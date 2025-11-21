ARTICLE
21 November 2025

Bitcoin's First Principles, MiCA Rules And The Bitcoin Treasury Boom (Video)

D
What lessons can the rise of Bitcoin still teach us about the crypto landscape today?
What lessons can the rise of Bitcoin still teach us about the crypto landscape today? In this episode of Dechert's Leading on Crypto, partner Neel Maitra and Gemini International General Counsel Vijay Selvam, author of "Principles of Bitcoin: Technology, Economics, Politics, and Philosophy," explore how to apply Bitcoin's first principles to generate yield via the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies, the EU's landmark MiCA framework, where the next wave of regulation could head and more.

