12 December 2025

Sheehan Article On Using AI In Legal Practice Published In Res Gestae

The article discusses ethical foundations, core duties, compliance, and responsible use for lawyers utilizing artificial intelligence
Cari L. Sheehan
Taft attorney Cari Sheehan authored the article "Safely and Effectively Using Generative AI In Legal Practice," which was published in the December issue of Res Gestae, the Indiana State Bar Association's Member Journal. The article discusses ethical foundations, core duties, compliance, and responsible use for lawyers utilizing artificial intelligence.

To view the issue, clickhere.

Authors
Cari L. Sheehan
