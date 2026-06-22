A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Guide To Canada’s 2026 Proposed Hybrid Mismatch Rules: What Multinational Enterprises And Cross-Border Investors Need To Know

On January 29, 2026, the Department of Finance released a package of draft amendments that would extend Canada’s hybrid mismatch regime. Explanatory notes followed shortly afterward.

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Overview – Department of Finance Releases 2026 Proposed Amendments to Canada’s Hybrid Mismatch Rules

On January 29, 2026, the Department of Finance released a package of draft amendments that would extend Canada’s hybrid mismatch regime. Explanatory notes followed shortly afterward. These amendments are meant to layer additional hybrid mismatch rules onto the framework introduced in 2022.

The 2022 rules targeted mismatches arising from the hybrid treatment of financial instruments, creating a deduction/non-inclusion result, a situation where a payment is deductible in one jurisdiction and not included in income in the other. The 2026 draft amendments would broaden the rules to cover more types of hybrid mismatches, including double deductions and mismatches involving hybrid entities.

As a result, multinational enterprises operating in Canada could face more deduction denials, income inclusions, and exposure to offshore hybrid mismatches. The policy rationale is straightforward: Canada is trying to prevent Canadian deductions from being used to support income that ends up untaxed, or deducted twice, elsewhere in a multinational structure.

What are Hybrid Mismatch Arrangements? Taking Advantage of Different Tax Treatment Across Tax Jurisdictions

Hybrid mismatch arrangements often arise through the use of hybrid entities or hybrid financial instruments. Under the Income Tax Act, entities are generally classified as corporations, trusts, or partnerships. However, certain foreign entities do not fit neatly within these classifications. Canada determines the classification of a foreign entity by examining its characteristics under the governing foreign law and organizational documents, including factors such as liability, management structure, and separate legal existence, and comparing those characteristics to recognized Canadian entity types.

As a result, a single entity may be characterized differently for tax purposes in Canada and in a foreign jurisdiction. Such entities are commonly referred to as hybrid entities and are frequently used in cross-border tax planning to exploit differences in tax treatment between jurisdictions. An example of a hybrid entity is a United States limited liability company (LLC). In the United States, an LLC is often treated as fiscally transparent or as a disregarded entity for tax purposes. In contrast, Canada generally treats an LLC as a corporation and therefore as a separate taxable entity.

Hybrid mismatch arrangements arise where taxpayers structure cross-border arrangements to take advantage of differences in the tax treatment of entities, instruments, or payments between jurisdictions. These differences in tax treatment may produce either:

(1) double deduction outcomes, in which the same expense is deductible in multiple jurisdictions; or

(2) deduction/non-inclusion outcomes, in which a payment is deductible in one jurisdiction without a corresponding income inclusion in another jurisdiction.

Hybrid mismatch arrangements arise because different countries apply different legal and tax principles when classifying entities, financial instruments, and payments for tax purposes.

For example, in a purchase-and-leaseback transaction, an asset may be considered owned by both the purchaser in Canada and the seller-lessee in a foreign country because the two jurisdictions may apply different legal tests for determining beneficial ownership of the asset. This mismatch allows depreciation deductions to be claimed in both countries.

Another common example involves a financial instrument that is characterized as debt in Canada but as equity in another jurisdiction. This may permit interest deductions in Canada without a corresponding income inclusion in the other jurisdiction. Conversely, where a financial instrument is treated as equity in Canada but debt in a foreign jurisdiction, taxpayers may be able to obtain deductible interest treatment in the foreign jurisdiction while receiving exempt surplus dividends in Canada under subsection 113(1) of the Income Tax Act.

Why Canada Introduced Hybrid Mismatch Rules: OECD BEPS Action 2 and Tax Policy Considerations

Hybrid mismatch arrangements are generally viewed as problematic because they erode national tax bases, reduce transparency and perceived fairness in the tax system, distort competition, and undermine economic efficiency.

Hybrid mismatch arrangements contribute to tax base erosion by reducing the overall amount of tax payable by multinational taxpayers, thereby decreasing government tax revenues. In addition, the complexity of these structures can obscure the reasons why certain multinational taxpayers report unusually low effective tax rates, thereby reducing transparency in the tax system.

Hybrid mismatch arrangements may also undermine perceptions of fairness because these planning opportunities are generally more accessible to taxpayers earning income from capital rather than employment income. As a result, taxpayers who cannot access comparable cross-border planning opportunities may perceive the tax system as unfair, potentially reducing public confidence in its fairness and integrity.

Similarly, multinational enterprises with access to sophisticated international tax planning advice are often better positioned to exploit hybrid mismatch opportunities than smaller domestic businesses, potentially distorting competition between taxpayers.

Hybrid mismatch arrangements may undermine economic efficiency by making certain cross-border investments more attractive than economically equivalent domestic investments. Under the principle of Capital Export Neutrality, investors should bear a comparable tax burden regardless of whether capital is invested domestically or internationally. These arrangements may likewise undermine Capital Import Neutrality, under which competing investors operating within the same market should be subject to similar tax burdens. As a result, hybrid mismatches may confer unintended tax advantages on foreign investors relative to domestic competitors in the target jurisdiction.

Hybrid mismatch arrangements may also contribute to financial instability by encouraging excessive leverage. Since interest payments are frequently deductible, hybrid structures may encourage taxpayers to rely excessively on debt financing to maximize tax benefits. In addition, investments that would otherwise be uneconomic on a pre-tax basis may become viable solely because of the tax benefits generated by hybrid mismatch arrangements, potentially encouraging excessive risk-taking and distorting investment decisions.

The purpose of hybrid mismatch rules is to neutralize the tax advantages that arise where different jurisdictions classify the same entity, financial instrument, or payment differently for tax purposes.

Canada’s 2022 hybrid mismatch rules represented the first phase of implementing the recommendations contained in Action 2 of the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project. The 2026 draft legislation is intended to represent the next phase of that implementation process.

Proposed Subsection 18.4(15.1): Reverse Hybrid Arrangements and Expanded Hybrid Mismatch Rules Targeting Deduction/Non-Inclusion Outcomes

Reverse hybrid mismatches are created where an entity is treated as transparent in the jurisdiction where it is formed but is treated as a separate taxable person in the jurisdiction of one or more of its investors. As a result of the differing characterizations, a payment, such as interest, may be deductible for the payer, with no corresponding income inclusion for the recipient.

Proposed subsection 18.4(15.1) addresses this issue. When payments are made between non-arm’s-length parties or under structured arrangements, the excess mismatch is typically neutralized by denying the Canadian deduction. For interest amounts, the proposals also contemplate a withholding tax issue: denied interest may be treated as a dividend for Part XIII withholding tax purposes.

Proposed Subsection 18.4(15.3): Disregarded Payment Arrangements and Expanded Hybrid Mismatch Rules Targeting Deduction/Non-Inclusion Outcomes

Hybrid entities are entities that are taxable in their home jurisdiction but are treated as fiscally transparent in the jurisdiction of one or more of their investors. Disregarded payment mismatches occur when a payment made by a hybrid entity is deductible in the payer’s jurisdiction but is disregarded in the recipient’s jurisdiction. This mismatch results in a payment that is deductible where it is made yet ignored where it is received, creating the same deduction/non-inclusion concern the hybrid rules are designed to prevent.

The mismatch is neutralized either by a denied deduction or an income inclusion. Both forms of neutralization are limited to the amount attributable to the payment being disregarded.

The proposal also includes a relief concept for dual-inclusion income (income taxed in more than one country). Where it is available, and subject to ordering and anti-duplication limits, the relief can reduce the amount that is denied or included.

Proposed Subsection 18.4(7.1): Hybrid Payer Arrangements and Double Deduction Outcomes

Hybrid payer arrangements give rise to deductible expenses in multiple jurisdictions. This mismatch can happen in three situations: (1) an entity is treated as resident in two jurisdictions, (2) a hybrid entity is viewed differently by the jurisdiction of its investors, or (3) where a single entity operates through a permanent establishment so that different countries each allow a deduction for the same expense.

The proposed rule is generally engaged where a payment produces a double deduction, and that result has not already been dealt with under an equivalent foreign hybrid mismatch regime. Read that way, the Canadian rule is intended to operate as a backstop: Canada steps in only if the mismatch was not neutralized elsewhere.

Proposed subsection 18.4(7.1) also includes special rules where the hybrid payer is a partnership, which could lead to increased income inclusions at the investor level. There is also limited relief tied to dual-inclusion income, which can allow the mismatch amount, and therefore the denial, to be reduced in certain cases.

Proposed Subsections 18.4(15.8) to (15.94): Imported Mismatch Arrangements and Expanding Hybrid Mismatch Rules Where Canadian Deductions Indirectly Fund Offshore Hybrid Mismatches

Imported mismatch rules address indirect mismatches, where a Canadian deduction funds or helps fund a hybrid mismatch arising outside Canada. Proposed subsections 18.4(15.8) to (15.94) target cases where a deductible payment by a Canadian taxpayer can be traced, directly or through a chain of payments, to an offshore deduction/non-inclusion or double deduction mismatch that has not been neutralized under foreign law.

These proposed rules are designed to address concerns that a multinational group could otherwise avoid the application of hybrid mismatch rules by structuring the mismatch so that neither the Canadian payor nor the non-resident payee is directly party to the arrangement.

A key threshold issue is whether there is a strong enough connection between the Canadian payment and the foreign mismatch. In practice, the link is most often found where payments move between non-arm’s-length parties, or where the payments are connected to the same foreign structured arrangement. Where the imported mismatch rules apply, the practical result is a Canadian deduction denial, but only to the extent needed to ensure Canada is not underwriting income that ends up untaxed, or deducted twice, somewhere else in the group.

Practical Consequences: What the 2026 Proposed Hybrid Mismatch Rules Mean for Canadian Taxpayers and Multinational Enterprises

The proposed rules will apply to payments made on or after July 1, 2026. The following types of structures and arrangements will be particularly affected: Canadian unlimited liability companies (ULCs) and U.S. limited liability companies (LLCs), partnerships, and multi-tier investment structures, branch operations, and cross-border financing and holding arrangements.

The major practical implications include the following:

Denial of Deductions: The rules are designed to neutralize hybrid mismatches by denying Canadian deductions. However, they may sometimes go beyond merely neutralizing a mismatch, producing outcomes that are difficult to reconcile with proportionality and coordination principles set out in the BEPS Action 2 report.

The rules are designed to neutralize hybrid mismatches by denying Canadian deductions. However, they may sometimes go beyond merely neutralizing a mismatch, producing outcomes that are difficult to reconcile with proportionality and coordination principles set out in the BEPS Action 2 report. Limitations on Dual-Inclusion Income Relief: For hybrid payer and disregarded payment arrangements, relief from a denied deduction or required income inclusion depends primarily on the availability of dual-inclusion income. However, the entity-by-entity approach adopted in the proposals may limit the effectiveness of this relief for common commercial structures, particularly those involving multiple fiscally transparent entities, partial ownership, or consolidated group arrangements. As a result, deductions may be denied even when the corresponding income is fully taxed on a net basis, increasing the risk of double taxation.

For hybrid payer and disregarded payment arrangements, relief from a denied deduction or required income inclusion depends primarily on the availability of dual-inclusion income. However, the entity-by-entity approach adopted in the proposals may limit the effectiveness of this relief for common commercial structures, particularly those involving multiple fiscally transparent entities, partial ownership, or consolidated group arrangements. As a result, deductions may be denied even when the corresponding income is fully taxed on a net basis, increasing the risk of double taxation. Extended Withholding Tax Exposure: Where an interest deduction is denied under the hybrid mismatch rules, the interest may be treated as a dividend for Part XIII withholding tax purposes. This can create withholding tax exposure in cases that do not involve disguised equity returns or earnings-stripping concerns. Compounding matters, withholding tax may apply before it is clear whether dual-inclusion income will be available, creating timing and cash flow complications.

Where an interest deduction is denied under the hybrid mismatch rules, the interest may be treated as a dividend for Part XIII withholding tax purposes. This can create withholding tax exposure in cases that do not involve disguised equity returns or earnings-stripping concerns. Compounding matters, withholding tax may apply before it is clear whether dual-inclusion income will be available, creating timing and cash flow complications. Interaction with Foreign Regimes: Complexity arises when the Canadian rules interact with foreign regimes that do not adhere to the ordering and priority framework set out in the BEPS Action 2 report, notably the U.S. dual consolidated loss rules. This may produce circular or inconsistent results, such as situations where a deduction is denied in more than one country.

Pro Tax Tips: How Canadian Taxpayers and Businesses Can Prepare for the 2026 Hybrid Mismatch Rule Amendments

The 2026 proposed hybrid mismatch amendments represent a significant expansion of Canada’s international tax enforcement framework. If your business or investment structure involves cross-border payments, hybrid entities, or multinational financing arrangements, now is the time to act. Here is what you can do to protect your position:

Review your existing cross-border structures before July 1, 2026. Identify any payments within your group that involve hybrid entities, partnerships, permanent establishments, or non-arm’s-length arrangements between Canadian and foreign parties. Assess whether those payments could trigger deduction denials or income inclusions under the new rules.

Assess your withholding tax exposure early. Denied interest may be recharacterized as a dividend for Part XIII withholding tax purposes, potentially before it is known whether dual-inclusion income relief is available. Early analysis can help avoid unexpected cash flow consequences.

Engage an expert Canadian tax lawyer with international tax experience. The intersection of Canadian hybrid mismatch rules, foreign regimes such as the U.S. dual consolidated loss rules, and OECD recommendations creates significant complexity. Competent legal advice is essential to navigating these rules effectively.

If you are concerned about how the 2026 proposed hybrid mismatch amendments may affect your business or investment structure, contact our experienced Canadian tax lawyers for guidance, tax planning, and representation.

Frequently Asked Questions: Canada’s Hybrid Mismatch Rules and the 2026 Proposed Amendments

If I am already complying with the OECD/G20 BEPS Action 2 recommendations, will I comply with these proposed Canadian rules?

Not necessarily. Like the 2022 rules, the 2026 proposals depart from the BEPS Action 2 report in several respects. Canada has adopted its own ordering rules, anti-duplication measures, and approaches to dual-inclusion income that do not map perfectly onto the international framework. Structures that comply with the BEPS recommendations may still result in deduction denials or income inclusions under the Canadian rules. A qualified Canadian tax lawyer familiar with both the domestic rules and the international framework should review any cross-border structure before the July 1, 2026, effective date.

My company uses an Alberta unlimited liability company (ULC) in a cross-border financing structure. How might these proposed rules affect us?

Canadian ULCs (which can be set up in Alberta, British Columbia or Nova Scotia) are commonly used in cross-border structures involving Canadian and U.S. entities because they are treated as corporations for Canadian tax purposes but may be treated as fiscally transparent for U.S. tax purposes. This classification difference is precisely the type of hybrid treatment the expanded mismatch rules are designed to address. Depending on how your structure is arranged, payments within the structure could trigger deduction denials under the reverse hybrid, disregarded payment, or hybrid payer rules. You should consult with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to assess your exposure and consider whether restructuring is appropriate before the rules take effect.

Do the imported mismatch rules apply even if the hybrid mismatch occurs entirely outside Canada?

Yes, that is the precise concern the imported mismatch rules are designed to address. Under proposed subsections 18.4(15.8) to (15.94), a Canadian deduction can be denied if it can be traced, directly or through a chain of payments, to an offshore deduction/non-inclusion or double deduction mismatch that has not been neutralized elsewhere. The rules are designed to prevent multinational groups from structuring around the hybrid mismatch regime by interposing entities so that neither the Canadian payer nor the non-resident payee is directly involved in the mismatch. Whether the imported mismatch rules apply in any particular case depends heavily on the facts, the payment chain, and whether a sufficient nexus exists between the Canadian payment and the foreign mismatch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.