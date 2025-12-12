ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Evaluating AI Through The Outcome Index (OI): Turning Clarity Into Measurable Impact

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
Despite unprecedented investments in artificial intelligence, enterprise adoption remains limited. A recent MIT study found that less than 5% of AI deployments achieve sustained usage or measurable productivity gains.
United States Technology
Alberto Corvo,Ralph Debbas, and Tania Misquitta
Alberto Corvo’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Criminal Law topic(s)

Despite unprecedented investments in artificial intelligence, enterprise adoption remains limited. A recent MIT study found that less than 5% of AI deployments achieve sustained usage or measurable productivity gains. The reasons are consistent across industries: integration challenges, ambiguous ROI measurement, and user experience barriers.1

At Alvarez & Marsal, we've developed a battle-tested framework that enables enterprises to evaluate, compare, and optimize their AI initiatives in a structured, evidence-based way: the Outcome Index (OI). This approach helps organizations balance innovation with governance, ensuring that AI programs deliver real value, aligned to business priorities, risk appetite, and organizational maturity.

The Outcome Index is an evaluative model that measures the effectiveness of AI programs across three dimensions of Clarity:

  1. Clarity in Goals
  2. Clarity in Data
  3. Clarity in Governance

The AI revolution will not be won by the most advanced models, but by the most disciplined operators. True success in AI lies in clarity - clarity of purpose, of data, and of accountability.

Read the Full Article

Footnote

1 The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, July 2025

Originally published 5 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alberto Corvo
Alberto Corvo
Photo of Ralph Debbas
Ralph Debbas
Photo of Tania Misquitta
Tania Misquitta
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More