New Executive Order Targets State AI Laws; States Show No Signs Of Backing Down (Podcast)

The Biden Administration's latest Executive Order on AI aims to curb a growing patchwork of state-level artificial intelligence laws by directing a DOJ "AI Litigation Task Force" to challenge conflicting state rules, prompting states to signal they're prepared to fight back and underscoring that federal-state AI regulatory tensions are far from settled. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, this development highlights the importance of monitoring evolving AI obligations at both the state and federal level — even as the Order itself doesn't immediately change compliance requirements — because how it's implemented (and potentially litigated) could significantly affect where and how businesses must comply with AI-related regulation.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Laura Riposo VanDruff and Ioana Gorecki.

