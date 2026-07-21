Capital Gains Or Deemed Dividend? Are Your Canadian Family Business Clients Ready For The New IBT Rules?

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across five provinces in Canada — the broadest reach of any Canadian law firm. Partnering with clients across Canada and internationally, we bring deep local insight to a comprehensive range of business law, litigation and dispute services, as well as other specialized practices. We focus on understanding your business, your industry, and the factors that drive long-term growth and success. Learn more at millerthomson.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Article Insights

Miller Thomson LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp and Strategy topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries

Canada’s intergenerational business transfer rules represent one of the most significant tax planning opportunities available to private business owners, and one of the most technically demanding.

Getting the structure right means the difference between capital gains treatment and a deemed dividend. Getting it wrong or missing a condition during the 36- or 60-month compliance window, can trigger retroactive tax as if the exception never applied.

This article walks through what has changed legislatively in subsections 84.1(2.31) and (2.32), how the CRA is interpreting key concepts, and the practical issues advisers should be addressing with clients now.

There are two models:

Immediate transfer: completed over 36 months.

completed over 36 months. Gradual transfer: completed over 60 months.

The regime is effectively one‑time per business: only one IBT election is permitted for shares whose value comes from the same active business, so sequencing is critical.

What has changed legislatively and administratively?

Bill C‑15 (effective January 1, 2024)

Active engagement test expanded : section 84.1 requires the child to be “actively engaged on a regular, continuous and substantial basis (including within the meaning of paragraph 120.4(1.1)(a)) in the activities.” The use of the word “including” relaxes the strict 20-hours-per-week requirement set out in paragraph 120.4(1.1)(a) and better accommodates temporary absences (e.g., illness) if overall engagement remains regular and substantial.

: section 84.1 requires the child to be “actively engaged on a regular, continuous and substantial basis (including within the meaning of paragraph 120.4(1.1)(a)) in the activities.” The use of the word “including” relaxes the strict 20-hours-per-week requirement set out in paragraph 120.4(1.1)(a) and better accommodates temporary absences (e.g., illness) if overall engagement remains regular and substantial. Management timing clarified : management must be transferred “ no later than ” 36- or 60-months after the disposition. Pre‑transaction transfers of management now clearly qualify where reasonable steps were taken before closing.

: management must be transferred no later than 36- or 60-months after the disposition. Pre‑transaction transfers of management now clearly qualify where reasonable steps were taken before closing. Late elections permitted: Regulation 600 now covers IBT elections, allowing the Minister to accept late‑filed elections within 10 years, at their discretion.

Form T2066 (IBT election) (PDF)

New prescribed election form under subsections 84.1(2.31)(h) and (2.32)(i).

Must be completed and kept with the taxpayer’s records, not filed immediately, despite statutory wording that refers to filing with the Minister.

Forces a choice between immediate and gradual transfer up front, limiting the ability to switch later if timelines prove unrealistic.

How is CRA interpreting key IBT concepts?

Prior sale restriction

The vendor cannot have previously elected IBT treatment on shares deriving value from the same active business. CRA has indicated:

Simultaneous transfers to multiple Holdcos owned by different children can all qualify as one genuine IBT at a single disposition time.

Concurrent sale of Opco and a related real‑estate corporation (Realco) can qualify where both are part of the same IBT.

Staggered sales of freeze shares over time are problematic: the first sale may qualify, but subsequent sales are generally subject to section 84.1.

A prior LCGE crystallization on the shares does not prevent an IBT election if conditions are now otherwise met.

Relevant group entities

A “relevant group entity” is an entity whose active business is relevant to the Qualified Small Business Corporation (“QSBC”) status of the subject shares. CRA guidance emphasizes:

A Realco leasing to Opco is often a relevant group entity in relation to Realco’s own QSBC status, because Opco’s active business supports Realco’s test.

Realco’s rental business is usually not relevant to whether Opco’s shares are QSBC; Realco may therefore not be a relevant group entity for Opco.

A sister company is only a relevant group entity if it carries on an active business and that business is actually relevant to QSBC status. Deemed active income rules for small business deduction purposes do not automatically satisfy this.

This matters because, post‑IBT, the parent must not control any relevant group entity (and has strict equity limits in such entities).

Control by the parent and by the child

For immediate IBTs:

The parent and spouse must not have de jure or de facto control of the target, purchaser, or any relevant group entity at any time after the disposition.

For gradual IBTs:

Only de jure control is prohibited.

CRA has confirmed:

Non-voting preferred freeze shares: the vendor can sell non‑voting preferred freeze shares and still use the IBT rules; they need not have held voting control before.

the vendor can sell non‑voting preferred freeze shares and still use the IBT rules; they need not have held voting control before. Vendor take-back notes and de facto control: a VTB note is examined for de facto control based on its size, terms, guarantees, and the availability of third-party financing. A non-interest-bearing VTB with commercially reasonable terms does not, by itself, confer de facto control.

a VTB note is examined for de facto control based on its size, terms, guarantees, and the availability of third-party financing. A non-interest-bearing VTB with commercially reasonable terms does not, by itself, confer de facto control. Where de facto control becomes a risk: de facto control may arise where the parent retains essential premises, guarantees, or other economic levers that give them significant influence over the business post-transfer, even without formal voting control.

On the purchaser side:

Control can be held directly, through corporations, or via trusts.

For trusts, CRA generally looks to the trustees to determine control; multiple trustees are presumed to be a controlling group absent contrary evidence.

If a child and spouse co‑own and later divorce, control is still considered continuous if the same control group remains in place.

Active engagement by the child

At least one child must be regularly, continuously and substantially engaged in a relevant business of the subject corporation or a relevant group entity throughout the required period.

CRA has indicated:

It is not necessary for the same child to meet the test at all times, but at least one child must do so at every point.

Pre‑transaction involvement does not satisfy the requirement; only post‑disposition engagement counts.

When multiple corporations are transferred, the test applies per relevant business group.

Transfer of management

The parent and spouse must:

Take reasonable steps to transfer management of each relevant business to the child(ren); and

Permanently cease managing those businesses within 36- or 60-months (subject to reasonable extensions).

CRA focuses on significant decision‑making (planning, direction, control, coordination, and especially cash‑flow discretion), not routine tasks. Being a director is strong evidence of management; parents should generally resign as directors and from decision‑making officer roles within the specified timeframe, and limit or remove signing authority over corporate bank accounts.

What practical issues should advisors address?

Previously frozen corporations

IBT elections can apply where:

The corporation is already frozen and the parent holds preferred shares.

Management was transferred before the IBT.

The parent has previously crystallized the LCGE.

However, because only one IBT election is allowed per business, the parent typically should sell all relevant shares in one transaction; staggered purchases by the child’s corporation can re‑trigger section 84.1.

What happens if the transfer conditions fail?

The IBT conditions can fail retroactively if, during the 36- or 60-month period:

The business ceases to be an active business, or

The child ceases to be actively engaged, and no statutory exception applies (death, disability, creditor‑driven cessation, or a full arm’s‑length sale of the children’s equity interests).

If that happens, section 84.1 applies as though the IBT exception never existed, potentially creating material unexpected tax. Practically, vendors should seek covenants from children to maintain the business and engagement for the required period.

Key takeaways

Selling to a child-controlled corporation under the IBT rules can unlock capital gains treatment and the lifetime capital gains exemption, instead of a deemed dividend under section 84.1. There are two models: immediate (36 months) and gradual (60 months). The choice is made upfront on Form T2066 and is difficult to reverse. The IBT election is effectively one-time per business. Staggered or sequential share sales to the same child’s corporation will generally trigger section 84.1 on subsequent transfers; therefore, sequencing is critical. IBT conditions can fail retroactively during the compliance window. If the business ceases to be active or the child disengages, section 84.1 applies as if the exception never existed, a material and often underestimated tax risk. Recent CRA guidance has clarified key concepts, including active engagement, de facto control, VTB notes, and relevant group entities, but interpretation remains fact-specific and adviser input is essential.

For family business owners, the IBT rules represent one of the most valuable tax planning tools in the succession toolkit, but only if the structure is right from the start. The one-election limit, the active engagement requirement, and the retroactive failure risk mean that the difference between a well-executed IBT and a poorly structured one can be measured in material, unexpected tax. With recent legislative clarifications and new CRA guidance now in place, advisers have clearer ground to work from. The question is whether your clients’ succession plans are built to take advantage of it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.