Cybersecurity Newsletter - December 2025

CONSIDER THIS

Triple Threat. On November 4, 2025 , researchers identified the three characteristics of ransomware groups that are the most profitable: automation, tactics to bypass EDR, and doing away with ransomware altogether.

Yet Another Reason to Dislike Teams. On November 4, 2025 , researchers identified flaws in Teams that allows messages to be altered and identifies impersonated.

SEC's Dropping of SolarWinds Case Picks Up Heat. On November 20, 2025, the SEC dropped its case against SolarWinds and its CISO, a welcomed move as security leaders feared the ongoing suit would chill communication about cyber incidents.

Call to FCC Unanswered. On November 20, 2025 , the FCC discontinued its efforts to mandate that telecommunications companies meet minimum cybersecurity standards.

On , the FCC discontinued its efforts to mandate that telecommunications companies meet minimum cybersecurity standards. New Six Pillar Cybersecurity Strategy Imminent. On November 18, 2025, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross revealed additional details of the administration's forthcoming strategy that will center on imposing costs on adversaries, strengthening partnerships, streamlining regulations, modernizing federal government technology, building up the cybersecurity workforce, and creating a coordinated approach across agencies.

AS THE WORLD TURNS

Freeze! Three Meduza Infostealer Developers Arrested. On October 31, 2025 , Russia's Ministry of Affairs announcedthe arrest of three developers of Meduza – malware designed to steal account credentials and information about crypto wallets.

Knocked Off the Mountaintop. On November 3, 2025 , the Ukrainian national alleged to be a developer for the Jabber Zeus cybercrime group was extraditedfrom Italy to the US.

Who Says Crime Doesn't Pay? On November 14, 2025, security officials announced the Akira ransomware group has made over $244 million in proceeds since 2023.

WhatsApp Mirroring Scam Shattered. On November 18, 2025 , security researchers revealed how threat actors are using the screen-sharing featuring to trick individuals into installing remote access tools to commit financial fraud.

Don't Copy This Scam. On November 17, 2025 , security researchers shared a recent scheme in which scammers misappropriate login credentials through fraudulent copyright infringement notices.

Email Waters Ripe for Phishing. On November 19, 2025, Hornetsecurity released its annual Cybersecurity Report, noting a rise in malware attacks and heightened concerns over AI-generated phishing scams.

