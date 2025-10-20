The GENIUS Act And The Future Of Stablecoins: What Banks And Fintechs Need To Know - Part 1 (Podcast)

self

Today's podcast features the first part of a recent webinar produced on September 3, 2025, which examined the key provisions of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, or GENIUS, Act (the Act) and its regulatory impact on banks, Fintechs and the future of stablecoins. The discussion covers critical definitions, licensing, oversight and enforcement requirements, and the relationship to state stablecoin laws. Panelists offer insights into the role of federal banking regulators such as the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, and the Financial Stability Oversight Council ("FSOC"), highlighting the Act's efforts to establish a uniform regulatory framework and how financial institutions are responding to the new rules.

The webinar features three speakers: Art Wilmarth, Professor Emeritus at George Washington University Law School, Richard Rosenthal, Principal in Deloitte's Risk and Financial Advisory practice and Peter Jaslow, Practice Co-Leader of Ballard Spahr's Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency group

Listeners will gain an understanding of how the GENIUS Act may reshape business stablecoin models. The episode touches on compliance timelines, emphasizing the rapid pace of regulation, and previews issues of consumer protection and its ban on making interest payments. This dialogue sets the foundation for deeper analysis of legal risks and constitutional challenges, which will be explored in the upcoming second part of the series.

