all documentation relevant to the applicable taxation year. Evidence commonly requested includes vehicle registration and insurance documents, government-issued identification of occupants and owners, income tax notices of tax assessment showing the subject address, lease agreements, wills and probate grants, and employment contracts or records.

The Federal Underused Housing Tax: A Separate and Additional Obligation

It is essential that Toronto property owners understand that the Vacant Home Tax is a municipal tax and is entirely distinct from the federal Underused Housing Tax administered by the CRA. The two taxes operate independently, are governed by separate legislation, and involve separate filing and payment obligations.

The federal Underused Housing Tax imposes a 1% annual tax on the assessed value of vacant or underused residential property owned by non-Canadians, non-residents, and certain Canadian private corporations, partnerships, and trusts. Critically, even owners who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents may be caught by the UHT if their property is held through a corporation or trust. The UHT applies to residential properties across Canada — not just Toronto.

For a non-Canadian owner of a Toronto residential property that is deemed vacant under both regimes, the combined tax exposure is 4% of assessed value annually — 3% under the VHT and 1% under the UHT — before penalties and interest. That combined exposure on a property assessed at $1,000,000 is $40,000 per year. A knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer should be consulted to review obligations under both regimes before the respective filing deadlines.

Implications for Toronto Property Owners, Investors, and Real Estate Practitioners

The practical implications of the VHT regime are significant for several categories of property owners. Investors who hold vacant residential properties in Toronto face substantial annual tax exposure and should carefully review whether any exemption applies to their circumstances. Executors and estate trustees managing the estates of deceased property owners must be aware of the three-year exemption window and ensure timely declarations are filed for each year it applies. Developers holding newly constructed unsold inventory should take advantage of the new inventory exemption but must ensure the requisite documentation — including active sales listings — is maintained for each declared year.

Purchasers of Toronto residential properties must conduct due diligence on the VHT status of any property before closing. An unpaid VHT lien attaches to the property itself, not to the individual, and a purchaser may find themselves responsible for a prior owner’s unpaid tax liability if the issue is not addressed in the transaction. Solicitors acting on either side of a residential Toronto transaction should be making VHT status a standard due diligence item on every file.

Pro Tax Tips

Every Toronto residential property owner must file a VHT declaration by April 30th each year — without exception. The single most common and most costly mistake owners make is assuming that because their property is occupied, no declaration is required. That assumption is wrong, and the financial consequences of acting on it can be severe. Filing takes minutes through the City’s online portal using only a customer number and assessment roll number from a property tax bill. There is no cost to filing and no downside to filing early.

Property owners who believe they qualify for an exemption must not assume the City will recognize it without proper documentation. Every exemption under the VHT regime requires supporting documentation to be submitted at declaration time. Owners should gather and retain that documentation — permits, death certificates, care facility letters, employment contracts, medical certificates — well before the April 30th deadline, not after a tax assessment has already been issued. Where a tax audit follows, the City will require documentation specifically relevant to the taxation year under review, and owners have only 60 days from the date of a City letter to respond.

For property owners involved in real estate transactions, the VHT must be treated as a standard conveyancing issue on every Toronto residential deal. Vendors should confirm that all outstanding declarations have been filed and provide copies to the purchaser. Where a property is purchased by way of power of sale, the purchaser takes on all existing VHT liabilities — a point deserving careful attention. Finally, Toronto property owners who are non-Canadians or who hold property through corporations or trusts should seek advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer regarding their obligations under the federal Underused Housing Tax in addition to the VHT — the combined exposure under both regimes can be substantial, and the filing deadlines are unforgiving.

Takeaways: Key Compliance Lessons for Toronto Vacant Home Tax Obligations

The Toronto Vacant Home Tax has evolved from a modest introductory measure into a serious and aggressively enforced municipal tax obligation. At 3% of assessed value, the financial stakes are high, and the deemed vacant rule means that procedural non-compliance — simply failing to file — can be as costly as actual vacancy. The exemptions framework provides meaningful relief for qualifying property owners, but that relief is never automatic — it must be actively claimed, carefully documented, and supported by the evidence the City requires.

Property owners who receive an incorrect tax assessment have recourse through the City’s complaint and appeal process and, ultimately, through the courts. Toronto property owners — whether individual homeowners, investors, executors, or developers — should be reviewing their VHT obligations annually and well in advance of the April 30th declaration deadline.

FAQs

What is the Toronto Vacant Home Tax rate for 2025?

The rate is 3% of the property’s Current Value Assessment as determined by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation. On a property assessed at $1,000,000, the tax is $30,000.

Do I have to file a declaration even if I live in my home?

Yes. Every residential property owner in Toronto must file an annual declaration of occupancy status by April 30th, regardless of whether the property is occupied. Failure to declare results in the property being automatically deemed vacant.

What happens if I miss the April 30th deadline?

The City will deem the property vacant and issue a tax assessment. You may dispute the tax assessment by filing a Notice of Complaint within 90 days, but the onus will be on you to prove occupancy or a qualifying exemption with supporting documentation.

Is the Toronto Vacant Home Tax the same as the federal Underused Housing Tax?

No. They are entirely separate taxes administered by different levels of government. The VHT is a municipal tax administered by the City of Toronto at a rate of 3% of assessed value. The Underused Housing Tax is a federal tax administered by the CRA at a rate of 1% of assessed value. Depending on your circumstances, both may apply to the same property simultaneously.

How long do I need to keep records supporting my declaration?

The City requires that all records and documents pertaining to the occupation of a residential property or any exemption claimed be retained for a period of three years.

Can I dispute a VHT bill if I believe it was issued in error?

Yes. You may file a Notice of Complaint within 90 days of the date on the tax assessment. If your complaint is denied, you have a further 90 days to file an appeal to the Appellate Authority. If the appeal decision is also unsatisfactory, further recourse through the courts remains available.

What documentation do I need to claim the renovation exemption?

You will need a description of the project preventing occupancy, supporting documents such as work orders and contractor receipts, and copies of all relevant building permits. The City must also be satisfied that the work is being actively carried out without unnecessary delay.

I purchased a Toronto property recently. Am I responsible for prior VHT obligations?

Potentially yes. The VHT forms a lien on the property itself. If the prior owner failed to declare or pay the tax for a prior year, that liability attaches to the property and the purchaser may be responsible for it. Always confirm VHT status before closing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.