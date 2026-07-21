How The Principal Residence Tax Exemption Works In Canada: Eligibility Requirements, Property Flipping Rules, And Common CRA Tax Traps

The principal residence exemption can eliminate some or all of the tax payable on the sale of a qualifying home, but the exemption is subject to detailed statutory requirements and frequent CRA scrutiny.

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The principal residence exemption can eliminate some or all of the tax payable on the sale of a qualifying home, but the exemption is subject to detailed statutory requirements and frequent CRA scrutiny.

This guide explains how the exemption works, when it may be denied, and the tax planning strategies that can help protect it.

Overview – When the CRA Can Deny the Principal Residence Exemption

The principal residence exemption is one of the most valuable tax benefits available under the Canadian Income Tax Act. Where the statutory requirements are satisfied, the exemption may eliminate all or a substantial portion of the capital gain arising from the sale of a home, condominium, cottage, or other qualifying residence. However, the sale of a residential property is not automatically tax-free merely because the taxpayer lived in the property or considered it to be a family home.

To claim the exemption, the taxpayer must first establish that the profit from the sale is a capital gain rather than business income. The principal residence exemption cannot shelter income from a property-flipping business or an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. The Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) may therefore examine the taxpayer’s intention when the property was acquired, the length of ownership, the method of financing, renovation and marketing activities, the frequency of other real estate transactions, and the circumstances surrounding the sale. Briefly occupying a property before selling it will not necessarily convert a business profit into an exempt capital gain.

Even where the property is capital property, it must meet the statutory definition of a principal residence. This generally requires the taxpayer to own the property and for the housing unit to be “ordinarily inhabited” during the relevant year by the taxpayer or another qualifying family member. Ordinary habitation does not require continuous occupation or that the taxpayer spend most of the year at the property; genuine seasonal or occasional use of a cottage or ski chalet may satisfy the requirement. However, the test remains highly factual. A property does not necessarily qualify simply because the taxpayer received mail there, changed an address shortly before the sale, stayed there occasionally, or asserted after the fact that it was a residence. The CRA and the courts may examine objective evidence showing how the property was actually used.

Taxpayers must also properly report the disposition and designate the property as their principal residence. A taxpayer may be required to report the sale even where the entire gain is expected to be exempt. Failing to report the disposition or file the appropriate designation can result in the denial of the exemption, penalties for a late designation, and a CRA reassessment outside the normal reassessment period. In some circumstances, the Minister may accept a late-filed designation, but that relief is discretionary and should not be assumed.

Additional problems arise where the taxpayer owns more than one residence. A family may ordinarily inhabit both a city home and a cottage, but generally only one property may be designated as the family’s principal residence for a particular taxation year. The decision to designate one property can reduce the exemption available when another property is later sold. Proper planning requires comparing the appreciation of each property and allocating the available designation years strategically.

Changes in the use of a property create another major source of tax exposure. Converting a principal residence into a rental property—or moving into a former rental property—may trigger a deemed disposition at fair market value. Elections under subsections 45(2) and 45(3) may defer the resulting capital gain and preserve access to additional principal-residence years, but the elections apply in different circumstances and are subject to strict requirements. Claiming capital cost allowance without considering these rules may also prevent or terminate an otherwise valuable election.

Other difficult issues include partial rental or business use, duplexes and multi-unit properties, land exceeding one-half hectare, periods of non-residence, ownership through a trust or corporation, and conflicting designations made by spouses or common-law partners. In each case, the availability of the exemption depends on the wording of the Income Tax Act, the taxpayer’s conduct, and the contemporaneous evidence—not simply on whether the taxpayer personally regarded the property as a home.

“The principal residence exemption is generous, but it is not automatic. Taxpayers must establish that the profit is a capital gain, that the property satisfies the statutory definition of a principal residence, and that all reporting and designation requirements have been met. In many CRA disputes, the outcome turns not on what the taxpayer called the property, but on how it was actually acquired, used, reported, and supported by contemporaneous evidence.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law and Canadian tax lawyer.

Taxpayers who are selling a property, converting a residence into a rental, moving into a former investment property, or responding to a CRA real estate audit should obtain advice before making a designation or filing an election. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can determine whether the gain is properly characterized as capital or business income, identify the available principal-residence years, prepare or correct the required elections and designations, and challenge an incorrect CRA reassessment.

Who Can Claim the Principal Residence Exemption in Canada?

The principal residence exemption is generally available to individuals and to a limited group of personal trusts. The identity of the property owner is important because occupying a residence does not necessarily entitle the occupant to claim the exemption. The taxpayer seeking the exemption must satisfy the applicable ownership, residence, habitation, and designation requirements under the Income Tax Act.

An individual may designate a property for a taxation year where the individual owns the property and the housing unit was ordinarily inhabited during that year by the individual, the individual’s spouse or common-law partner, a former spouse or common-law partner, or a child of the individual. A child may satisfy the habitation requirement even if the child is an adult. The individual claiming the exemption does not therefore need to personally occupy the property in every relevant year, provided that one of the persons identified in the legislation ordinarily inhabits it.

Canadian residence remains essential to the calculation of the exemption. Generally, a taxation year can contribute to the exempt portion of the gain only where the taxpayer was resident in Canada during that year and the property was validly designated as the taxpayer’s principal residence. Special restrictions also apply where the taxpayer was not resident in Canada during the year in which the property was acquired, including limitations on the additional year commonly available under the “one-plus rule.”

Ownership must also belong to the taxpayer claiming the exemption. An individual may own the property alone, jointly with another person, or, in appropriate circumstances, beneficially. Beneficial ownership generally requires more than merely occupying the property or paying some of its expenses; it concerns the taxpayer’s substantive rights to use, benefit from, and ultimately deal with the property. By contrast, a residence legally and beneficially owned by a corporation generally cannot be designated as the shareholder’s principal residence, even if the shareholder owns all the corporation’s shares and personally lives in the property.

A personal trust may claim the principal residence exemption only in restricted circumstances. For taxation years beginning after 2016, the trust must generally fall within one of three statutory categories and must have an eligible beneficiary who is resident in Canada and qualifies as a specified beneficiary of the trust.

The first category includes certain alter ego trusts, spousal or common-law partner trusts, joint spousal or common-law partner trusts, and certain trusts established for the settlor’s exclusive benefit during the settlor’s lifetime. Depending on the type of trust, the eligible beneficiary will generally be the settlor or the settlor’s spouse, common-law partner, former spouse, or former common-law partner whose death is relevant to the trust’s deemed-disposition date under subsection 104(4).

The second category consists of a testamentary trust that qualifies as a qualified disability trust for the taxation year. Its eligible beneficiary must generally be resident in Canada, be an electing and specified beneficiary of the trust, and be the settlor’s spouse, common-law partner, former spouse or common-law partner, or child.

The third category concerns a trust whose settlor died before the beginning of the taxation year. The eligible beneficiary must generally be a minor child of the settlor whose parents are both deceased before the beginning of that year.

In addition to falling within an eligible category, the terms of the trust must generally give the eligible beneficiary the right to use and enjoy the housing unit as a residence throughout the relevant period in which the trust owns the property. The housing unit must be ordinarily inhabited by the specified beneficiary or another qualifying family member, and the trust must identify its specified beneficiaries when making the designation. The trust generally makes the designation in its T3 return using Form T1079 for the year of the disposition or deemed disposition.

These restrictions mean that placing a family home in a trust does not automatically preserve the principal residence exemption. Before transferring a residence to a trust—or selling a residence already held by a trust—taxpayers should confirm that the trust falls within an eligible statutory category, that the appropriate beneficiary satisfies the Canadian-residence and occupancy requirements, and that the designation does not conflict with another principal residence claimed by that beneficiary or family unit. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review the trust terms, ownership history, occupancy evidence, and prior designations to determine whether the principal residence exemption remains available.

What Types of Property Qualify for the Principal Residence Exemption?

The principal residence exemption applies only to a capital gain arising from the disposition of property that meets the definition of a “principal residence” in section 54 of the Income Tax Act. Before determining whether the property was occupied as a home, it is therefore necessary to establish that the property was held as capital property. If the profit constitutes business income from a real estate business or an adventure or concern in the nature of trade, paragraph 40(2)(b) cannot shelter the profit.

A qualifying property may be a housing unit, a leasehold interest in a housing unit, or a share of a co-operative housing corporation acquired for the purpose of obtaining the right to inhabit a housing unit owned by the corporation. The expression “housing unit” is broad and may include a house, condominium, apartment, cottage, mobile home, trailer, or houseboat. However, the property must be capable of genuine residential occupation and must also satisfy the applicable ownership, habitation, and designation requirements discussed below.

The distinction between capital property and property held for resale was central in Wall v. The Queen, 2019 TCC 168, affirmed by the Federal Court of Appeal in 2021 FCA 132. The taxpayer acquired residential properties, demolished the existing houses, constructed new homes, and sold them. Although he occupied the properties and claimed the principal residence exemption, the courts concluded that the profits were business income. The surrounding commercial circumstances outweighed the taxpayer’s assertion that the properties had been acquired as family residences.

Wall demonstrates that moving into a property does not automatically transform a commercial real estate transaction into the disposition of capital property. The CRA and the courts may examine the taxpayer’s intention at the time of acquisition, the method of financing, construction or renovation activities, the length of ownership, the taxpayer’s history of similar transactions, marketing activities, and the reasons for selling. The principal residence exemption applies only after the taxpayer establishes that the gain is on a capital account.

The principal residence may also include the land beneath and immediately adjacent to the housing unit. However, where the total area exceeds one-half hectare, the excess land is generally excluded unless the taxpayer establishes that it was necessary for the use and enjoyment of the housing unit as a residence. Minimum lot-size requirements, zoning restrictions, access requirements, and the ability to sever the excess land may therefore affect how much of the property qualifies for the exemption.

Selling a Home Within 365 Days: When the Property Flipping Rule Applies

The principal residence exemption cannot apply where the profit from the sale of a residential property is business income rather than a capital gain. In addition to the traditional legal principles used to distinguish capital gains from business income, subsections 12(12) to 12(14) of the Income Tax Act impose a specific residential property flipping rule for dispositions occurring in the 2023 and subsequent taxation years.

The rule generally applies to a housing unit located in Canada—or a right to acquire such a housing unit—that the taxpayer owned or held for fewer than 365 consecutive days before its disposition. Where the rule applies, the taxpayer is deemed to have carried on a business that is an adventure or concern in the nature of trade, the property is deemed to have been inventory of that business, and the property is deemed not to have been capital property. Consequently, the entire profit is treated as business income and cannot be sheltered by the principal residence exemption. Any resulting business loss from the disposition is deemed to be nil.

The legislation provides exceptions where the disposition can reasonably be considered to have occurred because of, or in anticipation of, certain significant life events. These include the death of the taxpayer or a related person, a serious illness or disability, a related person joining the taxpayer’s household, a marriage or common-law relationship breakdown, a threat to personal safety, an eligible relocation, involuntary termination of employment, the taxpayer’s insolvency, or the destruction or expropriation of the property.

These exceptions are not automatic. A taxpayer must establish a sufficient factual connection between the qualifying event and the decision to sell the property. The CRA may request medical records, employment documents, evidence of relocation, financial records, separation documents, or other contemporaneous evidence supporting the claimed exception. The mere existence of a difficult personal or financial circumstance does not necessarily establish that the sale occurred because of that circumstance.

Even where a life-event exception applies, the taxpayer does not automatically receive capital-gain treatment or qualify for the principal residence exemption. The exception merely prevents the statutory flipping rule from automatically deeming the profit to be business income. The ordinary legal principles continue to apply, including the taxpayer’s intention when acquiring the property, the length and circumstances of ownership, renovation and marketing activities, financing, the reason for selling, and the taxpayer’s history of similar transactions. The taxpayer must also independently satisfy all requirements of the principal residence exemption.

Similarly, holding a property for at least 365 days does not guarantee that the resulting profit will be a capital gain. A property acquired for resale may still generate business income under the traditional adventure or concern-in-the-nature-of-trade analysis, regardless of how long the taxpayer owned it. The 365-day rule therefore creates an additional statutory restriction; it does not replace the existing legal principles governing the characterization of profits from real estate transactions.

A more detailed discussion of Canada’s residential property flipping rules can help taxpayers understand the statutory exceptions, the CRA’s administrative approach, and the continuing relevance of the traditional capital-versus-income analysis.

Taxpayers who sell a home, rental property, pre-construction purchase right, or other Canadian housing unit within 365 days should not assume that occupying the property makes the sale tax-free. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can determine whether a statutory life-event exception applies, assess whether the profit is properly characterized as business income or a capital gain, and challenge a CRA reassessment that incorrectly applies the residential property flipping rule.

What Does “Ordinarily Inhabited” Mean for the Principal Residence Exemption?

For a property to qualify as a taxpayer’s principal residence for a particular year, the housing unit must generally have been “ordinarily inhabited” during that year by the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner, a former spouse or common-law partner, or a child of the taxpayer.

The property need not be the place where the taxpayer spends most of the year. A taxpayer may ordinarily inhabit both a city home and a seasonal cottage during the same taxation year, and a relatively short period of genuine residential occupation may satisfy the test. The expression “principal residence” is therefore somewhat misleading because the property need not be the taxpayer’s principal or primary home in the ordinary meaning of those terms.

Nevertheless, every temporary or occasional stay does not amount to ordinary habitation. The inquiry is factual and focuses on whether the property was genuinely occupied as a residence in the ordinary course of the taxpayer’s or qualifying family member’s life. A brief or artificial period of occupation may not satisfy the test where the surrounding evidence shows that the property was not genuinely used as a home. Receiving mail at the property, changing an address, storing furniture, or staying there shortly before a sale may carry limited weight when the broader evidence points in another direction.

In Eliyin v. R., 2014 TCC 125, the taxpayer argued that a property qualified as his principal residence when it was transferred to his son. The Tax Court rejected the claim because the evidence did not establish that the property had been ordinarily inhabited as the taxpayer’s principal residence. The Court also noted that the taxpayer had not properly designated the property and had not filed the applicable subsection 45(3) election following the alleged change from rental use to personal residential use.

The case demonstrates that a taxpayer’s belief that a property was a family home does not replace objective evidence showing how the property was actually occupied and used. Utility bills, insurance documents, tenancy records, identification records, correspondence, moving records, and evidence concerning other available residences may therefore become important when the CRA challenges the ordinary-habitation requirement.

Principal Residence Designation: The One-Property-Per-Family Rule

A property that otherwise satisfies the definition of a principal residence must still be designated in the prescribed form and manner. The designation is generally made in the taxpayer’s income tax return for the year in which the property is disposed of. For dispositions beginning in 2016, taxpayers must report the sale even where the entire capital gain is expected to be exempt. For dispositions in 2017 and subsequent years, individuals generally complete the applicable portion of Schedule 3 and Form T2091(IND).

The designation requirement is separate from the ordinary-habitation requirement. Living in a property does not automatically designate it as a principal residence, and the CRA is not required to infer a designation merely because the taxpayer believed that no tax was payable. Failure to report the disposition can result in the initial denial of the exemption and may permit the CRA to reassess the disposition beyond the normal reassessment period.

In Nicosia v. The King, 2022 TCC 143, the taxpayer did not file Form T2091 to designate the property for the year of disposition. The Tax Court concluded that the technical non-filing could not simply be disregarded. Although subsection 220(3.2) may permit the Minister to accept a late principal-residence designation in appropriate circumstances, that relief requires an application to the CRA and depends on the exercise of the tax authority’s discretion. The Tax Court cannot simply treat a designation as having been filed when the statutory process was not followed.

The designation rules also prevent a family unit from designating more than one property for the same taxation year. For years after 1981, the family unit generally includes the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner, and minor unmarried children. Consequently, spouses cannot ordinarily designate separate properties for the same years merely because each spouse holds legal title to a different property.

In Balanko Estate v. R., 2015 TCC 66, the estate sought to claim the principal residence exemption for a property during years for which the taxpayer’s spouse had already designated another property. Although the taxpayer and her spouse had been living separately, there was no judicial separation or a written separation agreement that satisfied the statutory exception. The Tax Court applied the one-property-per-family rule and denied the competing designation.

These cases demonstrate that designation is not a routine administrative step. Taxpayers who own both a home and a cottage, spouses who maintain separate properties, estates administering multiple residences, and taxpayers correcting an unreported disposition must determine which designation years remain available before filing. A Canadian tax litigation lawyer can review prior family designations, prepare a late-designation request where relief remains available, and challenge a CRA reassessment that incorrectly denies the principal residence exemption.

Principal Residence Tax Traps That Require Advance Planning

Even where a property otherwise satisfies the definition of a principal residence, three situations require particular care: owning more than one qualifying residence, changing the use of a property, and using a duplex, triplex, or other multi-unit property partly as a home.

Owning Both a Home and a Cottage

A taxpayer may ordinarily inhabit both a city home and a cottage during the same taxation year. However, a family unit can generally designate only one property as its principal residence for that year.

Automatically designating every available year to the first property sold may reduce the exemption available when the other property is later disposed of. The appropriate designation should therefore consider the capital gain accrued on each property, the number of overlapping ownership years, the adjusted cost base of each property, anticipated future appreciation, and the operation of the principal residence exemption formula (e.g., exempt portion of the gain = capital gain × (1 + number of years designated as principal residence) ÷ number of years owned).

The property with the largest total gain is not necessarily the property that should receive all available designation years. In many cases, taxpayers should compare the gain accrued per year of ownership before deciding how to allocate the available years between a city home and a cottage.

Converting a Principal Residence Into a Rental Property

A change in use can trigger an unexpected deemed disposition at fair market value even though the taxpayer has not actually sold the property. When a taxpayer converts a principal residence into a rental or other income-producing property, subsection 45(1) of the Income Tax Act may deem the taxpayer to have disposed of and immediately reacquired the property at its fair market value.

A subsection 45(2) election may defer that deemed disposition. The election must generally be filed for the taxation year in which the change occurs and may, in certain circumstances, allow the property to continue being designated as the taxpayer’s principal residence for up to four additional taxation years.

Claiming capital cost allowance requires particular caution. A capital cost allowance claim may cause the subsection 45(2) election to be treated as rescinded from the beginning of the year in which the allowance is claimed. A deduction that produces a relatively small immediate tax benefit may therefore undermine a substantially more valuable principal residence exemption.

Moving Into a Former Rental Property

Subsection 45(3) applies in the opposite situation, where an income-producing property becomes the taxpayer’s principal residence. Without an election, the change may result in a deemed disposition and immediate reacquisition of the property at fair market value.

A valid subsection 45(3) election may defer recognition of the accrued capital gain until the property is ultimately sold. In certain circumstances, it may also permit the taxpayer to designate the property as a principal residence for up to four taxation years before the taxpayer began ordinarily inhabiting it.

However, the election is generally unavailable where capital cost allowance was allowed in respect of the property after 1984 and before the change to personal residential use. Taxpayers should therefore review the potential principal residence consequences before claiming capital cost allowance on a rental property that they may later occupy as their home.

Duplexes, Triplexes, and Other Multi-Unit Properties

Multi-unit properties create a separate problem. A taxpayer who lives in one unit of a duplex or triplex cannot assume that the entire building qualifies as a principal residence.

The analysis may depend on whether the units function as one integrated housing unit or as separate self-contained residences, whether structural changes were made, whether the units have separate entrances, kitchens, bathrooms, utility meters, or municipal addresses, and how the remaining units were actually used. A substantial and permanent conversion of part of a residence into a separate rental unit may also produce a partial deemed disposition.

In Denis c. Agence du revenu du Québec, 2019 QCCQ 6708, the taxpayer sought to treat an entire triplex as a principal residence. The court concluded that the three units had not been sufficiently integrated to constitute a single housing unit. The fact that some units later became vacant or were used occasionally for personal purposes did not automatically transform the entire triplex into the taxpayer’s principal residence.

Why Advance Planning Matters

These issues should be reviewed before a property is sold, converted to rental use, designated as a principal residence, structurally modified, or subjected to a capital cost allowance claim. Once competing designation years have been used, an election has been missed, structural changes have been completed, or capital cost allowance has been claimed, the available tax planning options may be significantly reduced.

Find a tax lawyer to help you compare competing principal residence designations, determine whether a subsection 45(2) or 45(3) election is available, assess the tax consequences of a partial change in use, and help protect the taxpayer from an unexpected CRA reassessment.

Pro Tax Tips – Protecting and Maximizing the Principal Residence Exemption

The principal residence exemption should be reviewed before a property is sold, transferred, converted to rental use, or designated in the taxpayer’s income tax return. Waiting until the CRA begins a tax audit may limit the taxpayer’s ability to obtain reliable valuation evidence, file an election on time, or make strategic choices among competing properties.

Taxpayers should first confirm that the profit from the disposition is a capital gain rather than business income. Briefly occupying a property does not necessarily make the gain tax-free, particularly where the property was renovated for resale, sold within 365 days, or forms part of a pattern of real estate transactions. The taxpayer’s intention at acquisition, financing, renovation activities, marketing efforts, and reasons for selling should be documented contemporaneously.

Every disposition of a principal residence should be properly reported, even where the entire gain is expected to be exempt. Taxpayers should complete the required portions of Schedule 3 and Form T2091(IND), where applicable, and should not assume that the CRA will infer a designation merely because the property was used as a family home. A late designation may be accepted in some circumstances, but the relief is discretionary and may be subject to a penalty.

Families that own both a city home and a cottage should compare the gain accrued on each property before allocating their available designation years. Automatically designating all years to the first property sold may reduce the exemption available when the second property is later disposed of. The analysis should consider the gain per year of ownership, overlapping ownership periods, anticipated future appreciation, and the operation of the one-plus rule.

A taxpayer who converts a principal residence into a rental property should consider whether a subsection 45(2) election is appropriate and should obtain evidence of the property’s fair market value at the time of the change in use. A taxpayer who moves into a former rental property should similarly determine whether a subsection 45(3) election is available. Capital cost allowance should not be claimed without first reviewing its potential effect on those elections and the principal residence exemption.

Taxpayers who use part of a home to earn rental or business income should determine whether the use is merely incidental or whether a separate self-contained unit has been created. Structural changes, separate entrances, kitchens, bathrooms, utility meters, and rental arrangements may affect whether a partial deemed disposition arises and whether only part of the property qualifies for the exemption.

Complete records should be retained throughout the ownership period. Relevant documents may include purchase and sale agreements, invoices for capital improvements, legal and real estate fees, appraisals, utility bills, insurance records, tenancy agreements, proof of occupancy, prior principal residence designations, and copies of any subsection 45 elections. Contemporaneous evidence is often significantly more persuasive than explanations reconstructed after the CRA begins a review.

“The principal residence exemption is often lost not because the property could never qualify, but because the taxpayer waited too long to address the tax consequences. A missed election, an unnecessary capital cost allowance claim, an unsupported change in use, or the wrong allocation of designation years can turn a potentially exempt gain into a costly CRA dispute. The best time to review the exemption is before the property is sold or its use changes—not after the CRA begins an audit.”

— David J. Rotfleisch

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review the taxpayer’s ownership, residence, and occupancy history; determine which designation years remain available; assess whether a change-of-use election should be filed; and respond to a CRA tax reassessment that denies or restricts the principal residence exemption.

Frequently Asked Questions – About the Principal Residence Exemption

Is the sale of my home automatically exempt from Canadian income tax?

No. Living in a property does not automatically make the gain tax-free. The taxpayer must establish that the profit is a capital gain rather than business income, that the property meets the statutory definition of a principal residence, that it was ordinarily inhabited by the taxpayer or another qualifying family member, and that it was properly reported and designated.

Where the property was acquired for resale, renovated and marketed for profit, sold within 365 days, or forms part of a pattern of real estate transactions, the CRA may treat the profit as business income. Business income cannot be sheltered by the principal residence exemption.

How long do I have to live in a property for it to qualify as my principal residence?

The Income Tax Act does not impose a fixed minimum number of days. A property may be “ordinarily inhabited” even if it is used only during part of the year, as may occur with a cottage or a property purchased late in the year.

However, merely sleeping at a property occasionally, receiving mail there, changing an address, or briefly occupying it before a sale may not be enough. The CRA and the courts examine whether the property was genuinely occupied as a home in the ordinary course of the taxpayer’s or family member’s life.

In Eliyin v. R., 2014 TCC 125, the taxpayer failed to establish that the property had been ordinarily inhabited as his principal residence. His belief that the property qualified did not replace the required evidence, designation, and applicable change-of-use election.

Can both my city home and cottage qualify as principal residences?

Both properties may satisfy the ordinary-habitation requirement, but a family unit can generally designate only one property as its principal residence for each taxation year.

Taxpayers should therefore avoid automatically designating all available years to the first property sold. The appropriate allocation may depend on the gain accrued on each property, the number of overlapping ownership years, the adjusted cost base, expected future appreciation, and the principal-residence exemption formula.

In Balanko Estate v. R., 2015 TCC 66, a competing designation was denied because the taxpayer’s spouse had already designated another property for the same years. Although the spouses were living apart, they did not satisfy the statutory exception requiring an applicable judicial separation or written separation agreement.

Do I have to report the sale if the entire gain is exempt?

Yes. A taxpayer must report the disposition even where the entire gain is expected to be sheltered by the principal residence exemption. Individuals generally report the disposition on Schedule 3 and complete Form T2091(IND), where applicable.

The CRA is not required to infer a principal-residence designation merely because the taxpayer lived in the property or believed that no tax was payable. Failure to report the disposition may result in the initial denial of the exemption and may permit the CRA to reassess the transaction beyond the normal reassessment period.

Can I make a late principal residence designation?

The CRA may accept a late-filed principal residence designation under subsection 220(3.2) in appropriate circumstances. However, relief is discretionary, is not guaranteed, and may be subject to a late-filing penalty.

In Nicosia v. The King, 2022 TCC 143, the taxpayer had not filed Form T2091 for the year in which the property was disposed of. The Tax Court concluded that the filing omission could not simply be ignored. The taxpayer had to seek relief through the statutory late-designation process rather than asking the Court to treat the designation as though it had been filed.

A late-designation request should generally include the corrected tax reporting, the required designation form, an explanation for the failure, and documents supporting the property’s eligibility.

What happens when I convert my principal residence into a rental property?

A complete change from personal use to income-producing use may trigger a deemed disposition and immediate reacquisition of the property at fair market value, even though the taxpayer has not actually sold it.

A subsection 45(2) election may defer the deemed disposition. In qualifying circumstances, the election may also allow the property to be designated as the taxpayer’s principal residence for up to four additional taxation years, provided that the residence and family-designation requirements are satisfied.

The taxpayer must still report the rental income. The election does not make rental income tax-free; it addresses the deemed disposition resulting from the change in use.

What happens when I move into a former rental property?

When an income-producing property becomes the taxpayer’s principal residence, the taxpayer may also be deemed to have disposed of and reacquired the property at fair market value.

A subsection 45(3) election may defer recognition of the accrued capital gain until the property is actually sold. In certain circumstances, it may also permit the taxpayer to designate the property as a principal residence for up to four taxation years before moving into it.

The subsection 45(3) election is different from the subsection 45(2) election and is generally subject to different timing requirements. Taxpayers should not assume that filing one election will address both types of changes in use.

What should I do if the CRA denies my principal residence exemption?

The CRA’s reasons should be reviewed carefully to identify whether the dispute concerns business-income characterization, ordinary habitation, ownership, a competing family designation, a missed Form T2091, a change-of-use election, or insufficient supporting evidence.

Depending on the circumstances, the taxpayer may be able to submit additional documents, request acceptance of a late designation or election, file a notice of objection, or appeal a confirmed reassessment to the Tax Court of Canada. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can determine whether the CRA applied the correct legal test and identify the appropriate procedural remedy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.