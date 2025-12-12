Where AI Meets Financial Impact

Insights from A&M's CFO Roundtable

It is astonishing how rapidly Generative AI (GenAI) has moved from an area of exploration to a strategic priority among boards and senior management teams. Enterprises are investing heavily, with $30-$40 billion poured globally into GenAI projects to date.1

Yet the urgency and enthusiasm mask a reality: most AI pilots are failing to deliver measurable P&L impact. A recent MIT study revealed that only 5% of enterprises have AI tools integrated in workflows at scale, and seven out of nine sectors have seen minimal structural disruption from their AI deployment.2

This divide between AI investment and financial impact is particularly relevant for CFOs. As stewards of profitability and value creation, they not only have a mandate but are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in moving AI initiatives beyond the "proof point."

At A&M, we are helping leaders identify and prioritise the right use cases that unlock tangible value, build teams with the right expertise to implement effectively, and secure critical leadership buy-in to embed AI into the firm's strategic agenda.

To explore the topic of AI implementation further, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Private Equity Performance Improvement (PEPI) and Digital Technology Services (DTS) groups, together with ZRG Partners, a leading global executive search firm, recently hosted a series of roundtable discussions with a select group of Finance leaders, private equity (PE) operating partners, and a mix of corporate and PE executives in London.

This article highlights the key issues discussed in the sessions, including practical approaches from A&M experts on how AI can drive tangible value creation for businesses. 3

Key takeaways

A broad range of AI opportunities - and some real-life success stories

AI opportunities discussed varied from operational efficiency use cases, a current favourite, to eventually embedding AI capabilities directly into the product itself.

One participant described how deploying large language models (LLMs) trained on the expertise of senior call centre agents significantly improved customer data accuracy and reduced call volumes.

Within the CFO function, AI is being applied to areas such as cash forecasting and contract reviews, illustrating how the technology can strengthen financial governance and enable faster, data-driven decision-making. One participant noted great success with training an AI agent on products, instead of spending on a dozen or more human sales trainers to acquire the same skillsets.

Emerging branches of AI such as agentic AI (proactive artificial intelligence systems that can operate autonomously to achieve goals without constant human oversight) and causal AI (which focuses on understanding root causes and consequences of actions) were topics of discussion at the roundtables.

Anecdotal evidence illustrated the growing popularity of agentic AI in achieving workforce efficiencies at an astounding scale. At one business, 120 developers were replaced with 10 agents, prompting a participant to note that "at the board level, we are not talking about going from a headcount of 1,000 to 100 in 10 years, we are talking about going from 1,000 to 200 in one or two years."

Overall, participants lauded the growing set of proven use cases in back-office optimisation and individual productivity, while noting that these will not bring the greatest value creation in the near-term. The next frontier lies in leveraging AI to make a step change in core business operations productivity and more complex, strategic decision-making.

AI projects should be prioritised like any other, based on cost and benefits

Many business leaders are overwhelmed by the hype surrounding AI and struggle to approach it in a practical, no-nonsense way. Some may feel pressured to pursue AI initiatives simply because "everyone else is," rather than because there is a well-defined business case.

To set up for success in AI initiatives, it is critical to assess and prioritise the areas for impactful value creation. As part of this assessment, business leaders must consider:

an organisation's most material operational cost drivers and productivity levers key strategic questions that the business is facing latest AI capabilities that may unlock productivity or strategic decision-making in the most material areas identified.

A&M assists CFOs and wider leadership teams to establish these priorities and the benefits case, define the execution roadmap with clear resources and timelines, and provide implementation support where required.

A robust data foundation is needed to support successful AI

While data quality remains paramount, the adage "garbage in, garbage out" ignores a critical variable: access speed. To operationalise AI, organisations must modernise the underlying platform, moving away from siloed storage tiers toward a unified data foundation. Such a platform must be capable of ingesting multimodal streams at scale while guaranteeing the security and low latency required for AI-enabled decision making.

This becomes even more relevant in the context of Agentic AI which, unlike other forms of AI, will be "always on" and therefore create unseen performance requirements for the underlying infrastructure. This architecture offers a distinct strategic advantage: it allows leaders to "leapfrog" gaps in traditional ERP maturity. By leveraging a high-performance data plane that unifies unstructured and structured data, businesses can extract AI value immediately, rather than waiting for legacy systems to catch up.

Cultural adoption and team upskilling are critical

Algorithms are only a small fraction of a successful AI initiative. For real impact, technological innovation must go hand in hand with cultural adoption both at the consumer and organisational level. This means an appropriate mindset shift within leadership to drive implementation, along with the requisite upskilling of the workforce.

At one roundtable, participants observed a wide variation in the scale of AI adoption across businesses, with drivers ranging from industry to investor profile, to individual factors such as leadership enthusiasm.

Some participants saw a contrast between the stances taken by PE backers (more proactive in embracing AI tools for efficiency and innovation) and corporates (more cautious, facing more restrictions, especially in listed companies). Others disagreed, saying they have seen maximum traction in businesses helmed by AI-ambitious CEOs, regardless of whether PE is involved. Some noted a divergence in AI approach depending on the industry – for example, the IT industry's focus is on efficiencies, financial services are looking at leveraging AI to make strategic choices, and so on.

Leadership engagement is a critical piece of the puzzle in driving change: only a CEO or CFO with a solid understanding of AI's capabilities and limitations will be able to articulate a clear vision, ask the right questions, and drive adoption.

Starting with small productivity improvement use cases can demonstrate early wins and build momentum in cultural adoption. When in-house expertise is limited, engaging external specialists can accelerate implementation and reduce risk. Giving teams access to a hackathon to start using the tools and developing small use cases can be very valuable – we see leading PE operational teams getting impact from these sessions.

Implementation risk and governance

As AI usage becomes ubiquitous and more AI platforms become available for various tasks, one common issue plaguing businesses is data leakage. At one roundtable, several examples were shared of employees using AI for professional purposes "on the side," without proper oversight or authorisation from the organisation, leading to potentially valuable business data being used to inadvertently train LLMs.

While companies are attempting to enforce the use of specific or in-house platforms, anecdotal evidence suggests they are sometimes met with limited success. Establishing a sound AI approach that considers employee needs, behavioural changes around AI and ensures that the right training and protocol are communicated across the board, can help mitigate these risks.

Making the right hires or appointments is critical to drive the business AI strategy, implementation, and governance. According to ZRG, some large-cap PE funds have been encouraging their CEOs to hire Chief AI Officers and Chief Data Officers. These roles were not as clearly defined even two years ago.

However, the primary reason these newly created hires fail to deliver value is the lack of a culture that supports technology development and adoption. To ensure they execute plans faster, with greater returns on investment, boards must first work to identify and assess culture before focusing solely on hiring talent.

ZRG's CFO practice has observed a marked increase in the demand for CFOs who can demonstrate a track record of early adoption (AI/Data/BI). There is a clear gap with supply being outstripped by demand, so Finance leaders are needing to upskill, re-train and focus more on embracing these changes to be more attractive for prospective roles.

A spotlight on Causal AI

A highlight of discussions was the concept of Causal AI, which seeks to uncover the why and what if behind data patterns. Unlike many other AI approaches that exploit correlations in underlying data, Causal AI focuses on understanding causation, making it particularly valuable for high-stakes strategic decisions such as pricing, investment, or market expansion.

By exploring counterfactuals (e.g., "What would happen if we don't enter this market," or "What if we delay this product launch?"), Causal AI enables leaders to rigorously "stress-test" different business scenarios and make more confidence, evidence-based decisions that are superior even when compared to traditional machine learning approaches.

At A&M, we are helping organisations explore the practical applications of Causal AI, identifying the right deployment opportunities, pinpointing where the true value lies, and developing domain-specific AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Our multidisciplinary team of data scientists, business strategists and industry experts provide a cohesive, end-to-end approach to AI implementation. We adopt a pragmatic path to value, focusing on low-risk, high-impact pilots that demonstrate quantified value within specific business areas or portfolio companies before building a scalable solution.

These are some examples of Causal AI in production:

Pricing optimisation : Consumption-based B2B SaaS businesses are often facing a critical pricing dilemma: how to encourage customer growth without causing churn when customers hit their usage ceilings. The responses generated by Causal AI enable companies to optimise pricing tiers, driving higher revenue retention by encouraging upgrades while minimising churn.

: Consumption-based B2B SaaS businesses are often facing a critical pricing dilemma: how to encourage customer growth without causing churn when customers hit their usage ceilings. The responses generated by Causal AI enable companies to optimise pricing tiers, driving higher revenue retention by encouraging upgrades while minimising churn. Marketing effectiveness: Many global consumer goods companies spend large amounts of money on marketing, yet assessing the true impact of this spend across channels and campaigns has been a challenge with traditional methods. With Causal AI it is now possible to attribute precisely which marketing dollars have actually moved the needle, so companies can achieve more with less and be more strategic and targeted in their investments.

The CFO's role in driving value creation from AI

The insights from A&M's CFO Roundtable underscore the transformative potential of AI for financial impact and strategic decision-making. While enthusiasm for AI is high, the path to measurable value creation requires a pragmatic approach, prioritising impactful use cases, robust data foundations, cultural adoption, and effective governance.

CFOs are uniquely positioned to lead the charge on value creation, leveraging emerging technologies like Causal AI to unlock deeper insights on their data and optimise critical business decisions. By focusing on tangible outcomes and scalable solutions, organisations can bridge the gap between AI investment and financial impact, ensuring that AI becomes a cornerstone of sustainable value creation.

Footnotes

1 https://mlq.ai/media/quarterly_decks/v0.1_State_of_AI_in_Business_2025_Report.pdf

2 Ibid.

3 The roundtables were conducted under the Chatham House Rules to foster an open dialogue. This summary includes anonymised insights.

Originally published 8 December 2025

