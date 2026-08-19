Guide To The Canadian Tax Treatment Of Halal Mortgages: Halal Mortgages Are Shari'ah-Compliant But Taxable In Canada

Overview – A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Guide to the Tax Treatment of Halal Mortgages

If you are a Muslim homebuyer weighing a halal mortgage against a conventional one, the product that keeps you offside your faith may still put you offside the taxman in ways a conventional mortgage never would. Halal mortgages avoid “riba,” the interest that Islamic law prohibits, but every dollar of profit, every transfer of title, and every land registration involved in these structures is still fully taxable in Canada. Understanding that tax exposure before you sign is not optional; it is often the difference between a manageable purchase and a Murabaha transaction stacked with duplicate land transfer tax.

Halal mortgage products have moved from a niche curiosity to a genuine, growing segment of the Canadian mortgage market. Manzil, one of Canada’s earliest halal mortgage providers, reported surpassing $100 million in halal financings by October 2025, doubling its book in under a year and extending financing to approximately 240 Muslim-Canadian households; the company has also disclosed a waitlist of roughly $10 billion in applications accumulated since it launched in 2020.

As of this update, $100 million remains the most recent publicly confirmed milestone. Alberta became the first province to legislate specifically for these products, amending its financial institutions statutes in November 2024 to let credit unions and ATB Financial offer alternative financing structures, and Servus Credit Union has since launched a dedicated halal mortgage subsidiary.

None of this activity, however, has been matched by a change in federal tax law. The Income Tax Act, the Excise Tax Act, and provincial land transfer tax statutes treat halal mortgage structures exactly as they did when this guide was first published, despite a federal promise, still unmet, to revisit that treatment.

This article explains how halal mortgages work, how the CRA and provincial tax authorities treat each structure, and where the current gap between government promises and enacted law leaves Canadian Muslim homebuyers.

What Is a Halal Mortgage in Canada?

The considerations that guide Muslims through a home purchase are simple in principle but complex in execution. For those seeking Shari’ah-compliant financing, a conventional mortgage does not work, because it charges interest, or riba, which the Qur’an prohibits.

A common misconception is that halal mortgages are free of financing costs altogether. They are not. Customers still pay carrying costs to a financial institution in exchange for financing; the amount is often comparable to what a conventional mortgage would cost, only restructured so the payment is characterized as profit or rent rather than interest.

There are three recognized halal mortgage structures:

Ijarah is a lease-based product. The financial institution purchases the property and leases it to the customer for periodic rent payments, transferring ownership to the customer at the end of the lease term for a nominal residual value. Musharakah Mutanaqisah is a diminishing partnership. The financier and the customer jointly purchase the property, and the customer makes both a purchase payment and a rental payment to the financier each month, gradually buying out the financier’s share. Murabaha is cost-plus financing, and it is the structure most widely used in Canada. The bank purchases the property from the seller, then resells it to the customer at a price that includes a disclosed markup, paid in instalments. Some Canadian lenders use a variant called Commodity Murabaha, or Tawarruq, where the institution buys a commodity, resells it to the customer at a markup, and the customer immediately resells the commodity for cash to fund the property purchase; if you are considering a product structured this way, the GST/HST and income-recognition treatment may differ from a straightforward property Murabaha, and it warrants a separate tax review before you commit.

Both Ijarah and Musharakah raise difficulties under Canadian law because the financier retains a proprietary interest in the property throughout the arrangement, which can trigger double capital gains exposure and additional land transfer tax obligations that a straightforward Murabaha structure is designed to avoid.

Who Offers Halal Mortgages in Canada

The market has grown considerably since this article’s original publication. Manzil, founded in 2020, remains one of the largest dedicated providers and has grown its halal financing book past $100 million. Eqraz Inc., based in Oakville, Ontario, and the Canadian Halal Financial Corporation, based in Edmonton, are also established providers.

In late 2025, Servus Credit Union in Alberta launched Servus Halal, a subsidiary offering a cost-plus-profit mortgage structure, made possible by provincial legislation passed in November 2024 that allows Alberta credit unions and ATB Financial to offer alternative financing arrangements alongside conventional interest-based products.

None of Canada’s large chartered banks currently offer a halal mortgage product. If you are shopping for one, you are working with a specialized, non-bank lender, which has implications for pricing, since these lenders cannot access the same low-cost capital as the major banks, and for the tax analysis that follows, since your lender’s specific structure determines which of the tax consequences below actually apply to your purchase.

No Halal Mortgage in Canada Is Currently CMHC-Insured

A separate but related gap sits alongside the tax issues discussed below: mortgage default insurance. Under Canadian rules, any mortgage with a down payment below 20% must carry default insurance through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Sagen, or Canada Guaranty. No halal mortgage product currently offered in Canada, including those from Manzil, EQRAZ, and the Canadian Halal Financial Corporation, qualifies for this insurance. As a result, every halal mortgage customer in Canada must provide a minimum 20% down payment, regardless of lender, while a conventional buyer can qualify with as little as 5% down on an insured mortgage.

This is a meaningful, practical disadvantage, and it is worth being precise about it because some industry commentary has suggested certain providers have developed structures “in compliance with CMHC’s requirements.” That describes a lender’s product design intended to eventually satisfy CMHC’s underwriting criteria; it is not the same as the CRA or CMHC having actually approved and insured that product.

As of this update, no source confirms that any halal mortgage in the Canadian market has secured CMHC insurance. A 2010 CMHC research report found that Shariah-compliant financing does not inherently conflict with Canadian law, but concluded that the commonly used Murabaha and diminishing Musharaka structures create obstacles for CMHC approval because the lender must hold ownership of the property, either briefly or for the full mortgage term. That structural obstacle has not been resolved.

For a homebuyer, the practical consequence is straightforward: budget for the 20% down payment as a fixed requirement of the halal mortgage product category, not a lender-specific quirk that shopping around will avoid.

The Federal Government Promised Tax Reform in 2024 – It Has Not Delivered

In the April 2024 federal budget, the government stated that it was exploring new measures to expand access to alternative financing products like halal mortgages, and specifically flagged changes to the tax treatment of these products as one option under consideration. Consultations with financial services providers and diverse communities began in March 2024, and the government committed to a further update in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

That update never came. A review of the full text of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, released December 16, 2024, including its housing-specific chapters on building more homes and lowering the cost of homeownership, shows no reference to halal mortgages, Islamic financing, or any change to the tax treatment of alternative financing products.

Budget 2025, tabled November 4, 2025 under Prime Minister Mark Carney, addressed financial sector competition at length, including credit union expansion, open banking, and stablecoin regulation, but again made no mention of halal mortgages or alternative financing tax treatment. Two consecutive federal fiscal statements have now passed without the promised follow-through.

In the absence of federal action, Alberta has moved on its own. The province’s November 2024 legislative amendments are regulatory, not tax measures. They permit provincially regulated financial institutions to offer alternative financing structures; they do not change how the CRA or Ontario, British Columbia, or any other provincial tax authority treats those structures once offered. A Canadian Muslim homebuyer in 2026 faces exactly the same tax exposure on a halal mortgage as one did when this consultation was first announced.

Halal Mortgages Attract Land Transfer, Income, Capital Gains, and HST – The Tax Man Still Gets a Substantial Share

The tax burden on halal mortgages, particularly Murabaha structures, can make the product materially more expensive than a comparable conventional mortgage once every layer of tax is accounted for.

Land transfer tax

Section 2 of Ontario’s Land Transfer Tax Act requires the financial institution that acquires a property, in order to sell or lease it to the customer, to pay land transfer tax at graduated rates: 0.5% up to $55,000; 1% on the portion from $55,000 to $250,000; 1.5% on the portion from $250,000 to $400,000; and 2% on the portion above $400,000. British Columbia’s Property Transfer Tax Act imposes a similar graduated structure. Every province with a land transfer tax applies its own rates, and the City of Toronto layers its own municipal land transfer tax on top of the provincial charge.

A single land transfer tax payment is manageable. The problem is that Murabaha structures typically trigger land transfer tax twice: once when the financial institution buys the property from the seller, and again when the institution transfers title to the customer. This double land transfer tax, or DLTT, is the single largest tax cost unique to halal mortgage financing, and it applies unless the lender has structured the transaction specifically to avoid it.

Capital gains

The financial institution’s resale of the property to the customer could, in principle, attract capital gains tax on the markup. In practice, this is generally avoided because the customer is treated as the true owner of the property from the outset, with the bank holding legal title in a manner analogous to a trust arrangement, so the bank-to-customer transfer is typically not treated as a disposition for capital gains purposes.

Income recognition

The profit or markup the financial institution earns is treated as ordinary income, not interest, but it is still fully taxable to the institution. Where the mortgage term exceeds three years, the institution faces a timing problem: the maximum period available for an income-recognition reserve based on future payments is three years, which can create a mismatch between when the profit must be included in income and when the corresponding payments are actually received.

GST/HST

The Murabaha arrangement itself does not attract GST/HST, but the disbursements around it, including legal fees, real estate commissions, appraisals, home inspections, and survey fees, do. Some of these charges may apply twice in a Murabaha structure, once for each leg of the transaction, compounding the cost.

Rebates Exist, But the Rules Are Technical

The tax burden on halal mortgages can be partly offset. First-time buyers, including first-time Muslim homebuyers, may qualify for provincial land transfer tax rebates of up to $4,000 in Ontario, plus an additional Toronto municipal rebate for properties within the city, and for provincial rebates in other provinces at their respective thresholds. GST/HST new housing rebates may also be available depending on the structure and the property’s value.

Two points are critical here. First, the rebate belongs to the customer, not the financial institution, even though the institution may be the party registered as the initial purchaser in a Murabaha structure. Second, corporate entities involved in facilitating the transaction, including any special purpose vehicle the lender uses, are not eligible for these individual rebates. Because these rules are technical and the eligibility analysis depends heavily on how a given lender has structured its product, the transaction needs to be reviewed and documented precisely to preserve the customer’s rebate entitlement.

“The tax rules were not written with halal mortgages in mind, and that gap is exactly where Muslim homebuyers get exposed to costs they did not anticipate, whether that is double land transfer tax on a Murabaha purchase or a rebate claim that falls through because the transaction wasn’t structured to preserve it,” says David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and Certified Specialist in Taxation at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch Professional Corporation.

Pro Tax Tips

Before committing to a halal mortgage transaction with any Islamic financial institution, have a Toronto tax attorney review exactly how the product is structured, since Ijarah, Musharakah, standard Murabaha, and Commodity Murabaha each carry different tax exposure, and a lender’s marketing materials rarely spell out which structure you are actually signing onto.

Confirm in writing, before closing, whether the transaction is structured to trigger land transfer tax once or twice, since that single issue can be the largest cost difference between lenders offering what looks like the same product.

If you are a first-time buyer, do not assume the land transfer tax and GST/HST rebates will be applied automatically; confirm with your lawyer that the paperwork is filed in a way that preserves your personal eligibility, since the rebate is yours and not the institution’s.

Ensure every tax obligation that does apply, including any GST/HST on ancillary services, is paid to the CRA on time, since penalties for non-compliance apply to halal mortgage transactions exactly as they would to any other taxable supply.

Of the three structures available, Murabaha remains the most commonly used and generally the most straightforward from a Canadian tax perspective, though “most straightforward” is a comparative statement, not a guarantee that it is simple.

Finally, do not assume that the 2024 federal budget announcement means tax relief is imminent; as of this update, no legislation has been introduced, and homebuyers should structure and price their purchase based on the tax rules as they currently stand, not on rules that may or may not eventually change.

Frequently Asked Questions About Halal Mortgages in Canada

Are halal mortgages legal in Canada?

Yes. Halal mortgages are legal, non-interest-based financing arrangements. They are fully subject to Canadian federal and provincial tax law, and to the same mortgage, banking, and consumer protection rules that apply to conventional financing, subject to some provincial variation such as Alberta’s 2024 legislative amendments.

Do I pay land transfer tax twice on a halal mortgage?

It depends on the structure. A Murabaha transaction, where the financial institution buys the property and then resells it to you, can trigger land transfer tax on both the institution’s purchase and the resale to you, unless the lender has structured the transaction specifically to avoid this. Ask your lender directly how their structure handles this before signing.

Is the profit charged on a halal mortgage the same as interest for tax purposes?

No. The profit or markup is not legally characterized as interest, since Islamic law prohibits interest and these products are specifically structured to avoid it. However, it is still fully taxable income to the lender, and it functions economically much like interest from the customer’s perspective in terms of total cost.

Can I claim the First-Time Home Buyer land transfer tax rebate on a halal mortgage?

Yes, if you otherwise qualify as a first-time buyer, but the rebate belongs to you personally, not to the financial institution, even in structures where the institution appears in the chain of title. This needs to be documented carefully to preserve your claim.

Does the GST/HST New Housing Rebate apply to halal mortgage purchases?

It can, depending on the type of property and the specific transaction structure. See our guide to GST/HST new housing rebates for the general eligibility rules, which apply regardless of how the purchase is financed.

Did the 2024 federal budget change how halal mortgages are taxed?

No. The 2024 budget announced that the government was exploring possible changes and promised an update in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement. That update was not delivered, and Budget 2025 did not address the issue either. As of this update, no tax legislation specific to halal mortgages has been introduced.

Which provinces allow halal mortgages?

Halal mortgages are available from specialized non-bank lenders across Canada. Alberta is currently the only province that has passed legislation specifically enabling provincially regulated financial institutions, including credit unions and ATB Financial, to offer these structures.

Do any of Canada’s major banks offer halal mortgages?

Not currently. Halal mortgages in Canada are offered by specialized providers such as Manzil, Eqraz, and the Canadian Halal Financial Corporation, and by Servus Credit Union in Alberta through its Servus Halal subsidiary.

Why are halal mortgages more expensive than conventional mortgages?

Higher costs typically stem from the specialized lenders’ higher cost of capital compared to major banks, the tax layering discussed above, particularly double land transfer tax, and additional legal and structuring costs inherent to Shari’ah-compliant products.

What is the difference between Murabaha and Commodity Murabaha?

In a standard Murabaha, the financial institution buys the property directly and resells it to the customer at a markup. In Commodity Murabaha, also called Tawarruq, the institution buys a commodity and resells it to the customer at a markup, and the customer resells the commodity for cash, which is then used to fund the property purchase. The two structures can carry different GST/HST and income-recognition consequences.

Should I get tax advice before signing a halal mortgage agreement?

Yes. Because the tax treatment depends heavily on which specific structure a lender uses and Canadian tax law has not been adapted specifically for these products, a review by an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before you sign can identify avoidable costs, such as double land transfer tax, before they are locked in.

Is a halal mortgage CMHC-insured?

No. As of this update, no halal mortgage product in Canada qualifies for CMHC, Sagen, or Canada Guaranty default insurance. This means every halal mortgage customer must provide a minimum 20% down payment, unlike conventional borrowers, who can qualify with as little as 5% down on an insured mortgage.

Published: February 27, 2023

Last Updated: August 17, 2026