The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (“OPC”) recently released a significant report concerning widespread unauthorized access to taxpayer information held by the CRA.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Aerospace & Defence and Securities & Investment industries

Overview: Privacy Commissioner Finds Serious Deficiencies in CRA Security Practices

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (“OPC”) recently released a significant report concerning widespread unauthorized access to taxpayer information held by the CRA. The report concluded that the CRA contravened provisions of the federal Privacy Act after tens of thousands of taxpayer accounts were improperly accessed or modified by unauthorized third parties between 2020 and 2023.

According to the OPC’s findings, more than 42,000 confirmed individual breaches were reported involving unauthorized access to sensitive taxpayer information. The breaches included situations where attackers gained access to CRA accounts, altered account details, redirected government benefits, and submitted fraudulent claims using stolen taxpayer identities.

The investigation represents one of the most significant findings ever issued against the CRA concerning taxpayer privacy protection and cybersecurity safeguards.

What the Privacy Commissioner Found About CRA Security Weaknesses

The OPC concluded that the CRA failed to adequately safeguard highly sensitive taxpayer information. The report identified several systemic deficiencies in the CRA’s cybersecurity and breach management practices, including:

Delays in implementing mandatory multi-factor authentication (“MFA”)

Use of weaker authentication methods instead of stronger industry-standard protections

Inadequate monitoring and detection systems

Insufficient visibility into how attackers gained access to taxpayer accounts

Incomplete breach tracking systems

Reactive rather than proactive cybersecurity governance

Failure to conduct sufficient root-cause analyses for many individual breaches

The OPC specifically noted that many unauthorized access incidents were discovered only after taxpayers themselves reported suspicious activity.

The report also emphasized that the CRA holds extraordinarily sensitive personal and financial information, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals and identity thieves.

How CRA Account Breaches Typically Occur

The OPC investigation examined several methods used by attackers to compromise taxpayer accounts. Common attack vectors included:

Credential Stuffing Attacks

Credential stuffing occurs when attackers use usernames and passwords stolen from unrelated data breaches to attempt access to CRA accounts. Because many individuals reuse passwords across multiple platforms, attackers can often gain access when taxpayers fail to use unique credentials.

Social Engineering and Phone-Based Fraud

Attackers sometimes impersonate taxpayers during telephone interactions with CRA representatives. Weak identity-verification processes may allow fraudsters to reset account credentials or alter account information.

Compromised Financial Institution Credentials

Some unauthorized access incidents involved vulnerabilities associated with linked financial institution credentials and external authentication systems.

Fraudulent Tax Return Filings

The report also examined schemes involving fraudulent tax return submissions and unauthorized modifications to taxpayer accounts.

Why CRA Privacy Breaches Matter for Canadian Taxpayers

The financial and personal consequences of unauthorized CRA account access can be severe. Taxpayers affected by these breaches may experience:

Identity theft

Fraudulent benefit applications

Redirected tax refunds

Unauthorized changes to direct deposit information

Fraudulent tax filings

Delayed legitimate refunds or benefits

Significant psychological stress

Long-term credit and financial complications

The OPC specifically recognized that victims can spend years dealing with the consequences of identity theft arising from CRA-related breaches.

These concerns are particularly important because CRA accounts contain highly sensitive information, including:

Social Insurance Numbers

banking information

employment history

tax filings

benefit payment details

family information

business records

CRA Accepted Most Privacy Commissioner Recommendations

The OPC issued nine recommendations to improve CRA cybersecurity practices and breach response systems. The CRA accepted eight recommendations in full and one recommendation in part.

The CRA has reportedly implemented several improvements, including:

Enhanced multi-factor authentication systems

One-time passcode protections

Improved breach-management processes

Expanded monitoring systems

Additional governance measures

However, the OPC concluded that further reforms remain necessary because the CRA’s approach still lacks sufficient coordination and proactive oversight.

Federal Court Approval of the Sweet v. His Majesty the King Settlement

The recent OPC findings also arise alongside the Federal Court’s approval of the settlement in Sweet v. His Majesty the King, a class proceeding involving Government of Canada online account breaches affecting CRA “My Account” users and other federal online services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The litigation concerned allegations that unauthorized third parties gained access to Government of Canada online accounts through credential stuffing attacks and related cybersecurity vulnerabilities between March 2020 and December 2020. The proceeding involved allegations that insufficient safeguards permitted unauthorized access to sensitive taxpayer and personal information, including CRA account data.

The approved settlement applies to affected users of various Government of Canada online systems, including CRA “My Account,” My Service Canada Account, and other GCKey-linked services. The litigation also involved allegations that compromised accounts were used to facilitate fraudulent CERB and CESB benefit applications.

The Federal Court’s approval of the settlement represents another significant development in the growing legal and regulatory scrutiny surrounding CRA cybersecurity protections, taxpayer privacy obligations, and government authentication systems.

The combination of the OPC findings and the approved settlement in Sweet v. His Majesty the King may increase pressure on the CRA and other federal agencies to strengthen cybersecurity controls, modernize authentication procedures, improve breach detection systems, and implement more proactive privacy safeguards.

Taxpayer Rights Following a CRA Privacy Breach

Canadian taxpayers affected by unauthorized CRA account access may have several potential rights and remedies available depending on the circumstances.

Affected individuals should immediately:

Contact the CRA

secure their CRA online credentials

enable multi-factor authentication

review account activity

monitor direct deposit information

check for unauthorized tax filings or benefit applications

notify financial institutions

monitor credit reports for suspicious activity

Taxpayers who suffered financial losses may also wish to consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer regarding potential remedies, CRA administrative relief options, identity-theft issues, and possible civil claims.

Key Takeaways About CRA Privacy Breaches, CRA Account Security, and Canadian Taxpayer Rights

The OPC’s findings highlight the growing importance of cybersecurity and identity protection in Canadian tax administration. The CRA’s online systems contain some of the most sensitive personal and financial information held by the federal government. As cyber threats continue evolving, taxpayers should expect stronger authentication systems, enhanced monitoring, and more proactive breach prevention measures from the CRA.

The Federal Court approval of the settlement in Sweet v. His Majesty the King further demonstrates that cybersecurity failures involving taxpayer information can create substantial legal, financial, and reputational consequences for government institutions.

Canadian taxpayers should also take proactive steps to protect themselves by using unique passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, regularly reviewing CRA account activity, and promptly reporting suspicious conduct.

For taxpayers who have experienced unauthorized CRA account access, identity theft, fraudulent benefit claims, or suspicious tax filings, early intervention from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help mitigate financial losses and address resulting CRA compliance issues.

Pro Tax Tips

CRA account security should be treated with the same level of caution as online banking credentials. Taxpayers should avoid password reuse across platforms, regularly review CRA account access logs and direct deposit details, and immediately investigate any unexpected CRA correspondence or benefit notifications. Businesses and individuals using tax preparers or authorized representatives should also periodically review authorization permissions within CRA online portals to ensure that only intended parties retain account access.

FAQs

Can someone access my CRA account without my password?

Yes. The OPC investigation found that attackers used multiple techniques, including credential stuffing, social engineering, and exploitation of authentication weaknesses to gain unauthorized access to taxpayer accounts.

What should I do if I suspect unauthorized access to my CRA account?

Immediately change your CRA credentials, enable multi-factor authentication, contact the CRA, review account activity, monitor your financial accounts, and consider consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer if fraud or identity theft has occurred.

What is credential stuffing?

Credential stuffing is a cyberattack technique where stolen usernames and passwords obtained from unrelated data breaches are reused to attempt access to other accounts, including CRA accounts.

Did the Privacy Commissioner find the CRA violated privacy laws?

Yes. The OPC concluded that the CRA contravened provisions of the Privacy Act relating to the protection and accuracy of personal information.

Why is the Sweet v. His Majesty the King settlement important?

The settlement highlights the legal and financial consequences that may arise when government cybersecurity protections fail to adequately safeguard taxpayer and personal information. The Federal Court approval of the settlement also reflects increasing judicial scrutiny of government data-protection practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.