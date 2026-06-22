The Condo Flipping Trap: Why Tax Court Confirms 100% Of Profits Is Business Income Under Canada’s Real Estate Flipping Tax Rules In Qureshi v. The King

In Qureshi v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal and upheld a CRA real estate tax audit reassessment involving a short-term condominium resale transaction.

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Overview: Tax Court of Canada Upholds CRA Real Estate Tax Audit Reassessment on Condo Flip

In Qureshi v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal and upheld a CRA real estate tax audit reassessment involving a short-term condominium resale transaction. The Court held that profits from the sale of the condominium unit constituted fully taxable business income rather than a tax-free principal residence gain. The Court also confirmed that the taxpayer qualified as a “builder” under the Excise Tax Act (“ETA”), resulting in GST liability on the sale transaction.

This case is an important warning for Canadian real estate investors, pre-construction condominium purchasers, and taxpayers facing CRA real estate tax audit scrutiny involving property flipping activity, principal residence exemption claims, and GST/HST builder assessments.

The decision also highlights the growing overlap between income tax reassessments and GST/HST assessments in residential real estate matters.

Key Facts About the Pre-Construction Condominium Purchase and Sale

On February 21, 2015, the taxpayer entered into a pre-construction agreement to purchase a condominium unit. Construction was completed in October 2017, and the transaction closed on October 25, 2017.

The taxpayer took possession on October 26, 2017. However, shortly thereafter, the property was listed for sale:

First listing: December 6, 2017

Second listing: February 21, 2018

Agreement of purchase and sale: March 22, 2018

Closing date: June 28, 2018

The condominium sold for approximately $1.161 million. After accounting for acquisition and disposition costs totalling $704,093, the taxpayer realized a profit of approximately $456,907.

The taxpayer also paid GST of approximately $32,995 upon acquiring the property.

For income tax purposes, the taxpayer claimed the condominium as her principal residence and did not report the gain. The CRA reassessed on the basis that the transaction constituted either:

a business; or

an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.

The CRA therefore included the full profit in income under subsection 9(1) of the Income Tax Act.

The CRA also assessed the taxpayer under the Excise Tax Act, arguing that she qualified as a “builder” and was required to collect and remit GST on the sale of the property.

Tax Court of Canada Legal Issues: Business Income and GST/HST Builder Status

The Court considered two primary questions:

Whether the taxpayer’s profit constituted business income rather than a capital gain or principal residence disposition under the Income Tax Act.

Whether the taxpayer qualified as a “builder” under the Excise Tax Act, thereby triggering GST/HST collection obligations.

Tax Court Analysis of Speculative Intent in Canadian Real Estate Flipping Cases

The Court relied heavily on traditional badges of trade and the taxpayer’s intention at the time of acquisition.

Several factors weighed against the taxpayer:

The property was held for a very short period following completion.

The taxpayer had prior real estate transactions with business characteristics.

The condominium was not genuinely occupied as a principal residence.

There was no unforeseen hardship or change in circumstances forcing the sale.

The evidence suggested the taxpayer’s primary motivation was resale at a profit.

The Court concluded that the taxpayer acquired the property with speculative intent and was engaged in an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.

As a result, the entire profit was fully taxable as business income rather than partially taxable as a capital gain.

Principal Residence Exemption Denied Due to Lack of Genuine Occupancy

The taxpayer attempted to rely on the principal residence exemption under section 54 of the Income Tax Act.

The Court rejected this argument because the evidence did not establish genuine residential occupation. Brief or superficial occupancy immediately prior to resale will generally not support a principal residence claim where the surrounding facts indicate a profit-making scheme.

The decision illustrates the increasing CRA audit focus on taxpayers claiming the principal residence exemption following short-term ownership of residential real estate.

This aspect of the case aligns with the CRA’s increasingly aggressive tax audits involving:

condominium flipping;

pre-construction transactions;

rapid resales;

vacant properties; and

inconsistent address or occupancy evidence.

The case is also highly relevant in light of Canada’s new residential property flipping rules, which came into force for dispositions occurring on or after January 1, 2023. Under these rules, profits from the sale of residential property held for less than 365 days are generally deemed to constitute fully taxable business income rather than capital gains, unless a statutory exception applies. The principal residence exemption is also generally unavailable in such circumstances. Although Qureshi v. The King involved taxation years predating the new legislation, the decision illustrates the type of speculative conduct Parliament intended to target through the anti-flipping regime.

New Canadian Residential Property Flipping Rules Increase CRA Real Estate Tax Audit Exposure

Effective for dispositions occurring on or after January 1, 2023, the Income Tax Act contains specific anti-flipping provisions targeting short-term residential real estate transactions.

Under the new deeming rule, where a taxpayer sells residential property after owning it for less than 365 consecutive days, any resulting profit is generally treated as fully taxable business income rather than a capital gain. In most cases, the principal residence exemption is also denied.

These anti-flipping rules are particularly important for taxpayers involved in condominium assignment sales, pre-construction condominium transactions, rapid resale activity, and real estate investment speculation.

Importantly, the legislation applies broadly to:

houses;

condominium units;

rental properties;

assignment sales; and

rights to acquire residential property.

The legislation significantly strengthens the CRA’s ability to reassess short-term real estate transactions because the CRA no longer needs to rely exclusively on traditional judicial factors to establish speculative intent where the 365-day rule applies.

Prior to the enactment of these provisions, cases such as Qureshi v. The King required courts to conduct detailed factual analyses examining:

intention at acquisition;

occupancy patterns;

financing arrangements;

resale timing;

prior transaction history; and

surrounding commercial circumstances.

While those judicial principles remain important, the new statutory deeming rules now create automatic business income treatment for many short-term dispositions.

The legislation does contain several statutory exceptions, including certain sales resulting from:

death;

serious illness or disability;

marital or common-law breakdown;

employment relocation;

insolvency; and

threats to personal safety.

Even where one of these statutory exceptions applies, however, the CRA may still attempt to assess profits as business income using traditional “adventure or concern in the nature of trade” principles.

GST/HST Builder Rules Applied to Condominium Flipping Transaction

The Court also held that the taxpayer qualified as a “builder” under subsection 123(1) of the ETA.

Under the ETA, individuals who acquire residential property primarily for resale rather than personal use may become builders, even if they are not traditional developers or contractors. The definition of “builder” in subsection 123(1) of the Excise Tax Act is broad and may apply to individual condominium purchasers engaged in speculative resale activity, even where they are not traditional developers or construction professionals.

Because the taxpayer was a builder:

the sale became a taxable supply;

GST applied to the transaction; and

the taxpayer was obligated to collect and remit GST.

The CRA assessed net tax of approximately $58,050 plus arrears interest and penalties, although a rebate previously allowed under section 257 of the ETA reduced the outstanding balance.

Importantly, the taxpayer could not rely on the subsection 191(5) self-supply exemption because she did not genuinely occupy the condominium as a residence.

CRA Real Estate Tax Audit Risks for Canadian Property Investors and Condo Flippers

This decision illustrates several important trends in CRA real estate tax enforcement.

CRA Increasingly Auditing Condo Flipping, Assignment Sales, and Principal Residence Claims

The CRA continues to aggressively audit:

pre-construction purchases;

assignment sales;

rapid resales;

principal residence claims;

undeclared GST/HST obligations; and

transactions potentially captured by the new residential property flipping rules.

Transactions involving short ownership periods are especially vulnerable to reassessment.

The new anti-flipping rules substantially increase tax exposure for taxpayers engaging in rapid residential real estate transactions because many short-term sales may now automatically generate fully taxable business income treatment. As a result, taxpayers may face denial of the principal residence exemption, 100% income inclusion, GST/HST reassessments, arrears interest, and tax penalties.

Simultaneous Exposure to Income Tax and GST/HST Reassessments

Many taxpayers mistakenly assume that GST/HST issues arise only for developers or professional builders.

This case confirms that ordinary individuals may simultaneously face:

business income reassessments;

denial of the principal residence exemption;

GST/HST assessments;

arrears interest; and

tax penalties.

Many taxpayers undergoing CRA real estate tax audits are surprised to discover that a single condominium resale transaction can trigger both income tax reassessments and GST/HST builder assessments simultaneously.

Taxpayer Intention Remains Critical in Real Estate Tax Cases

The taxpayer’s intention at acquisition remains one of the most important legal considerations.

Courts examine objective evidence, including:

financing arrangements;

listing timelines;

occupancy evidence;

prior transaction history;

marketing efforts; and

surrounding commercial circumstances.

Merely moving into a property briefly before sale will rarely overcome evidence of speculative intent.

Pro Tax Tips From an Experienced Canadian Tax Lawyer on Condo Flipping Audits

Canadian taxpayers involved in pre-construction condominium purchases, assignment sales, or short-term residential real estate transactions should obtain advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before completing a resale transaction that may attract CRA real estate tax audit scrutiny. Since January 1, 2023, Canada’s residential property flipping rules may automatically deem profits from properties sold within 365 days to constitute fully taxable business income, regardless of the taxpayer’s stated intention.

Taxpayers should also understand that even where the new deeming rule does not apply, the CRA may still reassess transactions using traditional “adventure or concern in the nature of trade” principles reflected in cases such as Qureshi v. The King. The CRA increasingly reviews electronic evidence, occupancy records, utility usage, financing documentation, realtor listings, and prior transaction history to determine whether a taxpayer intended to resell property at a profit.

Early advice from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes can significantly reduce reassessment risk and improve tax audit preparedness.

Frequently Asked Questions About CRA Condo Flipping Audits and Canada’s Residential Property Flipping Rules

Can a short-term condo sale qualify for the principal residence exemption?

Possibly, but short ownership periods significantly increase CRA scrutiny. The taxpayer must establish genuine residential use rather than speculative resale intent.

Does briefly living in a property prevent a business income reassessment?

No. Courts analyze the entire factual context. Brief occupancy may not overcome evidence suggesting an intention to flip the property for profit.

Do the new house flipping rules automatically apply to properties sold within 365 days?

Generally, yes. For dispositions occurring on or after January 1, 2023, profits from residential properties held for less than 365 days are generally deemed to constitute fully taxable business income unless a statutory exception applies.

Can individual condo purchasers become GST/HST builders?

Yes. Under the Excise Tax Act, an individual condominium purchaser may qualify as a “builder” for GST/HST purposes even if they are not a professional real estate developer or contractor. In general, builder status may arise where a taxpayer acquires a newly constructed or substantially renovated residential property primarily for resale or other commercial purposes rather than long-term personal residential use.

The definition of “builder” in subsection 123(1) of the Excise Tax Act is broad and may apply to individual purchasers engaged in speculative condominium resale transactions. As demonstrated in Qureshi v. The King, short-term condominium resale transactions involving speculative intent may trigger GST/HST builder assessments and GST collection obligations.

Are all condo flips automatically treated as business income?

No. Each case depends on its facts. However, under the new anti-flipping rules, many short-term residential property dispositions may now automatically receive business income treatment.

Takeaway: Qureshi v. The King Highlights Growing CRA Enforcement of Canada’s Real Estate Flipping Tax Rules

Qureshi v. The King is another strong example of the Tax Court’s willingness to uphold CRA reassessments involving residential property flipping activity. The decision demonstrates how quickly a purported principal residence transaction can become subject to both full income taxation and GST/HST liability where speculative intent is established. The case also demonstrates how courts approached speculative real estate transactions before Canada introduced its new statutory residential property flipping rules, which now create automatic business income treatment for many short-term residential property sales.

For taxpayers involved in pre-construction purchases, assignment sales, or rapid condominium resales, careful tax planning and documentation are essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.