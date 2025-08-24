The Modernization Of Estate Planning With "Trusty"

With many Canadians lacking a will, Trusty, a Toronto-based startup, aims to revolutionize estate planning by leveraging artificial intelligence ("AI") and technology. Founder Randy Frisch created the platform to help families better catalog their belongings, clarify their intentions and reduce family conflicts. According to Frisch, traditional wills don't tell the whole story. He notes that "Trusty makes it easy to share your wishes clearly and securely, so families are brought together, not apart."

The app features an AI assistant named Max, which can summarize complex legal documents and respond to natural-language questions like "What is each person set to inherit?" Users can catalog possessions by taking photos, logging relevant details and assigning items to loved ones. Trusty also offers the option to attach personal video messages.

The company recently closed a C$1 million pre-seed funding round, co-led by Relay Ventures and Graphite Ventures, with additional backing from Mistral Venture Partners and strategic angel investors. This funding will be used to expand its market presence in Canada and the United States, further develop the product and enhance AI integration.

