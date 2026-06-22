The decision in Hunt v. Canada is an important constitutional and tax law case from the Federal Court of Appeal. The Court examined whether the “advantage tax” imposed on misuse of Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) under the Income Tax Act was actually a penalty disguised as a tax.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Aerospace & Defence and Securities & Investment industries

Overview: Tax or Penalty? The Constitutional Significance of Hunt v. Canada

The decision in Hunt v. Canada is an important constitutional and tax law case from the Federal Court of Appeal. The Court examined whether the “advantage tax” imposed on misuse of Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) under the Income Tax Act was actually a penalty disguised as a tax. The appellant, Thomas Hunt, also argued that the law violated the democratic (constitutional) principle of “no taxation without representation” because the CRA had the power to reduce the amount payable.

Justice David Stratas, writing for a unanimous Court, rejected both arguments and upheld the legislation. The decision is significant because it clarifies the difference between a tax and a penalty, confirms Parliament’s authority to create flexible anti-avoidance tax rules, and strongly reinforces constitutional principles relating to taxation.

Facts of the Case of Hunt v. Canada

Parliament created the TFSA regime to encourage Canadians to save and invest money without paying tax on investment income earned inside the account. However, Parliament also recognized that taxpayers might misuse the system by artificially shifting income into TFSAs to avoid taxes.

To prevent abuse, Parliament enacted sections 207.01, 207.05, and 207.06 of the Income Tax Act. Under these provisions, taxpayers who receive an “advantage” from abusive TFSA transactions can be taxed at a rate equal to 100% of the advantage received. The CRA also has the power to waive or cancel all or part of the tax when it is “just and equitable” to do so.

Thomas Hunt was assessed for advantage tax over five taxation years. Although part of the tax was later cancelled by the CRA, Hunt remained dissatisfied and challenged the constitutionality of the legislation in the courts.

Legal Issues in Hunt v. Canada

The Court considered two main issues.

First, Hunt argued that the TFSA advantage charge was not truly a tax. He claimed it was actually a penalty meant to punish wrongdoing. If the Court accepted this argument, taxpayers could potentially rely on a due diligence defence.

Second, Hunt argued that the legislation violated section 53 of the Constitution Act, 1867. Section 53 protects the democratic principle that taxes can only be imposed by elected representatives. Hunt argued that because the CRA could reduce the amount payable, the CRA was effectively deciding the tax rate rather than Parliament.

The Court’s Decision in Hunt v. Canada

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and upheld the legislation.

Justice Stratas concluded that the provisions clearly imposed a tax, not a penalty. The legislation repeatedly used the word “tax” and never referred to a “penalty.” The Court emphasized that when Parliament intends to create a penalty under the Income Tax Act, it expressly says so.

The Court also examined the purpose of the legislation. Justice Stratas explained that the provisions were not designed to punish taxpayers for morally blameworthy conduct. Instead, the purpose was to remove the unfair tax advantage gained through misuse of the TFSA system. The amount charged was equal to the benefit improperly obtained, rather than an additional punishment amount.

On the constitutional issue, the Court held that Parliament itself established the tax and fixed the rate at 100% of the advantage. CRA’s role under section 207.06 was limited to granting relief in appropriate circumstances. The Court found that the CRA’s discretion was not unlimited because the statute contained legal standards such as the requirement that relief be “just and equitable.” Judicial review was also available to control improper exercises of discretion.

Importance of the Court’s Decision in Hunt v. Canada

This case is important for several reasons.

First, it confirms that courts will closely examine the wording, context, and purpose of legislation before recharacterizing a tax as a penalty. Justice Stratas strongly emphasized modern principles of statutory interpretation and stated that the text of legislation remains the “anchor” of interpretation. This part of the judgment may become influential in future statutory interpretation cases beyond tax law.

Second, the decision demonstrates the courts’ willingness to support strong anti-avoidance measures within Canada’s tax system. Parliament created TFSAs to encourage savings, not to provide a loophole for aggressive tax planning. The Court recognized that detailed rules alone may not be sufficient to prevent sophisticated avoidance schemes.

Third, the judgment contains a powerful discussion of constitutional democracy. Justice Stratas connected section 53 of the Constitution Act, 1867 to historic struggles against arbitrary taxation, including events such as Runnymede and the Boston Tea Party. The Court reaffirmed that while Parliament may delegate limited administrative authority, elected representatives must remain responsible for creating taxes.

Conclusion: The Court Reinforces Parliament’s Taxing Authority

The Federal Court of Appeal reached a convincing and practical result in Hunt v. Canada. The Court correctly recognized that the TFSA advantage charge is intended to protect the integrity of the tax system rather than punish taxpayers. The decision also carefully balanced Parliament’s taxing authority with constitutional safeguards against arbitrary government power.

More broadly, the judgment reflects an effort to preserve fairness within Canada’s tax system while allowing Parliament enough flexibility to respond to increasingly sophisticated tax avoidance strategies. For taxpayers, lawyers, and policymakers alike, the case provides important guidance on the constitutional limits of taxation and the interpretation of anti-avoidance provisions in Canadian law.

Pro Tax Tip: Do Not Assume That Lack of Intent Will Protect You

The judgment in Hunt v. Canada makes clear that the TFSA advantage tax is not treated as a penalty requiring proof of misconduct or bad faith. This means that taxpayers cannot automatically rely on a due diligence defence simply because a mistake was unintentional. A taxpayer may still face substantial liability even where there was no deliberate effort to abuse the TFSA regime. Because of this, taxpayers should obtain professional advice before engaging in sophisticated transactions involving registered accounts. Our top Canadian tax lawyers can help you identify hidden compliance risks early and ensure that investment strategies align with both the wording and purpose of the legislation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How Does a Court Address a Supreme Court Decision That Appears to Depart from Earlier Authorities Without Explaining or Reconciling the Inconsistency?

Stability and consistency in the law are very important, especially in statutory interpretation. In this case of Hunt v. Canada, Justice Stratas noted that one recent Supreme Court decision appeared inconsistent with several earlier Supreme Court cases on legislative interpretation. Instead of treating the newer case as changing the law entirely, the Court viewed it as an “outlier” because it did not clearly explain or reconcile its reasoning with the earlier authorities. The Court therefore continued to follow the longer and more consistent line of Supreme Court decisions. This approach promotes predictability and prevents sudden uncertainty in important areas of law.

When Will the CRA Waive or Cancel a TFSA Advantage Tax?

The CRA may waive or cancel all or part of a TFSA advantage tax when it is “just and equitable” to do so. The CRA will consider factors such as whether the tax arose from a reasonable error, whether the transaction also resulted in another form of taxation, and whether payments were later withdrawn from the registered account. The CRA’s discretion is not unlimited or arbitrary because it must be exercised according to the purpose of the TFSA regime and remains subject to judicial review by the courts.

How Do Courts Distinguish a Penalty from a Tax?

Whether a charge constitutes a penalty or a tax depends on the wording, context, and purpose of the legislation. In Hunt v. Canada, the Income Tax Act repeatedly used the word “tax” and never described the charge as a “penalty.” The Court also explained that a penalty usually aims to punish wrongful conduct and often carries moral blame or deterrence beyond the amount gained. By contrast, the TFSA advantage tax was designed mainly to remove the unfair benefit obtained through misuse of the TFSA system. The amount charged was equal to the advantage received, rather than an additional punishment amount. For these reasons, the Court concluded that the charge was a tax, not a penalty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.